Around the Circle This Week: October 6, 2023

From the Edge & Back – Documenting the Lamprey Invasion

The opening image of the trailer for "Relentless" centers on Split Rock Lighthouse. Much of this Great Lakes documentary about the invasion of the sea lamprey also focuses around Lake Superior, its fishing folk and Native peoples. Filmmaker Thomas Lindsay Haskin (in black-and-white photo) premiers the 90-minute film, narrated by Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons (seen here), at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Fitger’s Spirit of the North Theater as part of the Duluth Superior Film Festival.

Lindsay says that the lamprey story was a small part of an earlier documentary he made a decade ago for public television tracing the relationship of people with the Great Lakes. It was a story he always intended to revisit. "When the sea lamprey came in, they made their way through Lake Erie and Lake Ontario (via the newly created St. Lawrence Seaway). When they got to the upper Great Lakes, they really did a lot of damage. … Lake trout, a top level fish, … were basically wiped out in (lakes) Huron and Michigan. Lake Superior became the focus of trying to save Great Lakes fishing … to save the lake trout fishery in Lake Superior."

Among those interviewed from this region are Stu Sivertson, whose extended family has a long history of commercial fishing on the Big Lake, and the late Mark Rude, an Isle Royale commercial fisherman. Bill Mattes of the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission, was also interviewed and working through GLIFWC in Odanah, Wis., Lindsay also connected the story to the Anishinaabe traditions around the Lake. "I’ve worked with a lot of tribes and First Nations" he says, adding that the level of subsistence fishing came as something of a surprise. "There are people who go fishing to put food on the table. … The fundamental importance of that is interesting. (Some) look at fishing as akin to animal abuse… but fishing has been an integral part of our

culture." He cites the economic impacts for big and small cities and first nations around the Great Lakes. Ultimately, this is a story of renewal – though disruptions of lamprey control during COVID may have seen a slight rise of the invasive species. "The important message that comes out of this film after the sea lamprey invasion came in and destroyed people’s livelihood … is that it took government and it took science to solve this problem. A lot of those towns are filled with people who don’t want to be believe in science and don’t want to believe in government, but the federal governments tackled this mystery … and found a way to do it."

(Tickets can be purchased just for the showing of Relentless or as a one-day pass). The SkyhoundMedia Inc. production was underwritten by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.

The Duluth Superior Film Festival is running now in conjunction with the Catalyst Content Festival, Minn Webfest and EDU Film Festival, making Duluth a very creative city this weekend with opportunities galore to view works and hear presenters from around the world.

Will you be this year's Grand Prize winner?

Monday (Oct. 9) is the last day to submit your entries for the Lake Superior Magazine Photo Contest. David Berg earned the top prize in the 27th annual contest with this image of joyful swans arriving at Knife River, Minn., in the spring. There are five categories: Lake/Landscape; Nature; People/Humor; Artsy/Altered; and Maritime. All must be taken in the greater Big Lake neighborhood.

Notable Nuggets: Heat records were broken around the Big Lake region this week before the temperatures took a plunge on Thursday. Thunder Bay broke records on Monday and Tuesday, reports TBNewsWatch. Monday's high of 29.8°C (85.6°F) , shattering the old Oct. 2 mark of 27.2°C set in 1953 and on Tuesday temps there rose to 28°C (82.4°F) topping the previous record for that day, 25.6°C in 1956. It was hot and record breaking elsewhere, too. Marquette peaked at a high of 83°F on Tuesday (topping 78°F in 2005) and Silver City reached 94°F on Monday, reported the National Weather Service Marquette. The NWS Duluth also shows records were set in Duluth (82°F), International Falls (84°F) and Brainerd (84°F) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the week is ending in a bang with strong winds and waterspout warnings – yep, waterspouts – out for Lake Superior this morning and the possibility of frost in several locations this evening. Still, whatever leaves are left will likely show off fall.

Festing on Apple Culture

It is indeed that time of year – harvest and all that goes with it, including the 61st annual Bayfield Apple Festival (Friday-Sunday). There are orchard tours all weekend, street vendors with everything from fine arts to apple tarts, music including a special performance by the Pipes & Drums of Thunder Bay, results of the pie contest, the apple peeling contest social gatherings and the grand small-town parade that tops the weekend on Sunday.

Find a full schedule here.

Meanwhile, these volunteers are still needed: 2 Apple Peeling Contest volunteers, noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday • 2 Parking Signs/Security volunteers (you get to drive around with a golf cart) for various times • 10 Parade Security volunteers, 1-4 p.m. Sunday • 7 Apple Fest Clean-up volunteers • 7 a.m.-noon Monday. Contact Diane at 916-316-2060 or dievolving@charter.net.

Heading Out on the Orchard Trail

Just in time for a predicted peak color weekend on Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula, the new Orchard Trail leg of the Copper Harbor trails has opened, say the folks at Visit Keweenaw.

"This new 'easy' trail is perfect for mountain bike beginners and hikers looking for a level, crushed gravel route. (There are also some skill-building pieces you can choose to take on along the way to build your riding confidence!)," says Jesse Wiederhold of Visit Keweenaw. "It completes a 6-mile loop from the Trails End Campground to Fort Wilkins State Park in Copper Harbor. The network includes several other easily accessible scenic sites. Orchard Trail connects to Hunters Point Trail – which leads to a beautiful cobble beach where you’ll find Yooperlites, agates and plenty of other Lake Superior stones. Visitors will find mid-19th century buildings along the way built during the copper mining era, views of the Copper Harbor lighthouse and other treasures."

While you're in the neighborhood, check out the fall experiences like the Palosaari Corn Maze just south of Chassell on the Palosaari farm or the pumpkin patch at Stowaway Farm near Houghton, just to name a few. All this and fall color to boot.

A Podcast For the Love of Duluth

Lake Superior Medical Equipment just launched the fourth season of its home-grown podcast, For the Love of Duluth, featuring (for better or worse) me (Kon) as editor of Lake Superior Magazine and as a born Duluthian. (I apologize to any listeners in advance ... never ask the "baby" of any family to tell you all about their life; they actually will.) But the podcast has featured way more fun and prominent people already – plus plans a great schedule this season, including this week's featured guest, Haunted Shack founder Patrick Stojevich. The show is the brainchild of Tom Jamison, hosted along with Yvonne Myers and with Lauren Wells handling the technology. The podcast, as the description explains, "highlights what makes the city on Lake Superior so special as told by two Duluthians, one transplant and one lifelong resident. (Tom and Yvonne are posing here with Duluth phenom Charlie Parr.) The duo touches on everything Duluth has to offer: the art, culture, food, beer and of course, the view." The show recently topped 6,000 followers. It's hosted on Spotify but can be found and followed – which I highly recommend – though the Apple Store or other podcast sites.

Among the most popular episodes have been with Dan Hanger of FOX 21 (No. 45); with Yvonne + Tom talking about the fire and history of Lake Superior Medical Equipment (No. 40); with Hayes Scriven, site manager of Split Rock Lighthouse and a photographer (No. 39); with Jake Scott of Duluth Cider (No. 21) and with Lisa Luokkala of Superior Hiking Trail (No. 4). Robert Lillegard, owner of Duluth’s Best Bread "is hilarious," says Lauren (No. 16), and other interessting and unique guests include Alex Messenger, an author and Duluth native who was attacked by a bear while on a trip (No. 33) and Eddie Gleeson, owner of Carmody Irish Pub, who has famous relatives and whose bar was the backdrop for a Hulu Christmas movie "Merry Kiss Cam" (No. 43). All of the brewery-connected podcasts get high marks. The first ever guest, Heidi Pack, a country singer and musician from Nashville who is in the Northland band, Whiskey Trail (No. 1). Actually, they all have charms … except No. 46. I'd skip that one.

Meanwhile, Lake Superior Medical Equipment will be celebrating its new Cloquet store with an open house on 2-5 p.m. Oct. 24 with food and drinks.

Save the Date: The Grand Marais Art Colony in Minnesota created the North Shore Readers & Writers Festival intended to land in the town every other year. COVID kept if off the radar for the past few years, but it's back this year on Nov. 1-4 with featuring 11 writers, exhibits and lots of reason to gather and talk storytelling and books. Sign up early. Giving readings or presentations during the festival are: Brenda Child, Rebecca Foust, Lisa Golden Schroeder, Carolyn Holbrook, Danny Klecko, David Mura, Mona Susan Power, Michael Torres, Kate St. Vincent Vogl, Michael Kleber-Diggs and Carol Miller

Make Plans: Remember - Monday, Oct. 9, is Thanksgiving in Canada.Meanwhile, here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Saturday, Oct. 6-7: Wear your colors – black-and-red – proudly for Plaidurday, a worldwide celebration of plaid on the first Friday in October started in 2011 in Michigan. This year, folks in the Keweenaw Peninsula will be launching their own inaugural Keweenaw Plaidurday celebration on Saturday at the Houghton High School Football Field, starting at 12:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: The magical world of Lakenenland sculpture park will host Fall Phantasm – Festival of Myth & Fire from 3-11 p.m. There will be performances, a parade, maypole dances and immersion activities, plus vendors of goods, foods and beverages. The event is free with donations encouraged.

Starts Tonight to Halloween: Howl-O-Scream & MeadowEvil Haunted Houseopens for the month at the L'Anse Meadowbrook Arena. This year's theme is "Arena 51: They have landed and they live among us."

Minnesota

Now-Halloween, Thursdays-Saturdays: The ghosts and ghouls have arrivedto take over and make the William A. Irvin a Haunted Ship by the Duluth DECC. Tours are Thursdays and Fridays, 6:30-10 p.m., and Saturdays, 4-10 p.m. with a special Halloween session on that Tuesday, 4-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: Thunder Bay author Jean E. Pendziwol and illustrator Todd Stewart will be at a Meet & Greet for their book, Skating Wild on an Island, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Drury Lane in Grand Marais.

Saturday, Oct. 7: Enjoy the Harvest Booya Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with Booya stew, frybread, lefse, live music and local crafters and vendors in the Clair Nelson Center in Finland.

Saturday, Oct. 7: Starting at noon, join in the Loll Designs Yard Sale at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth. Take home Loll furniture up to 60% off. There will be a food truck onsite.

Monday, Oct. 9: Duluth’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration will be at City Hall from 11 a.m.-noon. There will be a mayor’s proclamation, presentations by guest speakers and musical performances.

Wisconsin

Thru Halloweeeeeeen: As we speak, Washburn is transforming itself into Halloween Town and business owners and residents are haunting-up their properties. Find a full schedule of activities and fun online, including a Halloween parade on Oct. 28.

Today-Sunday, Oct. 6-8: The 45th annual Muskie Tournament hosted by the Hayward Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.

Saturday, Oct. 7: Art Beat of Hayward opens its exhibit of Mezinibii'igejig wenjibaawaad Odaawaa Zaaga'iganiing, artists who come from Lac Courte Oreilles. The reception is 3-5:30 p.m. with the artwork up through October.

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 7-8 & 14-15: It’s the last two weekends of the season to visit the SS Meteor and the Old Firehouse & Police Museum in Superior. (Fairlawn Mansion, also part of the Superior Public Museums, remains open all year … including for its Tricks & Treats on Halloween from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.).

Thursday, Oct. 12: Head to downtown Hayward for a Sip and Shop evening, 4-7 p.m. There will be entertainment, prizes (theater tickets, chamber bucks, Hayward favorites), one-day-only deals, treats and happy hour offers.

Ontario

Weekends, October: Gammondale Farm near Thunder Bay features its PUMPKINFEST this holiday weekend on Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The fest continues on other October weekends.

Saturday, Oct. 7: Steel City NerdCon returns from noon-6 p.m. at the Quattro Hotel and Conference Centre Sault Ste. Marie with tons of vendors selling awesome collectibles plus a video game tournament, Cosplay contest and lots of prizes.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 12-28: Preston Pablo kicks off Algoma Fall Festivalwith a perfomance at 8 p.m. in The Water Tower Inn, Sault Ste. Marie. Preston, a native of Timmins, channels a fresh perspective on R&B and pop through his eloquent songwriting. Other upcoming events for the festival, which take place at various locations, feature chef Christine Cushing - A Tour of Italy (Oct. 13) and Bake with Christine (Oct. 14/sold out); Peter Katz (Oct. 19); Rankin & Wright (Oct. 27) and Cassie & Maggie (Oct. 28).

THROUGH THE PORTAL: Looking for something a little off-beat but wondrous? Wander over to the Joseph Nease Galleryin Duluth and embark on a journey through the memetic and mythological realms of Jonathan Thunder, featuring his impactful piece, 'Modern Times: Beware of Artists" (seen here). The portal opens at 5 p.m. tonight (Oct. 6) with Cosmic Conversations starting at 6 p.m. You can read a nice profile of Jonathan by the Tweed Museum of Art on its webpage or see his work on the new mural outside Zenith Bookstore.

Photo & graphic credits: Relentless; David Berg; Bayfield Apple Festival; Visit Keweenaw; Copper Harbor Trails; For the Love of Duluth/Lake Superior Medical Equipment; Plaidurday/William A. Irvin/Superior Public Museums/Algoma Fall Fest; Jonathan Thunder