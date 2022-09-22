Around the Circle This Week: September 22, 2022

In the Garden: The formal garden at Glensheen in Duluth opened to the public this month and a pelican apparently took advantage to create a self-guided tour and a dip in the fountain (which you can see on Facebook). The historic estate's garden has been under reconstruction and repair since July 2021. The year-long project, which included brick work in the gardens and mansion repairs, cost $4 million. Report the estate keepers in a press release this week, "The brick walls in the Formal Garden and Vegetable Garden had deteriorated substantially over the years since they were first constructed due to water intrusion. This reconstruction effort allowed for the walls to be rebuilt, new drainage systems to be installed, and stairways to be rebuilt. An added benefit was the addition of four water spigots in the Formal Garden to aid in maintaining flowers, plants, and shrubs in that space. Replacing the boiler in the mansion was also funded as a part of this investment in Glensheen. This allowed the opportunity not only to improve heating efficiency in the mansion but also provide a backup boiler in the event of main

boiler failure. … Not only did the main project in this investment restore the overall integrity of the Formal Garden, but it also gave staff and planners the ability to replant the Formal Garden according to the original 1907 planting designs, which are different from the planting layout that existed prior to the onset of construction in 2021." Mike Mayou, marketing manager for the estate, also sent along numbers to show how estate visitation has done: "This summer's free community event series (Concerts on the Pier) had its highest attendance for any season … on record. We are proud to share that over 12,500 people attended Concerts on the Pier throughout the nine shows. We are on track to have our highest attended free Whiskey Wednesday event series for the community this year as well (Wednesdays in September). We are also continuing to build our membership numbers, as we currently have a total of over 1,200 active Glensheen members at either our individual or family levels. Numbers-wise, 2021 was a banner year for us along with many other Duluth attractions … as we have moved into September, we are now starting to report visitor numbers that exceed 2020 and 2021 levels. For example, last week's attendance numbers for 2022 were up 9% from 2021 and up 4% from 2020." Find out about touring the gardens, and elsewhere on the estate, online. You'll also find seasonal events, like Cider Saturdays that continue through October.

Meanwhile, about that pelican, Mike gives us the full tale: "It's quite the story. On the day that we officially opened the formal garden for members of the public to visit, this pelican showed up down by our boat house. We believe it was a juvenile pelican because it had some of its baby feathers still and didn't seem to be bothered by people, strangely enough. It eventually wandered its way up into the formal garden, meandered along the paths in the garden, took a dip in the fountain pool, and made its way up towards the back door of the mansion, seemingly waiting to be let in. We were able to get it back down to Tischer Creek at the end of the day, and the next day, learned that it had made its way on its journey and had flown away over some neighbors' houses. It was certainly an incredibly amazing day!"

Still Counting: Hawk Ridge in Duluth has always attracted migrating raptors and other birds, and the first hawk watch was organized there in 1951. But it was in 1972 that the first systematic count took place from the main overlook under the auspices of the Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve … and that count and the subsequent incorporation of the Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory in 2004 are being celebrated this weekend. Birders arrive from around the world, and the observatory has logged – of course the folks would count – visitors from all 50 U.S. states and 40 foreign countries. The Hawk Ridge 50th Anniversary Event formally starts today. The theme is 50 Years and Counting! Celebration of Past, Present, and Future. There is a full schedule of events and speakers for the weekend, many already full but some accept drop ins, including speakers and activities at the Great Lakes Aquarium and the University of Minnesota Duluth. The migrating birds, of course, do not coordinate with any event, so if you can’t make it to

the ridge this week, considering a visit sometime this fall. It appears that Broad-winged Hawks are among the break-out raptors this year. The one in this photo was captured at the banding station, was banded and released by naturalist Sara after a quick presentation about the species. Judy Skupien took the photo, which occurred on a day when counters tallied 9,108 Broad-winged Hawks.

Crisp Views & News: Frequent Lake Superior Magazine contributors Molly Hoeg and her husband, Rich Hoeg, took up their post as volunteer keepers at Crisp Point Lighthouse in Michigan's Upper Peninsula for the eighth year. In her blog, Superior Footprints, Molly writes that she knew right away something new was afoot. "The first indication that this year would be different were the cables and floating platforms halfway up the lighthouse. On closer inspection we could see the hundreds of bricks that had been replaced, the painstaking work taking place to restore this magnificent tower to its strength and beauty. Restoration professionals who specialize in historic structures were plying their skills, high up in the air." Despite a season without access to the tower, they found their stay as magnificent as usual, but look forward to next year, she writes. "Next year we will return to a gleaming whitewashed lighthouse, and dash up the stairs to admire the view from the catwalk. No longer grounded."

Stick to the Stories: This week launches a 10-day trio of festivals celebrating television, streaming and film-making arts being called the North Star Story Summit. The headquarters for each festival is at Zeigeist downtown. Up this weekend is the Duluth Superior Film Festival, which starts today with the Minnesota premiere of "The Infernal Machine," a Paramount Pictures film written and directed by Minnesota-based filmmaker Andrew Hunt.

The festival runs through Sunday (Sept. 25) and promises showings of 90 film titles from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and around the world. There will be panels, parties and music around the Twin Ports, including at the West Theater, Zinema, the Library Plaza, the Hostel Du Nord in Duluth and the Douglas County Historical Society in Superior. Regional, national and international filmmakers will be showcased in Q&As, meet-and-greets and discussions. Find the full schedule online. Starting Monday and running through Wednesday (Sept. 26-28) is Minnesota WebFest, which, as one might expect, takes place online and in-person. There will be free local screenings of all series from attending storytellers and the genres include documentary, Minnesota made, fantasy, sci-fi, family and both long and short pilot shows. The full schedule is online. The Cataylst Content Festival is the annual event by Catalyst Story Institute, with a proven record of not just drawing attendees from around the country and world, but helping to persuade them to do productions here. The festival officially starts Sept. 28 and runs through Oct. 1. The episodic or series showings are centered on the east edge of downtown at Zeitgeist and Fitger's with the final event at The Garden. Tickets can be purchased for individual events, the individual festivals or as a package for all through the North Star Story Summit.

Caribou Conundrum: Points North, a new podcast produced by Interlocken Public Radio in Michigan, examines the loss of Big Lake region caribou in its latest episode. Host Daniel Wanschura send us this note about the show's topic: "Lake Superior’s northern shore has been home to woodland caribou for thousands of years. But now, the species is facing local extinction. Some blame climate change for the caribou's decline. But the species has persisted through an ice age, and through warming temperatures. It’s survived climate change before. So why is it in trouble now? … For this story, Points North crosses the border and revisits a remarkable last-minute rescue. We ask what it will take to save caribou from local extinction – and if climate change can sometimes be an easy excuse for giving up."

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25: Bessemer's 42nd annual Pumpkinfest features a free carnival, tractor show, craft fair, street vendors, dessert social, pancake breakfast, live music, pumpkin contests and games, pumpkin sales, raffles, business sales and specials, poker run, kiddie parade, face painting, Skippy & Dave Show, Harvest Dinner, basket raffles, horseshoe tourney and that's not even all of it. Find the full three-day schedule online.

Saturday, Sept. 24: The Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Michigan Technological University in Houghton presents comedian Jay Jurden. The always hilarious comedian has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central Featuring, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and HBO’s High Maintenance.

Minnesota

Today-Saturday, Sept. 22-24: North House Folk School's popular Unplugged celebration gets underway in Grand Marais this evening with a special reason to celebrate - the 25th anniversary of North House. Tickets can still be had for the concerts tonight, Friday and Saturday. Plus there will be the The Folk Artisan Marketplace from noon-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday as well as a a free family concert with the Grammy award-winning band, the Okee Dokee Brothers on Saturday morning. Saturday's Flannel Formal to celebrate North House's 25th anniversary will feature dinner by Chef Scott Graden of the New Scenic Café and a performance by special guests Kevin Kling and Jon Vezner, and a live auction and fund-a-need to fuel the folk school for the year ahead, There's also a Points North Online Auction fundraiser and bidding continues through Sunday.

Today-Sunday, Sept. 22-24: Education Days and the Lester River Rendezvous take over Lester Park in Duluth this weekend. It's a fall tradition with cannons, muskets, and hatchets plus chances to learn about paddling, portaging, blacksmithing, and other voyageur type arts from the past.

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-25 & Sept. 23-Oct. 2: This weekend offers many chances to meet regional artists during two studio tour events. The Lake Superior 20/20 Studio Art Tour offers self-guided driving tours along the back roads around Two Harbors to see the work of 43 host and guest artists. The studios are open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Farther up the shore near Grand Marais, the Art Along the Lake Fall Studio Tour spans two weeks, this Friday-Oct. 2. Participating artists will open their studios and galleries from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on tour days in Cook County.

Today-Sunday, Sept. 22-25: It's Oktoberfest week at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth and every day has different activities, along with brewery tours, live music and demos. Today features a pottery sale, Friday offer Polkarobics, Saturday adds a makers market and Sunday centers on family-fun activities.

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24: Engwall Flowers Fall Fest in Duluth brings vendors, craft activities for young and old, treats and sales galore on décor. The action runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

Thru Friday, Sept. 23: The Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness online auction fundraiser continues through Friday. Items range from gear to gift certificates, a pine tree centerpiece to dinner theater tickets (to name a very few).

Saturday, Sept. 24: AICHO Galleries in Duluth hosts a reception Saturday to launch its newest art exhibition showcasing visual artwork from 25 artists along with written works by 13 Indigenous writers. Jazz music will be performed during the reception from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: The Duluth Branch NAACP will hold its 2nd annual Decriminalize Color rally on from 2-4 pm at the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial in downtown Duluth. There will be speakers, tables and food.

Tuesday, Sept. 27: History in a Pint by the Veterans Memorial Hall in The St. Louis County Depot, Duluth, focuses on “USS Indianapolis – Delivery of the Bomb” with talks by crew members and local veterans John Anunti, Melvin Larsen and William Dezelske. The program starts at 5:30 p.m. in Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

Monday, Sept. 26: The Great Lakes Aquarium is hosting a beach sweep on Park Point from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday.

Wisconsin

Friday-Tuesday, Sept. 24-27: Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior celebrates its 20th anniversary with a three-day “Soaring into Our Twenties” event. Friday features half price admission to the museum; a Vintage Military Weapons show will be on display from noon-7 p.m., a “Pint full of History!” program Friday night with social hour from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by presentations from Bong historians Mike O’Conner, author of “America’s Ace of Aces,” and documentary filmmaker John Anderson who did “Shooting Star: the story of Richard I. Bong." Saturday the festivities hosted by the Border Town Betties will start with a 9:15 a.m. for the first “Maverick and Goose Top Gun Shootout” bags tournament. Games start promptly at 9:30 a.m.. The afternoon, the center hosts a Puppy Dog Parade from 1-3 p.m. with a dog show and a parade around the grounds. Two lucky dogs will be awarded the “Maverick and Goose” honors for the favorite large and small sized pooches. Festivities end with a launch party inside the Bong Center for Warrior Brewing Company’s Patriot IPA “Ace of Aces” Edition, the newest brand in the Warrior Brewing lineup.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25: Downtown Hayward has a change of season for the annual Hayward Fall Festival. There are specials at downtown businesses all weekend, but the main events are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday with booths, a scarecrow contest, kids mini pumpkin decorating, live music and a 3-on-1 girls basketball tourney.

Ontario

Starting Friday, Sept. 23-Oct. 16: Sault Ste. Marie hosts a variety of connected events starting this weekend. Cultural Days offers music, art, dance and activities around the city. The Sault Public Library joins in with games and activities for kids, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday in Clergue Park and the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre adds to the "Cultural Corridor" by hosting a paper airplane making session in park, also 10 a.m.-3 p.m. In addition this weekend, Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site hosts its Fall Rendezvous with heritage interpreters in historic clothing depicting the early 1800s, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Sept. 23-24).

Starting Friday, Sept. 23-Oct. 16: Thunder Bay adds its own touch to Canada's nationwide Cultural Days with a series of events in and around the Thunder Bay Museum, including kids history colouring sheets given out there, behind the scenes tours and a free lecture from elder Paul Ritchie on Residential Schools and Healing. There will also be dance and music opportunities around the city.

Find your town's events: CulturalDays.ca offers links to events around the nation, including on the shores of Lake Superior and the greater Big Lake neighborhood.

Notable: Saturday (Sept. 24) is National Public Lands Day and you can find volunteer events in your area on the National Public Lands site and at the U.S. Forest Service online. It's also a free admission day for for visitors to national forests, parks, refuges and rangelands, according to the forest service.

Photo & graphic credits: Glensheen; Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory; Molly Hoeg; North Star Story Summit; Points North; Bessemer Pumpkinfest/Hallie O'Connor-Lake Superior 20/20 Studio Art Tour/Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center/Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site