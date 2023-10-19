Around the Circle This Week: October 19, 2023

Duluth Seawall Project Gets Underway

The long-anticipated $18 million repair and rebuilding of the Harbor Drive seawall on the waterfront by the DECC in Duluth officially began on Monday. It is expected to be completed by 2025.

It likely will mean disruption of some annual waterfront activities, which will be moved elsewhere on the DECC property, like the Christmas Village.

“This project has been years in the making and is funded almost entirely through a combination of state bonding and federal funding,” Mayor Emily Larson says on her Duluth Mayor Facebook page, where this photo was posted. “Once completed,” she adds, “this project will not only rebuild and reinforce the seawall for decades, but it will also be a beautiful place where people who are walking, wheeling, cycling, driving and more can come to enjoy our waterfront."

Madisan Green of Northern News Now was at the groundbreaking and posted a story you can find here.

A Payoff for the Clean Ups

A study by the University of Michigan shows that investing in pollution clean up around the Great Lakes has a notable benefit in local property values.

According to the study, "Nearly $1.23 billion has been spent by the U.S. government since 2004 on the cleanup of toxic pollutants in waterways resulting from manufacturing activities in historic areas around the Great Lakes. … Now, a new University of Michigan study finds that federal grants aimed at remediating these 'Areas of Concern,' or AOCs, had a positive notable and statistically significant effect on housing prices within about a 12-mile radius of specific regions on all five Great Lakes.

The study was published this week in the Journal of Public Economics. It assessed 30 of 43 sites listed as AOC. It shows that the initial designation of these AOCs lowered property values by an average of $25,700 per house, but subsequent awarding of federal cleanup grants raised property values by an average of $27,295 per house, "resulting in a net-positive benefit of the AOC program."

Read about the study and find links to it here.

Danielle Keading of WPR News reported on the University of Michigan study.

Read her full story here.

There, a Bear! Website Make Sault More Bear Aware

A student at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has created a website for residents to map bear sightings around the community.

Third-year computer science student Cole Della-Silva told Alex Flood of SooToday about his childhood backyard bear encounters. “When I was little, I’d be in the sandbox in my backyard, and bears would come and my parents would say, ‘Get inside!’ I never thought I’d end up developing a bear app. It’s funny how coincidental that was.”

The "Sault Ste. Marie Bears" site lets residents log date, time and location of the sightings and has more than a dozen already, including one at 8 a.m. this morning.

Another local, Amanda Artuso, created a Facebook page, SSM Bear Watch, too. It features photos and videos from area residents, including some by Tom McClelland of a bruin mom and her triplets (seen here). Tom, who posts his videos on TikTok @trailcam_tom, tells us one of the trail cam videos earned more than 30 million views. Bears are hot, apparently. In fact, we favor one on Tom's Facebook page titled "Sexy Black Bear working the Stripper Pole."

You can read Alex's SooToday story about the bear mapping project here.

Tapping into the Spooky Season on Your Shore

Here is just a small sampler of how to tap that Halloween fun spirit on your shore … if you dare.

Michigan:

• A Saturday (Oct. 21) fundraiser, the Keweenaw CAPE Pumpkin Races, honors the memory of Deb Mann and supports the Keweenaw CAPE (Community Alliance for Progressive Education). The action starts at noon on Quincy Green in Hancock.

• The Keweenaw Storytelling Center in Calumet will host "Spooky Story Time"

with storyteller Jeff Doyle, 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 21).

• Downtown Calumet hosts a Trunk-or-Treat and Pumpkin Carving event on Oct. 28, with children visiting local businesses for goodies, 3-5 p.m.; pumpkin carving at the Calumet Theatre (plus a Jack-o-latern display) from 3-6 p.m. and ending with a showing of The Nightmare Before Christmas at the theater.

• The Haunted Smelter Tours return to the Quincy Mine site in Hancock on Oct. 26-28. The haunted experience is presented by the Quincy Mine Hoist Association and the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Michigan Technological University.

• The sidewalks of Downtown Marquette fill with "ghouls, goblins, and other costumed kiddos" on Oct. 28 for the Downtown Trick or Treat event. The 100 & 200 blocks of Washington Street are closed to make the area safer for walking children, 3:30-7 p.m.

