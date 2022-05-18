June / July 2022

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By the Shores - Incoming Waves by Andrew McLachlan
An almost tropical hue tints the waters at Lake Superior Provincial Park at the mouth of the Coldwater River in Ontario.
Summer Soaked Shores by Neil Weaver
This native of the Upper Peninsula shares his love of place and why it photographically calls him home, again and again.
Plein Air Affairs by Jake Kapsner and Konnie LeMay
Celebrating three artistic festivals creating ways to discover local artworks … and local artists … ‘in the wild.’
Festival of Sail
A bonus section for our readers – the official program for the Festival of Sail Lake Superior event in Two Harbors and notes about the one sailing after to Marquette.
LAKESTYLE
Home: Trending on the Land by Andrea Busche
Wanted: Outdoor ‘Rooms’ & Eco-Friendly Yards
Recipe Box: Tomatoes! by Beth Dooley
The Fabulous Taste of Summer
Wellness: Keep Them Wild by Felicia Schneiderhan
It’s Not Always Nice to Be Neighborly
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Boatnerd by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Art in the Mail and Maritime Spring Notables
Books: Local Life and Wildlife by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Journal: The Salty Tale of Freshwater Sailor Bums by Warren Nelson
Heritage: More Than a Store. 150 Years on Silver Islet by Konnie LeMay
Travel & Events
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Miners Castle Cave by John McCormick
On the Cover:
"Pride Under Sail” Photo by Bill McAllen Photography
I hail from the area around Butte Montana where we call the pastry povitica. My grandmother and mot
Jenny Butorovich Given | Potica on the Plate (“po-teet-sah”)
Great article! Don't forget to keep Copper Peak in the U.P. in mind summer or winter--it is specta
Gary R Ilminen | You're Gonna Love Winter
I loved your tributes to both of these places. An ancestor of mine lived there for a time in about
donna Creamore | Lake Superior Journal: The Vanishing Act at Pebble Beach
In 1976, I married my wife and we took a camping honeymoon. We started out going to Canada, it wa
Mr. David Lovell | From Dishwasher to President: Brian Daugherty of Grandma’s Restaurants
thank you for this valuable post. <a href="https://focasmaritime.com/">maritime job</a>
Alister Mosbe | Is a Maritime Career Waiting for You?