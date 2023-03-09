Around the Circle This Week: March 9, 2023

First Ship Contest: What day will the first "saltie" sail under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge after traversing all of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway system? You guess could be worth a lot of swag if you win the First Ship Contest opened this week on the Visit Duluth website. The 40th annual round of the popular contest is a partnership with Visit Duluth and the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. You can enter your specific time and date guess now until 11:59 p.m. March 24. Last year, the Resko (seen in this photo by David Schauer) was the first saltie to reach Duluth, arriving April 13, 2022, at 6:32 p.m. The winner of last year’s contest was just two minutes off the exact arrival time. Last year, 3,669 people submitted their guess for the First Ship Contest. To give you some guessing direction – the earliest arrival of a saltie on record was the Federal Hunter on March 30, 2013, while the ice-delayed arrival of the Diana on May 7, 2014, went into the history books as the latest arrival, the port authority tells us. The contest winner gets a package from 18 local businesses and attractions, ranging from restaurant gift cards to attraction tickets to a locally made product and even a year's subscription to Lake Superior Magazine. The runner up gets a pretty sweet package, too. Good luck guessing … and you may want to come up to Duluth on your guessed day, just to see spring in action.

Finlandia University Closing: The shocking news came late last week that Finlandia University in Hancock would not be accepting students in the fall 2023 semester. The university announced Teach-Out Agreements for its current students to complete their academic studies at Michigan Technological University, Bay College, Adrian College, and Wartburg College or Northern Michigan University. "I am deeply saddened to announce that due to a combination of demographic changes, with fewer high school graduates available, a steep decrease in interest in going to college among those graduates, and an unbearable debt load, Finlandia’s Board of Trustees met and have decided to not enroll students for the 2023‐2024 school

year," wrote Michael Nakkula chair of the Finlandia Board of Trustees. "As you can imagine, this was a difficult and painful decision to make, and we know it will be felt deeply by each and every person it affects." In a letter to students, faculty and staff, Finlandia President Timothy Pinnow wrote the decision came after "months of herculean efforts and constant and repeated attempts to mend Finlandia University’s finances and enrollment struggles," said the announcement. “I do want to assure you that the leadership team, the Board of Trustees and myself have left no stone unturned in an attempt to avoid this day,” Timothy wrote. “Our efforts have been noble and unceasing, and while none of us wanted this day to come, we have also realized that in order to honor Finlandia’s 126 year-old legacy appropriately, we must end its operations with grace and dignity." The institution was started in 1896 by Finnish immigrants as Suomi College and is the only remaining institution of higher learning in North America founded by Finns. Following up on the closure announcement was a more heartening acknowledgement that some of the Finnish history and culture housed on campus would continue. Finlandia Foundation National Inc. has commissioned a task force with the intent and mission to preserve several cultural spaces and services, the Monday press release noted. “Finlandia University is incredibly pleased that we have been able to partner with Finlandia Foundation National in order to move toward preservation of the entities at Finlandia University that are the most unique part of our history – our Finnish heritage,” the university president said in the announcement. “Knowing that the Finnish American Heritage Center and Archives, the Art Gallery, North Wind Books, the Folk School and the Finnish American Reporter have a chance to continue the legacy of Finlandia University and Suomi College gives us all a significant ray of light in the midst of the darkness of losing our beloved university. We cannot express our gratitude to Finlandia Foundation National enough for their generous support.”

City Seeks Ferry: The town of La Pointe on Madeline Island in Wisconsin is negotiating for ownership of the Madeline Island Ferry Line, according to a story by Rick Olivo of the Ashland Daily Press. The town, which can't buy the line directly under state law, would need to create commission to own and operate it. Rick cited Harbor Commission President Michael Childers as saying the Nelson and Russell families, owners of the critical ferry line, want to ensure an orderly transfer of the line to a new operator. “These are two families, the Nelson family and the Russell family, and their ownership has been in place for decades," Rick quoted Michael. "This is a succession issue for them. There is no obvious successor within the family structure. This is a mechanism for them to be able to transact a deal and move it to the town and protect the service as a public utility.” The ferries have continued to run through most of the winter so far. In 2019, Lake Superior Magazine gave the Madeline Island Ferry Line its annual Achievement Award for service above and beyond its communities and significant contributions to Lake Superior.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday, Mar. 10: Marquette and Ishpeming join the Spread Goodness Day movement and you can read more about the who, what and why on Facebook.

Friday-Saturday, Mar. 10-11: The Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette is hosting a couple of fun gatherings this weekend. On Friday, the brewery partners with Upper Peninsula Environmental Coalition to bring a day of environmental education, comedy, music and brews. At 4 p.m., there is a presentation of Partridge Creek Farm's community-oriented mission. UPEC's annual meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. with updates on environmental education, land conservation and industry watchdog activities. After a field trip at 6:30 p.m. has RAMBA (Range Area Mountain Bike Association) demonstrating fat tire biking on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail. Then in the evening, jokester Devon Grice comes back to Marquette from Detroit "to rip on the U.P. in the most light-hearted of ways" at 8 p.m. and the evening ends with Ramble Tamble's "instrumental surf rock, draped in tie dye, soaked in reverb, and bathed in sunshine." On Saturday, the local trio The Make-Believe Spurs combine close-knit harmony vocals and storytelling with blues and bluegrass music. Music starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 11: Join a hands-on mushroom-growing workshop with Zack Osborn in the Portage Lake District Library, Houghton, from noon-1:30 p.m. The Copper Country Recycling Initiative is hosting the workshop in the library Community Room. Participants will learn how to grow mushrooms from blocks. The workshop is free, but participants will have the option to purchase an oyster mushroom growing kit for $5 per kit. All are welcome to attend.

Minnesota

Today, Mar. 9: Local author and historian Tony Dierckins will talk about depots and rail-related architecture in the area. The free talk in the Lake Superior Railroad Museum starts at 6:30 p.m., but doors open at 6 p.m. Tony's new book Duluth's Grand Old Architecture 1870-1940, will be available for purchase.

Saturday, Mar. 11: MPR's The Current brings its Caravan Du Nord, to the Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth featuring Dred I Dread with The Orange Goodness, and AfroGeode & the Gemstones. This multi-genre musical experience will showcase amazing Minnesota talent. There will also be workshops on Music Careers in 2023 (at 3 p.m.) and How to Navigate Booking Your Show in a Competitive Industry (4 p.m.) The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. The Caravan Du Nord, an initiative of the Minnesota Music Coalition, is a traveling showcase of Minnesota music, bringing top regional acts, emerging bands and music industry professionals to towns across Greater Minnesota and is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund, and is sponsored by The Current and Explore Minnesota.

Saturday, Mar. 12: Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais hosts a Book Launch and Author Talk event with local historian Tim Cochrane. Tim will read from his newest book Making the Carry: The Lives of John and Tchi-Ki-Wis Linklater. Doors open for the event at 5:45 p.m. on the side door of the store. An open Q & A discussion will follow the reading.

Saturday-Sunday, Mar. 11-12: Have fun shopping local and help out a good cause. Glitterati's Spring Craft & Vendor Show at the Clyde Malting Building features more than 70 local artists and vendors, live music, kids activities, free parking and a cash bar and food from Clyde Iron Works. A $5 entry fee suggested donation benefits the Ronald McDonald House-Northland, as do raffles going on all day. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday, Mar. 12: Two Harbors Community Radio's biggest event of the year. The Live On Stage Variety Show at the Two Harbors High School features THUG-House Band and Emcees, Steve Solkela and Leslie Black. Performers include: Eddie Ojard, The Oshkii Giizhik Singers, Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Erin Aldridge, New Salty Dog, Babie Eyes, Michael Anderson and Skarlett Woods, Ventriloquist Jeremy Lepak, Bella Stavig, and John Agacki as John O'Gacki. Get a break on ticket prices by buying in advance at the KTWH Studio, Cedar Coffee, American Legion or the Harbor Rail Pub. The event is in partnership with Lovin' Lake County.

Wisconsin

Friday, Mar. 10: Bay Area Film Society will show "Aftersun," a 2022 coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Charlotte Wells and starring Best Actor Oscar nominee Paul Mescal. The film will be shown at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Historic Bay Theater in downtown Ashland. Steffenson Carpentry and Northlake are co-sponsoring the film. Also the society will do its final membership basket drawing on Friday, with all current and new members (by Friday) entered. Finally, the society has been chosen as the Chequamenon Food Co-op's "Round for Partners" March recipient, with a display all month and a drawing Mar. 31. Membership applications available in the co-op.

Saturday, Mar. 11: Kiddiwink Kids in Washburn will host a Spring Clean Out Rummage Sale with all things baby and kids from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Club. Table sign-up is at kiddiwinkkids.com.

Ontario

Friday, Mar. 10: As part of Canada's first Sustainable Development Goals week, Lakehead University in Thunder Bay will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Lot 9 near the ATAC Building for its charging stations. The university has been offering presentations and interactive programing throughout the week. Local EV owners will also be in attendance from noon until 2 pm for campus and community members to take part in an informal electric vehicle car show. “We need to rapidly decarbonize transportation,” says Devon Lee, Lakehead’s sustainability coordinator. “Lakehead’s EV chargers will assist the university and community in making this transition.” Lakehead is among the top employers in Thunder Bay and the university provides some of the largest on-site public parking facilities in the city.

Monday-Friday, Mar. 13-17: Enjoy free tubing in Thunder Bay at Fort William Historical Park's giant tubing hill during March Break. Tubes will be available.

Monday-Sunday, Mar. 13-19: In Sault Ste. Marie, those taking advantage of March Break with the kids can explore seven entertaining and engaging attractions across the community with the Cultural Corridor Connection, $40 all-access pass. The pass opens access to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Discovery Centre, Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site, Entomica Insectarium, Sault Ste. Marie Museum, Art Gallery of Algoma, Sault Ste. Marie Public Library and Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig as many times as pass holders wish to visit all week.

