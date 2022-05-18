June / July 2022

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores - Incoming Waves by Andrew McLachlan

An almost tropical hue tints the waters at Lake Superior Provincial Park at the mouth of the Coldwater River in Ontario.

Summer Soaked Shores by Neil Weaver

This native of the Upper Peninsula shares his love of place and why it photographically calls him home, again and again.

Plein Air Affairs by Jake Kapsner and Konnie LeMay

Celebrating three artistic festivals creating ways to discover local artworks … and local artists … ‘in the wild.’

Festival of Sail

A bonus section for our readers – the official program for the Festival of Sail Lake Superior event in Two Harbors and notes about the one sailing after to Marquette.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Trending on the Land by Andrea Busche

Wanted: Outdoor ‘Rooms’ & Eco-Friendly Yards

Recipe Box: Tomatoes! by Beth Dooley

The Fabulous Taste of Summer

Wellness: Keep Them Wild by Felicia Schneiderhan

It’s Not Always Nice to Be Neighborly

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Boatnerd by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Art in the Mail and Maritime Spring Notables

Books: Local Life and Wildlife by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Journal: The Salty Tale of Freshwater Sailor Bums by Warren Nelson

Heritage: More Than a Store. 150 Years on Silver Islet by Konnie LeMay

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Miners Castle Cave by John McCormick

On the Cover:

"Pride Under Sail” Photo by Bill McAllen Photography