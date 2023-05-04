Around the Circle This Week: May 4, 2023

Ah, the Look of Spring: Winter loves Lake Superior … that's our conclusion once again as we realized the season is reluctant to leave and let spring make a clean entrance. While many Big Lake backyards are admittedly close to snow-free – close – the backyards on the South Shore got an extra winter bang earlier this week. This photo from Sunday (Apr. 30) shows downtown Ironwood and the marquee for the Historic Ironwood Theatre. Snowy conditions that day meant cancellation of that afternoon's Ironwood Area Schools Spring Concert. The good news is the concert has been rescheduled for this Sunday (May 7 at 2 p.m.), so get out there and support those hard-working young musicians. The National Weather Service in Marquette logged some record-breakers in the Upper Peninsula, including 28.7 inches of snow between Saturday and Tuesday in at its weather station. "Of particular note," the NWS folk posted with weather-loving glee, "was the 24-hour snowfall observation of 27" in Herman, MI on May 1st; the greatest 1-day May snowfall east of the Mississippi River in the official U.S. climate record!" One of our Facebook friends in Wisconsin, Ros Nelson, owner of the Little Big Bay Shop online, noted wintry conditions in her small town on Sunday followed by a simple Tuesday, May 2 update: "Still coming down." Yesterday, though, she acknowledged spring seemed to be breaking through, with a short video of open water and the happy note: "SPRING at last."

Hurrah, Hoito! The weather may have us a little gray, but news that our food favorites from Thunder Bay's Hoito Restaurant are available again puts the sunshine back in our day. The Hoito had closed with the promise of reopening before its home, the historic Finnish Labour Temple, burned in 2021. Now on Wednesday (May 3), the Hoito Facebook page announcedf: "This is the perfect day for us to make this announcement. as its the 105th anniversary of the opening of the original Hoito Restaurant. The Grand Opening of our satellite location at the Thunder Bay Country Market is a major milestone in our nearly three-year long effort to re-open the much-loved and much-missed Hoito. While we wait for the building on Bay Street to be completed, our market location will help fund raise for the restaurant reopening and give market shoppers a taste of the Hoito we’ve all been missing. The Market Stand will be open every Wednesday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to authentic Hoito pancakes, signature Kiitos Blend coffee and upcoming weekly specials, you can pick up a bag of Hoito pancake mix, Kiitos coffee or other Hoito merchandise to take home." That's news to thaw any icy, Finnish-pancake-loving heart.

Homegrown Still Crowing: This is the week of the Twin Ports' musical moveable feast as the Homegrown Music Festival wends its way around various venues through Duluth and Superior. Homegrown runs through this Sunday (May 7) with multiple groups playing each evening. According to a mini review by organizers so far: "Performers are CRUSHING it this year! The talent is off the charts. Thank you for rocking our faces thus far." The event, started in 1999, has grown into a community-wide celebration of music, arts and culture. The full schedule for each evening is online. Tonight nearly 20 musical groups perform and Mayor Jim Paine of Superior hosts a Mayor's Reception at Earth Rider Brewery Festival Grounds. Wristband and single-night tickets are available online.

Accessible Birding: Many observers of our returning winged residents have noted how birds that usually fly-through on their way north lingered an extra week in the southern areas of the Lake waiting for more spring-like travel. That might mean a few extra species to note this Sunday in Duluth for the first of three events designed for birders of all skills and abilities. “Everyone Can Bird: Spring Arrivals” runs 9:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6, at Boy Scout Landing Public Water Access, 11 Commonwealth Ave. Designed with accessibility in mind, the event will provide American Sign Language interpretation, stationary birding options, binoculars and spotting scopes for use. Expert birding guides will lead discussion and aid observation. The Friends of the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve, Hawk Ridge, Lake Superior NERR, Wisconsin Sea Grant and the Minnesota Land Trust are hosting the “Everyone Can Bird” series. Note the organizers, "Spring is a great time to spot waterfowl, tree sparrows and bald eagles along the St. Louis River as some birds arrive or travel through after winter. Come and observe which feathery friends await. Light refreshments will be provided." The other “Everyone Can Bird” events will be Aug. 2 at Barker’s Island in Superior and Oct. 14 at Hawk Ridge in Duluth. Registration is encouraged but not required. An accessible birding event last year at Barker's Island was photographed by Marie Zhuikov of Wisconsin Sea Grant. Meanwhile, if you can't make it out for birding this weekend, check out the River Talk "How and Where to Find Birds in the St. Louis River Estuary," Wednesday May 10, 6-8 p.m. at the Lake Superior Estuarium Confluence Room in Superior. Steve Kolbe of Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth will do the presentation.

Remembering: Two people of note to the Lake Superior region died within the past week. The more famous, Gordon Lightfoot (memorialized here by Rolling Stone), has been remembered across the Big Lake region for his song, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," and also for his generosity with the surviving families of the Fitz crew. On Thursday, Split Rock Lighthouse on the Minnesota shore did a special lighting of its beacon in honor of the Canadian troubadour who died Monday, May 1, at age 84. "His music touched so many we thought this was a fitting tribute," the lighthouse's site manager Hayes Scriven, who took this late-night photo, posted. Indeed, there is no doubt that the haunting tune has kept the loss of the Edmund Fitzgerald on Nov. 10, 1975, – and more importantly the loss of the 29 crew members – in the general public memory longer than other modern-day tragedies such as the sinking of the Daniel J. Morrell or the Carl D. Bradley with almost their entire crews. At the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point, Mich., Gordon came to visit with those Fitz families during a special remembrance of the wreck. The museum houses the bell recovered from the Fitz and does a special remembrance for family members every Nov. 10. "He wasn’t just a star to us, he was a friend," museum Executive Director Bruce Lynn (on left in this photo), wrote in a Facebook tribute. "To him, 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald' was more than just a hit song he wrote. Gordon truly cared about the families of that tragedy. That was proven in 2015 when he came to Whitefish Point for the 40th anniversary of the sinking … but he came a day early, on November 9th, to meet and talk with the family members … he did not want to be the focus of the day on November 10th; he was that classy. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society will always be grateful for his kindness to us and the family members of the Edmund Fitzgerald … every time the bell tolls from now on, he will be a part of those 29 chimes."

