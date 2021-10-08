Around the Circle This Week: October 8, 2021

Roaring Auroras: Northern lights hunter Shawn Malone of Lake Superior Photo in Marquette started the week encouraging the night skies to do their thing as they often do in October. "Early October has been an amazingly consistent time for big auroras (c'mon October!)," she urges in a post with about two dozen spectacular auroras from 2014. Apparently, the month responded. By Wednesday, Shawn had a new video of dancing lights over Lake Superior. Thanks for staying up so we can see the spectacular night sky, Shawn!

Water, Water: Here's the latest word this week from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the International Lake Superior Board of Control about the water levels in the Big Lake: With weather and water supply conditions drier than average in September, Lake Superior declined 2 inches, while on average it declines 0.8 inches during the month. At the beginning of October, Lake Superior is 1.6 inches below the long-term average water level – that's right below the average! – and 12.2 inches below the level of a year ago. Lake Superior water levels typically decline in October and, depending on conditions, may decline by as much as 2.8 inches.

Who Controls the Faucet?: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District posted a third episode in its series on "On the Level" series about water levels and regulations. In this episode, hydraulic engineer Missy Kropfreiter discusses the International Joint Commission and Lake Superior regulation, pointing out the shared U.S.-Canada border waters and showcasing the water-regulating structures on the St. Marys River, including the 16-gate compensating works indicated here. It basically is a dam used to control water flow from Lake Superior into the river with eight U.S. and eight Canadian gates. Missy packs a lot of information into less than four minutes!

Yeah, What Forbes Said: Forbes magazine posted a story by Judy Koutsky last month titled "Why Families Should Plan A Trip To The Apostle Islands Region In Bayfield County, Wisconsin." In the story Judy suggests her reasons for choosing Bayfield County: "Families who love active adventure trips will especially love Bayfield County, Wisconsin, which has plenty of options for sailing, hiking, kayaking, SUP and biking. Of course, the star of the show is the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. It's often referred to as the Jewel of Lake Superior and for good reason." We agree Judy found one the Big Lake gems and you'll enjoy her breakdown of how to find your Apostles adventure.

Full Weekend & Beyond: Looking for some fun this weekend and into next week? Here are a few opportunities that just came across our desk. And don't forget, Monday (Oct. 11) is Thanksgiving Day for our Ontario shore and a federal/state holiday as Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day for our other shores.

• The Memorial Medical Center WhistleStop Marathon and Half Marathon and the & Crusin' the Corridor 5K/10K are back in the running in Ashland, Wis. Registration is closed but you can still cheer on the runners. The races start at 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday (buses take runners to the start) with the finish line down the avenue from the Depot.

• Freedom Farm, partnering with the Family Freedom Center, Duluth Aging Support, American Indian Community Housing Organization and Life House, will host Big Tent Fall Festival, a winter prep and resource fest in Duluth's Central Hillside starting 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy free BBQ, music, family activities and access to resources such as winter gear and grocery giveaways.

• On Indigenous Peoples Day (Monday, Oct. 11), The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth plans some events to acknowledge the day. The College offers festivities including a reading of the institution’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation, an Honor Song performed by Jeremy Wilson and Brian Kingfisher, and a traditional fall Dewe’igan feast.

• Next Tuesday, American Heritage Productions Presents Warren Nelson & Friends performing Chequamegon History: Songs & Stories, 7:30 p.m. in the Harbor ViewEvent Center in Washburn, Wis.

Plus One for the Water Huggers: It's not too late to grab some friends and family to join in a fundraising evening of poetry, live music by Not Quite Canada, Iron Fish Distillery’s estate spirit tastings and cocktails (including Two Peninsula Whiskey distilled from rye grain grown at Belsolda Farm) plus seasonal appetizers and frivolity starting 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Belsolda Farm near Marquette. The evening's proceeds benefit the Superior Watershed Partnership (our 2020 Achievement Award winner!) and For Love of Water, aka FLOW. "The FLOW/SWP partnership is both unique and effective," say organizers. "FLOW focuses on improving Great Lakes policy, empowering citizen engagement, and protecting freshwater as a public commons. SWP focuses on habitat restoration, coastal resiliency and community climate adaptation. Together we form a powerful and effective alliance in protecting and restoring the Great Lakes."

Taking It Fall In: We just wanted to leave you (or is that leaf you) with some autumn images from around the Lake shores. Ken Harmon captured a foggy view of Tettegouche State Park on the Minnesota shore. Jeff Goff spotted the swans on an inland lake in Alger County, Mich. Karen Ramsdale photographed the forest in bloom just south of Thunder Bay. And finally, a view from the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin, taken by the National Park Service staff.

While you're admiring these photos, let us remind you and encourage you to enter the 27th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest. All entries must be sent, following the guidelines online, by end of Monday (Oct. 11). Don't delay … give us your best shots in the Lake/Landscape, Nature, People/Humor, Maritime and Artsy/Altered categories!

Photo & graphic credits: Shawn Malone/Lake Superior Photo; International Lake Superior Board of Control; Travel Wisconsin; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District; WhistleStop Marathon; Benefit Party for SWP & FLOW; Ken Harmon Photography; Jeff Goff; Karen Ramsdale; National Park Service