Minnesota:

• A perennial favorite of the Halloween season is the Haunted Ship (in image above) when the William A. Irvin transforms from a Duluth museum freighter into an eerie self-guided tour of terror thanks to spooky scenery and actors. "The haunting of the Irvin is not just a rumor, mysterious sightings have been recorded," warn organizers. "Don’t be too sure the flickering lights and slamming doors are part of the act, our ghosts may appear at any time." The tours go through Halloween.

• Boo at the Zoo continues this Saturday (Oct. 21) and next (Oct. 28), 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. The Lake Superior Zoo tradition in Duluth invites costumed kids to explore the zoo with endless trick-or-treating stations, a fabulous fall Boo-tique, special Halloween-themed animal treats, food trucks, games and activities.

• Northern Expressions Art Collective invites folks to its interactive trick-or-treating stop in the Lincoln Park neighborhood to see its Vanishing Mushroom Forest, 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

• The annual Birch Grove Halloween Carnival in Tofte is 2-4 p.m. Oct. 29 at Birch Grove School. Kids games, a cake walk, bingo and more fun.

Ontario:

• The 7th annual Terror in the Bay Film Festival continues at the Paramount Theatre in Thunder Bay through Saturday (Oct. 21). Immerse yourself in the world of horror cinema, surrounded by fellow fans and industry professionals. Each night is a screening of different horror films from around the world – from feature films to music videos. The Paramount Theatre's food concession stand and local vendor tables are available, plus a guest favourite – the "Blood Red Carpet" Photo Shoot – returns.

• This Saturday (Oct. 21), enjoy a Halloween Drag Show & Costume Party at The Klub in Sault Ste. Marie. Doors open at 8 p.m.

• On Friday and Saturday (Oct. 20 & 21), it's a two-day feature of the Ooky Spooky 3 Halloween Drag Show in Thunder Bay. At 7 p.m. Friday the action is at Red Lion Smokehouse, and at 9 p.m. Saturday, it's on to the Black Pirate Pub.

• Sault Search and Rescue Inc. brings its Haunted Maze to its building Oct. 27-28, 5-10 p.m. A "sensory friendly" version runs through 7 p.m. with the lights on.

• Halloween on Queen in Sault Ste. Marie, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 28, features haunted attractions at Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site and the Sault Ste. Marie Museum with special props set up by Birch Street Manor. Don't forget the spooky maze on the street in the Bruce to Dennis block.

Wisconsin:

• Washburn continues its role as Halloween Town this month with a full list of activities and events for this week and next. A full Halloween Town calendar can be found on the Washburn Chamber of Commerce website, including information on the residential and business decorating competition, the coloring contest and the Halloween Town Parade (Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.) and the Halloween Kiddie Carnival (after the parade).

• Mt. Ashwabay near Bayfield transforms to "Mt. Slash-wa-bay" for its Haunted Trail, Oct. 26-28. Kids of all ages are welcome; younger kids who may not enjoy the scary trail may come at 5:30 p.m., and for those older kids looking to have a frightful adventure, that will begin at 6:30 p.m.

• The Boo Bash in Ashland's Prentice Park offers games and prizes, pumpkin-decorating and spooky sights, Saturday, 3-5 p.m. Feel free to come in costume.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 21: Celebrate National Archeological Day at the Marquette Regional History Center for its Archeology Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Multiple booths feature various regional and global displays and activities. At noon, Fresh Coast Film Festival will show a short on the A.A. Parker, "One Ship, Twice Sunk."

This weekend, Oct. 21-22: The Keweenaw Peninsula is hosting many farms with great fall activities this weekend. Check out what's happening at the Hulkkonen Farm in Nisula; the Stowaway Farm in Houghton, and the DesRochers Corn Maze in Baraga (which also has a Field of Terror!).

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marquette Regional History Center presents "The Return: Film & Discussion" at 6:30 p.m. In June of 2022, the bones of Father Jacques Marquette were reburied in St. Ignace. Learn about the city's namesake – the 17th century Jesuit priest and the remarkable journey of his remains. Following the 23-minute screening of “The Return” will be a Q & A featuring guests from the Cedar Tree Institute involved in the re-burial project, including representatives from Mackinac County’s Native American community, Tony Grondin and Russ Rickley; members of the staff of the Museum of Ojibwa Culture, Frances Moses Wyers and Tom Wyers; plus the film’s director, Makari Rising, and the project’s designated historian, Dan Rydholm.

