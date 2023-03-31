Around the Circle This Week: March 31, 2023

Busy Boats: Arriving under Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge at 3:30 p.m. Mar. 28, the Federal Dart sailed into the record books as the earliest-arriving oceangoing vessel ever in the port of Duluth-Superior, notes the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. (The previous record belonged to the Federal Hunter, which arrived Mar. 30, 2013.) Equally amazing is that this year's winner of the First Ship Contest hosted by Visit Duluth guessed that the first saltie would pass under the Aerial Lift Bridge at 3:28 p.m., Mar. 28, just two minutes off the mark. Patricia wins a prize package of cool stuff from Duluth businesses and attractions (and a subscription to Lake Superior Magazine). Runner up winner James Ford with a guess of 3:25 p.m. Mar. 28 also wins prizes. There were more than 9,200 entries into this year's 40th contest. But back to the first ship … the Federal Dart from Fednav Limited arrived with about 23,000 short tons of Turkish cement destined for the CRH/Ash Grove Cement Company terminal on Rice’s Point in Duluth. The ship came through the full St. Lawrence Seaway to Duluth to earn the first saltie designation. The ship master, Anuvarat Arora of India, was among the guests at a special ceremony Mar. 30 celebrating the ship’s arrival and the official opening of the “saltie season” for the port. Other “firsts” for the maritime season include the Edwin H. Gott arriving as the first vessel through the Soo Locks just after midnight on Mar. 25. The Gott is the flagship of the Great Lakes Fleet/Key Lakes, based in Duluth. On Mar. 26, the Joseph L. Block (seen in this photo by Jeffrey Doty showing the welcome it got along the Duluth Ship Canal) was the first laker to arrive under the Aerial Lift Bridge, and on that same day, the Stewart J. Cort was the first laker to arrive through the Superior Entry.

Up in Thunder Bay, the port’s shipping season opened on Mar. 26 with the arrival of MV Harvest Spirit, which crossed Thunder Bay’s breakwall at 5 a.m., a day after passing through the Soo Locks. The vessel tied up at Superior Elevator and departed that night for Windsor, Ont., with a 14,200-tonne load of canola. Before it left, though, Harvest Spirit Capt. Adam Hagen and Chief Engineer Gavin Pink received welcoming remarks and tokens of appreciation for opening the navigation season from the Port of Thunder Bay, the city of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce. In this photo, Capt. Adam Hagen with the honourary Top Hat, flanked on the left by Port Authority representatives Pat Bushby and Tim Heney, and on the right by Chief Engineer Gavin Pink and Mayor Ken Boshcoff.

Budding Boatnerd: Watching the comings and goings of the boats as the new maritime season sets sail, we came across this photo and fun note from Dre Designs Great Lakes Marine Products and, of course, had to show you: “Yesterday was a big day at the Gorby household as the James R. Barker from the Interlake Steamship Company arrived here in Sault Ste Marie for the first time this season. You may recall, last season Follower Chris Gorby sent us some photos of his son Waylon and the JBR ship they made for a school contest Waylon participated it. He was one of the winners and got a new bike among other things! As you may guess, the JRB is Waylon's favorite ship, and there she is in the background on their TV as they watch her on the Sault Ste. Marie Streamlive (Soo Locks) cam, in the upper lock canal approaching West Pier after she locked through. … Big thank you to Chris for sending this photo in to me yesterday... always fun to see the excitement on Waylon's face when he sees his favorite ship."

• For those of the artistic bent, The Marquette Office of Arts and Culture seeks your entry in the cover art contest for the City of Marquette Art Week 2023 Booklet. “Home” is the theme this year and submitted designs must be relevant to and inspired by that theme. (This photo from the Facebook page of Fred Stonehouse is from a past art week event.) Deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Apr. 13. All artwork will be uploaded to www.mqtcompass.com and open to public vote Apr. 17-21. The 2023 Art Week cover is chosen by popular choice. The winner will be notified by Apr. 24.

