Around the Circle This Week: November 17, 2022

Starry, Starry Nights: Winter is no burden for many who remain in the Big Lake neighborhood during the season of white. Recreation runs from silent snowshoeing to the fun buzz of snowmobiling. With the trees gone bare, it's a great time for bird and critter spotting. And with shorter days and longer nights, it's the best time for night sky watching. All around the Lake are opportunities to learn more about what's twinkling above us. The new internationally designated Keweenaw Dark Sky Park (in this photo) has a site featuring maps and information about local stargazing and astrophotography. Among its upcoming events is a Night Sky Photography Workshop with photographer Tom Oliver on Saturday (Nov. 19) and another with Nate Bett on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, current park headquarters, offers a telescope lending program for use in the evenings, whether or not you are a guest.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, Cook County is preparing for its major annual celebration of the night sky with its three-day Dark Sky Festival (Dec. 8-10), centering around the Gunflint Trail. NASA scientists will be there to give presentations, activities "like the Build Your Own Lunar Lander" session as well as stargazing opportunities plus the screening of a new documentary, “Northern Nights, Starry Skies,” at Grand Portage National Monument’s Heritage Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The documentary is co-produced by Grand Portage-based photographer Travis Novitsky, Hamline University’s Center for Global Environmental Education and WDSE/PBS. An exhibit of Travis' and artists Carl Gawboy's work will also open there that evening.

Finally, if you just want to geek out on what circles above us at night, we recommend befriending Astro Bob's Astronomy for Everyone. Bob King, a former newspaper photographer in Duluth, now spends his time writing books and blogs for sky-watching novices. He gives practical tips for enjoying the night sky and fun facts that make you want more.

Watering the Tree: Wisconsin's state capitol holiday tree will have plenty of "watering" this year with Gov. Tony Evers declaring a holiday theme of "Wisconsin Waters." Students in the state are invited to contribute handmade ornaments celebrating what Wisconsin’s waterways mean to them. “From the first Indigenous people who hunted and gathered in our freshwater sources before Wisconsin became a state, to our farmers who have been the backbone of our economy for generations, to our proud maritime and shipbuilding history, to our outdoor recreators and anglers hoping to hook one of our mammoth lake sturgeon and muskies, water has always been essential for our way of life here in Wisconsin,” wrote Gov. Evers in a letter sent to students and educators. “So, when it comes to our waterways, we’ve got a lot to celebrate – and that means we have a lot to protect, too!” All students and families submiting ornaments should mail them by next Tuesday (Nov. 22) to Emily Gorman, Wisconsin Department of Administration, Division of Facilities and Transportation Services, 17 W. Main St., Ste. 119, Madison, WI 53703. We're hoping for at least one shaped like Lake Superior (like this resin one we're selling for the holidays this year ... just sayin').

Tea on the G: The holiday season opens great opportunities to see historic sites in new ways. Take, for example, the Christmas Tea on the Edna G, the 126-year-old tug moored in Two Harbors, Minn. The Christmas Teas will take place every Friday-Sunday, starting the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving and going through the last Sunday before Christmas. The Friends of the Edna G offer a relaxing hour for four people (the limit per hour), partaking in finger sandwiches and dainty desserts, while sipping tea or hot chocolate. The tug will be all decked out in its holiday finery and beautiful lights.

Thunder's Good Mythology: PBS "American Masters" will feature a Lake Superior artist Jonathan Thunder during its airing next Tuesday (Nov. 22). The premiere of "Thunder: Good Mythology" comes on after the showing of "Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On." Check local PBS listings for times and watch a trailer preview online. He creates surreal paintings, digitally animated films and installations in which he addresses subject matter of personal experience and social commentary. A recent installation at the Tweed Museum of Art in Duluth showed a swimming Mishipeshu. Jonathan, an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band of Ojibwe, makes his home in Duluth. He has attended the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and studied visual effects and motion graphics in Minneapolis at the Art Institute International. His work has been featured in exhibits around the country and in local and international publications. He was a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Fellow (2020-21), earned a Jim Denomie Memorial Scholarship in 2022 and is currently a McKnight Fellow. His work is for sale on Etsy and at galleries like AICHO's Indigenous First Arts & Gifts in Duluth.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today, Nov. 17: Get out there tonight to enjoy Ladies Night Out for shopping, dining and deals in downtown Marquette. Today also marks the suspension of paid parking enforcement downtown after 3 p.m. through Dec. 25.

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 19-20: The Superior School of Dance performs "Alice in Wonderland" at the Calumet Theatre. Saturday's performance is 7 p.m. and Sunday's is a 3 p.m. matinee. Join Alice as she goes on a journey through your favorite holiday lands, meeting classic characters like the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Thursday, Nov. 24: Join in the 5K Turkey Trot starting at the UP Health System Portage lobby in Hancock. A great way to make an excuse for more turkey later.

