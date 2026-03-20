The 31st Annual Photo Contest Winners

× Expand GRAND PRIZE "Sunset at Presque Isle River," Porcupine Mountains State Park, Mich. – Dave Bishop, Gladstone, Mich.

GRAND PRIZE: "Sunset at Presque Isle River," Porcupine Mountains State Park, Mich. – Dave Bishop, Gladstone, Mich.

The Winners

Alluring, illuminating and alive with the magnetic beauty of Lake Superior – those are the attributes of this year's Grand Prize winner that caught the attention and the hearts of the judges for our annual photo contest.

It goes without saying – though we will say – that the quality of entries surprises and delights us each year and also makes choosing so difficult.

Packed on these pages are the First Place, Second Place and Honorable Mention choices. Online, we will add our Finalist picks in each category – Nature, Landscape & Lakescape, People & Humor, Artsy and Maritime.

Take time enjoy them all and you will be as amazed as we were.

The Grand Prize earns Dave Bishop $200, plus a 1-year subscription to this magazine and a 2026 Lake Superior Wall Calendar. First Place winners get a 1-year subscription and a wall calendar while Second Place winners will receive a subscription plus a 2026 Lake Superior Mini Calendar. All of those chosen, including Honorable Mentions and Finalists, will receive a certificate acknowledging their work.

For those who submit each year, please note that the contest deadline has moved to September 21, about a month early. Put it on your Save the Dates … and get out and start snapping those amazing images.

Thanks to all who entered and made choices so difficult for the judges. Please enter your photos in the 32nd Lake Superior Photo Contest via LakeSuperior.com. Entries for the 32nd annual Lake Superior Photo Contest must be received electronically by September 21, 2026 .

Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $5.95 (Plus shipping).

Nature

× 1 of 10 Expand FIRST PLACE "Fungus Amongus," Marquette – MaryAnn Bernier, Marquette × 2 of 10 Expand SECOND PLACE "Spread Your Wings," Marquette – Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette × 3 of 10 Expand "Early Morning Blue," Bayfield – Marty Greder, Mason City, Iowa × 4 of 10 Expand "Doused in Dew," Ishpeming, Mich. – Matt Schroderus, Ishpeming × 5 of 10 Expand "Double Deer," Boulder Junction, Wis. – Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, Ind. × 6 of 10 Expand "Yarrow," Thunder Bay, Ont. – Joni Mehus, Spring Grove, Minn. × 7 of 10 Expand "Immature Eagle," north of Duluth – Bruce Halverson, Duluth × 8 of 10 Expand “Concentration" Two Harbors – Robert Haase, Eldorado, Wis. × 9 of 10 Expand “The Porcupine Tettegouche State Park – Deborah Stark, Rochester, Minn. × 10 of 10 Expand “Sweet Dreams" Colvill, Minn. – Scott Pearson, Eagle River, Wis. Prev Next

First Place: "Fungus Amongus," Marquette – MaryAnn Bernier, Marquette

Second Place: "Spread Your Wings," Marquette – Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette

Honorable Mention: "Early Morning Blue," Bayfield – Marty Greder, Mason City, Iowa

Honorable Mention: "Doused in Dew," Ishpeming, Mich. – Matt Schroderus, Ishpeming

Honorable Mention: "Double Deer," Boulder Junction, Wis. – Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, Ind.

Honorable Mention: "Yarrow," Thunder Bay, Ont. – Joni Mehus, Spring Grove, Minn.

Honorable Mention: "Immature Eagle," north of Duluth – Bruce Halverson, Duluth

Finalist: “Concentration" Two Harbors – Robert Haase, Eldorado, Wis.

Finalist: “The Porcupine Tettegouche State Park – Deborah Stark, Rochester, Minn.

Finalist: “Sweet Dreams" Colvill, Minn. – Scott Pearson, Eagle River, Wis.

Lake/Landscape

× 1 of 13 Expand FIRST PLACE "Bond Falls in Autumn," Paulding, Mich. – Robert Haase, Eldorado, Wis. × 2 of 13 Expand SECOND PLACE "Miner's Castle Kayak" Munising, Mich. – John Berglund, Mattawan, Mich. × 3 of 13 Expand "Great Day A Coming," Silver Creek Tunnel Overlook, Minn. – Phil Hartley, Two Harbors, Minn. × 4 of 13 Expand "Honeymoon Rock," Bayfield – Peggy Carter, Chesterton, Ind. × 5 of 13 Expand "Silver Falls," Wawa, Ont. – James L. Allen, Troy, Mich × 6 of 13 Expand "Freda Sunset," Freda, Mich. – Sophie Smit, Ann Arbor, Mich. × 7 of 13 Expand "The Offerings of Lake Superior," Neys Provincial Park, Ont. – Danielle Miller, St. Paul. × 8 of 13 Expand "Long Day," Marathon, Ont. – Brian Thorburn, Mississauga, Ont. × 9 of 13 Expand "Double Take," Big Bay Town Park, Madeline Island, Wis. – Elaine M Podlecki, Duluth × 10 of 13 Expand “Grand Island Sunset" Grand Island, Mich. – Dave Bishop, Gladstone, Mich. × 11 of 13 Expand “Bubble Ice" Freda, Mich. – Sophie Smit, Ann Arbor, Mich. × 12 of 13 Expand “Frozen Pier" Beaver Bay, Minn. – Eric Knaff, Saint Paul × 13 of 13 Expand “What A Start!" Caribou Lake, White Sky Rock, Minn. – Phil Hartley, Two Harbors Prev Next

First Place: "Bond Falls in Autumn," Paulding, Mich. – Robert Haase, Eldorado, Wis.

