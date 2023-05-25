Around the Circle This Week: May 25, 2023

New Light at Split Rock: On Friday (May 26), Split Rock Lighthouse will unveil its new exhibits to the public at the free North Shore Community Night. The exhibits include a full replica of the Third-Order Fresnel lens in the lighthouse itself … but here on display in the all-access visitor center for easy viewing. The evening starts at 6 p.m. and ends with a 9 p.m. lighting of the real beacon. In between, enjoy music by Adam Moe, Nathan Frazer, plus food trucks, beverages and yard games. The exhibit will feature never before seen artifacts and recently untold stories. The new items also include the ship's wheel from the Maderia, Keeper Young's hat and many other items that reflect what it was like to raise a family at the Light Station. Read more about the exhibits and the lighthouse in the June/July issue of Lake Superior Magazine, just now on sale with a cover photo (of the actual Fresnel lens) done by Hayes Scriven, manager of the historic site for the Minnesota Historical Society (and whose family lives at the lighthouse station). Hayes also took this photo of the lens replica, built by Artworks Florida.

Glowing Reviews: The A.E. Seaman Mineral Museum in Houghton, Mich., now has a display of Yooperlites – or sodalite – the newest rock-hunting craze on the U.P. (you might say). The rocks, which bear syenites that possess fluorescent properties, glow when seen with a UV light. They are in many places on the Lake Superior pebbly beaches of the Keweenaw, but you need a UV flashlight to find them, sold in Calumet by Copper World, for one. “The sodalite-bearing syenites are cool because they are fluorescent – who doesn’t like glow-in-the-dark,” says John Jaszczak, director of the museum and its John and Phyllis Seaman endowed curator. “Hunting for them has a simple and rewarding sense of adventure and discovery for young and old alike while enjoying the beautiful beaches of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Superior." Of course, the easiest way to find them in abundance, will be at the museum, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

× Expand Jayson Hron / Duluth Seaway Port Authority UW-Superior Professor Emeritus Receives National Maritime Medal Capt. Jeff Flumignan with the U.S. Maritime Administration, award-winner Dr. Richard Stewart, and Adam Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes Seaway Development Corporation

A Maritime Honor: Duluth-Superior Maritime Club hosted its annual National Maritime Day Celebration on May 22, 2023, with keynote speaker Adam Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes Seaway Development Corporation, who presented a special award to Dr. Richard Stewart. (Capt. Jeffrey Flumignan with the U.S. Maritime Administration, left, Richard and Adam are seen in this photo by Jayson Hron of the Duluth-Seaway Port Authority.) Richard, professor emeritus and founder of the Transportation and Logistics Management major at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, as given the Merchant Marine Medal for Outstanding Achievement. The Outstanding Achievement Medal, established in 2002, is awarded by the U.S. Maritime Administration to members of the maritime industry for an act or operation of humanitarian nature directly to an individual or groups of individuals, long and dedicated years of service or achievement, or for an extraordinary valuable contribution or work to the maritime industry. About 1,200 have been given to date. Stewart has a long history in both the maritime industry and teaching about transportation to the next generation of workers in that business. He sailed merchant ships, coming through the ranks to become captain on multiple ocean-going vessels. On land, he’s been a fleet manager, small business owner, cargo surveyor, real estate agent, port captain. He was a professor at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy for 13 years and headed its Department of Marine Transportation. He came to UWS in 1999 and created the Transportation and Logistics Management major. According to UWS, at the 2019 Twin Ports Freight Showcase, Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Secretary of Transportation, referred to Stewart as “the Vince Lombardi of the transportation industry.” In accepting the award at a luncheon today (May 22), Stewart thanked his own maritime mentors of the past. “I’m deeply honored and humbled,” he said of receiving the award, “knowing how many others deserve this award. … I am so proud to be a member of the maritime community.” He also made a special thank you to his wife, Kathleen Collins, who “has kept me on my course.” See the full announcement of the award and Richard's accomplishments on our website, where you can read more about the presentations given by Adam Tindall-Schlicht and Capt. Jeffrey Flumignan.

