Around the Circle This Week: September 1, 2022

Goats & Other DNR Notes: The Brule River State Forest has hired some new land managers, according to the Wisconsin DNR. Since May, the DNR has partnered with Regenerative Ruminants to let goats browse in portions of the state forest overrun with buckthorn, an invasive plant, as part of the department’s integrated pest management plan. "The goats eat woody invasive plants, including buckthorn, that out compete native vegetation and are detrimental to ecosystem health. Clearing out these harmful plants will allow the forest to regenerate," notes the DNR. "Depending on the site, there are various ways to treat invasive plants. Goat grazing is often an effective method for reducing herbicide use." Says Mary Bartkowiak, DNR invasive plant coordinator, "We're always being asked to reduce the amount of pesticide that we use. We want the forest to be able to regenerate our native species. If invasive species get in the way, it makes it very difficult to do so. If the invasives out compete all of the native vegetation, we won't have the sugar maples, red pines or the white pines because they would be overtopped by the invasives.”

Meanwhile, the DNR in Michigan has offered cash for cones – $100 for a bushel of red pine cones. "From Sept. 1-30, you can pick red pine cones and drop them off by appointment at several DNR locations in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula where red pines are most abundant," the DNR announced, adding, "Freshness, proper storage and most of all – the right species. Old cones or the wrong species of cone won’t be accepted." Read details and harvesting tips online. Red pine seeds are in high demand, according to the DNR, because it is a fast-growing species used for many types of forest products including lumber, posts and pulpwood.

Rock On: It might be considered a sign of the close of summer. This weekend, the Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society packed up its Rock Hopper work boat with gear and cruised to Grand Portage, Minn., officially marking the end of its 2022 lighthouse restoration season. This private, non-profit society has been working hard to restore the Rock of Ages Lighthouse within the Isle Royale National Park. (This grand lighthouse portrait was done by Suzanne Murphy.) The group reports that 28 different volunteers came throughout the season for one week or more to do restoration work. Describing the series of work images, Heather Gerth, the society's assistant director writes: "Restoration continues in the bathroom on the second floor with some clean-up for the original shower basin (left) and the addition of tile to the shower surround (right). Also note the newly installed antique door (left side of far right picture)!" One of those volunteers heeded a call posted in Around the Circle This Week at the start of the season. J. Reyers, who writes a "Washington Harbor" blog, described his summer helping as a boat operator for the society. Want to hear more about the society's work or become involved? The group will host its 2022 Fall Gathering for members on Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon-2:30 p.m. in the Cloquet Public Library. You can register online for the event and become a member.

More Good Stewards: "Stewardship. Resilience. Autonomy." So starts a story posted this week by Michigan Sea Grant. It talks about a partnership with the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, the oldest and second-largest federally recognized tribe in Michigan. Its treaty lands run along Lake Superior’s southern shoreline in the Upper Peninsula. With funding from Michigan Sea Grant, a research team at Michigan Technological University in Houghton is partnering with KBIC and the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) near Ashland, Wis., "to synthesize, honor, and share Indigenous community knowledge about natural resources and environmental science." Honoring Anishinaabe-gikendaasowin – Anishinaabe knowledge) – and sharing that knowledge with the broader Great Lakes management community to empower integrated action, planning and research is a goal of KBIC. Read the full story of this blossoming partnership online. It and other projects will be part of the Indigenous Knowledge Symposium Oct. 24-25 at Michigan Tech.

Drawn In: Siiri Branstom, our on-staff birder, recently read and reviewed Drawn to Birds, A Naturalist's Sketchbook by Jenny deFouw Geuder. Here's what Siiri says about the book: "This insightful, beautifully illustrated book is more than just pages with sketching guidance. Naturalist and watercolorist Jenny deFouw Geuder takes the reader on an adventure to the fascinating intricacies of everything that makes a bird, a bird. Anatomy, the details in a variety of feathers, eyes, feet and even nests come to life with great information about different species, sizes and environments that welcome avian friends. Jenny does not stop at tips about drawing birds, but shares facts about how to be a good naturalist, what and how to feed backyard visitors and even includes a section on gardening, butterflies and bugs, plus a plan for building a birdhouse. Of course, there is advice on drawing, using pencil, ink or watercolor, tips for catching details and encouragement to just try it." The $29.95 hardcover book, done by Adventure Publications, has an ISBN of 978-1-64755-225-1 (and we happen to sell it, too.) Jenny, an artist/naturalist/educator, has her own website and also was recently interviewed by Zinta Aistars on WMUK radio, too.

At the Orchards: We loved this Monday post by Erickson Orchards and Country Store on Wisconsin's Bayfield Peninsula and had to share it: "We had the cutest helper in the bakery over the weekend! Leona loves helping her GiGi in the kitchen!" We believe "GiGi" in this case is Muriel Erickson, who with her husband, Jim, (who died just last year) was the second generation of family growers. Their son, Fred, and his wife, Julie, are carrying it to a third generation, and, if this post is any indication, it looks good for future generations. In case you were wondering, we are entering apple harvest season for the peninsula orchards and farms (and are just leaving berry-picking time). You can find open times for the farms and updates on what's being harvested online.

Make Plans: Don't forget this is both Labor and Labour Day weekend on both sides of our international border. Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 2-4: The 29th annual Keweenaw Mountain Lodge Copper Harbor Trails Fest hits the trails and offers races, music, beer and good times for all ages (well, not the beer part). So get your bikes or feets moving and head to the trails.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 2-4: Get down at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette this weekend for the Marquette Area Blues Fest. There will be an amazing array of world-class blues musicians and a wide variety of food vendors, a beer & wine tent, free workshops, and assorted arts and crafts booths. Friday's concert is free, thanks to community support.

Minnesota

Friday-Monday, Sept. 2-5: Duluth-Superior Pride Weekend features celebrations and events in both of the Twin Ports. There's a pride parade in Superior, a pride ride on the North Shore Scenic Railroad, an interfaith worship service, art exhibits, special happy hours at local breweries plus the Duluth Superior Pride Festival in Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Too many things to note here; check the full multi-day schedule online.

Sunday, Sept. 4: The Honor The Earth: Water Is Life Music + Resistance Festival in Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth features an impressive line-up on stage, including Ani DiFranco, The Indigo Girls, Allison Russell, Tia Wood, LOW, Dessa, Joe Rainey Sr, Keith Secola, Annie Humphrey, David Huckfelt & The Unarmed Forces, Corey Medina, Thomas X and more. The event will be hosted by Winona LaDuke.

Saturday, Sept. 3: Planning a last weekend summer hurrah up the North Shore? There's plenty of music happening in Cook County (check out the Visit Cook County website). Take a peek at what's happening on Saturday, from concerts to exhibits to a history tour to a canopy tour, just on that one day.

Wisconsin

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 2-4: Once again Superior hosts the Great Northern Classic Rodeo with all of the wild and wonderful action you've come to love … including the Mutton Bustin' for kids.

Next Thursday, Sept. 8: Bay Area Film Society and the Vaughn Library will host a showing of "Move Me," a documentary by local filmmaker Kelsey Peterson. At age 27, Kelsey was paralyzed by an injury sustained when diving into Lake Superior off the Wisconsin shore. The film follows her journey and an unexpected opportunity for this former dancer to dance again through a cutting-edge clinical trial. The showing will be 7:30 p.m. in the Bay Theater in Ashland with a Q&A session with Kelsey afterward.

Ontario

Friday-Monday, Sept. 2-5: Batchewana Bay First Nations hosts its Honouring the Chiefs pow wow this weekend at the Rankin Pow Wow Grounds. Water teachings start at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by a feast at 6 p.m. and social round dancing at 7 p.m. Dancing, feasts and giveaways are all part of the celebration. The host drum is Charging Horse and the co-host drum is Bear Creek.

Sunday-Monday, Sept. 4-5: Enjoy all the fun of a true country fair at the Hymers Fall Fair this weekend in Kakabeka Falls. See ginormous locally grown pumpkins, the horse and cattle shows, contests, a farm market, demonstrations and memory-making fair foods. There will be shuttle bus rides from Thunder Bay for those who prefer not to drive and park.

Next Thursday, Sept. 8: The city of Sault Ste. Marie Environmental Sustainability Committee and Planning Department will host Brent Toderian, an international planning consultant, and Laura Flaherty, the city of Kingston’s project manager, for a free sustainability spotlight webinar from 4-5 p.m. All are welcome to attend. “Cities are at the forefront of delivering community development solutions, and have the opportunity to be leaders on climate action,” says Emily Cormier, Sustainability Coordinator for the city of Sault Ste. Marie. “Learning best practices from other communities and industry experts can highlight new and innovative solutions on how to become a more sustainable and resilient community.”

Photo & graphic credits: Wisconsin DNR; Michigan DNR; Suzanne Murphy; Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society; Michigan Sea Grant; Jenny deFouw Geuder; Erickson Orchards; Copper Harbor Trails Fest/Duluth Superior Pride Festival/Move Me/Hymers Fall Fair