Second Place: "Miner's Castle Kayak" Munising, Mich. – John Berglund, Mattawan, Mich.

Honorable Mention: "Great Day A Coming," Silver Creek Tunnel Overlook, Minn. – Phil Hartley, Two Harbors, Minn.

Honorable Mention: "Honeymoon Rock," Bayfield – Peggy Carter, Chesterton, Ind.

Honorable Mention: "Silver Falls," Wawa, Ont. – James L. Allen, Troy, Mich.

Honorable Mention: "Freda Sunset," Freda, Mich. – Sophie Smit, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Honorable Mention: "The Offerings of Lake Superior," Neys Provincial Park, Ont. – Danielle Miller, St. Paul.

Honorable Mention: "Long Day," Marathon, Ont. – Brian Thorburn, Mississauga, Ont.

Honorable Mention: "Double Take," Big Bay Town Park, Madeline Island, Wis. – Elaine M Podlecki, Duluth

Finalist: ““Grand Island Sunset" Grand Island, Mich. – Dave Bishop, Gladstone, Mich.

Finalist: “Bubble Ice" Freda, Mich. – Sophie Smit, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Finalist: “Frozen Pier" Beaver Bay, Minn. – Eric Knaff, Saint Paul

Finalist: “What A Start!" Caribou Lake, White Sky Rock, Minn. – Phil Hartley, Two Harbors

People/Humor

× 1 of 10 Expand FIRST PLACE "Captain Laine's Motley Crew," Apostle Islands, Wis. – Jamie Koehler, Minneapolis × 2 of 10 Expand SECOND PLACE "Eagle Mountain Snowshoers" near Grand Marais, Minn. – Walt Huss, Coon Rapids, Minn. × 3 of 10 Expand "Love," Ontonogon, Mich. – Kris Sprinkmann, Minocqua, Wis. × 4 of 10 Expand "Sunset Skate," Duluth – Molly Milroy, Duluth × 5 of 10 Expand "Cute Chaos," Herbster, Wis. – Amy Hafeman, Glenwood City, Wis. × 6 of 10 Expand "Dance Your Style," Red Cliff, Wis. – Jim Peacock, Bayfield × 7 of 10 Expand "Small Human, Big Sea," Grand Marais, Minn. – Ulrike Schorn-Hoffert, Winona, Minn. × 8 of 10 Expand “High Flying Girls" Pelkie, Mich. – Heidi Mensch, Nisula, Mich. × 9 of 10 Expand “Awestruck" Tettegouche State Park – Phil Hartley, Two Harbors × 10 of 10 Expand “Rock Girl" – Molly Milroy, Duluth Prev Next

First Place: "Captain Laine's Motley Crew," Apostle Islands, Wis. – Jamie Koehler, Minneapolis

Second Place: "Eagle Mountain Snowshoers" near Grand Marais, Minn. – Walt Huss, Coon Rapids, Minn.

Honorable Mention: "Love," Ontonogon, Mich. – Kris Sprinkmann, Minocqua, Wis.

Honorable Mention: "Sunset Skate," Duluth – Molly Milroy, Duluth

Honorable Mention: "Cute Chaos," Herbster, Wis. – Amy Hafeman, Glenwood City, Wis.

Honorable Mention: "Dance Your Style," Red Cliff, Wis. – Jim Peacock, Bayfield

Honorable Mention: "Small Human, Big Sea," Grand Marais, Minn.– Ulrike Schorn-Hoffert, Winona, Minn.

Finalist: “High Flying Girls" Pelkie, Mich. – Heidi Mensch, Nisula, Mich.

