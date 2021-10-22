Around the Circle This Week: October 22, 2021

Containing a Problem: Duluth’s Clure Public Marine Terminal now has the ability to handle significantly larger volumes of international shipping containers straight off vessels and perhaps opening a critical new option to ease future international supply-chain bottlenecks. The expansion, announced Thursday by Duluth Seaway Port Authority officials, will augment existing road- and rail-based intermodal container service with a water option under the Duluth Cargo Connect banner. Duluth now becomes only the second U.S. port on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System capable of handling containers by direct water connection and the only such port west of Cleveland. “Our Clure Terminal is a full-service multimodal logistics hub for the Upper Midwest, so it’s only natural that we offer the advantages of maritime container handling to complement our land-based network,” says Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, adding that the expanded ability “comes at an opportune time … if the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System can become a relief valve” for the supply chain crisis. It also allows the seaway to be used to a great extent for cargo transportation.

Recent investments in infrastructure and capabilities to ensure homeland security compliance made the advancement possible. “We’ve been nurturing this potential for a while,” Deb adds, “and we’re excited to see it coming to fruition. Considering the significant congestion and delays occurring at some coastal ports, we provide a fluid alternative for containers to move inland and bypass those coastal bottlenecks.” As North America’s farthest-inland seaport, Duluth is an attractive, less congested choice for shippers looking to move containerized cargo to and from America’s heartland, according to the announcement by the Port Authority. In theory, with the expanded capabilities, 20- and 40-foot containers, such as those carried by ocean-going vessels, could be unloaded at an East Coast port directly onto a Seaway max-size vessel and brought up the Seaway and Great Lakes system to Duluth, from where it could be transported around the country. As comparison, a Seaway max-size vessel, one that can fit through the Welland Canal system, can carry up to 500 for the 40-foot containers. An ocean-going freighter designed for the containers would be hauling thousands – up to 5,000 – of them.

“We’re excited about expanding our container services to include a direct maritime connection over our docks, which will give our customers even more opportunity and flexibility in their supply chains,” said Jonathan Lamb, president of Duluth Cargo Connect. “Whether the commodity is raw materials for manufacturing, finished goods, foodstuffs or other retail items, and whether connecting via feeder vessel with steamship-owned containers from a coastal port or direct charter vessel with private shipper-owned containers, we are well equipped to provide shippers with a seamless alternative.”

Research Hub: Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., has been chosen as one of two hubs for the new U.S. Coast Guard National Center of Expertise and will be the headquarters for the center's supervisor. "The Center of Expertise will examine impacts of oil spills in freshwater environments and help develop effective responses, pursuits that LSSU specializes in, among its numerous other signature programs," the university says in its announcement. "This work will be critical in protecting the Great Lakes, as current oil spill response technologies are primarily designed for saltwater environments."The other hub will be at NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Ann Arbor. The center has been a focus for Michigan's U.S. Sen. Gary Peters who helped to secure $4.5 million for the initiative and pass legislation establishing the Great Lakes NCOE in 2018, according to LSSU. The center will focus on several areas, including helping to train first responders on the federal, state and local levels and working with academic and private sectors to develop and standardize maritime oil spill response training. Oil reacts different in fresh water compared to salt water and understanding that difference will also be part of the center's mission. “We are thrilled that LSSU’s new Center for Freshwater Research and Education has been selected to host the Great Lakes NCOE,” said Dr. Ashley Moerke, director of the Center for Freshwater Research and Education at LSSU. “It will play an important role in building research capacity and response preparedness in a unique region of the Great Lakes with critical infrastructure and ecological systems, and we are looking forward to supporting this important initiative.” The Coast Guard's Sector Sault Ste Marie no doubt will have ties to the new center, too. This week the Sault sector, the command center for all of Lake Superior plus northern Lakes Michigan and Huron, posted this photo from Duluth, where, according to the post, "The response boat crew from Station Duluth can attest, winter is near!"

Word from the Apostles: A couple of interesting tidbits of news from the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin. The new dock at Sand Island East Bay became ready to receive boats last weekend. "This resilient design was completed by a local contractor and was on time and on budget. While we can never predict the weather and lake conditions, we're looking forward to using this dock for many years," posted the National Park Service folk. The NPS also posted a reminder that many parks – like the Apostles and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan – allow hunting. As the hunting season approaches, the rangers suggest always wearing orange when hiking in the parklands and encourage adding a bit of orange to any pup along with you (like Nellie in this photo).

Not Just the Crows Are Scared: This delightfully gruesome scene created by The Beach Club on Madeline Island earned top honors in the Scarecrow Contest that was part of the Madeline Island Family Fall Fest last Saturday. "Folks swore he seemed real!" the Madeline Island Chamber of Commerce announced in its newsletter this week. As to the festival itself, one of the last large outside hurrahs, the chamber folks wrote, "It turned out to be a beautiful day, with big happy smiles on many children's faces! Families came in droves, and enjoyed the many free activities provided. We can't wait for next year!" Next up for islanders and visitors – the Madeline Island Holiday Boutique at the Madeline Island Museum from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 27.

Weekenders: Here are a few ideas for filling up your weekend plans.

• Ranking high on the cuteness scale is the on-going Boo at the Zoo that continues this weekend and next weekend at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth. Lots of vendors, kids, activities and, of course, critters.

• A traveling exhibit from the Canada Aviation and Space Museum lands in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Sunday at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage

Centre. Ace Academy: Flight Experience is an interactive, virtual experience in which players manoeuver an airplane onscreen – dodging enemy aircraft and aligning themselves to fire – by moving their arms up and down and tilting their bodies. The exhibition remains at the centre through Dec. 2.

• Got a little free time on your hands? Make yourself useful helping to put up Bentleyville on the waterfront. Volunteers are needed, no experience necessary and you can sign up for anytime between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