The other loss was not someone broadly known, but Jerry Bielicki, a frequent photo contributor to Lake Superior Magazine, left a beautiful photographic legacy to Lake Superior and the ships that sail on it. Jerome "Jerry" Bielicki was originally from Detroit, but spent his adult life either in Marquette or in Duluth. Jerry was born July 20, 1946, and died April 28, 2023, at age 77 in hospice in Marquette. "Jerry was a talented photographer and videographer," his obituary notes. "Photography was always part of his life and career since high school. An award winning photographer, Jerry eventually specialized in his favorite subject maritime ships and freighters." Jerry, a photographer and videographer, earned awards in both media. His work was used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the city of Duluth, NOAA, Lake Superior Paper Industries, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, Interlake Steamship Company, Bethlehem Steel Co. Algoma Marine, American Steamship Company, and St Lawrence Seaway Development. His photos appeared in Lake Superior Magazine, the Seaway Review, plus Work Boat, Mariners Weather Log, Farm Journal and Earth, to name just a few. In 1989, Jerry won Best Documentary Video for "Laker Odyssey" for Minnesota Public Television. He also won two awards in 1989 and one in 1992 from the Eastman Kodak / US Naval Institute. Other than his work as a self-employed photographer, he also worked for Bresnan Communications in Duluth and Marquette, for Michigan's WLUC -TV and, in Marquette, for Superior View Photography and The Mining Journal, where he earned a 1997 Associated Press Award for news photography. You … and your photos … will be missed, Jerry.

Not Forgotten: Friday is the National Day for Awareness of Murdered & Missing Indigenous Women, Girls, 2 Spirit Relatives and the Native Lives Matters Coalition, along with several other Duluth groups, will be hosting a rally and walk led by children to the waterfront, starting at 11 a.m. by City Hall. Both Duluth and Superior have issued proclamations of support and Enger Tower will be lit in red for the day. There will be a Red Shawl Round Dance honoring survivors of violence as well as the missing or murdered relatives. Representatives of Gaagige-Mikwendaagoziwag (They are remembered forever) will be present along with other supportive groups.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, May 6: Keweenaw Roller Derby takes on Chippewa Valley Roller Derby for their 2023 Season Opener. Doors open at 5 p.m., action starts at 6 p.m. in the Calumet Colosseum.

Saturday, May 6: It's a community clean up competition when Big Bay residents do the Dash for Trash. Participants can head down to Draver Park anytime between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. to register as a team or individual. Morning coffee and donuts will be provided as well as trash bags, safety vests and disposable gloves. Choose a road, trail or favorite Powell Township location for clean up. When finished, all dashers are asked to return to Draver Park to have bags counted and points awarded before heading to the transfer station. The event will conclude with a community potluck and announcement of winners at 2:15 p.m. Winners are not required to be present at the time of announcements. Hosted by the Big Bay Stewardship Council and Discover Big Bay.

Minnesota

Friday, May 5: Drury Lane Bookstore in Grand Marais will host a Full Moon Reading & Literary Slam, 7-9 p.m., at the nearby beachfront. Say the organizers "One part literary slam, one part music and song gathering, people are invited to bring a favorite book passage, literary monologue, or poem to read by the bonfire. You are also welcome to read a passage from an original song, poem or story."

Wednesday, May 10: "Small Press, Big Deal" is the topic for a virtual discussion with three regional writer/publishers – Elizabeth “Betsy” Albert-Peacock, co-owner of Black Bears and Blueberries Publishing, Mike Savage of Savage Press and Sparky Stensaas with Kollath Stensaas Publishing will talk about their journey into the publishing business, a bit about their own writing and about where the small press industry stands today. There will be time for questions and the moderator will be Lake Superior Magazine Editor Konnie LeMay. The event is free and online, but you must register in advance for a link.

Wisconsin

Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7: Similar Dogs performs this weekend at Thirsty Pagan Brewing in Superior. The duo takes the stage Saturday afternoon (1-3 p.m.) and Sunday evening starting at 5 p.m. Daryl Haus performs Saturday evening at 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 6: Art Beat in Hayward opens a new exhibit, “Black and …” from 3-5:30 p.m. The group show will continue on display into October.

Sunday, May 7: Create a Sámi-inspired, three-strand braided bracelet using traditional materials of reindeer leather, pewter thread, and a reindeer antler button at Silverwaves Jewelry in Bayfield. Sign up online. Session starts at 10 a.m.

Ontario

Saturday, May 6: The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie hosts the Festival of Beer from 1-7 p.m. Check out new breweries, discover new beers and see old friends.

Friday-Saturday, May 12-13: The Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop is hosting two nationally renown authors during its LitFest in Thunder Bay. Eric Walters and Anna Porter will do readings, workshops and discussions. Both Eric and Anna have been given the Order of Canada, the highest civilian honour along with numerous writing awards and accolades. All are welcome, and registration is still possible for the full event or just a workshop or two.

