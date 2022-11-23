Around the Circle This Week: November 23, 2022

After-Dinner Treat: Looking for a way to unwind after the holiday meal on Thanksgiving? Check out the newest Hulu holiday movie, "Merry Kiss Cam," filmed right here along the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth this summer. It starts streaming on Thanksgiving Day. The film, directed by Lisa France, stars Katie Lowes and Jesse Bradford (seen in this photo taken by JoAnn Jardine, Studio One Photography in Superior) and Angela Ko. The film’s producer, Mary Jane Turpin, highly praised the city and its welcoming people in our special October/November section “Roll Cameras on the Birth of a New Industry.” As with all good holiday romances, the movie plot launches with the unlikely pairing of a widowed artist and a bar owner, encouraged to share a public kiss on a “kiss cam” at a hockey game. A winning goal right at that moment convinces them that they should keep attending the matches together to bring the team luck. The fun plot twist for us … the hockey arena is the Duluth Heritage Sports Center, the bar is Carmody Irish Pub and the setting is all around town in Duluth (look for cameos by Duluth Candy Company and Duluth Coffee Co., to name drop a few "Duluth" photo ops). You can check out the movie's theme song, "Holiday for Two," by Jonny Blu (which we do not believe was inspired by the 1909 song "Two to Duluth"). JoAnn, who got the gig as the behind the scenes and set still photographer as well as scene scout, was one of many, many locals hired to the crew. Her photos now have graced many national publications, including USAToday. In case you wonder whether the film crew enjoyed their stay … Mary Jane and company just wrapped another movie, "Body Language," in town about a week ago and she plans a return with another production next year. So let's get streaming and boost our local movie to show how popular a Big Lake city can be. Don't have Hulu? See the film in-person this Sunday (Nov. 27) when the Duluth Superior Film Festival sponsors a special free screening at Zeitgeist Teatro in Duluth. In attendance and ready for questions will be Producer Mandy June Turpin; Line Producer John Duffy and Unit Production Manager AJ Rinella. Limited seating; reserve in advance.

Bear Den, Done That: The Wisconsin DNR wants to know what you know about bear den locations this winter as part of an ongoing study of bruin reproduction. The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey begins its second year of data collection this winter. The study will generate new estimates of black bear reproductive rates within each bear management zone to improve the accuracy of the population models. Additionally, researchers are investigating a connection between consumption of human food sources and bear reproduction, since diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes. “You don’t find bear dens every day, so it is important that people report them to us when they find them,” says Dr. Jennifer Price Tack, DNR large carnivore and elk research scientist (seen here with a wee subject of study). She explains more about the study in a video. The public is encouraged to report as much information about known black bear dens as possible without approaching or disturbing the dens. Den locations from prior years can be useful since black bears will occasionally re-use dens.

Lights On: Looking for cheery outdoor holiday lighting? We've got some great options for you. In Duluth, the more than 4 million lights of the walk-through Bentleyville Tour of Lights (seen in this recent photo by David Schauer) brighten the evenings now through Dec. 26. starting at 5 p.m. On Friday, Glensheen starts its own outdoor display, Spirit of the Lights, (incorporating the Spirit of the Lights walk-through tour originally created by Marcia Hales on Park Point). Tickets are not needed to walk through the outside display, but there are tours inside, including Candlelight Tours, which also start Friday. Marquette offers a unique holiday lighting experience starting Thanksgiving Day with the Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock, showing Thursdays-Saturdays until the end of December. The show is operated by Fresh Coast Light Lab. Many Big Lake cities also hold residential and commercial lighting contests with maps to help your self-guided tours.

Small But Mighty: As we fully enter the holiday – and holiday shopping – season, please remember to support local businesses, especially this week on Small Business Saturday. Every town has local entrepreneurs with retail outlets, from artists and makers to gift shops. We encourage you to include them in your gift-buying plans. Of course, we're hoping you take advantage of our 15% off everything – and free treats – at our Canal Park Gifts in Duluth's Canal Park. It's a one-stop shop for seeing works by regional artists and artisans. Also in Duluth, support local, diverse vendors of handmade goods and arts at Biboon Bimaadizimin, the Winter Good Life Holiday Market, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the Dr. Robert Powless Center in Duluth. Another supporter of local makers, Hucklebeary in Duluth, celebrates a grand re-opening at its new Superior Street location on Small Business Saturday. In Michigan, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce will have a special coupon booklet available in its Welcome Center with deals from around the peninsula. Local folk coming into the center on Saturday will be entered into the $100 Keweenaw Cash drawing. Also on the peninsula in Houghton, the Rozsa Center on the Michigan Tech campus will host its Home for the Holidays Gift Market in the lobby from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring high-quality, hand-crafted items. On the eastern shore in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., shop at more than 30 downtown businesses. In Washburn, Wis., the Washburn Shop Small Holiday Market opens from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Club. Local vendors from all over the Chequamegon Bay area will be selling their unique products. The Washburn High School Band & Choir will sell food and drinks to raise money for a spring trip to New York and the Kiddiwink Kids will offer holiday make-and-take kids crafts. You can find a full list of vendors online. Bayfield, Wis., brings its own unique take on the

day with the Shop Small Crawl downtown, starting at 10 a.m. Pick up a Shop Hop Passport (good Thursday-Dec. 16) for chances to win prizes and chamber gift certificates. The Holiday Tree Lighting is also Saturday with ceremonies starting at 5 p.m. at the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion. In Hayward, Wis., Friday kicks off the Christmas in Hayward Open House with merchants remaining open until 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Santa will hang out at the Angler's Bar & Grill from noon-3 p.m. and during that same time there will be horse-drawn sleigh rides on Second & Main. These represent a small fraction of all the wonderful local businesses you can be supporting. Find your favorite and get out and shop.

Meanwhile, drop in at our Lake Superior Gift Shop in the Skywalk (109 W. Superior St., Ste. 200) for Black Friday this week and get 15% off your purchase in the store … or online if you can't make it over. On Cyber Monday, get free shipping at our online store with every order over $50 – a one day only deal (it's usually free shipping for $150 or more).

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thursday, Nov. 24: Pop over to the UP Health Systems - Portage building in Hancock the 5K Turkey Trot, starting at 9 a.m. The walk-run is great for the family and heads along Portage Drive eventually connecting with the Hancock & Calumet trail.

Thursday, Nov. 24: The 10th annual IshpeTurkey Trot starts at 9 a.m. in the Ishpeming High School parking lot. The event welcomes "walkers, runners, joggers, trotters, babies, children, strollers, and dogs." Come early to register if you didn't sign up in advance.

Friday, Nov. 25-Dec. 2: This Friday there will be a public reception for "Shaft," the Copper Country Community Arts Center’s annual community exhibition. This year it called on artists to submit art inspired by this history, not just the visible elements, but the effects of the industry on the people and the land and how it shaped the Copper Country. The exhibit, which opened Nov. 2 in the center's Kerredge Gallery, runs for one more week.

Minnesota

Saturday, Nov. 26: For its Oh Ole Night, Grand Marais puts on the holidays with a festive annual community holiday parade at 5:30 p.m. From the Senior Center parking lot on South Broadway, the parade will make two loops along Broadway, up Wisconsin Street, turning at First Avenue and back around to Broadway. On the second loop, the whole gang ends up at Harbor Park for the Tree Lighting ceremony. To participate in the parade, just line up in the Senior Center parking lot on Broadway by 5 p.m. – walkers, jugglers, winter bikes, four-legged furry animals, decorated vehicles and trailers are ALL welcomed and encouraged. After the tree lighting, there will be fireworks.

Saturday-Wednesday, Nov. 26-Nov. 30: The Bookstore at Fitgers in Duluth is hopping with authors in the next few days. There will be three book signings on Small Business Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with Emily Kilgore, author of several children's book including The IHEARDS. From 2-4 p.m., local author Ryan Rodgers signs his news book, Winter's Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing and finally from 5-7 p.m., Gillian Forte of At Sara's Table/Chester Creek Cafe will introduce the restaurant's 20th anniversary cookbook. On Sunday from noon-2 p.m., Jennifer Walters, author of The Memories We Keep, will be at the store. Finally on Wednesday at 6 p.m., the bookstore will host photographer Craig Blacklock signing his newest art book, Light Waves, focused on the interaction of wind and water on Lake Superior.

Saturday, Nov. 26: A FOX NEWS Fox Friends morning segment on Small Business Saturday will feature an interview with Duluth Pack's President and CEO Tom Sega. Born, raised and still in Duluth, the company celebrates its 140th anniversary on Dec. 12.

Wisconsin

Thursday, Nov. 24: Last minute trotters are welcome to the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce's Turkey Trot. Same-day registration starts at 8 a.m. at the chamber office and the fun run starts at 8:30 a.m. along the shores of Lake Superior.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27: The Turkey Birkie Ski Festival gives everyone a chance to slide on early snow, take a lesson or simply enjoy a day on trails in the great north woods. Leading ski manufacturers will be on hand to give an opportunity to try new gear. It all takes place at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead in Cable.

Saturday, Nov. 26: The Hometown Holiday in Glidden brings out crafters, Santa (and a Santa Run) plus a parade, music and more – all themed around the Christmas season. Sponsored by the Glidden Area Development Corporation.

Sunday-Tuesday, Nov. 27-29: Fairlawn Mansion in Superior hosts its Quiet Santa sessions with scheduled visits designed for children with autism & other special needs. Each private half-hour visit should be scheduled in advance.

Thursday, Dec. 1: The series Superior Visions: Women in Business launches next Thursday with Andi Hankins of Balanced Wellness in Solon Springs. The series hosted by Superior Visions through the Small Business Development Center at University of Wisconsin-Superior will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Old Post Office Building downtown.

Ontario

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27: The 3rd annual Sault Film Festival kicks off Friday at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Center in Sault Ste. Marie. Among the activities will be an improv workshop by the Sault's own Trish Rainone, who is a film producer, actor, director, production manager and writer. Among her credits, she plays "Top Dog" (Nikki Picano) in the comedy series, Pink Is In.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27: "Wild and Natural," a photography exhibit by Alan Poelman and Damien Gilbert, will show through the weekend at Goods & Co. Market in Thunder Bay. The event is in the Co.Lab Gallery and there will be a Friday opening at 6 p.m.

Photo & graphic credits: JoAnn Jardine/Studio One Photography; Wisconsin DNR; David Schauer; Fresh Coast Light Lab; Beth Bily; Washburn Chamber; Bayfield Chamber; Copper Country Community Arts Center/Visit Cook County/Turkey Birkie/Sault Film Festival