Around the Circle This Week: October 20, 2022

Riding the Rainbow: It's not quite time for the November gales, but Lake Superior kicked up hefty October waves this week, especially in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Photographer Laura Maynard of U.P. Serenity Photography posted a number of shots from what she terms "the first winter storm" that arrived on Monday. The Lake Superior "rainbow" graphic shows the WaveWatch III indication of significant wave heights, apparently topping 18 feet near Marquette. That looks a lot like a "lake effect" storm to us. Even in Duluth, the wind got testy, as shown in this Duluth Harbor Cam video of the Federal Kamano arriving in a high crosswind.

Just Imagine: Today is "Imagine a Day Without Water" day meant to call attention to areas in the United States without adequate drinking water. Organizers say that in 2019, the U.S. Water Alliance and DigDeep identified that 2 million individuals experience lack of access to adequate drinking water and sanitation. "So far in 2022, we have seen dozens of communities – from West Virginia to Mississippi to New Mexico – experience devastating impacts to their water due to ice storms, heavy rains, flooding, drought, and failing infrastructure," write organizers. "Others experience a day or many days without water due to their inability to pay their water bills." In our Big Lake region, we are water wealthy, though there are potable water issues here, too, as witnessed with occasional "boil water" advisories in rural areas where even naturally occurring minerals to outbreaks of blue-green algae and other human-created causes might affect drinking water. Awhile back, we did a story that imagined no water at all in Lake Superior and how that might alter everything from our regional economy to the weather in Buffalo, N.Y. Terry Brown of the Natural Resources Research Institute helped with a graphic showing the lake bottom as it was known at that time. You can read "It's a Wonderful Lake" online.

And the Good Goes On: Mary Rice always looked out for her Bayfield, Wis., community as an entrepreneur, restaurateur, artist and philanthropist. Despite her passing at age 80 in 2020, her good influence continues, and this week as the Mary H. Rice Foundation announced a $1.5 million gift to the Apostle Islands and Chequamegon Bay Area community funds for nonprofit work serving residents of Ashland and Bayfield counties, the Gaa-Miskwaabikaang (Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa) and the Mashkiiziibii (Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa). It will be the final grant by the foundation made in honor and celebration of Mary, fondly known as "Queen Mary" around the peninsula. “We are grateful to the Mary H. Rice Foundation, and especially Mary’s daughters, Katherine and Molly, who suggested the contribution in honor of their mother’s indefatigable spirit and generosity,” said Jane Vogt, chair of the Apostle Islands and Chequamegon Bay Area Community Funds and a board member of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation. “Mary’s legacy will enhance our communities, forever.” The gift creates three new funds – The Mary H. Rice Designated Fund covering seven organizations; the Mary H. Rice Community Innovation Fund open to nonprofits in the area; and the Mary H. Rice Scholarship Fund for Native Students in support of the six regional tribal nations.

Lovable Murderers: Some of our favorite people create the most dastardly deeds around our Big Lake neighborhood … in their fiction. In the October/November issue of Lake Superior Magazine (now on the newstands, hint, hint) we featured short Q&As with four long-time mystery writers who used regional settings. The newest book by Brian Freeman (far left) about Duluth police detective Jonathan Stride comes out Nov. 1, when Brian blankets Duluth with appearances: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Zenith Bookstore; 1-2 p.m. at the Bookstore at Fitger's; and 6:30-8 p.m. for a book launch at Barnes & Noble. Read their answers and see other reviews online. Michael Carrier (second on left) sets his Jack Handler thriller series often in the Upper Peninsula and he's appearing Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 22-23) at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Michigan. Northern Minnesota is where William Kent Krueger's (third in photos) main character, Cork O'Connor, resides and his newest book, Fox Creek, is now available. Kent will do signings at the Superior Public Library at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 and later that day, 3 p.m., at The Depot in conjunction with the Duluth Public Library. Michael Savage (far right in photo) is both author and publisher with his Savage Press in Brule, Wis., which is also where you'll often find his retired detective Dave Davecki hanging out.

Raffle Me This: Some nifty fundraising raffles are underway in our region. One that is, of course, near to our editor's heart (as a board member of the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association) is the Cruise of a Lifetime raffle for a chance to ride on a Great Lakes freighter. The cruise was donated by Great Lakes Fleet/Key Lakes. Great Lakes Fleet is the only one based on Lake Superior, and the trip will be on its flagship, the Edwin H. Gott. You can find out details about the raffle at LSMMA.com. The drawing is Nov. 12 at the end of the Gales of November program in Duluth (see below for more details on tht event). The Thunder Bay Art Gallery also has a raffle underway for a print by a beautiful framed print of Little Grandma, by artist Christi Belcourt, valued at $1,000. There are only 1,000 tickets available and the drawing will take place on Dec. 21 at noon at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery. The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce is having its Holiday Raffle with 45 cash prizes totaling $5,600. Only 1,200 tickets are sold and winners are drawn every day starting on Dec. 1 until the end of the month with a special $1,500 prize drawn on Christmas. Other winning prizes are $50, $100, $250 or $1,000. Also in Hayward, the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame & Museum has its 50/50 Mega Cash Raffle underway until the drawing, Nov. 1.

Last Call for Donuts: All good seasons must come to an end, and Saturday, Oct. 22, is the last day this year to enjoy the treats at the World's Best Donuts in Grand Marais, Minn. It opens at 7 a.m. and goes until the last donut leaves the shelf ... or 4 p.m., which ever comes first.

Ontario Oops: It's well known in editing circles that if you tongue-cluck too loudly at the mistakes of others, eventually the error karma will come your way. I believe that is one reason why last week I claimed Ontario covered all of the Great Lakes, rather than four of the five ... somehow neglecting to note that Lake Michigan is a U.S. only body of water (though in water spirit, I do believe it is binational). Why would I forget Lake Michigan? Because often on Around the Circle This Week you've seen us point out a forgotten Upper Peninsula on other people's maps and websites. Karma delivered ... and correction noted.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 21-22: It’s spooks and stars at the Calumet Theatre this weekend. Things kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. with the folks in the Michigan Advanced Paranormal Society returning to showcase how they do their investigations (and who knows what they’ll find in the 122-year-old theater). Then a star comes out at 7 p.m. Saturday when award-winning Americana/country music recording artist, Hannah Bethel, a native of Copper Country, returns from Nashville for a special performance in the historic theater.

Saturday, Oct. 22: It's the final day of classes for folk school season at the ski chalet in the Porcupines Mountains Wilderness State Park near Ontonagon, Mich. Learn to make snowshoes, hearth brooms, silly (but warm) winter hats and more. Register online.

Minnesota

Friday, Oct. 21-23: "The SpongeBob Musical" opens at 6 p.m. Friday for a kid-pleasing weekend at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth. Other performances are 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 21-22: John Owens, Minnesota author of the new children's book One Winter Up North, a wordless picture-book journey through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in winter, will be in two book signing events this weekend. On Friday, from 1-2:30 p.m., he will be at Piragis Northwoods Company in Ely. Then on Saturday, 1-2 p.m, he heads to Grand Marais to Drury Lane Books. Later on Saturday at Drury Lane, author Peter Geye will discuss his newest novel, The Ski Jumpers, from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 : Dollars for Doggies, a live music fundraising event featuring Van and the Free Candies and sponsored by the Ely Chamber of Commerce, helps raise funds for the 2023 WolfTrack Classic Sled Dog Race. The evening at the Grand Ely Lodge includes a social hour with appetizers, a cash bar, three hours of live music, plus the launch of an online auction that runs through Nov. 5.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 : Rebuilding from Within celebrates renovations done to the Safe Haven Shelter & Resource Center in Duluth. To keep the shelter for those harmed by domestic abuse private, the open house instead with be in the Zeitgeist Atrium from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Next Thursday, Oct. 27: A duality of poets – Bart Sutter and Sheila Packa – will read from their newest works starting at 7 p.m. in the Duluth Superior Quaker Meeting House. Sheila's Surface Displacements travels "through mine pits and waterways, environmental contamination, and climate change," she writes. Of Bart's new work, So Surprised to Find You Here, one reviewer says, "his canny rhythms, rhymes, slant rhymes – music really! – move like some excitable dancer from Bulgaria through stories of the Canadian borderlands, Sweden, Ireland, Spain, the woods, and home.” Both Bart and Sheila have been named Duluth's poets laureate in the past. The evening will be rounded out with jazz piano music by David From and treats.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Oct. 22: Call it a spooky end to the foot racing season, the North End Nightmare 5K in Superior encourages participants to show off their favorite Halloween costumes. The 5K (5 p.m.) is for adults and older children with a Spider Dash (4 p.m.) for the youngsters. There will be plenty of trick-or-treating options before and after the run, a new haunted garage near the start line and haunted attractions around the racecourse, which travels through the North End of Superior as night falls and finishes near Earth Rider Brewery.

Saturday, Oct. 22: Socktoberfest brings a Sock-Hop to Lakewoods Resort in Cable on Saturday with music by The Tinglers. The fun starts at 9 p.m.

Ontario

Saturday, Oct. 22: The Soo Zombie Walk launches from the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre at 2 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly Halloween festival and canned food drive features participants dressed in their best zombie and zombie hunter costumes who enjoy tons of fun activities before hitting the streets of downtown Sault Ste. Marie for the walk itself.

Wednesday, Oct. 26: The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce hosts a virtual presentation in its Resource Champions Series, "Creating Indigenous Prosperity." It will feature a panel discussion on the economic impact of resource development in Indigenous communities and the best practices in Indigenous engagement for small and medium size businesses. Panel members include Michael Fox, president / CEO of Indigenous Community Engagement; Rob Furlonger, executive director of the Ontario First Nations Economic Developers Association; and Karen Ogen-Toews, CEO of the First Nations LNG Alliance. The event is free but advance registration is required.

Save the Dates: Coming up soon will be a number of maritime related activities worth your participation. Nov. 10, a Thursday this year, always brings tributes to the lives lost on the Edmund Fitzgerald on Nov. 10, 1975. This year again, there will be a virtual ceremony streamed at 7 p.m. ET from the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Whitefish Point, Mich., where the actual bell from the Fitz is maintained. Details will be posted. That same night at Split Rock Lighthouse in Minnesota, there will be have a special visitations during the day and a beacon lighting and memorial ceremony that will also be live-streamed starting at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Meanwhile, the Gales of November program, a special celebration of maritime heritage and a fundraiser for the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association, will take place on Friday (Nov. 11) at The Garden in Duluth's Canal Park and Saturday (Nov. 12) in the Harbor Side Center of the DECC. Limited tickets, on sale until Nov. 1 online.

Photo & graphic credits: Laura Maynard/UP Serenity Photography; NOAA/GERL; Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation; David Schauer; Thunder Bay Art Gallery; World's Best Donuts; Calumet Theatre/Ely Chamber of Commerce/North End Nightmare/Soo Zombie Walk