• The Minnesota Media Arts School at Zeitgeist’s Film Lab offers classes in April designed for those 16 and older. The Duluth eight-week classes include Introduction to Documentary, Screenwriting Workshop and an Editing Workshop. Chisholm classes cover Introduction to Documentary and Editing Workshop.

• Magnus Theatre in Thunder Bay is seeking actors to audition Apr. 15-16 for its upcoming 10x10 Short Play Festival. Prepare a 2–3-minute monologue of your choosing. If you can’t attend but are still interested in auditioning, you may send a tape. See details online or book a time.

One Community, Many Voices: Popular Native musicians and others will come together next Thursday (Apr. 6) to help fundraising for the vision of an expanded safe haven for women and children escaping physical and sexual violence, trafficking and stalking. One Community, Many Voices – Stop the Silence starts at 6:30 p.m. on stage at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth and features an impressive lineup of musical performers and speakers. Tables with information and local makers also will be set up.

Thursday evening's concert will help raise final funds for an expanded Dabinoo'Igan, a domestic violence shelter run by AICHO, the American Indian Community Housing Organization. AICHO currently has a 10-bed emergency facility, but the new renovations in a building it owns will provide 24 beds, including five suites to accommodate transitioning families, says Jennifer Davey, shelter director. “Each has different numbers of beds,” she says, plus the new operation will have a commercial kitchen, a communal dining area, sitting space, an outdoor garden, a children’s play area and office space. The shelter will be able to offer 30 day stays while helping those seeking help to find longer term housing and connect to services. The culturally responsive shelter brings an additional element of security and aid. “We’re getting everybody hooked up to all the resources here in the community,” Jennifer says. “Our advocates are excellent at making connections. I love that.” The concert will help raise final funds to cover overruns on constructions costs, which unexpectedly increased with recent material price hikes. “Prices have doubled and tripled since the pandemic,” Jennifer explains.

The concert lineup for the evening at the NorShor Theatre in downtown Duluth is impressive. Singer/songwriter Annie Humphrey, a Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe tribal member, was chosen Native American Music Awards Artist of the Year in 2018. Among her accomplishments she lists mother, grandmother, wife, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, water protector, environmental justice activist, culture bearer, carpenter and more. The accomplished musician has five albums including her latest “Eat What You Kill” and is working on a new album. An icon of and ambassador of Native music, Keith Secola, a Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe tribal member, is a musician, songwriter, composer and producer. He is a seven-time Native American Music Awards winner, including Artist of the Year. Keith often brings his humor into his work, including his most popular, and most requested song, “NDN Kars (Indian cars).” Critics have dubbed him as the Native versions of both Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Erik Koskinen, who the Star Tribune dubbed “the best country writer in Minnesota,” blends American folk, country, rock-n-roll and blues into his own unique sound. He’s influenced by roots music of the Americas and the world and his latest album, Burning the Deal, is steeped in American roots traditions. Also on stage will be Miziiwekaamikiinang with Cloquet Boy’s Drum Group and Les Gibbs from AICHO board and Duluth attorney Rebecca St. George and former mayor Don Ness also will speak.

Seeing the community come together to help is what Jennifer looks forward to on Thursday. “We are a cultural specific organization, but we are not exclusive – our clients are from all backgrounds and we really want it to be about the whole community coming together to help others in the community. I just really am looking forward to the whole thing – I love all of the artists. … The drum group with the youth, it is an amazing thing and it’s always very emotional. It just grabs my heart when you hear the drumming.”

