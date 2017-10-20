Around the Circle This Week: Oct. 20, 2017

Sure, they’re pink, but they still are “Lake Assault” boats: Lake Assault Boats, a Superior-based manufacturer of mission-specific boats, recently delivered 24 of 48 barges commissioned to ferry people on the river in San Antonio, Texas. The boats will serve as touring and dining vessels, as well as water taxis. The city of San Antonio’s director of operations had high praise for the Wisconsin company, as quoted in a Lake Assualt Boats’ press release: “Lake Assault has done a great job of staying within our budget, adjusting to design changes along the way, and meeting some very tight deadlines. Working with them has been a great experience.” The remaining barges will be delivered next month.

Could a different predator also survive on Isle Royale?: As many as 70 or more Canada lynx likely once roamed Isle Royale some 80 years ago, before disappearing from the island. A study by National Park Service and University of Minnesota Duluth researchers suggests the island could support 30 to 40 lynx today, reports the Mining Journal in Marquette. A poster shows a quick overview of lynx facts for the island. Meanwhile, the National Park Service continues review of whether to introduce additional wolves to the island as only two remain. “The wolf plan/environmental impact statement in still in progress. We expect to have the final decision late this fall or early winter,” Elizabeth Valencia, the Isle Royale National Park cultural historian, is quoted in the newspaper’s story. “The preferred alternative, identified in the public review draft earlier this year, is to bring in wolves.”

Canada lynx do enjoy use of the mainland, as photographer Mike Mikulich (whose photo is here) shows in his story, “Clicking on the Lynx,” for Lake Superior Magazine about encountering a lynx in winter near Minnesota’s North Shore.

Move over mayor, there’s a new kid in town: Come Monday, Keira Berlingieri will be taking over as mayor in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. But Mayor Christian Provenazo isn’t worried; it’s only for one day, and on Tuesday, Keira will have to return full-time to her fifth-grade classes at St. Basil. Keira was the winner of the annual “Mayor for a Day” contest sponsored by the city and the Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie North. “I was really impressed by the record amount of submissions this year,” says Christian in a press release announcing the decision today. “What I really enjoyed about Keira’s video submission was that she recognized the importance of a familial component to our community. Keira’s maturity and personality shone through in her video and I look forward to working with her and to visiting her class.” On Monday, Keira will open the city council meeting and her entry video will be played there. She then will tour the Civic Centre and will participate in some of the mayor’s activities. Later, the mayor will visit her class, which gets a pizza party. SaultOnline list names of the other finalists.

Majoring in marijuana?: Northern Michigan University in Marquette is offering a unique four-year degree program that addresses the science and business behind growing medical and recreational marijuana, reports the Mining Journal. NMU began its medical plant chemistry program this semester, with about a dozen students. It combines chemistry, biology, botany, horticulture, marketing and finance. So far 29 states, including Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, allow some form of medical marijuana. Eight states also have approved recreational use of marijuana, although federally any use is still illegal. The District of Columbia allows both medical and recreational use.

Birches brutalized for home fashion: In Thunder Bay, 25 birch trees were vandalized and may die in the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority on Hazelwood Lake, perhaps for home decoration, authorities speculated in a TBNewsWatch story. This is not the first time area birches have been the victims of home fashion. In May, a man from Aurora, Minnesota, was charged with stealing more than 1,200 birches from county land, St. Paul’s Pioneer Press reported. Safely harvesting birch bark in a way that respects the tree and allows it to continue growing has been a part of traditional culture in the Big Lake region, but not, of course, as a theft from private or public lands. Charlie Blinn, a professor and extension specialist in the University of Minnesota’s department of forestry resources, explains that the manner and time of year for harvesting bark is critical. “Harvest in the spring because that is when the sap is running in the tree and it will be a LOT easier to remove the bark. At this time of year, the bark is a LOT tighter on the tree, making it more difficult to remove the bark. The extra effort required at this time of year may remove some of the cambium (inner bark). The result can be that the tree is girdled and could die. … A second consideration is how the cut is made. It should be done vertically and not horizontally. If done horizontally, the tree will likely be girdled and die.” Charlie recommends this site as a primer for proper removal.

Wetlands for water protection: The city of Superior celebrated the newly completed Poplar Wetland Basin intended to help filter pollutants from storm water runoff and to protect Lake Superior, reports Fox21. “This is a great way to treat that storm water before it reaches Lake Superior, because once it’s in Lake Superior, it’s hard to do anything with it,” Andrea Crouse, city water resource specialist, told the news station.

No deal for Keweenaw Mountain Lodge: The Keweenaw County Board will continue looking for the Copper Harbor area lodge buyer after a Texas business group pulled its offer to buy the lodge in Copper Harbor because of historic preservation requirements, reports WLUC TV-6. Anthony Lane Partners LLC told the county Board of Commissioners that obtaining a historic preservation easement for the lodge and following the associated restrictions would make it nearly impossible to develop a profitable business. While the group said its development plans would respect the lodge’s history, it also said it was never told about needing a preservation easement. The county-owned lodge is on the National Register of Historic Places and is also a Michigan State Historic Site. The lodge is for sale at a $1.5 million asking price because the county board decided it can’t afford to subsidize it.

Duluth openings abound: There are plenty of new arrivals in Duluth in the next couple weeks. On Saturday, PerfectDuluthDay reports that Duluth Pottery, after 17 years in Superior, returns to Duluth with a grand opening at 5 p.m. of the studio on 1924 W. Superior St., within biking distance to home, says artist and owner Karin Kraemer.

Also on Saturday, the new Joseph Nease Gallery, 23 W. 1st St., officially opens with an exhibit expressing what it hopes to bring to Duluth – quality and challenging work from local and national artists. “Three States” features artwork by Kathy McTavish (Minnesota, seen at right), Matthew Kluber (Iowa) and James Woodfill (Missouri) plus 10 other artists will be represented in this inaugural exhibition. The Duluth News Tribune’s Christa Lawler introduced the Neases of Kansas City and their gallery idea in a story earlier this month.

Duluthians, of course, do not live by art alone and on Oct. 30, a new restaurant will be added into the city mix. Lyric Kitchen•Bar at 205 W. Superior St. inside the Holiday Center is part of the Holiday Inn & Suites-Duluth family of businesses. It replaces both Porter’s restaurant, which closed in late May, and Sneakers Bar & Grill, which closed Oct. 15. Lyric will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring “a full bar and light-hearted dining experience that celebrates all things Duluth.”

Paulding Lights spoiler alert: Back in 2010, students at Michigan Technological University in Houghton undertook the task of discovering the “true” reason for the almost nightly rise of the eerie red lights at Paulding, Michigan. Back then, we told you their results and now, just in time for Halloween, the Discovery Science channel show, “Strange Evidence” had students take up the ghostbusting again for one segment of the season’s first episode that aired this week. Does this debunk the tale of the ghostly railroad man rising each night to remind us of his passing or to warn unseen trains? Well, we like a good ghost story, so you decide.

Photo credits: Lake Assault Boats; Mike Mikulich; Bob Berg/Lake Superior Magazine; Duluth Pottery; Joseph Nease Gallery