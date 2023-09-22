Around the Circle This Week: September 22, 2023

Cruise Ship Traffic Expected to Explode

As the 2023 cruise ship season winds down, the man who leads Thunder Bay's effort to capitalize on the growing popularity of Great Lakes cruising is speaking excitedly about next year.

This was the busiest season to date, with a total of 14 ship visits to the port, but Tourism Thunder Bay manager Paul Pepe said that record will be shattered in 2024 when cruise ships dock a total of 24 times.

Lake Levels Change Little with Dry Conditions

By Danielle Kaeding/WPR

Water levels on the Great Lakes rose sharply earlier this year due to a very wet spring, but they have remained unusually steady over the summer on Lakes Superior and Michigan-Huron due to dry conditions.

Lake levels generally rise during the spring on the Great Lakes due to more rainfall and runoff from melting ice and snow before peaking during the summer. This year, most of that surge took place in the spring for those lakes, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Sherman Associates Transfers NorShor to Playhouse

Sherman Associates, Duluth Playhouse, the City of Duluth, the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, development partners, and the community celebrated the presentation of the historic NorShor Theatre to Duluth Playhouse. The development was announced at a Sept. 19 press conference.

NorShor Theatre is a nearly 60,000 SF, state-of-the-art, community-based contemporary regional arts center with full performing arts education and production facilities. It houses a 605-seat main stage theatre, wine bar, and music and theatre classrooms.

Sherman completed the $29.5 million adaptive reuse and historic rehabilitation of the theatre in 2017 as the result of a unique public, private, and nonprofit partnership between Sherman, Duluth Playhouse, and the City of Duluth. Duluth Playhouse has managed the theatre since 2010 and has succeeded in bringing culturally rich experiences and world-class events to Duluth.

Raising Money to Save Finnish Culture in America

Over the last six months, the trustees of Finlandia Foundation National acted to protect the cultural and historical assets of the Finnish American Heritage Center (FAHC) in Hancock, Michigan.

In its 70 years of existence, Finlandia Foundation had never faced a challenge such as the situation that arose in March of 2023, when Finlandia University announced its closing. It put into jeopardy the fate of the university-housed collection known as the Smithsonian of Finnish America.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Sept. 23: Marquette celebrates Downtown Day, from shopping and dining to the farmers market, there are many ways to support your local community. Enjoy the public art and parks or just stroll the sidewalks.

Sept. 23, 24: Sault Area Middle School, located at 684 Marquette Ave, Sault Ste Marie, MI, hosts the 2023 Flying Geese Quilt Show – Celebrating Our 30th Anniversary. Event gets underway at 10 a.m.This year’s 2023 Flying Geese Quilt Show will showcase the members’ quilting skills, as well as bring out the individual’s style, and color choices.

Minnesota

Friday, Sept. 22-Oct. 1: Art Along the Lake Fall Studio Tours start Friday with 30 locations to chose from in Cook County. Among the participants is Sivertson Gallery in Grand Marais where on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. there will be a reception for artist Lori Franklin.

Sept. 23-24: The DECC introduces Petlandia: The Pet Event of the North. This family-friendly, multi-pet event will feature the “splash-tastic” fun of the DockDogs Northern Stars, agility performances and a variety of demonstrations for pets from cats, dogs, birds, bunnies and more.

Oct. 7: Drury Lane, Jean E. Pendziwol and Todd Stewart Meet & Greet, Skating Wild on an Island, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 23: Copper Falls State Park in Mellen celebrates its Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with vendors, demonstrations and family-friendly activities.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24: At Hayward’s Fall Fest, enjoy fine art and craft booths, sidewalk sales, wonderful food vendors, a brat and brew tent, kids activities and live music downtown. See the full schedule online or watch for updates on Facebook.

Oct. 5-26: Music in the Movies (Fall edition) by the University of Wisconsin Superior. This four-part series, facilitated by Dr. Erin Aldridge, will look at the fascinating world of music in movies, showcasing important scores like the “talkies” to the present day. From various styles and approaches to genres and composers, you’ll learn how music and silence can work with each scene, including its integration on the conscious and subconscious levels. This course is geared toward adults 55 years of age or older. No prior musical or film knowledge necessary.

Ontario

Sunday, Sept. 24: This year’s Crafting for a Cause in Thunder Bay will raise funds for the Thunder Bay District Humane Society from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Delta Hotel. More than 40 local artisans will have tables with their work and wares. (Little Things Handmade Creations made the little pups in the photo above.)

Saturday, Sept. 23: Mill Market in Sault Ste. Marie will host an opening ceremony for its new downtown location known as Soo Market, 73 Brock St.. The milestone move brings the market’s mix of farm fresh produce, artisanal goods and community spirit to its new downtown setting. The formal presentation is 8:30 a.m. with the official opening at 9 a.m.

Photo & graphic credits: Adobe Stock; Wisconsin Public Radio; Ron Brochu; Saving Finland;