Those Gibson Girls: Glensheen in Duluth kicks off its own new exhibit this Memorial Day Weekend, showcasing many of the original garments worn by the Congdon family and their friends as part of the Gibson Girls (& Guys) exhibition. The exhibit runs all summer long, featuring gowns, tuxedos, hats, wool bathing suits, and many other garments spread across the rooms in the mansion. See some of Chester’s original tophats, era attire, swimwear that the Congdon kids wore, and more. Artist Charles Gibson made the “Gibson Girl” image iconic in his numerous drawings in the 1890s, like these of Helen (left) and Marjorie (right) Congdon done in the early 1900s. Their iconic attire, along with garments from many other family members across generations, can be seen on display in this exhibit. The exhibit is a special free tour enhancement for all guests who purchase a Classic or Full Mansion self-guided tour starting Friday (May 26). Guests can purchase self-guided Classic Tour tickets online or purchase both Classic and Full Mansion tickets in-person at Glensheen.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday, May 26: The Art Drop Shop and Studio in Marquette will take you on a journey through over 45 years of history and art of one of the greatest science fiction and movie franchises to date; Star Wars. Look at art that inspired what has been seen on screen and in today’s Star Wars productions, and then enjoy a fun project or two from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, May 27: The Houghton From the Ground Festival on the Houghton Pier marks the start of the From the Ground Farmer’s Market Collective season for the Houghton, Hancock and Calumet Farmer's Markets. The single-day event celebrates all things local: food, art, music, and rides. This celebration is in conjunction with Ride the Keweenaw over Memorial Day weekend and is family and biker friendly! Enjoy live music from noon to 6 p.m. on the pier, with local farm vendors with produce and artisans with their crafts. Enjoy local food trucks, like 7 Wonders. Ride the Keweenaw spans the weekend and offers group rides, races and more along the peninsula's great trail systems.

Saturday-Sunday, May 27-28: The 3rd Annual Back 9 Endurance Run at Copper Harbor features 12- or 24-hour races for individuals or teams of 2- or 4-persons. They take place in the north woods of Michigan, around the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, a resort on the National Register of Historic Places, and in an International Dark Sky Park.

Minnesota

Tonight, May 25: Head out to Wade Stadium at 5:30 p.m. for the "Hot Stove" event hosted by the Duluth Huskies in advance of their summer baseball season. You can sample new stadium food and beverages and hear from the team's new additions to the coaching staff.

Friday, May 26: Grand Marais Art Colony offers an opening reception, 5-6 p.m., for AIR – OPENNESS, its summer exhibition featuring works by featuring work by Mary Bergs, Walter Early, Ben Moren, and Galilee Peaches.

Friday, May 26-June 4: The Duluth Playhouse presents the Tony-award winning play, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." The performance transforms the NorShor Theatre into the colorful mind of Christopher, an adventurous autistic boy on an intrepid whodunit around London.

Friday, May 26: From 5-8 p.m., head to Duluth's Canal Park for the 9th Annual Beer and Gear At Duluth Pack. There will be live demos and raffles from brands like Spring Creek Manufacturing, Orvis, Bending Branches, Dueter, Good To Go, and Exped and free beer for adults, of course, from Hoops Brewing.

Tuesday, May 30: Community Action Duluth hosts an Community Construction Open House from 3-5 p.m. so you can meet the staff and partners, tour the property, learn about the program plus play games and nibble snacks.

Wednesday, May 31: One evening, two celebrations! Celebrate a prolific year of work by Duluth Art Institute member artists and a $10,000 award granted to the DAI by Spectrum and Ovation TV. The DAI was one of only 16 arts nonprofits nationwide honored by Spectrum and Ovation for its focus on justice. After the award ceremony in the Performing Arts Wing stage, the Great Hall will open for viewing the Annual Member Show. The free event runs 5:30-8 p.m. in The Depot in Duluth.

Wisconsin

Today, May 25: Opening new today is Miijim, a new Indigenous-owned restaurant at La Pointe on Madeline Island featuring "modern Ojibwe medicine with French soul." Lina Tran of WUWM radio did an interview with chef/owner Bryce Stevenson, who grew up on the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation near Bayfield. Miijim means "food" in Ojibwe, according to the story. “I want to reclaim a little spot on the island with our traditional foods,” Bryce told Lina, “to take those foods and just make them accessible to everybody, to indigenous people and tourists and locals alike.”

Saturday, May 27: Enjoy Jazz & Blues on the Lake at Deerfoot Lodge & Resort on the Chippewa Flowage in Hayward. The event is a fund-raiser for Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness with performances from 3-7 p.m., including Japanese-born jazz and blues singer, pianist and composer Yoko Noge along with local musicians the Big Fish Band and John Sonofmel.

Ontario

Saturday, May 27: Thunder Bay Public Library hosts Story Time for Teens with TBay Drag Queens, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Waverley Public Library. Story Time features local drag artists, Lady Fantasia LaPremiere and Mz. Molly Poppinz as they read stories and do activities while fostering acceptance and appreciation of diversity.

Saturday, May 27: Algoma Maker's Market hosts its first Summer Fest at Hogan’s Sugar Shack in Goulais River from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sip, shop and listen to live music.

Photo & graphic credits: Hayes Scriven; A.E. Seaman Mineral Museum; Jayson Hron; Glensheen; From the Ground Houghton/Duluth Playhouse/Miijim/Algoma Maker's Market