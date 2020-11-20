Around the Circle This Week: November 20, 2020

In Troubled Waters: The Denis Sullivan, a beloved tall ship regular to Lake Superior (seen here in Duluth in a photo by Bob Berg), may never sail again, according to a story by Madison Goldbeck for CBS58-WDJT in Milwaukee, the ship's home port. Known as Wisconsin's flagship, the three-masted vessel, operated by Discovery World, heads into winter with an uncertain future, according to the story and to posts by the vessel owners. The ship is maintained by the sailing classes, tours and festival fees, all of which have been nixed by COVID. Capt. Tiffany Krihwan and the chief mate on the ship have been furloughed. Thanking supporters for kind words on the Sullivan's Facebook page, the captain posted: "The idea of not being the Sullivan’s Captain and caretaker saddens me to my core. I have professionally and personally grown up on this vessel. She has taught me so much. I have watched my daughter grow up on her. I have fallen in love with Milwaukee and Wisconsin. I am so proud to be the Captain of Wisconsin’s Flagship. Especially when I have gotten to take her to my home town of Erie and she is docked next to Pennsylvania’s Flagship, the Brig Niagara. The idea of moving on to a different vessel is almost inconceivable to me." A GoFundMe site has been created and $12,775 donated as of today. The site mentions that it costs Discovery World about $500,000 each year to maintain ship and crew.

Geographically Best: Isle Royale National Park basically was closed to those without their own water transportation in 2020 but it's on National Geographic's Best of the World list of places to visit in 2021 … and we look forward to that, too. The list released this week (and just a heads up, the link requires your email address) calls Isle Royale, "a best-kept secret of a national park in the northwestern corner of Lake Superior." The Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau noted in its announcement of the listing, "Isle Royale, best known as a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, is the nation’s least visited national park and only accessible by seaplane or ferry. Because of the 45-mile long island’s remoteness, visitors are more likely to run into local wildlife than another human while trekking across the parks extensive trail system." The CVB has information about travel planning (no email required) to Isle Royale. Rock Harbor Lodge (seen in this CVB photo) is the only lodging other than camping and a few small rustic cabins on the island at Windigo.

Run, Little Lighthouse!!!: Split Rock Lighthouse seems to be attracting a long-distance following of Photoshop artists intent on putting it in peril. Remember that T-Rex from a few weeks ago by Vasanth Rajkumar? Well, artist Tanuj Singh, or tanuj_jpg on Instagram, also came up with an attack from a giant octopus that Split Rock Lighthouse posted on Friday the 13th with the hashtag #everythingsfine. It earned 43 comments, 1,000+ likes and 264 shares. Among our favorite notes, this one from Tami: "Only in 2020! 🐙 Why I don't visit the North Shore in November!!!" and from Mark: "Why not??? After all it is “2020”!!!!!!!!" and, of course, a quite a few "Release the Krakens!" (We're thinking 2020 would be a good year to hold the copyright on the exclamation point!!!!!!!!!)

Our Wooded Heritage: The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit program, has purchased 72,440 acres in 14 Minnesota counties from PotlatchDeltic Corporation for nearly $48 million, it announced this week. The fund, established in 1985, works in all 50 states to protect over 8 million acres of land, according to its website. The Minnesota purchase "will provide time for the development and implementation of permanent conservation strategies with local partners that will preserve working forestlands and safeguard jobs, while also protecting water quality and wildlife habitat, contributing to local economies and allowing for recreational access," the announcement states. The newly named Minnesota's Heritage Forest lands are in Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kanabec, Koochiching, Morrison, St. Louis and Wadena counties and about 31,600 acres are within the reservation boundaries of the Bois Forte and the Leech Lake Bands of Ojibwe. The Conservation Fund will manage the forests "for wildlife, water quality and sustainable timber harvesting, while continuing traditional recreational uses, including hunting and fishing." The national nonprofit works "with the goal of transferring ownership to public and tribal entities over the next decade."

Seasonal Corps Cautions: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers put out a release this week naming a few of the dangers to folks enjoying Great Lakes waters this time of year. "Many accidents and incidents near harbor structures occur during the turbulent weather season late in the year and higher than normal water levels pose an added threat," the release notes. "The lakeshore attracts local residents and visitors alike and some may not be aware of the powerful impacts that strong winds, storms and high water levels can bring." The release also links to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit geared toward eradicating drownings in the Great Lakes. It has done classes in Duluth (in summer, seen here) and we just liked the "Baywatch" image on its open … along with the good statistics on drownings and its safety tips. Besides the usual cold waters this time of year (though Lake Superior can be warmer than the air temps in winter), the Corps pointed to three areas of concern: "Submerged Structures. Many piers, docks and portions of breakwaters may not be visible above the water surface due to high water and waves. Winds often affect local water levels, dramatically increasing levels during storms. and windy days. Structures that may be visible on a calm day may not be visible on a windy day.

"Rip Currents. Water circulation can differ with changes in water levels. When water levels, wind and waves increase, so does the risk of dangerous currents. Rip currents and structural currents are a common cause of drowning. Rip currents are fast-moving, narrow currents of water that flow away from shore. Structural currents can occur at fixed structures such as breakwaters and piers, and flow away from shore parallel to the structure. To get out of a rip current, it is advised to “Flip, Float, Follow” until the current subsides to save your energy and reduce your risk of drowning.

