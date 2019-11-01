Around the Circle This Week: November 1, 2019

This Book Sucks: Or at least the subjects of a this new book are true bloodsuckers. Great Lakes Sea Lamprey: The 70 Year War on a Biological Invader, a new book by Cory Brant of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, examines the long, ongoing battle to protect the Great Lakes from an invader that likely came from the Atlantic ocean through the Welland Canal. According to Wisconsin Sea Grant, they were first found in Lake Ontario in 1835, Lake Erie in 1921, Lake Huron in 1932, Lake Michigan in 1936 and Lake Superior in 1946. “The little vampires of the Great Lakes,” as Cory calls the lamprey, cost about $20 million a year to keep under control, Michigan Radio notes in a story about the new book. Efforts include lampricides, barriers, traps and pheromone disruptors. Before such measures were in place,

though, the lamprey contributed to the near eradication of naturally reproducing trout in Lake Superior (since restored through stocking and other programs) and other Great Lakes. The St. Marys River produces more parasitic Sea Lampreys than all Great Lakes tributaries combined, according to the GLFC, and is a hot spot for control measures. Our northern region does have natural lamprey (inland sea lamprey?) that are much smaller and can co-habitat with native species without destroying the population.

Rice Lake Rescue: When fishing, hunting or just tooling around in a boat, flotation devices are a must. That is the takeaway from two hunters who called 911 from Rice Lake in Minnesota on Monday for help. They allowed the St. Louis County Rescue Squad to post this image to emphasize that life jackets, actually on you, are a must on the water. Luckily for Samuel Brickley, he was wearing a life jacket when his canoe capsized as he tried to retrieve a duck. His friend and hunting buddy Nolan Friday helped him get safely to shore, but as Nolan tried to help Samuel out of his wet clothes, it became obvious that both were suffering from hypothermia. Nolan called 911. Here's how the rescue squad described the incident on the post with this photo: "Some scary moments this morning on floating bog in the southwest corner of Rice Lake. Patient 'Sam' conserves BTUs in a cocoon shelter after he and his hunting partner experienced a mishap in their canoe. He's tended by Carter (left), Chris from Canosia Fire-Rescue and Andy, the latter an experienced boater and nurse who was our 'right place, right time' guy on this call. This Nolan Friday photo is posted with both hunters' blessings to highlight the importance of life jackets. This call would have come to a different and tragic conclusion if not for the use of Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs). Friends, whenever you're boating, please wear your life jacket! Kudos, props and many thanks to Canosia Fire-Rescue, Sheriff's Deputies (particularly 213 and 207), Mayo Ambulance and 911 Dispatchers. Well done!" Both men were taken to the hospital to be checked. In case you wonder how those rescue squad folks prepare for this kind of work, we're adding another photo posted on the squad Facebook page with this note: "Brody goes 'braapin'!' Brody ships a little spray over New-Z during swiftwater training in the St. Louis River below the Scanlon dam. The river was pushing 8,000 cubic feet/second, presenting a wave array that was frisky, fun, and great for learning. (Higher flow rate is faster but deeper, and a lot of the 'action' smooths out.) Braapin' is the nickname for swiftwater boat work, and comes from the sound the outboard makes in the aerated water. (Ay-Ay-Ron photo)." OK then – happy braapin' you rescue squaders.

Maritime Ambassadors: Wisconsin Sea Grant this week posted a couple of nifty pics of Tamara Thomsen, Caitlin Zant and Tori Kiefer hamming it up just a little. This trio make up the Maritime Preservation Program for the Wisconsin Historical Society, according to the blog. The blog added that they "study and document our state’s underwater historical assets as a way to chronicle and commemorate the past. 'Diligent' and 'prolific' are two good adjectives that describe their efforts. Thanks to their industriousness, no other state has more shipwrecks listed on the National Register of Historic Places. They also maintain an online resource for the wrecks at wisconsinshipwrecks.org. If you are a diver, they ensure your best understanding of the wreck close up by placing mooring buoys at the sites, as well as offering educational dive slates. The trio further embraces the role of ambassador for these cultural resources. Last year alone, they offered 34 public presentations that reached nearly 3,000 people. Part of this outreach is to ensure everyone, whether a diver or not, can access the maritime past. Their presentations are one way that happens." Hey, that reminds us: Catch Tamara's presentation "The Mosquito Fleet: Scow Schooners of the Great Lakes" tomorrow at the Gales of November program in the Duluth's DECC. You can buy a day ticket at the door; presentations begin at 9 a.m., doors open by 7:30 a.m.

