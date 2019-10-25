Around the Circle This Week: October 25, 2019

Shameless Plug: As many of you probably know, Lake Superior Magazine has long been a supporter of the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association and its mission to preserve and promote our maritime heritage. (Our editor, Konnie LeMay, is vice president of the LSMMA board this year.) So just like the cheeky Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, we're "not sorry" to encourage you to attend the Gales of November program, November 1 and 2 – that's next week – in Duluth. If you can't make Saturday's full day of presentations in the DECC, think about attending the free talks Friday afternoon at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center (supported by LSMMA) when Capt. Sherman Edwards from the Apostle Islands Cruises retells the story of the "House Under Lake Superior" and Kenneth Buehler with the Lake Superior Railroad Museum examines the local history of a famed entrepreneur in his talk "Jay Cooke - Billionaire to Bankrupt." If you miss Saturday, of course, you miss the Cruise of a Lifetime raffle chance for a ride on the lake freighter Edwin H. Gott (thanks Great Lakes Fleet!), the room of exhibitors, a one-year wrap up by Duluth Seaway Port Authority Executive Director Deb DeLuca, a look at the size, shape and cargo history of Great Lakes maritime industry by Detroit Historical Society senior curator Joel Stone, a rollicking Inland Sea Tales chat by three life-long fresh and saltwater mariners, a view of some spectacular new 3D imaging and recap of finding "2-1/2" wrecks this year by the Keweenaw Peninsula. And that's not the half of it. Check it out online, and register while you're there.

Unlocking Funds: Interlake Steamship Company President Mark Barker is working to persuade Minnesota legislators to pony up for part of the costs of building another Soo Lock large enough to accommodate the bulk of interlake cargo carriers, according to Bill Werner of the Minnesota News Network. That lock links to the Minnesota economy, Mark told Bill. “If you do not have the Soo Locks, the Minnesota Iron Range becomes landlocked. If that lock failed and you wanted to truck all the iron ore to Indiana, you’d sit on the side of the highway and have a truck pass you every 30 seconds.”

Stormy Weather: If you like weather, have we got a Big Lake for you. Once again, the Lake Superior region endured a bit of a pounding Monday when a gusty and gutsy storm came through. Winds were clocked gusting up to 74 mph on the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior with bursts of up to 61 mph at the Duluth International Airport, reports the National Weather Service. Access to Park Point was restricted to only emergency vehicles for part of the evening as high waters overtook the sandy peninsula. The good news for the City of Duluth is that the repaired Lakewalk held up. Preliminary measurements of the lake level at 604.75 feet indicte Lake Superior may have topped its all time record of 604.42 feet recorded in 1985. On the South Shore of the Lake, Big Bay Town Park on Madeline Island became swamped and a new stream formed, according to residents' posts on Facebook. The City of Washburn posted a video capturing the sounds and saves by the coal dock. The storm did produce some memorable images, like this one by David Schauer at the Duluth Ship Canal and a series of videos within the canal, taken by Steve Sola, of the U.S. Coast Guard profiting from the surges to practice navigating its rescue boats. Catch the distance between the person in the watercraft and the bottom of the bridge span right by the arrow; almost looks like a head banger, doesn't it?

It Takes Two: Thanks to our waters and our state and international borders, the Lake Superior shore boasts a relatively high number of twins, when it comes to towns. The twin Sault Ste. Maries – Ontario and Michigan – have just launched an initiative to form a social media bridge between the two city centers. Downtown Sault Ste. Marie Squared plans to promote businesses and activities on both sides of the International Bridge to the benefit of all. Getting the word out about the 400 or so businesses within the two cities is part of the plan. Take this post, for example, pairing two coffee shops: Shabby Motely Handcraft, a café yarn shop on the Ontario side, and Penny's Kitchen, a down-to-earth restaurant serving traditional American fare on, no surprise, the Michigan side. The thought is, if you like one coffee shop, you may enjoy the other across the bridge. Josh Ingram with the Sault Downtown Association (Ontario) and Justin Knepper with Downtown Sault Ste. Marie (Michigan) are the twin leaders of the project. Josh says they got together to consider the challenges of small businesses in both cities. "There were a lot of striking similarities," he says, so "We talked about a way to cast our net a little wider. … What are the first steps we can do to start igniting a fire that we can build over the years?" This social link is one step, as well as further promotion through joint distribution of flyers on events and such. "We're really like 6.2 miles away from each other," Josh says of the two cities. People from Sault, Ontario, will drive all the way to southern Ontario for activities, he adds. "It’s crazy that we don’t do the same thing for a lot less travel time to Michigan" Since we love cooperation between all our shores, we've already given Downtown Sault Ste. Marie Squared our Like boost it. Your turn!

Maintaining Moose: Three and half decades after moose were airlifted from Ontario to Michigan to repopulate the species into the U.P., the transplantation continues to be a success story, the Michigan Wildlife Council, advocates of hunting and fishing, reports in its story "Magnificent moose: The comeback story of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Herd." The story reminds readers of the 59 moose airlifted by helicopter in 1985 and 1987 and features a video of the lift. By the late 1800s, according to the council story, "nearly all of the moose were gone from the U.P. "Many factors contributed to their decline, including extensive logging leading to habitat loss, a fatal parasite called brainworm and unregulated hunting." In the 1930s, conservation specialists introduced 63 moose, which did not survive. Since the mid-1980s reintroduction, though, the moose population has regained a small hoofhold. According to Michigan DNR's 2019 spring moose survey, "the western Upper Peninsula moose population is growing at a long-term average of about 2 percent each year, with an estimated 509 animals living in that part of the state. … The western U.P. moose range covers about 1,400 square miles in parts of Marquette, Baraga, and Iron counties. The eastern U.P. population of moose is not surveyed but is estimated to be fewer than 100 moose. This population includes animals living within the Seney National Wildlife Refuge and Tahquamenon Falls State Park." The growth rate in the western U.P. is about 2% annual, according to the DNR.