Read more about Dabinoo'Igan on our website. Concert tickets can be purchased online, by phone, 218-733-7555, or in person at the NorShor Box Office. If you can’t go to the concert, but would like to help the fundraising, you can donate to AICHO through GiveMN.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Wednesday, Apr. 5: For National Library Week, the John M. Longyear Research Library at Marquette Regional History Center presents an evening program: Getting to its Source: Researching Misconceptions in UP Lore. “Being able to spot misinformation, unreputable claims and assess the validity of sources will help you become a better-informed person.” Using libraries’ primary sources, trusted peer-reviewed books and well-researched resources, revelations relating to common U.P. legends will determine their validity.

Saturday, Apr. 1: Honor April Fools Day by spending an evening with Frozen Squid Comedy. The First Annual Fools for Comedy Show features Jon Houser and headliner Billy Ray Bauer at the Allouez Community Center. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Minnesota

Thru Sunday, Apr. 2: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show takes over the DECC in Duluth with packed halls of vendors, contractors and a packed schedule of entertainment. If you can’t fit it all into one day, new this year is a free second day pass … but sign up before you leave the building.

Saturday, Apr. 1: Northern Expressions Arts Collective announces a “budget-friendly” version of its annual Egg-Splosion event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m, at Harrison Community Center in Duluth. Because of the high price of actual eggs, this year’s activities will include egg-based crafts and games, but fewer actual eggs. As always, a light breakfast will be served, and local congregations will sponsor a special Easter-themed craft.

Tuesday, Apr. 4: Think spring … spring rolls that is at the North House Folk School cooking class in Grand Marais. Adrian Hess from the Cook County Co-op Deli offers a take on the popular appetizer with variations across many cultures. This class will focus on the fresh shrimp and veggie variety. Using delicate knife cuts and folding technique you will create a wholesome treat that looks as good as it tastes. This class is great for couples, dinner party socialites, or the creative cook with an affinity for detail.

Thursday, Apr. 6: Some of the Great Lakes' most beautiful and historic vessels have been in long term lay-up in ports across the region. Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center Park Ranger Kaylee will share the backstories on many of these vessels and discuss what the future may hold in store for them in a free virtual presentation, "Ladies in Waiting: Long Term Layups on the Great Lakes," starting at 12:30 p.m. CT. This is the last virtual visitor center of the season hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Apr. 1: Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center in Ashland hosts it Spring Bazaar, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with handmade items crafted by 42 local vendors plus extra discounts on some of the super cool items at the center’s gift shop. You’ll browse jewelry, woodworking, home décor, candles, soaps and loads more.

Saturday, Apr. 1: Zenith City Media hosts a Twin Ports Business Convention Gala, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Barker’s Island Inn Convention Center in Superior. The free event features several dozen local vendors and services.

Saturday, Apr. 1: Parents … head to the Northwest Connection Family Resources center in Hayward this Saturday to make a withdrawal at the Diaper Bank. Two packages of diapers/wipes will be given per child along with Parenting on the Go bags to the first 100 families. There will be activities for the family, a free car seat clinic, door prizes and snacks in the morning and afternoon and slices of pizza at lunchtime. Event runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ontario

Thru Sunday, Apr. 2: The Spring Home & Garden Show is on at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition Grounds in Thunder Bay. Enjoy dreaming about when the snow no longer flies but just flies away.

Apr. 1-2, 8-9: The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 374 hosts its 54th year annual Maple Syrup Festival at Richards Landing on St. Joseph’s Island. Maple producers will show off their wares and there will be pancakes, sausages and, of course, St. Joseph Island maple syrup.

Correcting an Error: We just learned that in our April/May issue, the review of Tony Dierckins' newest book, Duluth's Grand Old Architecture 1870-1940, inadvertently copied the price and style from a different book. This classy oversized book is hardcover, not softcover, and is $60. Our sincere apologies to our readers and to Tony!

Photo & graphic credits: Jayson Hron/Duluth Seaway Port Authority; Jeffrey Doty; Port of Thunder Bay; Chris Gorby; AICHO & Ivy Vainio; Marquette Regional History Center/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/Great Lakes Northern Visitor Center/Royal Canadian Legion BR 374