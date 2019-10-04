Around the Circle This Week: October 4, 2019

Whale(back) Watching: Weather permitting, divers with the Great Lakes Shipwreck Preservation Society (GLSPS) this weekend will be poking around the sunken whaleback Thomas Wilson, which sank just beyond the Duluth Ship Canal on June 7, 1902, after a collision with the George Hadley, a 2,073-ton wooden steamer. Nine of the 20-member Wilson crew died. The GLSPS has monitored the wreck and its site for at least 10 years, noting the number of

zebra and quagga mussels on it, as well as cleaning trash dumped there. Project leader Tim Pranke sent these notes about the monitoring: “I started the monitoring on the Wilson in, I think, ’09. We missed the last couple years due to very poor visibility. While doing the mussel counts, I have been keeping notes about the wreck deterioration. The two most notable are the collapse of the bow turret and the aft cabin deck. The bow is continued from damage when hitting the bottom (even though hit in the stern, it sank bow first). The cabin deck is mostly due to rust; I think the bacteria problem in the harbor is also affecting the wreck.” The bacteria problem has been linked to unusual steel corrosion in the Duluth-Superior Harbor, and recently made the news again when the William A. Irvin museum ship was found to have suffered from hull corrosion related to that. Photos online show the GLSPS crew that has been monitoring the Wilson, generally from the RV Preservation, home ported locally. The photo by Jack Decker here with the plastic rings shows tools used for the monitoring and the other underwater shot by Ken Merryman shows the bow of the Wilson. The historic image shows the whaleback traversing the Soo Locks. The free Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center, beside the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge and within viewing distance of the Wilson, has a display about the wreck.

Snow Way: We have apparently entered the season of fall-winter a little early this year. Dave Anderson, meteorologist for CBS3 in Duluth, posted on his Facebook page Thursday an image from the Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic-cam. It shows the 1.5 in. of snow that fell between Ash Lake and the Ash River Trail (kind of where that giant snowflake is), according to Dave. There were also snow traces around Ely and the Gunflint Trail. Late September/early October snows are not unknown in our region. Duluth's earliest snowfall was Sept. 18, 1981, while Marquette's earliest recorded snow was Sept. 13, 1923. The Ontario shore also records snows by September, according to Environment Canada. With regional day-time temperatures in the 40s° F (around 6°C) range, no snow is hanging out very long. There have been chilly temperature deeps some evenings recently, though so gardeners with potted plants should take note (and probably take them in).

Salt in the Wound?: For some, the coming of winter is like salt in a wound. Instead, for Michigan's Upper Peninsula, salt deliveries mean winter is coming. Susan Amato-Henderson posted a video and photos of the Algoma Niagara heading with road salt toward Hancock. “The boat is here, too late to cancel winter!” Susan notes on the You Know You’re From Copper Country When … Facebook site. According to BoatNerd.com, this morning the freighter was at the Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Carbide dock "for a partial unload of salt then completes unloading in Hancock." It already reached Hancock by afternoon. Who knew boats brought winter?

Water Worries: The International Joint Commission is seeking comments from business owners and landowners in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River basins about how high water levels may be affecting them. Through the monthly water levels press release sent by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the IJC, which regulates border waters between the United States and Canada, asked for photos and comments given to its Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management (GLAM) Committee. Wet September weather caused an unusual rise in Lake Superior water levels when the month historically means a drop in levels, according to the U.S. Army Corps. The Lake levels rose 4 cm. (about 1.6 in.) instead of dropping by 1 cm. (0.4 in.), the long-term average decline for the month. Lakes Michigan and Huron also rose 4 cm. For Lake Superior, this year's conditions tied the September record mean level and surpassed the October beginning of the month level, the Corps notes. "The monthly mean level in September of 183.86 m. (603.20 ft.) ties the record set in 1985, and at the beginning of October, Lake Superior is 1 cm. (0.4 in.) above the record high beginning of month level set in 1985. The level is currently 35 cm. (14 in.) above average (1918-2018), and 18 cm. (7 in.) above its level of a year ago." In requesting comments from land and business owners, the release notes, "Wet conditions throughout the upper Great Lakes basin in 2019 resulted in record and near record-high water levels on Lake Superior and Lakes Michigan-Huron. These high water levels have directly impacted many of you that live and work along the upper Great Lakes shoreline. The International Lake Superior Board of Control (Board) is interested in gathering more information on how high water level conditions have impacted individuals and communities along the upper Great Lakes shoreline." Log on here to make comments or upload images.

Savoring Sun & Open Water: Wanderlust Imagery did a sunny season video in the Marquette harbor that we're sharing now so you can squirrel the bright sky and open water for mid-winter (yeah, just around the corner). Can you get Vitamin D from a sunshine video?

Before the Parade Passes By: It's Bayfield Apple Festival weekend, and there is activity galore, including the festival culmination with the Grand Parade – which, take note e-newsletter subscribers – is Sunday afternoon (and not Saturday as earlier reported by us). It starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and there will be floats and bands and classic cars transporting Grand Marshal Tom Polaski, long-time owner and operator of Andy’s Groceries, and Apple Queen Jamee Hansen, a Bayfield high schooler whose grandfather, Jim Erickson, established the Bayfield Apple Festival in 1961. Plus, of course, the Apple Dumpling Gang (seen here), the Pipe and Drums all the way from Thunder Bay and, at the end of the parade, the 400+ musician Mass Band playing “On Wisconsin." If you're wondering what types of apples to bring home, Fred Erickson of Erickson Orchards chatted about choices with Paige Rautio of the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau last month. As to the other vendors – the artists, food stands and such – check out this handy grounds map to plan your visit.

Coming Round the Mountain: On her trip to Marathon, Ontario, photographer Karen Ramsdale found some spectacular autumn scenery and also managed to capture a shot of this train coming around the mountain. Check out all Karen’s cool shots from the Marathon area on her Facebook page.

Rivers2Lakes: What better way to learn about the life of a watershed than to ride a river toward Lake Superior? That's what second-graders from Great Lakes Elementary in Superior and their teachers did on a recent canoe journey on the St. Louis River, reports Marie Zhuikov of Wisconsin Sea Grant. The flowing waters carried chatting children in a happy conversation encouraged by Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve Education Coordinator Deanna Erickson. “We’re working on making canoeing slow-paced and fun. We recognize that distance is not the objective for the kids. Staying upright is the objective and liking it.” The trip in a canoe, the first time paddling for many of the youngsters, is part of the Rivers2Lake Education Program, run by the NERR to show children along the Lake's south shore how nature can be a classroom. "The program is also building a community of educators who are dedicated to sharing the Great Lakes with their students – all with funding help from Wisconsin Sea Grant for two years," Marie writes. After the trip, Deanna high-fived the second-graders on their canoeing skills (in photo).

On the Light Side: Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Convention & Visitors Bureau makes a strong case for a fall visit to the 1855 Point Iroquios Lighthouse in Brimley, about 20 minutes west of the Sault. If you can make it before Oct. 13, you can still tour the museum inside and learn about what life was like when there were full-time keepers. For those willing to walk up the 72 steps of the light tower (imagine the keepers did that twice a day or more during the shipping season), you'll be rewarded with a memorable view. Or trek up nearby Mission Hill. "The view of Lake Superior from the top of the lighthouse tower is breathtaking and unforgettable!" notes the CVB. "After Oct. 13 the attraction will be closed, but visitors are still welcome to visit the grounds and admire the now automated lighthouse in all of its glory. Luckily, any time of year is a good time to visit this historical landmark."

Photos & Graphics: Jack Decker; Ken Merryman; Minnesota Historical Society/Wikipedia; MN DOT; IJC; Wanderlust Imagery; Bayfield Apple Festival; Karen Ramsdale; Marie Zhuikov/Wisconsin Sea Grant; Sault Ste. Marie CVB