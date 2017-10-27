Around the Circle This Week: Oct. 27, 2017

A raging Big Lake: This week started with storms and ended with more storms and snow, likely to continue into the weekend.

High winds and waves battered the south shore Tuesday, especially in Michigan, downing powerlines and hundreds of large trees, and causing the Alger County Sheriff’s office to warn people to stay off roads. A small crowd gathered to watch the massive waves at the Black Rocks in Marquette, and a man and a woman from Iron River, Michigan, were swept into the Lake and lost. As the water was too dangerous for search-and-rescue boats, the U.S. Coast Guard brought a helicopter from Traverse City to join the Marquette Police and Fire Departments and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office in the initial search. The search had to be suspended Tuesday and taken up the next day, but the two have yet to be found. The search continues as does cleanup after the storm, reports the Mining Journal, which noted that the storm dumped a record 2.27 inches of rain and registered winds up to 77 mph at Stannard Rock Lighthouse and nearly 50 mph in Negaunee Township.

In anticipation of the storm, the National Weather Service out of Marquette had issued a series of warnings about the potential of dangerous waves because of the current high water levels in Lake Superior, which is up about 10 inches from its long-term average for the month. “That’s probably the main impact of the high water levels,” Brett Borchardt, an NWS meteorologist, told us Monday. “A big storm system moving in and you get these really large waves.” Brett said the NWS was concerned because it’s been awhile since we’ve seen the combination of violent storms and high water that people may not realize the dangers. “We haven’t had this in quite some years.”

Rains from Tuesday’s storm and those forecast for today and Saturday could bring the water level near the 1985 record of 603.38 feet, according to Keith Kompoltowicz, a chief hydrologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We’re definitely watching conditions, watching how this storm that’s on the horizon could add several inches of rainfall and we may push our forecasts up a little bit. These are Great Lakes; these are very dynamic, very energetic bodies of water.”

A flurry of videos documented the blast of waves. During the storm, the buoy by Granite Island logged the largest recorded wave on the Lake – 28.8 feet, detailed by Michigan Radio. Lake Superior has been believed to produce waves topping 30 feet, but this is the first wave this size recorded. Often, the most ferocious storms come after the buoys have been removed for the season.

Jerry Mills of Marquette, who does regular “Jerryisms” about his region, captured terrifying images of a young man swept into the Lake at the Black Rocks (see photo above), but then luckily rescued. “I’ve lived here 35 years, I’ve never seen the Lake even close to what it was,” Jerry says. To see all of Jerry’s storm coverage, you can link here.

Another resident, Bill Fink, posted video of the waves at Eagle Harbor Lighthouse, noting that the Lake was creating counterwaves off the rocky shore.

Nick Jenson saw the magnificence of the storm, creating a slow-motion video with music that shows the awe-inspiring power of the Lake.

And then there is today’s storm: Already a blanket of snow has covered inland on Minnesota’s North Shore (in places east in Michigan and Ontario, snow had already covered the ground temporarily earlier this week). The National Weather Service in Duluth warned the strong Alberta Clipper moving through the region could cause powerful winds, lingering snow and possible coastal flooding. The rain/snow/mix will continue throughout today on most shores of the Lake and throughout Saturday. Both the Duluth and Marquette offices of the National Weather Service posted gale warnings and lakeshore flood advisories. “East and northeast facing beaches will be most susceptible to beach erosion,” predicted the Marquette NWW. “In the city of Marquette … Lakeshore Boulevard between Fair Avenue and Hawley Street will be impacted. Near L’Anse … Highway US-41 may be impacted by elevated water levels and wave action.”

In Wisconsin, Madeline Island Ferry Line suspended service at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday all through Friday in anticipation of the storm and this morning Highways 2 and 13 along Chequamegon Bay between Sanborn Avenue and State Highway 13 North were declared impassible due to flooding. Traffic was routed onto State Highway 137, KBJR reported.

Duluth’s Lakewalk was taking a pounding this morning, as the Duluth News Tribune shows with a video. Sections of Canal Park were closed to parking and walking traffic.

If you’re curious about the most historic storms on the Lake, check out nine major storms chosen by Carol Christenson of the Duluth National Weather Service for Lake Superior Magazine.

Some waves are fun: Less threatening waves are turning Terrace Bay in Ontario into a mini Surf City, reports CBC Thunder Bay.

