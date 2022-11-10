Around the Circle This Week: November 10, 2022

Ports Reports: Two announcements about port activities came in this week. The Port of Thunder Bay reports its grain elevators handled 840,000 tonnes of wheat, canola and other grains during the month of October. (This photo by Michael Hull shows the saltie Federal Nakagawa loading with grain in Thunder Bay.) That activity meant monthly grain shipments increased by 33% from September and by 8% over October 2021. "The increase was expected as the fall grain harvest moves its way through the supply chain," Chris Heikkinen, the port's director of business development & communications, noted in a press release. "This marks a return to a more typical volume of grain transiting the port, following a year of decreased shipments. Last year’s grain harvest was negatively impacted by drought and heat on the Prairies. At an estimated 93.5 million tonnes, this year’s Prairie grain harvest is the third largest on record." Shipments of potash, used for fertilizer, have been strong throughout the 2022 shipping season, the release added. "As of October 31, more than 1 million tonnes of the product have been transshipped at the Port of Thunder Bay, the most in over 30 years. Global supplies of potash, an important fertilizer input, have been strained by sanctions on product from Russia and Belarus, which comprise 32% of global production capacity."

Meanwhile, the iron ore trade has been slowing on the Lakes. "Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.7 million tons in October, a decrease of 15% compared to a year ago, Eric Peace, vice president of the Lake Carriers’ Association, wrote in a press release. "Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 10.8%. Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 33.9 million tons, a decrease of 20.9% compared to the same point in 2021.

The Story of the Z-Men: They were called "Z-men" and while it sounds like they might have been characters in a Marvel comic, they were in fact heroes of a different sort. With today being the anniversary of the 1975 sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald and tomorrow being the U.S. Veterans Day and the Canadian Remembrance Day, we thought this a good time to link you to some information about the Merchant Marines. The National WWII Museum in New Orleans posted a story about the seaman who served in that war, and illustrated with this 1944 U.S. Merchant Marine recruitment poster from the National Archives. "Supplying Victory: The History of Merchant Marine in World War II" starts quoting a familiar figure from back in the day:

“Did you ever hear of the Z-Men? Sounds like a gag, doesn’t it?” Bob Hope asked his audience over a Christmas radio broadcast in 1944. “Well it isn’t,” he continued. “Z-Men are the guys without whom General ‘Ike’s’ army and Admiral Nimitz’s navy couldn’t live…Z-Men are the men of the Merchant Marine.” The story continues: "Drawing from the name of the identification papers, or z-card, required of the men who served in the U.S. Merchant Marine, Hope went on to praise the hundreds of thousands of men who enlisted to sail on merchant ships across the Pacific and Atlantic. The mariners – or private seamen whom the U.S. government could use for defense measures during times of conflict – supplied Allied operations in all theaters of the war with troops and crucial supplies including fuel and ammunition, 'never knowing when a torpedo might smash the hull above [them] and send thousands of tons of sea water in to snuff out [their lives].'"

Made for Maritime: Munising, Mich., native Maci Cornish was in middle school when her grandmother gave her a framed print depicting the Edmund Fitzgerald at the bottom of Lake Superior. The print now hangs in her dorm room at Michigan Technological University in Houghton. “I still love learning about Great Lakes maritime history," says Maci. "It’s always been my weird little niche.” Maci was profiled by Cyndi Perkins for "Stories from Husky Nation" on the Michigan Tech website. "A walking encyclopedia of Great Lakes Shipwreck history, the Fitz-obsessed first-year engineering student welds as a hobby, works summers as first mate on a tour boat and is studying for her 100-ton captain’s license. Maci's goal is to pilot research vessels for Michigan Tech someday. You can read the full story "Gales of November Remembered: Shipwreck Scholar Steers Toward Success."

A Wee Getaway: Aaron Peterson's promo videos are so much fun to watch, they're like mini vacations. The photographer/videographer and founder of Aaron Peterson Studios works out of Marquette. His latest promotional video was for the Keweenaw Convention & Visitor Bureau. "Adventure North - Winter in the Keweenaw" makes us almost – almost – excited for the coming snows. It shows off the powder skiing, snowmobiling, fat-tire biking and snowshoeing you can accomplish with an annual average snowfall of 270 inches. Thanks for the inspiration – and the seasonal preview – Aaron.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday, Nov. 11: Great Lakes historian and diver Ric Mixter shares stories and footage from some of the worst storms and most famous shipwrecks on the Great Lakes in the 20th Century in the upcoming Virtual Visitor Center. The free "November Gales: Deadly Storms from 1905-1975" begins at 11:30 a.m. CDT. The Virtual Visitor Center is a cooperative endeavor between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Soo Locks Visitor Center Association and the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association.

Saturday, Nov. 12: The Marquette Regional History Center hosts the 22nd annual Holiday Art Sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop the juried artist’s sale, visit the center’s world-class exhibits, check out the old-fashioned bake sale and wreath sale, plus renew your MRHC membership. This art sale offers painting, photography, fibers, glass, jewelry, metals, wearable art, etc.

Minnesota

Today, Nov. 10: Mark Loomis, project manager for the U.S. EPA Great Lakes Legacy Act Project at Spirit Lake on the St. Louis River will speak tonight at Clyde Iron Works. It's part of the Annual Celebration of Progress toward delisting the St. Louis River Area of Concern. Hosted by the St. Louis River Alliance, its free pizza and a cash bar, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 11-12: The WinterFest Expo at Fitger's in Duluth features exhibtors such as Tourism Thunder Bay, Giants Ridge, John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, Spirit Mountain, Winter Fun 101, Mushing Midwest, Mont du Lac, Fitger’s Coffees. Activities, contests, giveaways, Mike & Jen’s Cocoa samples, wine tasting. Friday 4-9 p.m. with a bonfire outdoors 8-10 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nov. 11-Dec. 4: Living with Craft, a group exhibition curated by Tib Shaw, will be in the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais. Living with Craft features the work of nine fellows in North House Folk School’s Artisan Development Program, an intensive residency during which artists are literally ‘living with craft’ for two years. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday, 10-4, Sunday 1-4, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 12: After a two-year hiatus, Hayward Area Ski Trail Association (HASTA) invites one and all to come to its early season annual Ski Swap at the Hayward Wesleyan Church. Drop off starts at 7:30 a.m., shopping goes only 9-11 a.m. "The goal," say organizers, "is to sell your silent sports equipment, clothing, bikes, skis, and outdoor gear. And to be able to buy gently used new-to-you silent sports equipment, clothing, bikes, skis, and more."

Tuesday, Nov. 15 : The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Pruitt Center for Mindfulness & Well-Being continues its free virtual fall speaker series at 4:30 p.m. with Rhonda Magee presenting “Mindfulness as a Support for Healing Conversations and Actions Toward Social Justice and Equity.” Free and open to the community. Register online.

Ontario

Thru Dec. 3: Magnus Theatre, in association with Garner Theatre Productions, brings the musical “Man of La Mancha” to its stage. This production is an actor/musician show in which all of the actors also perform as musicians– while singing and dancing – and there is no band or orchestra. Directed by Magnus Theatre’s Artistic Director Thom Currie with musical direction from Donna Garner. Evening performances are 7:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. and Wednesday matinees at noon. A Pay What You Can matinee will open 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on a first-come basis.

Friday, Nov. 11: The November 11 Remembrance Day Ceremony in Sault Ste. Marie will be held at the GFL Memorial Gardens beginning at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12: VendorFest in the Thunder Bay's Heritage Building features local artists, crafters, small businesses and others. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Photo & graphic credits: Michael Hull; The National Archives; Michigan Technological University; Terry McKay/gotshot.photo; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery/