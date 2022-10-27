Around the Circle This Week: October 27, 2022

Mwah-ha-ha in Michigan: Popular ghost hunter Amy Bruni often teams with members of the Upper Peninsula Paranormal Research Society based in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., on her podcast "Haunted Roads." In September, she did a live broadcast from MiParacon, the annual paranormal convention (one of the biggest and we believe one of the best in the country) at the Sault. She tapped Todd Clements, author of Haunts of Mackinac, for an episode with the ominous title "His Body Wasn't Discovered for Six Months" to talk about creepy history and hauntings on Mackinac Island. She also has done an episode, "The Lake, It is Said, Never Gives Up Her Dead," about ghostly encounters on the Valley Camp museum ship in the Sault. Her guests were UPPRS founders Tim Ellis and Brad Blair. "Haunted Roads" is one of the podcast offerings of Grim and Mild. Back in 2007, maritime author Fred Stonehouse spent the night on investigation at Whitefish Point with the UPPRS team for our story "Do Ghosts Walk at Whitefish Point?" To find out if they do, you'll have to read Fred's tale.

Mysterious in Minnesota: Sir Benedict's Tavern on the Lake in Duluth has always been a place of friendly gathering, musical jam sessions and plentiful good brews and foods. You might not know what secrets wandered beneath the pub's guests, but the staff does … or at least they did when Antonino Coppola owned the place back in 2012. For "The Hauntings of Sir Ben's," we spoke with Antonino about the findings of paranormal investigators in his basement. He already knew at least one unearthly resident dwelled there. He and his wife, Aura, had heard screams in the elevator shaft when they were alone in the building, and Antonino once got shut into the ice cooler by a steady door that closed by itself. The ghost in the basement didn't faze the couple, or as Antonino told us in his melodious Italian accent, “He’s comfortable here. This is his place. And I say, if he don’t bother me, he don’t bother me.”

Ominous Ontario: Lake Superior did not draw Sir Arthur Conan Doyle – lecturer, spiritualist and creator of Sherlock Holmes – to Silver Islet, Ontario, in 1914 and again in 1923. Neither was he lured by the flooded, deep-shaft silver mine with its gutted buildings still clinging to the tiny islet that gave the mainland community its name. No, Sir Arthur came for mystical, spiritual reasons. He came because he loved ghost towns and their cemeteries, with their faded headstones and trees growing out of graves. And he came to keep a promise to my great-aunt Muriel … Thus starts the story "Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and the Silver Islet Ghost" done for Lake Superior Magazine in 2011 by our late friend and author Bill MacDonald of Thunder Bay. (The illustrations were done by Joy Morgan Dey, who is also the author of Agate, What Good is a Moose?) Bill goes on to tell about a 1914 meeting on Silver Islet between his aunty and the famous author, including their "late lunch in the tea room at the General Store" before they walked along the rough gravel road to the cemetery. We'll let you read the full story online.

Woooooo in Wisconsin: The late wonderful wordsmith Hugh Bishop, who long worked for Lake Superior Magazine, was also a published book author whose works include By Water and Rail: A History of Lake County, Minnesota and Haunted Lake Superior: Ghostly Tales and Legends from the Mystical Inland Sea, in which this story appears. "The Ghost of Hermit Island" examines the spooky history of one of the 22 Apostle Islands. "Whether the ghost of a man named William Wilson treads Hermit Island in Wisconsin’s Apostle Islands is unclear, but the history of the place certainly has enough bizarre twists to make it possible that his ghostly presence may still be lurking there," writes Hugh. The story starts with a feud, a fist fight and a voluntary banishment from Madeline Island and ends ... well you'll just have to read it for yourself. Joy Morgan Dey is the illustrator for the story and for the book.

Steeped in Shipwrecks: Although the topic of Kathy Groth's book SUNKEN The Shipwrecks of Lake Superior might be a little spooky, our news is definitely not. Kathy's book has received the honorable mention in the Children's Literature category of the Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards. "Whether read cover-to-cover or delved into for specific information, this comprehensive resource on shipwrecks of Lake Superior has so much to offer readers of all ages. Beautifully illustrated and meticulously crafted, this is an excellent addition to personal, classroom and school libraries," said the judges, organized and presented by Lake Superior Writers. Kathy says she was pleasantly "shocked" on hearing about the honor. "There was a down year in 2021 due to Covid-19, so the competition was two years (2020 & 2021) worth of nominees. That made winning extra special!" Also, since the NEMBA awards are presented to books that substantially represent northeastern Minnesota in the areas of history, culture, heritage or lifestyle, she adds, "As a retired teacher, that made me very proud to represent the history and culture of northeastern Minnesota. I celebrate this award with the publisher, Lake Superior Magazine." The book is Kathy's first publishing experience, so we asked her to look back on her contacts with readers that she's most enjoyed. "My most rewarding experiences with SUNKEN is meeting so many new, interesting people. I have met divers, family members of ship crew members, shipwreck aficionados, teachers who teach about Lake

Superior … but the most interesting experience was a young boy who came to my book signing at the Bookstore in Fitger's. He had bought the book on his family's circle tour of Lake Superior in Michigan and had already read it by the time he got to Duluth. His parents said he just loved it and absorbed every bit of information about the shipwrecks. He was asking me about my favorite wreck and sharing his favorite shipwreck stories and why. We had such a fun conversation! There is so much enthusiasm for this book that it keeps my energized!" Spoken like a true teacher. Congrats, Kathy.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Tonight-Friday, Oct. 27-28: The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company takes the stage at the Rosza Center in Houghton tonight and Friday. Performing work from both new and established choreographers, the Studio Company will present classical, neoclassical, and contemporary dances with performers ranging from ages 17-21.

Next Thursday, Nov. 3: Great Lakes Historian and Diver Ric Mixter shares stories and footage from some of the worst storms and most famous shipwrecks on the Great Lakes in the 20th century in the upcoming Virtual Visitor Center hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers centers at Sault Ste. Marie and in Duluth. The free virtual program, "November Gales: Deadly Storms from 1905-1975," starts at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Minnesota

Tonight, Oct. 27: In Honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Cook County Violence Prevention Center will hold a Community Candlelight Vigil of Hope tonight at 6 p.m. in Harbor Park. There will be poetry and music.

Tonight-Sunday, Oct. 27-30: The 51st annual Ski & Snowboard Swap starts with a special VIP entry tonight at Spirit Mountain in Duluth. The event, done in partnership with Ski Hut, hosts hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts each year over the course of four days, offering used ski and snowboard equipment at a reasonable rate and for a good cause, the work of Team Duluth Ski and Snowboard Club.

Saturday, Oct. 29: At 1:30 p.m., the Minnesota Land Trust will honor the city of Duluth as its "Partner of the Year" during an event at the DECC Harbor Side Center to celebrate the city as a "national model for realizing the potential of outdoor recreation and green space preservation as essential community attributes." According to the Land Trust, "For years, the city of Duluth has proven itself to be a civic-minded conservation leader. From voters approving the 2011 city parks and libraries referendum to establishing the St. Louis River Corridor Initiative, from designating the St. Louis River and Hartley Natural Areas to instituting the Natural Resources Management Program Plan, residents and City leaders alike have invested in protecting natural landscapes for all Duluthians to enjoy."

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 29-30: Nothing says Halloween like curling, which is why the Cook County Curling Club will host its annual Halloween Open Bonspiel this weekend. There will be a costume contest Saturday evening.

Saturday, Oct. 29: Lincoln Park in Duluth gets a jump on Halloween with Saturday events. Bent Paddle Brewing Co. will host its family-friendly Monster Mash starting at noon with a costume contest and carnival fun. Then at 3 p.m., children are encouraged to go trick-or-treating from Bent Paddle along the route to the Duluth Children's Museum.

Saturday, Oct. 29: Lake Superior Art Glass hosts its annual Great Pumpkin Hunt with nine solid-glass pumpkins and one blown-glass Grand Prize pumpkin hidden throughout the city. Clues begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Find details online.

Monday, Oct. 31: The city of Duluth will host its City Hall-oween from 3-4 p.m. for children to come and trick-or-treat. Come in costume.

Tuesdays, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Come for a few old tunes and new friends when the DECC in Duluth launches its Vinyl Happy Hour next Tuesday evening. DECC Executive Director Dan Hartman will channel his inner DJ and bring out his album collection to share in the Symphony Hall Mezzanine overlooking the harbor. The gathering is free with a cash bar.

Wisconsin

Friday, Oct. 28: WOJB Woodland Community Radio hosts master acoustic musician Tony Furtado for a concert in The Park Center in Hayward. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Today-Monday, Oct. 27-31: Check out the fantastically full schedule of Halloween-related events at Superior Spooktacular, starting today, like the Spooktacular Parade starting 2 p.m. Saturday and the Massacre on Hammond haunted house. Just to name a few.

Now-Saturday, Oct. 29: Fairlawn Mansion in Superior offers spooky fun for its Halloween bash Saturday. Kids programming runs 2-5 p.m. with crafts, a costume contest and treats galore. Then adults (21+) can enjoy the haunted halls from 7-10 p.m. for a bring-your-own-boo-ze costume party and contest. There will be horrors d'oeuvres, non-alcoholic drinks and a perfect vampy venue to enjoy. Tonight and Friday the mansion hosts its Superstition Flashlight Tours.

Ontario

Tonight-Sunday, Oct. 27-30: Treat yourself to the Addams Family - A New Musical Comedy at the Sault Community Theatre Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. The Musical Comedy Guild of Sault Ste. Marie present the production with multiple 8 p.m. nightly showings and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Sunday, Oct. 30: Sleeping Giant Brewing Co. will host two sessions of its Pints & Pumpkins, a family friendly Halloween celebration from noon-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Expect pumpkin decorating, a caramel apple bar, colouring pages, spooky tunes, and a festive photo area. Snacks and refreshments for the kids; beer on tap for the grownups. Costumes are encouraged.

The End is Near … Tuesday, Nov. 1 will be the last day to get tickets to the Gales of November program in Duluth, Nov. 11 & 12. Download the full program to see the speakers. The fundraiser benefits the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association.

