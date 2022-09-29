Around the Circle This Week: September 29, 2022

× Expand Copper Peak summer/fall Copper Peak Copper Peak in Ironwood, Mich.

Fall Fare: Copper Peak in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is not quite at this level of "before and after" yet, but fall definitely is starting to unpack its bags for a stay in the Big Lake neighborhood. There are some great opportunities to get above the colorful trees if you plan your getaways right. Next week is the official-unofficial "Peak Week" at Copper Peak near Ironwood and the ski flying facility will be open 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CT daily through the month. You can take a chairlift ride to the crest of the hill, then walk over to the elevator for an additional 18-stories of "elevated" view. Or a select few, what the managers call "the truly fearless" can walk up the final eight stories to the very top of the ski flying tower to see over 2,500 square miles of panoramic views. Our ski operations are fine places to check out in the fall. Marquette Mountain has fall color tours until Oct. 9. In Minnesota, Lutsen Mountains offers gondola rides and Spirit Mountain in Duluth has many options, including a Fall Colors Dinner and Scenic Chairlift Ride next Wednesday (Oct. 5); tickets must be purchased by Saturday (Oct. 1). There are 4:30 and 6 p.m. dinners. If you'd rather see your fall from the water, Keweenaw Boat Tours offers fall cruises until Oct. 16 or going a little higher, Isle Royale Seaplanes can take you above the trees for its first-ever fall flights. Almost every town and shore has amazing opportunities by air, land and sweetwater sea. Check out your local tourism listings (even if you're not a tourist).

× Expand Connie Hartviksen Photography Bear Aware Ontario Bear images by Connie Hartviksen Photography

Be Bear Aware: Naturalist/photographer Connie Hartviksen out of Thunder Bay has done a series of bear aware posts on her photography Facebook page this week. "Just a reminder that this is the time of year when Black Bears are out and about fattening themselves up so they can last through the winter in their dens without food. Bears do what bears do at this time of the year and expect it,"

Connie Hartviksen Photography Black Bear Ontario black bear by Connie Hartviksen Photography

writes Connie. She adds a "to do, to don't" list for our region: Do not leave garbage out; keep your BBQ’s clean; don’t put bird feed out; pick your fruit trees clean; don’t leave fallen fruit on the ground; if there is a bear in the area, be sure your windows and doors at ground level are kept securely shut; if there is a bear in your area and you are out in the yard be sure you have a plan to get yourself back to a safe place; consider carrying a bear banger outside." (A bear banger is a kind of bear flare.) She adds that a bear on its hind legs may be curious and getting a better look around rather than frightened or threatening – not that you should assume that, of course. Connie also posted a link to the Get Bear Smart Society for additional tips and thoughts. Most of the state DNRs and the provincial Ministry of Natural Resources offer sites about human-bear interactions. The Minnesota DNR site says plainly, "If you live in Minnesota, you live in bear country." The Wisconsin DNR has a series of be aware tips, as does the Michigan DNR and the Ontario MNR.

× Expand Roxanne Distad Lake Superior underwater rocks on MInnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior

Best of Glass: When Lake Superior is at the other end of the tap, is it any wonder that Duluth's tap water earned the top spot in Minnesota at the 2022 Best of Glass competition for the state's best tasting drinking water? It may have helped that the American Water Works Association's annual conference was in Duluth at the DECC this year. Still, this means the city's water will represent the Land of 10,000 Lakes at at the 2022 AWWA Annual Conference and Exposition in the “Best of the Best” competition in June 2023 in Toronto. "The contest involved two rounds of judging," the city release explains. "In the first round, the top three samples were selected by popular vote of the participants of the conference. The three finalists along with the People’s Choice Award winner from the Minnesota State Fair then advanced to the final round, at which time a panel of taste-testing experts determined the Best In Glass winner and crowned the city of Duluth’s water the state champion." “Duluthians have always known our tap water tastes better than anything you can buy in a bottle, but it’s really nice to have it made official by the AWWA,” said Public Works and Utilities Director Jim Benning about the honor. (Of course, everyone can see from this photo of Lake water by Roxanne Distad how great it is. Thanks, Roxanne!)

× Expand Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office Keweenaw County Sheriff's Deputy Matt Eberly, left, receives an honor from Sheriff Curt Pennala for his June 2022 rescue.