Minnesota

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21: It's Moose Madness in Grand Marais with a weekend so jam-packed you better start heading up there now. The full fest is family centered, from the Moose on the Stoop educational scavenger hunt to the wandering Murray the Moose you're sure to meet on the streets to activities and deals at local stores, plus films, costume contests, crafting, book signings, live music and way moosey more. Need a little primer to get you rev'd up? Check out this YouTube video.

Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 21 & 22: The Mesabi Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season with "Music Is … Colorful" at Rock Ridge High School in Virginia at 7 p.m. Saturday and in Washington Elementary School at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 1-4: For the first time since the pandemic, the Grand Marais Art Colony is pleased to offer the North Shore Readers & Writers Festival. The biennial event celebrates and fosters the literary arts and engagement with the written word. Featured festival authors include Brenda Child, Rebecca Foust, Lisa Golden Schroeder, Carolyn Holbrook, Danny Klecko, David Mura, Mona Susan Power, Michael Torres, Kate St. Vincent Vogl. There are readings and next Friday-Saturday an Exhibitors' Hall at the colony's Studio 21.

Next Thursday, Oct. 26: The Donna Howard Community Connect will take place at the Damiano Center in Duluth from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The free event offers services like vaccines, foot care and testing plus winter coats and a free lunch.

Wisconsin

For Now: Many Bayfield Peninsula farms and orchards will soon wrap up their seasons, but there is still time for a visit to bring home fresh, local produces and products. Check out the most recent Berry & Orchard Farm Report for specifics or the listings of local farms and orchards.

Fridays, Oct. 20-March 15: Hayward Sports Center starts its Skate Party schedule this weekend, with ice skating from 7:30-9 p.m. and repeating Fridays through mid-March.

Saturday, Oct. 21: Take the whole crew on the ferry to Madeline Island for the Family Fall Fest, starting at 10 a.m. There are artisan booths and demos, pumpkin carvings, a vintage car show, free cookies (Island Carvers), s'mores (Bell Street Gallery) art shows in the local galleries, wine and food tasting (Mission Hill Coffee Shop), face painting and more packed into the day before the 5 p.m. Fall Fest Dinner begins at the Bell Street Tavern.

Saturday, Oct. 21: Bring the whole pack from 10 a.m.-noon to the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center in Ashland to Wolf Awareness Week. Family activities include making plaster wolf tracks, cutting out and coloring your own life-sized wolf, touch and examine tracks, furs, skulls and scat! See what’s on a wolf’s menu and learn how they track their prey.

Starting today: Workshop 46.8 N in Bayfield has a series of workshops this weekend to make bracelets (tonight), felted campfire ornaments (Saturday), torch-fired copper enameling (Sunday) and then a "fancy Day of the Dead sugar skulls wall hanging" next Thursday. Check out the November workshop offerings at the same time online.

Wednesdays, Nov. 1 & 8: A two-part virtual workshop, "Remembering Home," is geared toward those 55 and older and begins next week through the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Participants will discover how to save and remember cherished memories, find ways to welcome what's coming next in life and can connect with others who are going through similar changes. $14 fee; sign up online.

Ontario

Friday, Oct. 20: Come on out to Pasta for Paws, a tasty meal of spaghetti, meatballs, salad and dessert at the Knights of Columbus Council 1447 in Thunder Bay, to support Northern Reach Network.

Fridays, Oct. 20 & Nov. 3: Hosted by the Ermatinger-Clergue National Historic Site, Fridays by the Fire takes place in the summer kitchen at noon in the Sault Ste. Marie site. Warm up with a hot, home-cooked bowl of soup, freshly baked biscuits, dessert, tea or coffee. Plus there is a historical/interpretive talk paired with each lunch.

Sunday, Oct. 22: Sleeping Giant Brewing Co. in Thunder Bay hosts its Family Fall Fest for a day with a photo booth, Barnyard Friends Petting Zoo, colouring and crafts, food and beverages and more fun stuff. It's free; 1-4 p.m.

Photo & graphic credits: Duluth Mayor Facebook; University of Michigan; Tom McClelland; Haunted Ship (William A. Irvin); Haunted Smelter Tours; Terror on the Bay; Marquette Regional History Center/Moose Madness/Madeline Island Family Fall Fest/Pasta for Paws