"Electric Shock and Drowning. Electric shock drowning is an increased risk due to high water levels. Water-overtopped docks at marinas or public areas may have electrical hook-ups, which have the potential to shock someone that has come in contact with the water. When immobile due to shock, the risk of drowning increases."

Full Circle: As far as circling Lake Superior, Andy Kaknevicius' last traveling Episode 10 on Tahquamenon Falls, Whitefish Point and Sault, Mich., is now posted "This Lake Superior Circle Tour started in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, traveled through the rugged wilderness coastline of Ontario, enjoyed the beautiful North Shore highway along Minnesota's coast, visited the quaint, pretty small towns and countryside in Wisconsin, and opened its eyes to the rich poignant history surrounding Keweenaw Peninsula and the remaining U.P. coastline to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. WHAT AN INCREDIBLE TRIP!" Andy tells us. "One may think it is the end of the line, a been-there-did-it scenario, but not so fast. A surprise awaits at the end of Episode 10 to all viewers and followers who traveled along with this video documentary series. It may seem this is it, but …"

Meet the Maker: Three Sisters Studio was started by the women of the Fawver family, says Hannah Fawver. "My mom, sisters and I started Three Sisters Studio in 2011, which is when we also started our clothing line. When we first started our business, we screen printed our designs on clothing that we made ourselves." The studio cooperated with a small gallery in Luck, Wis., and the work also could be sold in Hannah's own shop in Cornucopia. "Wren, formerly known as River’s End, is our gallery," Hannah says, "and sits on the harbor in Cornucopia. My mother, Ann, and I started the business in 2004, the same year that I became a mother. We rented the shop at that time and filled it with our art, as well as that of local artists. That first art of mine included drawings, paintings, knitting and some children’s clothing that I had made. These items are still available, but we have expanded both the number of artists and our art offerings to include watercolor and oil paintings, etchings, cards, pottery, wood carving, photography, weaving, jewelry, soaps, maple syrup, of course my Three Sisters Studio wears, and more. My mom, her cousin, and I purchased the building in 2016 and renamed the shop Wren." The Three Sisters Studio's flour-sack dishtowel set with a distinctive Lake Superior is our featured Lake Superior Collection item this week. We spoke with Hannah about her work and about the Big Lake.

LSM: What inspired your swirly Lake Superior?

Hannah: The swirly Lake was inspired by Lake Superior, it's a combination of all of it, the calm movements and lines of the Lake, the sand, water, lines in the agates, the sandstone of the sea caves. The first Lake Superior design I drew, was during a "knitting night" with my lady friends. We have gathered for many years to visit, eat, drink coffee or wine, solve world problems, while we work on whatever it is we are each working on at the time, whether that be knitting, sewing or something else. At one of those gatherings, the Lake design was made. I love the personal memories that go along with each piece of art. I feel fortunate that this design has become quite recognizable and attributable to our shop. It continues to be one of our best sellers on a variety of products including flour-sack towels, sweatshirts and facemasks. Over the years I've had many people tell me how they feel about Lake, sometimes my Lake design in particular, which always warms my heart. I've heard people say they like the simple flow of the design, the feeling of home, love, calm and healing. I love to hear how my art touches someone … it's always a bit of a surprise to me, but also sweetly appreciated. A person once ordered a shirt with the Lake print on it. She told me she was treating herself to a special gift, as she had lost a loved one a year earlier and wanted a shirt in remembrance.

LSM: Is it hard to get organic clothing to screen print your artwork?

Hannah: Over the years I have found a few online sources that have a good product, are reliable and use ethical practices. I use an eco-friendly water based ink. I feel strongly about using environmentally friendly inks when printing, for my family’s as well as customer’s health. My printing studio is in my home, which is also important to keep my home free of toxic paints and chemicals.

LSM: What's your favorite thing about 1) where you live and 2) what you do for a living?

Hannah: My favorite thing about where I live is definitely being near the Lake. The beauty and grandness of the Lake is simply, and profoundly, inspiring. I am also very appreciative of the friendly and progressive community where I live. Being near my family and friends is also of great importance to me. Sometimes, when times are hard, I stop and look out at the Lake, it really does put things into perspective. I feel extremely blessed for being able to do what I do and make a living at it. The most important thing about being self-employed is that it has afforded me the flexibility to raise my two boys. I've always been able to accommodate their schedules, and when I couldn’t, I could always bring them with me to the shop in Corny. My children were the motivation behind starting the business and working hard to make a go of it. I am extremely grateful to be able to do what I love to do, which is making art. My art has evolved over the last couple of decades and I expect that will continue. Being creative is important to me, I also feel lucky to be able to spend my days at the beautiful setting of the shop in Cornucopia. I enjoy seasonal work, the relatively short, but close to frantic, pace of the summer business counterbalanced by the quiet, but creative winters of the off season.

LSM: What would you miss most if you had to move away from the Big Lake?

Hannah: I would miss the vast open sky and water. I feel the pull to be near water, it's calming and centering to me. I would also definitely miss my family, friends and community.