One from the attic: Lighthouses and storms are historically paired on Lake Superior, so here from the Duluth News Tribune “attic” is a peek at the Zero Point Lighthouse on Park Point, the city’s first lighthouse and now a mere remnant. The postcard shown here of that lighthouse was recently purchased by Gary Glass, who wonders if anyone has any information about the card (listed as No. 00, which may identify the Zero Point light or not) or the lighthouse. Send word to edit@lakesuperior.com.

Friendly fire back on Statton Island: Lake Superior Ojibwe people traditionally used controlled fire as a method for forest management and to create favorable conditions for harvest of certain plants, such a blueberries, and so the officials of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore turned to tribal experts before doing a prescribed burn on Statton Island last week, reintroducing the traditional management tool after nearly a century of fire suppression on the islands and clearing dangerous accumulation of debris. Representatives of the National Park Service, US Forest Service, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, Bad River, Red Cliff and Fond du Lac Ojibwe bands, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and University of Minnesota witness the historic fire, according to the Red Cliff Band’s weekly newsletter “Miisaniinawind, This is Who We Are!”

Not so friendly fire: A quick response from the Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Fire Department is credited with saving the historic Soo Theatre when a fire ignited there Tuesday, reports the Soo Evening News. The cause remains under investigation, but the “Haunted Soo Theatre: Wicked Woods!” will still go on this evening from 5-7 p.m. The theatre opened in 1930 as a vaudeville stage and is now home to the Soo Theatre Project Inc., encouraging the arts with performances, classes, workshops and camps.

Wish I were in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile: If that is your wish, it can come true now through Tuesday in Duluth. A little bit of snow wasn’t stopping the Wienermobile, the 27-foot-long hot dog that will be part of a food drive at Super One Foods (5401 Burning Tree Rd.) today 2-6 p.m., Saturday 8-11 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-noon. You can enter a drawing by donating food and one lucky “wiener” could win a chance to ride "shotbun” in the Wienermobile. Also on Saturday from 1-4 p.m., the plucky crew and mobile will join a Trunk-or-Treat at Eastridge Community Church (3727 W Arrowhead Rd). It will also appear on Monday, 5-7 p.m. at the Candy Carnival at Engage Church (2920 W Michigan St.) and at the Duluth Children’s Museum Halloween Party 4-8 p.m. Tuesday (115 S. 29th Ave. W.). Sammi Manning and Haley Rohe are “Hotdogger” drivers, one of 12 chosen from about 1,500 applicants this year. Read a pun-filled Q&A about Sammi’s dream reach Hot Dog High to learn to drive the Wienermobile. Link to “pun-filled Q&A”.

There’s a bear in there! Two bear cubs got a little more attention than they anticipated when they snuck into the dumpster at Cascade Vacation Rentals on Minnesota’s North Shore.

A plan for water: At its meeting this month in Duluth, the Great Lakes Commission endorsed a joint action plan to address water infrastructure around the Great Lakes. “The current price tag for addressing all maintenance, upgrade, and replacement needs for water infrastructure assets across the eight states and two provinces in the binational Great Lakes region is estimated at $13.6 billion (USD) annually over 20 years,” according to the report. The infrastructure of drinking water, sewage and storm water systems should be addressed through a “one water” approach, the commission concludes. In 2016, Lake Superior Magazine took a snapshot look at the Lake systems in a State of the Lake Special Report, “Our Working Water.”

Feeling lucky? There are three contests you might like to compete in going on around the Lake. 1) The city of Superior wants your input on naming its play area park at North 18th St. & Oakes Ave. (in photo.) The winner receives a $100 gift card to Super One Foods (deadline Dec. 15). 2) Isle Royale National Park and the Grand Portage Band of Chippewa have teamed up to invite student design concepts for the replacement of its Ranger III vessel. Specs are available online. Grand Portage offers three cash prizes, $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second and $500 for third. (deadline Jan. 15). 3) Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic from Negaunee to Marquette wants your cool T-shirt designs. The winner gets the design on T-shirts for the 2,500+ participants and volunteers, $100 and a free booth at the event. Submit a graphic or get details here. (deadline Nov. 31).

A couple parting shots: Remember Keria Berlingieri, the St. Basil fifth-grader who became Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario’s Mayor for a Day this Monday? Here are a few shots of her term in office, hanging with Mayor Christian Provenazo, handing flowers to the city council and receiving a check for $500 from Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie North that she donated to her chosen charity, Algoma Family Services Foundation to support children's mental health. Plus her class got a visit from the “other” mayor and pizza. Certainly an honorable time inoffice.

Photo credits: Jerry Mills; Bob Berg/Lake Superior Magazine; National Weather Service; Gary Glass; Sammi Manning; City of Superior; City of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario