Around the Circle This Week: October 13, 2022

Barging In: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society based in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., announced Wednesday its discovery of the 292-foot whaleback vessel Barge 129 in 650 feet of Lake Superior water, 35 miles off Vermilion Point. Although it was found along with eight other wrecks in 2021 by the GLSHS in partnership with Marine Sonic Technology using its Side Scan Sonar, the whaleback's identity was only recently revealed. Barge 129 sank on this date - Oct. 13 - 120 years ago in 1902. The society reports the whaleback "was in tow of the steamer Maunaloa, downbound with a load of iron ore, when they ran into a powerful October storm. The heavy seas strained, and eventually snapped the towline connecting the two ships. Barge 129 was then at the mercy of the storm. Maunaloa turned around in an attempt to reconnect the towline, but the wind and waves slammed the two ships together, with Maunaloa’s port side anchor ripping into Barge 129’s starboard side. As the barge began to sink, Capt. Josiah Bailey and his crew moved quickly and struggled to launch their

lifeboat. The crew of Maunaloa stood by, and eventually helped the Barge 129 crew onto their ship … just as the whaleback dove to the bottom of Lake Superior." GLSHS Director of Marine Operations Darryl Ertel Jr., who reviews sonar scans over the winter months, reflected on the discovery. “I’ve looked for this ship for so long because it was a whaleback. I was pretty excited. I couldn't wait to get the cameras on it”. The shipwreck society put its ROV (remote operating vehicle) down to the wreck site this summer for another view. “It's totally destroyed on the bottom," Darryl says of Barge 129. "It's nowhere near intact. It's at least four to five big pieces and thousands of little pieces. It's just disintegrated." See more images from the past and present on the shipwreck society's Facebook page. The society also operates the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point.

Moose Migration?: There was a rare moose sighting in the Marengo, Wis., area this week, reports Rick Olivo for the Daily Press in Ashland (limited viewing on this story). Rebecka Jolma of Jolma Family Farms told Rick she thought she was seeing a huge bear in the distance. “Then I thought it was a horse, but nobody around here has any horses. But then I realized it wasn’t either a bear or a horse, it was a moose.” After taking a video of the young bull's meanderings, she got home and reported it to the Wisconsin DNR. The folks there informed her it likely was a moose originally from Michigan's Upper Peninsula. According to Rick's reporting, northern Wisconsin has about 50 moose loose while the U.P. boasts a slowly expanding population of about 500 while Minnesota is home to 3,400 to 6,700 moose, a population now stable after a steep decline. Rebecka's videos of the young bull can be seen on the Jolma Family Farm Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in Ontario … The huge province (which borders four of the five Great Lakes) has a moose population closer to 91,000, according to a story on TVO.org in August that pitted Beavers vs. Moose in popularity (Beaver won with 64.5% of the votes; sorry Moose). But the Latin-named Alces alces has gotten some love from the regional conservation officers, who set up decoy moose in 2021 to catch poachers. The moose "sting" netted at least one southern Ontario hunter, who was fined $6,500 recently after he pled guilty to "careless use of a firearm," TBnewswatch.com reported this week.

Conjuring Spooky: Build your own Boundary Waters ghost stories! The aptly named Lake Monster Brewing in St. Paul has joined with the Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness for a fun October competition. The BWCA Monster Contest wants tales of a monster lurking in the boundary waters – from made-up stories to "eyewitness accounts." The top choice will win a year’s supply of Lake Monster beer and have their monster featured in a new beer that will be released this spring. Submissions must be 100-700 words in length and submitted by Oct. 27.

Saving Slippers: At the end of September, more than 15 volunteers showed up to transplant a colony of Greater Yellow Lady's slipper in the forest along the Lakewalk at Brighton Beach in Duluth. The plants were in the path of the future road and the best time to transplant them is this fall, according to the city Parks & Recreation department. "They are not a protected species, but it is a beautiful colony and we'd like to save them!" came the call for volunteers. There were around 100 plants to move. According to MinnesotaWildflowers.info, "This is the most common wild orchid in the U.S. and is found in almost every state." It averages about 18 inches tall but grows up to 30 inches and blooms May-July. The website also lists it as native and not rare in Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, but as native and rare in northern Wisconsin.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Now-Nature Decides: The folks at the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park posted this week that the hills are alive with peak color … and also asked for feedback from anyone using the new mounted viewing scopes provided by the Friends of the Porkies. Saturday (Oct. 15) is also the last scheduled day for fall chairlift rides at the Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex.

Tonight: Oct. 13: Starting at 7 p.m., enjoy the October Gallery Receptions in Marquette at the Peter White Public Library, the Deo Gallery, the Huron Mountain Club Gallery and the Lower Lobby Gallery.

Saturday, Oct. 15: The Sault Area Young Professionals are hosting a food drive to benefit Sault High and Malcolm food pantries. Donations of food and cash will be accepted from 10 a.m.-noon at Sherman Park in Sault Ste. Marie.

Saturday, Oct. 15: Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra performs "Unquiet Earth," the Michigan premiere of a work by Elena Ruehr, a U.P. native and Massachusetts Institute of Technology composer. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton.

Minnesota

Today, Oct. 13: Duluth Pack in Duluth's Canal Park hosts its Wool & Whiskey event from 4-7 p.m. today in partnership with the Black Water Lounge and Studio Distilling. There will be shopping, deals and a raffle.

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15: Ever wonder what it might be like to drive a bus? The Duluth Transit Authority gives you the chance to satisfy your curiosity from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at its “Your Turn to Drive” event. Participants will learn how to safely operate a bus, navigate a mock intersection and get a feel for operating a 32,000-pound $500,000 vehicle. Sign up online. The event is meant to help recruit drivers.

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15: A restaurant with perhaps the longest name now has 20 years of history to go with it. At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe in Duluth with celebrate 20 years in business with a Friday ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. followed by appetizers, wine and photos in the Skyroom. Saturday's event runs from 5-9 p.m. in the bar with live music, new and original menu inspired appetizers, unveiling of a local artist’s rendition of the restaurant and an announcement of an upcoming cookbook.

Friday, Oct. 14: The Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais features its opening reception starting at 5 p.m. for its newest exhibit, "Flotsam and Jetsam," with artists John Books, Tom Christiansen and Greg Mueller.

Saturday, Oct. 15: A Night at the Brewseum starts at 7 p.m. and is a fundraiser for the Duluth Children's Museum (though this event is for adults only!). Discover the science of brewing along with enjoying craft brew samples, music from The Trash Cats, a silent auction and tons of other activities.

Saturday, Oct. 15: A Chili Cook-off at the Ron Castellano Ice Arena in Babbitt will benefit the Babbit Figure Skaters Club. There will be chili tasting, kids games, face painting and a silent auction from 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15: Piano man Cole Thomas brings his Professional Deadbeat Tour to the Grand Portage Lodge & Casino in Grand Portage at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) plans an open house in Duluth celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. There will be tours, games, prizes, activities, snacks and refreshments. Reserve ahead to guarantee a facility tour, but no registration needed for the event.

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Like Antiques Roadshow? Then you'll love taking your beloved items to the free Antique Appraisal offered the third Wednesday of each month at The Depot rotunda in Duluth. Arrive before 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin

Friday, Oct. 14: Up North, a Finnish Brass septet, takes the stage at A World of Accordions Museum in Superior with concert and dance music. The fun starts for the Finnish Evening Concert (Iltamat) at 7 p.m.

Thru Oct. 31: The Washburn Halloween Town Celebration continues through Halloween, of course. There's a lengthy list of activity treats - like a pumpkin carving contest, a coloring contest, treat baking and a Halloween party and parade on Oct. 29. See the full list and save the dates for your favorite happy hauntings.

Ontario

Friday, Oct. 14: Award-winning Ojibwe author Tanya Talaga comes to the Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday. She has roots in Fort William First Nation and worked as a journalist at the Toronto Star for more than 20 years. Nominated five times for the Michener Award in public service journalism, Tanya holds an honorary Doctor of Letters from Lakehead University in Thunder Bay and shares her expertise on the boards of PEN Canada and The Narwal. She is the president and CEO of Makwa Creative, a production company focused on Indigenous storytelling. Among her acclaimed works is Seven Fallen Feathers, winner of the RBC Taylor Prize, the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing, and First Nation Communities Read: Young Adult/Adult. The book was also a finalist for the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Nonfiction Prize and the BC National Award for Nonfiction, and it was CBC’s Nonfiction Book of the Year, a Globe and Mail Top 100 Book, and a national bestseller. Her luncheon talk on Truth and Reconciliation will be in the Arthur A. Wishart Library on campus.

Weekends, Oct. 14-15, 20-22, 27-28: In this, its inaugural year, the Haunted Harbour at the Alexander Henry had to add additional dates because of its extreme popularity. The Alexander Henry is a retired Canadian Coast Guard vessel, now part of the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society's visitation collection in Thunder Bay. Check in advance, since most or all tickets may already be sold.

Next Week, Oct. 17-22: Our friends at TBnewswatch.com are hosting an online auction next week with a chance to get those holiday presents early with plenty of local gifts cards for everything from food to services. You can preview the offerings now and sign up for bidding come Monday.