Minnesota

Today, Nov. 17: Duluth author Marie Zhuikov, who has written for Lake Superior Magazine, will launch her newest book, Meander North, at 7 p.m. in Zenith Bookstore. The book offers essays selected from nine years of her “Marie’s Meanderings” blog.

Friday, Nov. 18: The floats, bands and horses line up for the Christmas City of the North Parade at 4 p.m. on London Road. The parade itself begins at 6 p.m., starting at Fitger’s and continuing along Superior Street to Fourth Avenue West. This is the unofficial, official start of the holiday season in the Twin Ports. This year the late state Sen. David Tomassoni, who died in August from ALS, is being honored as the in-memoriam grand marshal. The city offers free parking in ramps and lots during the event, but at the Fitger’s Ramp and Pickwick parking lots, vehicles will not be allowed to enter after Superior Street closes at 5:45 p.m. Vehicles can exit these lots until 6:30 p.m. After 6:30 p.m., vehicles parked in those two areas will not be allowed to exit until the parade ends. The parade will be broadcast live on KBJR-TV and online at northernnewsnow.com.

Today-Sunday, Nov. 17-20: North House Folk School in Grand Marais sponsors its Winterers' Gathering & Arctic Film Festival this weekend. The featured speaker this year is Anton Treuer whose "Ojibwe Winter Stories" will explain tribal oral traditions, Ojibwe language and lore for the coming season. His free presentation will be 7 p.m. Saturday. There will also be food, gatherings, a gear sale, and the film festival throughout the weekend. Download the full event guide online.

Friday, Nov. 18: Vitta Pizza opens a new location on Central Entrance in Duluth this Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19: As part of Native American Heritage Day in the Great Hall of The St. Louis County Depot on Saturday, the St. Louis County Historical Society and its American Indian Advisory Committee opens a new exhibit: "Bandolier Bags- Identity and Artistry meets Function." There will be kids activities, a presentation at 11 a.m. by Vern Zacher, a member of the Board of Directors of Fond Du Lac Tribal College. A free light lunch starts at noon and a Round Dance begins at 1 p.m. The exhibit, which features nine historic Ojibwe bandolier bags from the society's collection, will continue into mid-December.

Nov. 21, 25 & 29: Kicking around the idea of watching the 2022 World Cup? Dubh Linn Irish Pub in Duluth offers the chance for Watch Parties with games shown on its big screen TVs. For the first round of the World Cup, the pub will show all of the U.S. games and all of the 1 p.m. England games. On Nov. 29th, the United States plays at the same time as England, and the pub will show both. The second round Watch Parties will be scheduled as they are announced.

Wisconsin

Nov. 19, 27 & Dec. 17: Silverwaves Jewelry in Bayfield offers a series of workshops on jewelry making. This Saturday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. take on the "Introduction to Precious Metal Clay," with a gourmet lunch included. Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., learn to make a Sami-inspired bracelet or on Dec. 17, 5:30-8 p.m., enjoy making beaded snowflakes.

Tuesday, Nov. 22: Hayward's 8th annual Ladies Night Out runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Participants will enjoy free wine, hors d'oeuvres, shopping (of course) from 20 local vendors and tons of giveaways. The event will be at Don Johnson's Hayward Motors Chevrolet Buick.

Thursday, Nov. 24: The Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot in Washburn lets you do same day registration starting at 8 a.m. at the Washburn Chamber Office, but you can register early online (by Nov. 23) and be entered into a drawing for Bay Bucks. The fun run starts at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds go to Homecoming 2025. All finishers will receive a special finishers medal.

Wednesday, Dec. 7: Cooking with Lars in Bayfield offers a series of classes, along with take-out and catering services. Chef Lars, who formerly worked for the Wild Rice Restaurant, will next offer a class on Korean Chicken Bao at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Chequamegon Food Co-op in Ashland.

Ontario

Today, Nov. 17: Moonlight Madness, 4-10 p.m. today in Sault Ste. Marie, brings the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Courthouse Lawn, music throughout the evening and great sales and camaraderie. Find full details online.

Friday, Nov. 18: The Algoma Art Society is hosting a Christmas Exhibition & Sale starting at 7 p.m. in the Sault Ste. Marie Museum's Discovery Gallery. See a group of fabulous local artists works, grab a refreshment and maybe purchase a painting as a gift. The sales continue through Dec. 23, but the action is on Friday.

Friday, Nov. 18: The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra launches its new Masterworks series at 7:30 p.m. with Maestro Paul Haas opening with Tchaikovsky’s powerful 4th symphony.

Sunday-Saturday, Nov. 20-26: The Wawa Rotary online auction will soon get underway with plenty of great items up for bids, like a voyageur canoe trip or a print of Lake Superior Park's Old Woman Bay by James Smedley. You can bid from anywhere, but need to arrange pick up from a local person. The auction catalog is now online.

