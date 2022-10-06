Around the Circle This Week: October 06, 2022

Full Fish Function: 100% Whitefish is an initiative launched recently by the Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers, a Chicago-based organization representing thegovernors of the Great Lakes states and the Canadian premiers of Ontario and Québec. The organization’s goal with the campaign is to demonstrate how 100% of a whitefish can be used for different purposes beyond just food (though we must inject here that food is our favorite use. You know who you are, great whitefish sandwiches in the Big Lake region.). The effort builds on success with the cod in Iceland and with other species globally. Organizers believe that a 100% fish strategy holds tremendous promise for the Great Lakes St. Lawrence region to more completely use caught fish, drive greater economic returns, create jobs and help develop rural economies. According to a release from the group, the campaign aims to demonstrate how commercially caught Great Lakes whitefish can be more fully used, raising per fish value toward $3,500. Dan Eichinger, director of the Michigan DNResources, helped kick off the initiative in conjunction with a “head to tail” whitefish tasting organized by noted Detroit-area executive chef Doug Hewitt, in collaboration with Motor City Seafood Company. The event also featured remarks from Dr. Thor Sigfusson, Founder and Chairman of the Iceland Ocean Cluster.

Thank You & You: Let’s face it, two Thanksgivings are better than one, writes our Recipe Box food guru Beth Dooley (a James Beard award-winner). She has written about the Canadian and U.S. Thanksgivings. On Monday (Oct. 10), Canada celebrates its Thanksgiving, and we offer Beth's recipes and thoughts about the two country's celebrations. "In October, the apples and pears are ripe for the picking; kale, carrots, pumpkins, squash and such are not yet frozen in the ground. Given this bounty, Canadian and American Thanksgiving menus feature similar dishes – turkey, mashers and gravy, lots of squash, wild rice and, on our Ontario shore, perhaps a butter tart in lieu of pumpkin pie. In some Canadian homes, roast beef, pork or ham replace the turkey." Here's a link to Beth's story, "Giving Thanks – Twice," from a 2018 issue of the magazine. She shares recipes for Squash & Leek Gratin and a Canadian Tourtière.

Canadian Cutter: On Saturday, the Canadian Coast Guard revealed the name of its newest light icebreaker - the Judy LaMarsh. The former Mangystau-2 will supplement its ice-breaking operations in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence, and Atlantic regions, the Canadian Coast Guard announced. The CCGS Judy LaMarsh is named for one of the first women to serve as a federal cabinet minister - as Minister of National Health and Welfare and Minister of Amateur Sport (1963-1965). Judy also was instrumental in the development of innovative federal programs, including Medicare and the Canada Pension Plan and while serving as Canada’s Secretary of State (1965-1968), she helped to establish the Royal Commission on the Status of Women in Canada. She was appointed to the Order of Canada in 1980. The light icebreaker was purchased from Atlantic Towing Limited in 2021 and it, along with four sister ships, were designed to operate in the relatively shallow depth of 2.5 metres (about 8 feet). Carl Burkett took this photo of the ship in September. It is undergoing design and conversion work at the Canadian Coast Guard’s Prescott, Ont., base and may be ready to serve as early as the 2022-2023 icebreaking season

Happy Haunts: Have we got hauntings for you in the Big Lake neighborhood and some perennial favorites are returning. The Duluth Haunted Ship (aka the William A. Irvin) in Duluth remains ghost-infested Thursday-Saturday all October with a special opening on Monday, Oct. 31. Another annual fav, Haunted Fort NIght, also starts today at Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay. This year's theme is "Fuel for the Pyre." Michigan Tech Theatre pairs with the Quincy Mine later this month for Haunted Mine Tours (Oct. 27-29). Cyndi Perkins did a story about the sound magic that goes into the hauntings, and the Michigan Technological University Visual and Performing Arts Department created the unearthly specters haunting the Quincy Mine here in a photo by Ethan Sommer. FYI - Tonight at 6 p.m. is a Music in the Mine concert at Quincy Mine No. 2 Shaft Hoist House hosted by the Rosza Center for the Performing Arts. Even Paradise (in Michigan, that is) has its ghostly side and the Haunted Trail Hike at Sawmill Creek Park is this weekend (Oct. 7-8) when ghouls, goblins and gremlins dance among the pumpkins, pines and pitchforks. Zinema 2 in Duluth features creepy classics all month with American Werewolf in London tonight, plus a double feature of "The Thing" and "They Live," separate showings of "The Shining" and "Videodrome" and ending with a Jordan Peele spooky double feature Oct. 26 of "Get Out" and "Us." Watch this space for Halloween weekend events!

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday-Monday, Oct. 8-10: People of all faiths, colors and philosophies are invited to join in the People of the Heart Water Walk this weekend along the Keweenaw Peninsula. The walk sections will start at 7 a.m. at Sand Point Lighthouse in Baraga and go to Houghton (Saturday); Houghton to Eagle River (Sunday) and Eagle River to Copper Harbor (Monday). The walks are based on the Anishinaabe ceremonial water teachings and are meant to honor Nibi, Water. No dogs, bikes or skateboards allowed, only people walking. "We move like water, continuously, all day long, each day, until we reach our destination," note organizers. Find details and updates online.

Saturday, Oct. 8: The city of Marquette hosts its 25th annual Arts Award Show honoring 10 outstanding individuals or organizations who have made an impact in arts and culture in the city. Starts at 6 p.m. in the Masonic Building. The event is free with a "Marquette Formal” dress code suggested.

Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 11-12: The 2022 Two Books, Two Communities author, Jean Pendziwol of Thunder Bay, will give presentations, sponsored by the Peter White Public Library. She will speak at Northern Michigan University's Northern Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Marquette and at the Munising Public School Library on Wednesday. Jean will talk about her works, The Light Keeper's Daughter and a children's book, Me, You and the Red Canoe.

Minnesota

Starts Friday, Oct. 7-16: The Boat Club Restaurant hosts "Nunsense, The Musical" in the Spirit of the North Theatre at Fitgers in Duluth. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 8, 13, 14 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 15, 16.

Friday, Oct. 7: Enjoy an Art Night Out with an artist talk panel featuring Avigail Manneberg, Jaafar Alnabi, Ahmed Alshaikhli and Robert Patrick in the St. Louis County Depot at 6 p.m. The event is hosted by the Duluth Art Institute and light food, cash bar and seating are available. Space is limited; registration required.

Friday, Oct. 7: Join in the Culture Crawl starting 5 p.m. at the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery or the Cook County History Museum. Tour the art and end up at the Gun Flint Tavern for a free beverage.

Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 10-11: Lyric Opera of the North (aka LOON) presents "As One," a chamber opera for two voices and string quartet at 7 p.m. each night in Clyde Iron Works, Duluth. The 75-minute production is described as "One person’s poignant and compelling journey to wholeness. As One tells the story of a trans woman named Hannah and her pilgrimage towards self-discovery and acceptance. What might our world be like if we each dared to authentically embody who we are?"

Saturday, Oct. 8: Clair Nelson Community Center in Finland is hosting a cleaning day and asking for community volunteers. Free homemade cinnamon rolls and lunch for those who help.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Sharon Day, executive director of the Indigenous Peoples Taskforce, will speak about "An Indigenous Response to HIV/AIDS" at 5 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. The event is hosted by AICHO (American Indian Community Housing Organization). Register online.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Lake Superior Writers hosts its Book Club starting at 6:30 p.m. with author Candace Simar talking about her novel Shelterbelts. (Editor Konnie LeMay will be hosting.) Register online in advance for a link.

Wisconsin

Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6: Here at last! It's the weekend for the Bayfield Apple Festival with the bands, the booths, the Grand Parade, the concerts and, of course, apples in every way imaginable. Added back this year is the Spectrum Carnival with rides and a midway, opening at 4 p.m. Thursday along Manypenny Avenue. It's a full weekend of fun and gathering. Plan for a day visit or an overnight. See a full schedule and details of what individual farms and orchards are doing online.

Saturday, Oct. 8: The “Pottery, Painting and Passion”exhibit by John Prosen and Tim Chisser is already up at Art Beat gallery in Hayward, but Saturday from 3-6 p.m. you can meet the artists. The exhibit continues to Oct. 29.

Saturday, Oct. 8: The Fishing Has No Boundaries chapter in Hayward is hosting a fundraiser starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Flat Creek Lodge Hayward. There will be a live and silent auction, door and raffle prizes and an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: The monthly River Talks return at 7 p.m. Wednesday, both in-person at the Lake Superior Estuarium in Superior and virtually. “Wild Stories of Wildlife on the St. Louis River" by Martha Minchak, former assistant area wildlife manager for the Minnesota DNR, focuses on her tales of work in the river estuary. She will discuss changes in the estuary over her career and her unique experiences with wildlife and people. Refreshments will be provided. This River Talk is part of the Wisconsin Science Festival week. Held virtually and in-person throughout the state on Oct. 10-16, the festival welcomes people of all ages for hands-on science, performances, demonstrations and conversations with leading researchers and creative thinkers.

Ontario

Now-Oct. 29: Algoma Fall Festival celebrates 50 years with a jam-packed schedule of cultural activities this month - on screen, on stage and in the streets all around Sault Ste. Marie. There are musical and art classes, concerts, talks plus "The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery" puppet performance 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 7) at The Loft at The Algoma Conservatory. (Here's a little taste of "Crow.")

October: October isn't only the month for ghouls, it's also a great time for family-friendly fun, like the harvest tours at the farms around Thunder Bay. Gammondale Farms has launched its monthlong Pumpkin Fest and Belluz Farms started its Fall Wonderland Weekends. Both feature true family activities (including hanging out with the farm critters) and great ways to wear off some of that seasonal excitement.

Photo & graphic credits: Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers; Canadian Coast Guard; Carl Burkett; Michigan Techn Visual and Performing Arts Department; William A. Irvin; People of the Heart Water Walkers/Kari Morgen Artworks for Lyric Opera of the North/Bayfield Apple Festival/Algoma Fall Festival