Memory Keeper: Marvin G. Laampa could have been called the collected memory of Minnesota's Iron Range region. He was also part of our Lake Superior Magazine family as author of Minnesota’s Iron Country, Rich Ores, Rich Lives, which we published. The historian, author and lifelong northern Minnesotan died October 16 at the age of 86, in the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth. Born February 14, 1933, in Embarrass to William and Helen (Sipola) Lamppa, Marvin would go on to received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, graduate degree from the University of Minnesota. His passion for Iron Range history started at the university, when he chose "Ghost Towns and Locations of the Vermilion and East Mesabi Mining Districts" for his master’s thesis. He taught history in Iron Range schools and community colleges, developing the first Iron Range history course for the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School – still in use today. He then developed and taught a course in the history of Minnesota’s mining districts for Bemidji State University before becoming director of the Iron Range Interpretative Program in 1977. During his time at Bemidji State, he served on the State Historical Records Advisory Board and was instrumental in bringing about the Iron Range History Center, a state of the art archives and research facility in Chisholm, now called the Minnesota Discovery Center. As his obituary notes, "Marvin’s unique way of storytelling captured his audience and inspired them to pursue their own passions. Marvin is known as the writer and host of an epic 12-hour documentary series for PBS, WDSE-WRPT, Iron Country, which premiered in 2000." In 2004, he received the Northeast Minnesota Book Award for the companion book, Minnesota’s Iron Country, Rich Ores, Rich Lives, that he published with us. "Marvin Lamppa will be remembered as a legendary teacher, mentor, coach, author, public speaker and storyteller," his obit notes. Once the keeper for memories, we know that he will now be part of many memories through his work.

Who Who Did This Book?: One of our many photographer friends, Richard Hoeg, plans a grand launch for his third children's book, Snowy's Search for Color, tomorrow at the Lester-Amity Chalet, 2940 Seven Bridges Rd. The morning event includes a reading of the book (10:15 a.m.); a talk on where and how to find snowy owls in the Twin Ports (10:30 a.m.); a reading from one of Rich's early collaborations, Hey There Mr. Owl! by co-author Susan Larson-Kidd (10:45 a.m.) and ending with a talk and Q&A on winter birding in northeastern Minnesota (11:15 a.m.). The event is free and the weather predicted to be nice for birding. After Rich retired and returned with his wife, Molly (one of our frequent writers), to their hometown of Duluth, Rich started a quest he called 365 Days of Birds. "When I retired six years ago," he tells us, "I wanted to improve both my birding and photography skills. Having spent an entire career of almost three decades as a 'techie' with Honeywell, I knew the best way to accomplish this task was to set a technical challenge that would force me to experiment. The 365 day challenge (photograph a bird every day ... no matter what) accomplished this goal. I learned to take photographs in blizzards and other less than idea conditions. I also learned how to better understand lighting and exposure because, over the course of a year, I had so many failures in terms of photography. Analyzing one's mistakes is the path to moving forward." We asked Rich, too, for a few bird spotting tips for this season and the next. "Once the late migration starts, and most of the leaves are down, I have two go-to places. I love Rough-Legged Hawks, which are a large raptor that comes down from the tundra. In Sax-Zim Bog (40 miles northwest of Duluth), I am often able to find Rough-Legged Hawks, and many other birds, and watch them at close quarter. This year there are also a huge number of Red-Tailed Hawks in the bog. My other location is to enjoy the migration along Lake Superior. I range between Duluth and Castle Danger, rarely going more than 5 miles inland. Birds get pushed by northwest winds against the Big Lake, and then migrate down the shore. I have already had quality time with Lapland Longspurs and Snow Buntings this fall … both down from the shores of the Arctic Ocean. … Starting around December 10, I spend a lot of time in Superior at the Tri-State Fair Grounds, the Richard Bong Superior Municipal airport area, and the Superior Middle School. Without fail, Snowy Owls will arrive from the Arctic and start using our area – the Arctic Riviera – as their winter home. When looking for Snowy Owls, I never go out more than 90 minutes before sunset. My other favorite location is any field or yard with lots of mountain ash or pygmy crab apple trees. This fruit is a bird magnet and will attract all kinds of birds, but also some beauties … Bohemian Waxwings and Pine Grosbeaks."

Life Out Here: Finally, another note from a photographer we love and whose images we love to use. John McCormick, our favorite Michigan Nut Photography fellow, posted a great story about this cap. It's a good way to end on a fun note. "My lucky hat," John posts. "Funny story. We were at Brockway Mountain Overlook during the recent high winds. First, my truck's tonneau cover about blew off, not so funny, but when fixing that my hat blew off and disappeared over the cliff edge. A few minutes later, Shelly spots a hat hanging in a tree on the opposite side of the truck in a small woodlot. She went and grabbed it from the tree, and sure enough it was mine. She about fell down laughing. Apparently the wind gusting up the cliff edge sent my hat sailing back up high above and over the truck dropping it nicely on a tree branch." Apparently this hat, as advertised on its brim, is "For Life Out Here."

Photo & graphic credits: David Schauer; Steve Sola; Downtown Sault Ste. Marie Squared; Michigan Wildlife Council; Lake Superior Magazine; Richard Hoeg; John McCormick