Around the Circle This Week: November 27, 2020

Bring on the Merry: The positive mood swing to the holidays has been getting under way all around the Big Lake neighborhood … and even alterations that make logistics a little more challenging. Opening weekend of Bentleyville USA in Duluth meant a wait of up to three hours in the drive-through car line up, but families seemed to be taking things in stride; some even bought pizzas before getting in line and had a little in-car pizza party while waiting, we hear. On the first night, Kate, who got in line a 4:30 p.m., posted this on the Bentleyville Facebook page: "Thank you for the amazing light show, Bentleyville! We waited in line for over an hour and a half, and it was worth every second. We appreciate all your effort to keep our family tradition alive! … great way to start the Christmas season." She estimated about 25 minutes to drive through the light display, including a socially distanced chat with Santa. If you're looking for a more "active" activity, the Duluth Parks & Recreation Department sprinkled 21 turkeys that will be out through this weekend at Leif Erikson Park/Lakwalk area and the DWP Trail by Kingsbury Creek (the trail is along the former Duluth, Winnipeg and Pacific Railway corridor). Parks & Rec encourages people find all 20 plus a bonus Parks and Recreation turkey while enjoying these two spaces. "Take pictures while you are on your search, and post them to the Parks & Recreation Facebook page," the park folk suggest.

A Few of Our Thankfulest Things: Doug Garrison of Word on the Street out of Marquette gathered a mighty and lengthy list of residents' observations on what they are thankful for, starting with "sunrises," by T Theresa Hamari (who provided this photo to illustrate) all the way down to Claudia Drosen's note, "I am thankful for the frontline workers who administered flu vaccines and shots and COVID tests that were happily negative to my husband and me, so we could meet and hold our first newborn grandchild!" Family, friends, Big Lake location, community, coffee and pets trended toward the top of people's lists, along with grateful notes to all those "essential" workers keeping communities moving and healthy. It's worth reading all the 120 or so observations and seeing how many are on your thankful list, too.

So Great, So Fragile: ABC7 out of Chicago, teamed with National Geographic, is releasing a series of videos called "So Great, So Fragile" about environmental impacts on the Great Lakes. In a story introducing Episode 1 of the series, Tim Folger did the current cover story, "Saving the Great Lakes," for National Geographic after two years of research for the piece. "All the great cities that are on the shores of the Great Lakes - Chicago and Toronto, Detroit, Cleveland, Toledo - I mean, what would they be without the Great Lakes?" Tim told Cheryl Scott and Marissa Isang in their story for ABC7. "What are the main issues facing Great Lakes. What are the big problems? And how can we solve them. What is the future of the Great Lakes?" He points to three major threats to the world's largest freshwater system: Climate change, agricultural pollution and invasive species.

Of Wolves & Beavers: The Voyageur Wolf Project recently published a study in Science Advances about how wolves ultimately affect the flow of rivers by preying on beavers. The group, a collaboration between the University of Minnesota and Voyageurs National Park that focuses on how wolves affect the summer ecology around Voyageurs National Park, also posted a video about the study called "How Wolves Alter Wetlands." Reintroduction of wolves into the ecosystem of Yellowstone National Park also had been studied, finding that wolves there caused the park's beaver population to increase from one colony to nine, according to Doug Smith, a wildlife biologist in charge of the Yellowstone Wolf Project. After wolves were eliminated from the park in 1930s, extensive browsing by elk decimated the willow stands and, as a result, reduced the habitat for beaver. Unlike in Yellowstone, however, beavers are a more frequent prey for boreal wolves, which cause the colonies to scatter and create more ponds, Voyageur Wolf Project researchers found. Both studies, of course, suggest the interconnectedness of all critters, great and small, on the environment.

Those Witty Librarians: Librarians always know how to make lemonade out of lemons … or they can certainly look it up if need be. So this year when the annual Teddy Bear Sleepover had to be cancelled – even stuffed animals have to stay a healthy distance apart – the staff at the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Public Library came up with a creative virtual back up. The sleepover usually involves children leaving their stuffed pals and other toys at the library for an overnight stay. When they fetch them the next morning, the staff has created a story featuring the toys. This year, the library asked kids to send pictures of their stuffies and turned them into a YouTube video "A Surprise Party for Bookie Monster." It's no surprise to us how delightfully creative a library staff can be.

This One's Friendly: Readers of this ATCTW newsletter know that we've been bombarded by big critters attacking Split Rock Lighthouse, but this big beast in Bayfield, Wis., comes in peace and with a BOGO deal, apparently. Old Rittenhouse Inn put out this image to promote its "Mammoth Deal" for a 2-night winter stay at the historic bed-and-breakfast inn. If you book a dinner during your stay, you get the second night free. We even like the promo code the good folks there chose: SNOWGLOBE.

Powerful Plugs for Copper Crow: The new Copper Crow Distillery in Red Cliff, Wis., got a boost from a big name this week when the Rachael Ray magazine posted a story by Katie Lockhart about the nation's first (and currently only) Indigenous-owned distillery. Owners Curt and Linda Basina, both members of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, are quoted in the story. Katie also gives a strong nod to the operation's Big Lake home: "The distillery isn't just notable for its groundbreaking owners and bucket list-worthy location next to stunning Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. It's also one of the few distilleries in the world using whey to create spirits, like their whey gin and whey vodka. Whey is a waste product of the cheesemaking industry, so this Dairy State distillery saw it as a prime opportunity to use the byproduct in a sustainable way. Curt says it adds to the flavor complexity and produces a sweeter taste." The new distillery also got a good word in Claudia Alarcón's Thanksgiving story, "How To Bring More Native American Ingredients To Your Thanksgiving Menu," published online by Forbes. “We love to experiment with foods, like maple syrup, to make cocktails that are unique and flavorful," Linda told Claudia. "We also source locally harvested fresh fruits, herbs and other ingredients when crafting our spirits."

Home Depot?: If you're looking for a unique home in Negaunee, Mich., for $324,900 you could move into the historic Union Station Depot. Among the amenities touted for the 110-year-old train depot, already renovated into a home, are easy access to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, where, say the folks at Re/Max 1st Realty, "you can walk, bike, skate, ski, or snowshoe right out your door! Or for some mountain biking fun, jump onto the Ramba Bike Trails nearby." The depot-turned-residence offers "rich mahogany woodwork and turn-of-the-century craftsmanship (including exposed brick walls)." The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a commercial oven. A 60-year roof was installed in 2004 during the restoration process. It has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus, as you can imagine, plenty of space to dine and entertain. No garage, but we know trains used to park outside.

Support the Small Stuff: Keep local economies healthy is part of the point of Small Business Saturday every year, but in this COVID-altered 2020, support for local shops has become even more important. You certainly will be able to find lots of ways to visit, either virtually or in person, your local favorites. We, of course, hope you'll drop by the Lake Superior Gift Shop pop-up shop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the Holiday Center in downtown Duluth. Keep an eye on our Lake Superior Magazine Facebook page on Sunday to see our CyberMonday deal. Thanks for thinking small and buying local.

