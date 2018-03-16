Around the Circle This Week: March 16, 2018

A Prime Visit: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Algoma steel mill in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Wednesday as part of a four-city tour of steel towns to express support for the industry in the wake of the 25 percent tariffs imposed on most foreign steel by the U.S. administration. Although Canada has been exempted for now from the tariffs, the initial announcement of the change sent ripples of uncertainty for Algoma, just now coming out of financial difficulties. SooToday recorded the press conference in the Sault at which the prime minister said there should be win-win-win opportunities for the two countries. Motioning toward the International Bridge connecting the Ontario and Michigan twin cities, he said, “We can see the bridge built with local steel here that literally connects Canada to the United States.” The Sault Star posted a photo slideshow of the prime minister’s visit to the local mill with the story by Elaine Della-Mattia, where, in a one-on-one interview, he was quoted as assuring workers, “We are going to be a partner in the success of the Sault steel industry.”

Last week, the New York Times featured a story on the two Sault Ste. Maries, highlighting the intertwined fortunes across the border of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario & Michigan, and how the steel tariffs, though not currently applied to Canada, leave local residents pondering the bigger picture for their combined communities.

Meanwhile, Algoma announced this week that it increased its power generation capacity by acquiring the neighboring 55MW heat and power plant that formerly was the Lake Superior Power Plant. The company also is moving ahead with plans for its own $55 million port facility, reports David Helwig of SooToday. David reports that the bankruptcy court allowed the company to leave its 50-year contract with “the Port of Algoma Inc., a company owned 99 per cent by Essar Global and one per cent by the city of Sault Ste. Marie.”

Our Own Olympian: Saturday in the 2018 Paralympics Games in South Korea, we have a local competitor. Mia Zutter is a freshman at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. The 18-year-old cross-country skier will be in the 7 1/2-kilometer classic Saturday. Mia was diagnosed at age 12 with a form of juvenile macular degeneration that has affected her vision. "It doesn't define me," Mia says in a story done by the college, "but it has given me so much. Without my vision loss, I wouldn't have found skiing at all."

The Future of Isle Royale Wolves: The National Park Service wants to introduce 20 to 30 wolves over a three-year period to Isle Royale, where the population of the apex predators has dwindled to two. The introduction is the park’s preferred alternative of four that are in a just-released Final Environmental Impact Statement about the presence of wolves on Isle Royale. “The goal of this alternative is to provide an introduction of wolves that has the potential to become a self-sustaining population,” according to the NPS. The full impact statement with all proposals can be downloaded as a PDF. Concerns have been raised about doing nothing to reintroduce a wolf population, in part because of fears that the moose on the island could over graze it, devastating plants and trees and ultimately putting their own population at risk.

Promise Expanded: A new exhibit that eventually will travel around St. Louis County will remain on display at The Depot until April 13 rather than the original March 25 end date, the St. Louis County Historical Society announced this week. “The Promise, The Promise Kept, The Promise Realized, The Promise Renewed: The History of the Erie Mining Company” is a four-bay exhibit developed by artist Gary Lundstrom with materials collected by a team of former Erie Mining employees. “The Erie Mining Company was a pioneer in the taconite industry,” the historical society says in its announcement. “A team of its former employees collected oral histories of mining employees, researched and documented company records and will publish a definitive history of the Erie Mining Company this October.” The Depot also continues to host "The World of Giant Insects" until April 11. Both new exhibits, as well as the Lake Superior Railroad Museum and other permanent historical society displays, are covered in the entry fee to The Depot, which is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. A special $25 Sunday family rate is currently in effect, too. The regular fee is $14 for those 13 and older, $6 for children 3-12 and younger toddlers and infants free.

Saving the Backcountry Experience: Overcrowding at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan’s U.P. is making it more difficult for backcountry campers to find the solitude of a wilderness experience, according to the Michigan DNR. To protect the park and the remote camping experience, the DNR will limit backcountry campsites and use designated sites. Backcountry campsites used to be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and campers were allowed to be off-trail away from designated sites. In the past, the park exceeded its capacity on several nights. The DNR now requires that you register in advance to stay at one of 63 designated nightly campsites, says Michael Knack, park supervisor. The 60,000-acre park, Michigan’s largest, draws more than 300,000 visitors each year. “Reservations are strongly encouraged given popularity of the park’s backcountry and the number of available campsites,” said Bob Wild, a park interpreter. Backcountry camping reservations are available six months in advance for May 15 through Oct. 15 at www.midnrreservations.com. Self-registration at the park is no longer offered.

Cookbook Kudos: Our own Recipe Box writer Beth Dooley contributed to a cookbook now nominated for a James Beard award, as reported in the Star Tribune by Rick Nelson. The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen by Sean Sherman (the Sioux Chef) with Beth Dooley is one of three 2018 nominees in the American category for the James Beard Foundation Book Award. Winners will be announced in New York City on April 27. Beth wrote about The Sioux Chef and other regional cookbooks for us in the December/January issue of Lake Superior Magazine.

Bridge Works 360: A 2015 Panotour image gives a 360-degree visit to the control house of the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge. (We’re wondering where that trap door in the ceiling leads to!)

Bigger, Better Ice Breaker: It wouldn’t be for the Great Lakes, but U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Haycock, director of Acquisition Programs, detailed in a video his time aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star while announcing the Coast Guard is seeking proposals for a new heavy icebreaker. The U.S. Navy collaborated on the proposal request for the advance procurement and detail design. “The Coast Guard doesn’t need to build an icebreaker,” Michael says. “It needs to build a Coast Guard cutter that can break ice.” The Polar Star was commissioned in 1976. Congress has approved funding for a new Great Lakes icebreaking cutter, but that funding has been on hold, so allowing this request for proposal may indicate the administration might support the Great Lakes vessel as well.

Photo & graphic credits: SooToday; College of St. Scholastica; National Park Service; St. Louis County Historical Society; Michigan DNR; The Sioux Chef; Panotour; Petty Officer 2nd Class Loumania Stewart.