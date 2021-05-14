Around the Circle This Week: May 14, 2021

Lighthouse 4 Adoption: The last available lighthouse within the Duluth city limits has gone up for "adoption" through the U.S. General Services Administration. On May 7, the GSA posted that the Duluth Harbor North Pierhead Light (seen here in a photo by Scott Bjorklund) needs an owner. That light was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016. It is being offered "'AS IS' and 'WHERE IS' without representation, warranty, or guarantee as to quality, quantity, title, character, condition, size or kind," according to the posting (which makes sense since you cannot move this lighthouse and did use ALL CAPS on those words). The lighthouse across the canal – the red-roofed South Pier Outer Breakwater Light – has been part of an "adoption" negotiation for a couple years with the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association. Two private local individuals bought the metal light tower next to the Aerial Lift Bridge in 2008 and a man from California bought the Superior Entry lighthouse in 2019. There is one last lighthouse, or at least the remnants of one, on Park Point where the crumbling tower of the Point Zero light remains. Meanwhile, those interested in the North Pier light need to submit a notice of interest by July 7.

How the Other Half Sails: Spotted this week in the Duluth-Superior Harbor was the tug Joyce L. VanEnkevort, which left its barge consort Great Lakes Trader at CN Dock 6 while it fueled at the Duluth Port Terminal. On Monday, Gus Schauer took this photo of the Joyce, which looks a lot like half a boat without the barge attached, as it heads back to CN after fueling.

Hey, He Looks Familiar: When we checked out the new Minnesota DNR webpage where you can submit an outdoor adventure photo and story, who turned up in the promotion but … see the arrow … Travis Novitsky, one of our favorite (OK, we love them all) photographers from Minnesota's North Shore and the supervisor of the Grand Portage State Park on the U.S.-Canadian border. We know for certain Travis, who is a member of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, has had many adventures outdoors. You can check out his photo page to see them, especially his amazing images of the hundreds-of-years-old Spirit Little Cedar Tree or "Witch Tree" along the shore. You can also check out the My MN Outdoor Adventure campaign and maybe let the world know about your adventures.

Seaway Stories: The Chamber of Marine Commerce in Ottawa has posted a series of videos called the "Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Stories" showcasing how the maritime industry impacts businesses and lives in Canada and the United States. One video introduces Heddle Shipyards, which has an operation in Thunder Bay and another gives a short and sweet overview of iron ore and its importance in the two countries.

In the Mix: Some tasty news came out this week. The Finlandia Cooperative of Thunder Bay has created a mix for the famed Hoito Restaurant's Finnish pancakes to generate money toward reopening the historic eatery. Starting tonight a 7 p.m. EST, the Ultimate TBay Breakfast Box goes on order. The box was curated by The Baybox Co. with local businesses partners. "Every box purchased will raise money towards the renovation and reopening of The Hoito, one of Thunder Bay’s favourite restaurants since 1918," the Rose N Crantz Roasting Co. notes. An ordering link should be available on the Rose N Crantz Facebook page this evening.

Call to Remembrance & Action: The tragedy of murdered and missing Indigenous women in the United States and Canada only lately has gained the headlines to make the issue widely known. Last week, Pres. Joe Biden declared May 5 a day of awareness about the issue and committing to “ensure any instance of a missing or murdered person is met with swift and effective action” and to address the underlying causes, “including – among others – sexual violence, human trafficking, domestic violence, violent crime, systemic racism, economic disparities, and substance use and addiction.” That day coincided with Red Dress Day in Canada, launched via the REDress Project in 2010 by artist Jaime Black of Anishinaabe and Finnish heritage.

In Duluth, Airlea DeFoe, a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe on her father’s side and with relations in the Bois Forte Band on her mother’s side, wondered how she might further the conversation about the topic. The death from domestic violence of her cousin, a young mother like herself, cut deeply for Airlea. “We both struggled with addiction, and we both got sober,” Airlea says. “She was a really bright person; she was always smiling and laughing.” Airlea decided to carry her convictions on her own body, as a tattoo to start those conversations. “That’s the best way I could think of to raise awareness,” says Airlea. “This is an issue that’s important to me.”

She worked with tattoo artist Kevin Pendleton at Zenith City Piercing and Tattoo in Duluth, and the work took 11 hours over six sessions.

When Airlea posted a photo of the finished tattoo on social media, it immediately served the purpose she hoped it would. “It got well over a million views, people from all over the country and all over the world. They asked, ‘What does that mean?’ I’ve been able to explain it’s really a pandemic in the community.” She’s also been able to broaden what people know about the topic and address concerns that will challenge her little son. “I want a world where he can feel safe. … This isn’t a problem that only applies to women; Native men often go missing as well.”

Minnesota and Wisconsin both started Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women task forces. The Lake Superior region well knows these tragedies. Just two examples are the 2017 murder of Barbara Kentner, a 34-year-old Anishinaabe woman killed from a trailer hitch thrown into her as she walked in Thunder Bay and the 2015 disappearance of Sheila St. Clair, then 48, who had planned to travel from Duluth to the White Earth Anishinaabe nation but has not been seen since. The U.S Department of Justice found that Native women are murdered at a rate more than 10 times the national average. Private groups also are tackling the issue, such as No More Stolen Sisters in Canada and MMIW USA in the United States.

Airlea is hopeful because she does feel an increased awareness, which perhaps will lead to action to prevent such tragedies. She also makes videos on the topic highlighting statistics about the missing and murdered Indigenous people. “As people of color, we already have so much to worry about – poverty, school, police – going missing and not being able to be found should not be one of them.”

Cool School: Four Lake Superior area universities plus community partners are launching the Lake Superior Climate Action Field School thanks to more than $135,000 from Environment and Climate Change Canada. Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., the University of Minnesota Duluth and Michigan Technical University in Houghton will collaborate on the school, according to a press release posted Thursday. "This August, the field school will train a diverse group of young Canadians – poised to become regional and national climate leaders – through an experiential program of virtual workshops, community site visits, and events in coastal communities around the Lake Superior watershed," according to the release. "The field school will be implemented using a hybrid virtual and on-site design that will include hubs in Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Houghton and Duluth. Participants in each hub will meet in person daily, conduct independent site visits, digitally document the experiences, and connect to share across hubs virtually for workshops." Dr. Lindsay Galway, associate professor in Lakehead's Department of Health Sciences, said, "Our goal is to connect, learn with, and inspire emerging leaders and their communities to catalyze climate action across the Lake Superior watershed." The field school, open to students 18 and older, will use hands-on, experiential learning to implement 14 knowledge and skill-building workshops and nine site visits focused on climate action. The school is an off-shoot of the Lake Superior Living Labs Network, which also involves the four universities.

Photo & graphic credits: Scott Bjorklund; Gus Schauer; Chamber of Marine Commerce; Minnesota DNR; Airlea DeFoe; Algoma University