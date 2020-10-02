Around the Circle This Week: October 2, 2020

A Day Made for Us: We're starting off with a little plaid relief because there can be no sad plaid. Today is International Plaidurday. Why? The origin story on the Plaidurday website credits one young plaid-favoring worker in Lansing, Mich., who claimed the first Friday in October for himself and other plaidophiles to combat fashion razzing from his co-workers. The first was 2011. Since then, the plaid fad has gone international (so we are led to believe). This photo was taken on Plaidurday last year in front of the Peter White Library in Marquette, the biggest gathering ever, according to U.P. Supply Co., with "297 humans, 6 dogs, 1 stuffed blue dragon named Blue and one doll." But you don't have to gather in great numbers to celebrate (indeed, plaid wearers may often be shy and this is not the year for gatherings). But you can wear plaid, bake plaid cookies or just compliment plaid-sporting folks. Then take photos and share with #Plaidurday. Of course, Upper Peninsula businesses love a day like this … and you can seek out plaid favorites from places like U.P. Supply Co. in Marquette which even sells Lumberjack Jack plaid skateboard decks or Stormy Kromer in Ironwood (which has some fashionable blue and red plaid face coverings at 20% off today).

The Skinny on Lake Levels: The International Lake Superior Board of Control and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted the latest water level conditions across the Great Lakes basin. According to the press release, weather conditions were slightly drier than average last month, causing a larger than average decline in Lake Superior for the month of September. The Lake went down by 2 cm. (0.8 in.) when its long-term average decline for the month is 1 cm (0.4 in). At the beginning of October, the Big Lake is 10 cm. (3.9 in.) below its record-high beginning-of-month level set in 2019. The Lake's level is currently 25 cm. (9.8 in.) above its 100-year average. In September, Lakes Michigan and Huron declined 10 cm (3.9 in) over the course of the month, and usually decline 6 cm (2.4 in). "The lakes are expected to continue their seasonal declines through the fall. However, water levels are expected to remain near seasonal highs and there will continue to be a significantly increased risk of shoreline erosion, lakeshore flooding and coastal damages," the release continues. "The International Lake Superior Board of Control advises all those that may be affected to prepare for potentially severe coastal impacts, especially during periods of strong winds and high waves."

Gone Dog Back Again: Dog lovers across the region sighed with great relief to learn that after 11 days alone in the wild, Eden the Tibetan terrier was found in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness this week. Eden got lost during a visit to the BWCAW by her owners from the state of Virginia. It was her third time to the area, says owner Elinor Werner, but this time she ran off on a portage – with her life vest on – and could not be found. After three days of searching for her, they had to leave for home. "Unfortunately, she’s a very shy/timid dog, and she usually tries to hide from people she doesn’t know," Elinor posted in asking for help after she disappeared. "We are scared for her, but we are hoping and praying that she will find her way to someone who will bring her out and we can be reunited. She’s chipped and had her collar on when she went missing." The search continued using social media, local volunteers, contacts with area vets, law enforcement and outfitters plus help from The Retrievers, a Minnesota volunteer organization used as a model elsewhere for finding lost dogs. After nearly two weeks without a sighting of her, Eden, sans life vest, showed up in the campsite of a family visiting the BWCAW who didn't know she was lost, be knew she needed help. They lured her in with food and captured her. It was about 5 miles from where she disappeared. The family is driving from Virginia to pick her up this weekend. Our editor, Konnie, got to do a story for The Bark magazine a few years back about The Retrievers. That story, too, featured a lost dog in the BWCAW and … thankfully … another happy ending.

Lake Superior Gone Viral?: After testing waters at Duluth beaches since mid-July, researchers at the University of Minnesota Duluth Medical School found traces in September of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (aka COVID-19), reports Jennifer Austin of KARE11 and other news outlets. "Gene copies" of the virus were detected at levels of 100 to 1,000 copies per litre at Park Point, Brighton Beach and the beach at E. 42nd Avenue – three of the eight beaches tested. Dr. Richard Melvin, an assistant professor in the department of biomedical sciences at the University of Minnesota Medical School's Duluth campus, told Jennifer this is the first time the virus has been detected at a freshwater beach, and he and his fellow researchers speculate its source is one or more swimmers. The Centers for Disease Control has not detected transmission of the virus through water sources, such water-based information may be useful for virus indications. The virus has been noted at higher levels in other water sources, especially wastewater. The Richland (County, Ohio) Public Health office posted a press release Sept. 29 noting an upward trend of viral gene copies has been detected in the Mansfield sewershed. "This trend is an early indicator that cases of COVID-19 in the community may be increasing. Richland County has been operating in Level 2 (Orange) of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System since September 17. … Over the past seven (7) days, levels in the Mansfield community have increased 750%, from 160,000 MGC/day* on September 13 to 1,200,000 MGC/day on September 20," according to the release. On Thursday, Richland County increased from an "orange" alert on the virus to a "red" alert, nearing a "purple" alert which would trigger stay-at-home orders.

Stephen's Science: An unusual and freaky fun fundraiser for Lake Superior College will be happening from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 8. There will be a drive-through book signing at the college's lower parking lot, where authors Meg Hafdahl and Kelly Florence will sign copies of their latest collaborative work, The Science of Stephen King. For $15 you get the book, a Stephen King-themed cupcake from How Sweet It Is, a Stephen King-themed balloon and Halloween candy for kids in the car. Part of the sale goes to the Lake Superior College Foundation. The foundation directly supports students in need with scholarships and financial support. "We will be masked and those handling items will be wearing gloves," says Kelly. "It’s going to be a fun, safe, socially distanced book event!"

We caught up with Meg and Kelly to ask about their work. Here's our questions and their answers:

LSM: You’ve done a series of the “science of” books connected to the horror genre.

Kelly: We started writing our first book together in the fall of 2018. The Science of Monsters came out the following fall and explores the science behind horror movies’ most famous creatures. We’ve both always been fascinated with the genre and got to release our second book, The Science of Women in Horror, last February. That one delves into our shared passion; how women are portrayed in horror. We’ve been talking about horror movies on our podcast, Horror Rewind, for the past three years and are passionate about creating and supporting diverse, female-led content. Now, in The Science of Stephen King, we got to research another shared love – the Master of Horror’s stories!

LSM: What first got the two of you going on this concept – and how did you meet?

Kelly: Meg and I met because of our shared love of The X-Files TV show. We bonded over our mutual appreciation for horror movies and books and decided to start a podcast about it a few years ago. We were approached by Skyhorse Publishing to write about horror from a scientific perspective, and we were thrilled. It was a different, but fun way to reexamine horror movies and make them approachable for people.

LSM: You’ve uncovered some fun and fascinating facts about the themes and concepts within King’s work. I have to ask, though – do you think he researched his plot twists as much as you have in connection with history and science? Or do you think he tells a good tale that just happens to have some base in science?

Meg: I do know that King has researchers who help him with his historical and scientific plot points. But I can’t imagine that he stops himself from writing the amazing, scary things he does to make certain it is accurate. He writes in a fictional landscape, so he is allowed to play. I think what makes his books so great, is the intersection of truth and fiction.

LSM: It sounds like you’re a fan of King’s work.

Kelly: We both are big fans. And for some reason, we must be wired to be fans of all things gothic and creepy! I always say the scariest things to me are the things that could actually happen. Fact can be scarier than fiction.

LSM: Which is your favorite of King’s books used in your study … and what was the biggest surprise you found out about its base in science?

Meg: It’s not my favorite book of his overall, but I really enjoyed doing the research for The Dark Half. It was a time in King’s life where he sobering up and sort of facing the two parts of him; the family man and the darker, more self-destructive piece of him. I liked the biographical aspects of that chapter as well as what I learned about conjoined twins. It was fascinating to learn about how people do have surgeries to remove body parts from the absorbed twins like Thad does in the novel!

LSM: Kelly, are you ever able to incorporate your love of horror and gothic into your communication courses at Lake Superior College?

Kelly: I definitely use my love and knowledge of horror to incorporate into some examples in my courses. I use media clips to demonstrate and analyze communication but nothing ever overtly scary! (unless you consider poor listening techniques horrifying!)

LSM: What’s the one question you’ve always wished to be asked about your “science of” books but have yet to hear?

Kelly's & Meg's question: What’s it like working with your best friend?

Meg's answer: It’s awesome!

Kelly's answer: Some days we will be running something by the other person like, "Do you think we should talk about zombies in this section or should we focus more on vampires?” and we get to stop and laugh and realize that this is our life! We are living our dream.

Hi, Hi, Birdie: Wisconsin DNR noted a milestone for the state this week. "Ranked second nationally in birdwatching participation and a longtime high flyer in bird monitoring, conservation and citizen science, Wisconsin has added another feather to its cap," reports the DNR in a press release that includes a photo of a birder on a bike. "The state’s bird lovers have submitted more than 1 million checklists to eBird, the popular online platform for reporting bird observations. Birders can use a customized eBird platform for Wisconsin to submit checklists encompassing all the bird species they see at a given place and time, whether watching birds at their feeder or rare sightings in the field. Only one state with a smaller population — Oregon — has reached this feat." eBird is set up through the University of Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The DNR release quoted Ryan Brady, avian citizen-science coordinator for the department. “Reaching the 1-million checklist mark is a big accomplishment. When it comes to bird monitoring, there is strength in numbers, and the more data we get from a broader swath of individuals, the more our sightings can make a difference for birds.” Added Ian Davies, eBird coordinator, “It’s inspiring to see such a tremendous wealth of information about Wisconsin’s birds." He notes that Wisconsin surpassing one million checklists is a testament to the incredible contributions of the Wisconsin birding community.

Best Coffee Day Photos: It was an easy pick for us on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29. There were coffee deals, contests and lots of photos of happy folks with full mugs and barista-twirled cream hearts in lovely porcelain cups. But the poses by the divers and critters at the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth won our coffee-loving hearts. You can see more of the sips with the fishes shots on the GLA Facebook page.

Photo & graphic credits: Plaidurday; International Lake Superior Board of Control; Elinor Werner; Horror Rewind; Wisconsin DNR; Great Lakes Aquarium