That's the Ticket: We're liking this idea from the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, City Council. Last December, the council voted that any individual receiving a parking ticket between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1 this year can pay the fine amount with a donation of a new children’s toy of equal or greater value to the ticket for the City’s annual Stuff a Bus fundraiser. Every person who receives a parking ticket during the month of November, excluding accessible parking fines, can bring their parking ticket with an unwrapped toy in its original packaging and proof of purchase to the transit main office at 111 Huron Street. Donations of more than one toy are accepted if the value of the toy equals or exceeds the amount owing on the fine. As to Stuff the Bus, Brent Lamming, the city's director of community services, explains, “Many local businesses and organizations take part in the Stuff a Bus program in which Sault Ste. Marie Transit drivers, on their own time in a City Transit bus, transport donated toys, canned food and toys from businesses to the Christmas Cheer Depot, which in turn distributes those items to families in need. We are proud to support this tradition in Sault Ste. Marie." It is something to be proud of.

The End (to Enders) Is Near: Looking for a little recognition after you've traversed all 310+ miles of the Superior Hiking Trail? The Superior Hiking Trail Association based in Two Harbors, Minnesota, just announced a way to acknowledge your accomplishment. You can apply for an End-2-Enders certificate whether you completed the trek in one take or many and even if you did the trail before it was completed in 2017. The program is based on the honor system and applications are processed in the spring and fall. The webpage also has helpful tips on when to run or walk the trail. (We know for certain that Nov. 9-24 is NOT the time to go because most of the trail north of Duluth is closed to hikers for firearms deer hunting season.) If you still want to gather with SHT buddies during that time, though, may we suggest the free Duluth Great Outdoors Party on Nov. 14 in the Duluth Folk School where you'll also meet biking, paddling, birding and other outdoor recreation lovers.

5 to 1: The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation launched a new logo and refreshed website this week. Touting a brand of "Five national parks. One superior lake,” the foundation renewed its mission to "to provide financial support for projects and programs that preserve the natural resources and cultural heritage of all five national parks along Lake Superior. We’re charged with their stewardship." One of the featured initiatives of NPLSF, according to a press release, has been the Wolf & Moose Project at Isle Royale that reintroduces wolves to the balance the island's ecosystem. “Lake Superior is the greatest of our Great Lakes,” Kim Schneider, foundation executive director, said in the release. “It’s our passion to ensure that our parks and historic sites are maintained for the enjoyment of visitors today, and for generations to come.”

30 Going on 111: The Laurium Manor Inn in (no surprise) Laurium, Michigan, is celebrating its pearl anniversary as a Victorian B&B-style inn, but the house has been around more 110 years. Thomas Hoatson Jr. built the Laurium in 1908 for his wife. It was the largest mansion in the Western Upper Peninsula at the time, costing $50,000 then or about $1.4 million today. In modern days, the house was bought and sold several times. By the time David and Julie Sprenger purchased it in 1989, it had been vacant for almost a decade. Burst pipes, broken furnace, missing light fixtures and missing windows greeted the two Michigan Tech graduates, who had been pursuing engineering careers in San Jose, Calif. In California, they had flipped houses as a hobby, loving the repairing and renovating. Buying the Laurium gave them a chance to return to the Keweenaw Peninsula. After operating the successful Laurium Manor Inn, they followed that in 1993 with the Victorian Hall B&B in the Macdonald mansion across from the Laurium. A few years ago, Lesley DuTemple caught up with the Sprengers to revisit the two inns as a winter getaway. This photo is from that 2017 story – not from today, so don't worry too much about the snow (although we are seeing flakes outside today). Happy Anniversary, Sprengers!

Photo & graphic credits: A. Miehls/GLFC; Great Lakes Fishery Commission; Nolan Friday; Tamara Thomsen; Superior Hiking Trail Association; National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation; Laurium Manor Inn