Lifesaver: The Facebook post from the Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office told of a lifesaving effort in June this year and how a deputy stepped up to save the day and the award he received because of that effort. An impressive story of risk for another - but more impressive still was the comment after from Dana Lee Lamorand: "Very well deserved. It was my Dad you saved that day. Without you, he wouldn't be here today. Words cannot express my gratitude." We are grateful to you, too, Deputy Matt Eberly (on left next to Sheriff Curt Pennala) for your work in our Big Lake community. Here is the description of that day, as posted by the Sheriff's Office: "On Sunday, June 19 at approx. 1440 hours the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Eagle Harbor for a report of a subject in a canoe out past the bell buoy that looked like he was having difficulty getting back into the Harbor. A few moments later it was reported that the canoe had sunk, and the subject was now in distress. Eagle Harbor Fire and Medical First responders were first on scene and with the aid of citizens, deputies, and two private boats began to search the area around the bell buoy, but due to stormy conditions (high wind, waves, and lighting) they had to return to dock. Deputy Matt Eberly, a veteran that served with the US Marines, a retired conservation officer and now Deputy of the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office was working that day on ATV patrol when he heard the call go out. Deputy Eberly returned the ATV and procured the Sheriff’s Office Rescue PWC Watercraft and went directly to the scene to help. With the help of on-lookers in the lighthouse, Deputy Eberly, risking his own life, was after 45 minutes able to locate the subject who was now laying lifeless in a fetal position. Deputy Eberly was able to secure the subject to the side of the PWC and return him back into the Harbor where additional rescue personnel were able to come to aid. The subject was transported to a local hospital where was treated and later released for severe hyperthermia and water intake. It is without a doubt that a life was saved that day, thanks to the quick actions and outstanding performance put forth by Deputy Eberly. We would like to thank Deputy Eberly for his service to our Country and the County of Keweenaw."

× Expand Bayfield Apple Festival Grand Parade The floats are often funky and fun for the Bayfield Apple Festival Grand Parade

And So It Begins: It is the harvest season with all the joys of eating and celebration that brings. Next week (Oct. 7-9) offers a big bang for the harvest season parties with the Bayfield Apple Festival. From the funky floats to the fabulous foods, the three-day celebration tickles locals and

Ken Johnson Farm Oulu Corn Maze A welcoming committee of one at the Oulu Corn Maze, an annual fall event in Wisconsin on the Ken Johnson Farm

visitors. Enjoy food and craft vendors all weekend long, live music from Big Top Chautauqua's Blue Canvas Orchestra and other area musicians at Memorial Park Gazebo for Concerts by the Lake. Don't miss the coronation of the Apple Festival King, the Spectrum Carnival and the Grand Parade down historic Rittenhouse Avenue on Sunday to wrap up the show. Underlying it all is the harvest of the local orchards and farms – great places to visit along the way – or sample the food (with or without apples) downtown. This weekend also launches the Oulu Corn Maze on the Ken Johnson Farm in Wisconsin. It will continue every weekend of the month with lots of food plus family fun with the maze and hay rides. Keep your eyes on this e-newsletter to see more opportunities … and next week, we get into the scary stuff!

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 1: Celebrate the grand opening of downtown Houghton’s new pier at the Fall Fest on Saturday. The autumn-themed festival - just launching this year - will feature classics like tractor rides along the Portage waterfront, the chance to press your own apple cider; pumpkins to pick out; live music and more. Take a downtown stroll to take it all in.

Friday, Sept. 30: The Horrorball is not a weird sports game, it's a gala, of sorts, in the Red Room in Marquette, and a chance to kick off the Halloween season with hosts Nerds of Marquette. Organizers promise "dancing, mingling, costuming, eating, drinking, and just being ourselves."

Next Friday, Oct. 7: Get your plaid-clad self to Ironwood next Friday for a local celebration of the national Plaidurday. This year, the town is going for an impressive title – "Largest Plaidurday Picture in the World," to be taken on Aurora Street in front of the Historic Ironwood Theatre marquee. That happens at 6 p.m., but by 4;30 p.m. in the City Square, there will be the Up-N-Smoke BBQ & Taco Dan Food Trucks; downtown art vendors and Depot Park Farmers & Artisans Market; live music (starts at 5:30 p.m.) by Mike Labo with live music by Old Pine Road after the photo. Cap the day with First Friday Movie: "Bottle Shock" at the Historic Ironwood Theatre, starts at 7 p.m. Plus there will be a downtown giveaway and scavenger hunt with prizes donated by local businesses.