Finalist: “Awestruck" Tettegouche State Park – Phil Hartley, Two Harbors

Finalist: “Rock Girl" – Molly Milroy, Duluth

Artsy/Altered

× 1 of 10 Expand FIRST PLACE "Cloudsurround," Two Harbors, Minn. – Adam Malmanager, Two Harbors Technique: Captured with Insta360 Camera, cleaned up with Photoshop Express × 2 of 10 Expand SECOND PLACE "Gratiot Glory," mouth of the Gratiot River, Allouez, Mich. – Amy Kleine, Greenfield, Ind. × 3 of 10 Expand "Forest Games," Nisula Mich. – Heidi Mensch, Nisula × 4 of 10 Expand "Shoreline Sunset" Grand Marais, Minn. – Glenda Mueller, Rochester, Minn. Technique: Applied poster edges filter × 5 of 10 Expand "Big Dipper Photo Bomb" Split Rock Lighthouse, Minn. – Josephine Baynton, Dellwood, Minn. × 6 of 10 Expand "Blue and Botanicals!" Cornucopia, Wis. – Dan Vander Ark, Duluth × 7 of 10 Expand "A Halo for Lost Sailors," Whitefish Point, Mich. – Ken Randall, Midland, Mich. Technique: Color enhanced and shadow added to lighten. Note the start of a second rainbow at lower left corner of the photo! × 8 of 10 Expand “Tree in Winter" Two Harbors – Matthew Pastick, Two Harbors Technique: Double exposure × 9 of 10 Expand “Sunrise Over Superiorland" Marquette – MaryAnn Bernier, Marquette × 10 of 10 Expand “Wake of a Giant" Duluth – Scott Sanders, Moorhead, Minn. Prev Next

First Place: "Cloudsurround," Two Harbors, Minn. – Adam Malmanager, Two Harbors Technique: Captured with Insta360 Camera, cleaned up with Photoshop Express..

Second Place: "Gratiot Glory," mouth of the Gratiot River, Allouez, Mich. – Amy Kleine, Greenfield, Ind.

Honorable Mention: "Forest Games," Nisula Mich. – Heidi Mensch, Nisula

Honorable Mention: "Shoreline Sunset" Grand Marais, Minn. – Glenda Mueller, Rochester, Minn. Technique: Applied poster edges filter

Honorable Mention: "Big Dipper Photo Bomb" Split Rock Lighthouse, Minn. – Josephine Baynton, Dellwood, Minn.

Honorable Mention: "Blue and Botanicals!" Cornucopia, Wis. – Dan Vander Ark, Duluth

Honorable Mention: "A Halo for Lost Sailors," Whitefish Point, Mich. – Ken Randall, Midland, Mich. Technique: Color enhanced and shadow added to lighten. Note the start of a second rainbow at lower left corner of the photo!

Finalist: “Tree in Winter" Two Harbors – Matthew Pastick, Two Harbors. Technique: Double exposure

Finalist: “Sunrise Over Superiorland" Marquette – MaryAnn Bernier, Marquette

Finalist: “Wake of a Giant" Duluth – Scott Sanders, Moorhead, Minn.

Maritime

× 1 of 10 Expand FIRST PLACE "In the Ice," Duluth – Matthew Pastick, Two Harbors, Minn. × 2 of 10 Expand SECOND PLACE "Alger Underwater Preserve," near Munising, Mich. – Eric Knaff, St. Paul × 3 of 10 Expand "Guiding Light at Twilight," Duluth – Scott Sanders, Moorhead, Minn. × 4 of 10 Expand "Portage Ship Canal Reflection," Houghton, Mich. – Bob Campbell, Grand Ledge, Mich × 5 of 10 Expand "Shipping the Wind," Duluth – Linsey Duffy, Dell Rapids, S.D. × 6 of 10 Expand "USCG Bayfield Preparing for Rescues," Bayfield – Jan Wilcox, Bayfield × 7 of 10 Expand "Freighters," Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. – Nora Swart, Jenison, Mich. × 8 of 10 Expand "Grand Marais Harbor at Sunset" Grand Marais, Minn. – Ulrike Schorn-Hoffert, Winona, Minn. × 9 of 10 Expand "Rays+Clouds+Water” Marquette, Mich. – Chris Ellibee, Kohler, Wis. × 10 of 10 Expand “Oedna" Agate Bay, Two Harbors – Adam Malmanger, Two Harbors Prev Next

First Place: "In the Ice," Duluth – Matthew Pastick, Two Harbors, Minn.

Second Place: "Alger Underwater Preserve," near Munising, Mich. – Eric Knaff, St. Paul

Honorable Mention: "Guiding Light at Twilight," Duluth – Scott Sanders, Moorhead, Minn.

Honorable Mention "Portage Ship Canal Reflection," Houghton, Mich. – Bob Campbell, Grand Ledge, Mich.

Honorable Mention: "Shipping the Wind," Duluth – Linsey Duffy, Dell Rapids, S.D.

Honorable Mention: "USCG Bayfield Preparing for Rescues," Bayfield – Jan Wilcox, Bayfield

Honorable Mention: "Freighters," Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. – Nora Swart, Jenison, Mich.

Finalist: "Grand Marais Harbor at Sunset" Grand Marais, Minn. – Ulrike Schorn-Hoffert, Winona, Minn.

Finalist: "Rays+Clouds+Water” Marquette, Mich. – Chris Ellibee, Kohler, Wis.

Finalist: “Oedna" Agate Bay, Two Harbors – Adam Malmanger, Two Harbors