Around the Circle This Week: November 13, 2020

Getting Closer: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today that the St. Louis River Area of Concern (AOC) is one step closer to delisting after completion of a contaminated sediment clean-up project at AZCON/Duluth Seaway Port Authority’s Slip on Thursday. The St. Louis River is one of the major tributaries to Lake Superior and flows between Wisconsin and Minnesota near its mouth into the Duluth-Superior harbor. "The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency-funded project removed 850 cubic yards of contaminated sediment and capped an additional 55,000 cubic yards using a cap comprised of clean dredge material from the federal navigation channel and armoring stone to protect it from erosion," according to the release. “By beneficially reusing the dredged material from the navigation channel, the team was able to achieve remedial objectives, limit waste generation and decrease the environmental impact,” Amanda Meyer, project manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is quoted. All this summer, the Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin-based Roen Salvage Company, which was awarded the nearly $1.2 million contract, has been dredging. The total project cost was $2 million. "Before modern pollution laws, historical industrial river use resulted in sediments contaminated with mercury, heavy metals, dioxins, polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs and other toxins," the release added. "Several other remedial projects located in Minnesota are anticipated to begin in the next couple years. They include: Ponds behind Erie Pier, Scanlon Reservoir, Munger Landing, and Thomson Reservoir."

The Wind Windup: Maritime photog extraordinaire Paul Scinocca posted this image of the BBC Xingang arriving Duluth this morning. Wind turbine parts have been one of the bright spots for the Twin Ports maritime economy this year, according to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. The port reported in September that ships loaded with wind components visited the Clure Public Marine Terminal through Aug. 31, contributing to what could be a record campaign for the renewable energy cargo. The other has been grain shipments, which were pacing 7% above the five-year average in mid-fall. In Thunder Bay, grain definitely took an upswing this year. As of October 31, according to the Port of Thunder Bay, more than 2.0 million metric tonnes of grain have been directly exported from local elevators, a 54% increase over the same period last year.

Six in the Sault: It's the oldest city in Michigan and Sault Ste. Marie has historic sights – and sites – to view in all seasons. The Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau posted six sites with photos, links and descriptions to explore. The traditional portage point for the Ojibwe people was established as the city of Sault Ste. Marie in 1668 by Jesuit missionaries. Among the six is the fetching Chippewa County Courthouse, built in 1877 just four blocks from the Soo Locks. Even in winter, the two statues on the front lawn make for a great visit. The pair were given to the city by Governor Chase Osborn’s widow, Stella B. Osborn. Says the webpage, "Osborn was the only governor of Michigan from the Upper Peninsula, and he also lived in the Soo for a time! The 'Crane of the Sault' and the 'Wolf of Rome' are both located on the north lawn on Maple Street."

It's the Pits (a Good One): Jim Paine, mayor of Superior, posted this photo with an update on a 2020 project now completed: "This is Stone Council Circle. The original 1930s era structure was almost completely lost, but we’ve been quietly restoring it all year so you can have a safe, beautiful, and nearly private place to gather with friends and family. We’ll open it up for reservations soon but for now, head to the end of Girl Scout Point in Billings Park and take in the very best view in the City. Build a fire if you like. Enjoy the last of Autumn and welcome in the Winter." Billings Park is a great place for some outdoor fun time with plenty of social distancing space. And now a great renovated fire pit to boot.

The Feeder Feed: Cornell University Ornithology Lab's Bird Cams include this one hosted by Tammie & Ben Haché in Manitouwadge, Ont., due north of Pukaskwa National Park on the Big Lake's shore. The live cam is to view boreal birds. Such live cams pop up all over the world, but this is the only one within our Big Lake region. it's all of the thrill of a window view feeder without the need to brave increasing snow drifts to fill it. Today we spotted Blue Jays snacking on peanuts. Archived videos feature Pine Grosbeaks (like these), Red-breasted Nuthatches and Hairy Woodpeckers.

Maritime in Marquette: For Episode 9 of his magical Lake Superior Circle Tour series, Andy Kaknevicius got a special tour by the director of the Marquette Maritime Museum and Lighthouse, Hilary Billman. "I was more than impressed by her knowledge of history and all the artifacts and displays, and wow, she can really tell a story. The museum and lighthouse are a must-see for anyone on the Lake Superior Circle Tour. The collection is comprehensive and the displays have all sorts of interesting photos, articles and headlines. The Fresnel lenses are beautiful gems of lighthouses gone by. The museum is non-profit, and they raise funds through all sorts of creative community events. The Lighthouse is iconic with its 'heart-throb red' colour and is incredibly photogenic in all seasons. The ghost stories are eerie, and I will not be the spoiler for fear of spiritual repercussions. You will have to visit and take the tour … if you dare."

Mysterious & Spooky, All Together Ooky: Master storyteller Fred Stonehouse isn't spooky, of course, but his ghost stories definitely can be. Join Fred tonight for the continuing Gales of November virtual series presented for free by the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association. Fred is the author of our Haunted Lakes series. He teaches Great Lakes maritime history at Northern Michigan University in his adopted town of Marquette and has authored over 30 books on maritime history. He has been a diver on

several Lake Superior wrecks and has been an on-air expert for the History Channel and National Geographic. His numerous honors include the Association for Great Lakes Maritime History award for historic interpretation, C. Patrick Labadie Special Acknowledgment Award by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Preservation Society for exceptional contributions to preservation, history and the dive community and the Certificate of Special Recognition by the State of Michigan for contributions to maritime history. Active in city government, he continues – thanks to a successful re-election – on the city commission of Marquette. Once we sent Fred out to spend a night with the Upper Peninsula Paranormal Research Society at Whitefish Point in Michigan. His report from that night is posted on our website. Also this weekend, you can enjoy talks by shipwreck hunters Jerry Eliason and Ken Merryman at 2 p.m. Saturday about their latest underwater discovery as well as a short talk on the long (150 years) history of the Duluth Ship Canal with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger Scott Bjorklund at 7 p.m. Saturday. Find the links and pass codes to all the remaining presentations on the LSMMA website.

Meet the Maker: In August of 1987, Tim Johnson opened his Northern Acrylics Inc. business after returning to his hometown of Duluth. The business boomed in this year of COVID, with the avalanche of need for its protective protective sneeze guards and splash shields and medical PPP hold/distributing products. Tim's crew has made something else this year, small translucent blue Lake Superior ornaments for Christmas trees or to hang year-round in the window (our special-focus item for this week). We chatted with Tim about his work.

LSM: How has business been this year?

Tim: It has been a crazy (banner) year for us here. To date we've cut about

56,000 pounds of 1/4-inch clear acrylic, mainly for COVID protection barriers. We have shipped all over the country, and it has been a bit overwhelming because of demand and quick turn-around. Currently we are still building standard and custom designed guards.

LSM: How many people do you employ?

Tim: We currently have 5 FTEs. My position is very hands on. As with a small business, I wear many hats, which I like. Another factor is I have caring employees, who all like what they are doing. They care about quality, and we have a great working environment.

LSM: Are you originally from Duluth?

Tim: I grew up here in Duluth. I went away for college, worked and found my way (by accident) into plastics, and after three and a half years in Minneapolis, I wanted to move home. No one here was fabricating … so I decided to go for it! It's very demanding, lots of countless hours, but I do like my work!

LSM: Is a little ornament like ours unusual for your operation?

Tim: The ornament is not really a typical type of product for us, but we love Lake Superior, and we feel it is something that represents Duluth and Northern Minnesota, so why not, especially when we have the technology and equipment to do so!

Photo & graphic credits: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Paul Scinocca; Tanuj Singh; City of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.; Jim Paine; Andy Kaknevicius; Lake Superior Magazine; Fred Stonehouse; Northern Acrylics