Minnesota

Saturday, Oct. 1: Enjoy a Saturday afternoon walking tour of Grand Marais Harbor, weather permitting naturally, and hosted by the Cook County Historical Society. The tour begins at the History Museum (8 South Broadway Ave.) at 1 p.m. and you'll proceed down to the Coast Guard Station with a tour guide. Visible relics of the past will be discussed and you will hear stories of this small harbor and community.

Saturday, Oct. 1: Sivertson Gallery in Grand Marais hosts its last ever raku party with artists Richard Gruchalla and Carrin Rosetti in its parking lot from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. All pieces will be fired by 5:30 p.m. and you’ll go home with your own work of art, say organizers. Dress for the outdoors.

Thru Oct. 9: Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais continues its Plein Air Exhibition until the end of next week. Find a list of winners of the annual Plein Air competition online, or better yet, visit their work.

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Duluth's poets laureate – Bart Sutter, Jason Iwen, Deborah Cooper and Brianna Reynolds – will read some of their work during a celebration of poetry 6 p.m. at the Kathryn Martin Library on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth. Joining the Duluth poets will be a young poet, selected to share the stage and to draw attention to the next generation of diverse and engaging poets. Additionally, poets from the Minnesota League of Poets, Duluth Poetry Chapter, will be present. All are welcome.

Wisconsin

Today-Sunday, Sept. 29-Oct. 2: The 1854 Treaty Commemoration begins today at Red Cliff and continues through Saturday. Various events are scheduled to take place in Gaa-Miskwaabikaang (Red Cliff) and on Mooningwaanakaning (Madeline Island). The events acknowledge that on Sept. 30, 1854, the Ojibwe ancestors from the Gitchi Gami (Lake Superior) region entered into a treaty with the United States, whereby the Ojibwe ceded ownership of their lands to the United States. Learn more about the 1854 Treaty and view the original 1854 Treaty document online. (The photo of the dugout canoe by Paul DeMain shows the first such canoe produced locally since 1854. Craftsmen Kevin Finney and Frank Sprague used tool designs of thousands of years ago. Paul helped raise funding for the project to donate the canoe to the La Pointe community on Madeline Island, with the provision that it be put to use and not made into a museum piece. It was dedicated last week at the La Pointe Center Art Gallery on the island, according to the Ashland Daily Press.)

Saturday, Oct. 1: The Trader's Village Craft Fair, Flea Market & Vendor Event in Superior runs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday inside the curling club. Food trucks will be available outside.

Ontario

Saturday, Oct. 1: As of Saturday, Canada is lifting its COVID-related restrictions on border crossings, including proof of vaccination, mandatory use of ArriveCAN, and any testing and quarantine/isolation requirements.

Starting Today, Sept. 29-Oct. 15: Magnus Theatre in Thunder Bay opens its season with "The Runner," a Human Cargo Production featuring and by Christopher Morris. This powerful play centers on ZAKA, an Orthodox Jewish volunteer force in Israel that collects the remains of Jews killed in accidents. When Jacob, a ZAKA volunteer, treats a young woman suspected of stabbing a soldier, his world is changed forever. Evening performances are 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday matinees are 2 p.m. There will be a Pay What You Can matinee performance on Sunday (Oct. 2).

Friday, Sept. 30: National Day of Truth and Reconciliation or "Orange Shirt Day" is acknowledged across Canada. A list of Thunder Bay events includes the raising of a Survivors Flag at Hillcrest Park (9:30 a.m.) and a 11 a.m. walk in honour of residential school families and survivors. Fort William First Nation hosts a pow wow that starts at 1 p.m. On the eastern shore of the Lake, the Baawaating community will host a number of events, including a Commemoration Day (Friday) focused on the resiliency of Indigenous peoples, learning about the impact of the residential school system on Indigenous communities, and gaining actionable tools for reconciliation. The evening ends with a spectacular Drone Show about Truth and Reconciliation illustrated with 200 drones over the night sky. The second day will be a Celebration Day filled with Indigenous food vendors, a vendors marketplace, and a spectacular concert of local talent.

Photo & graphic credits: Copper Peak; Connie Hartviksen Photography; Roxanne Distad; Bayfield Apple Festival; Oulu Corn Maze; Ironwood/Cook County Historical Society/Paul DeMain/Magnus Theatre

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay