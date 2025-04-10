Around the Circle This Week: April 10, 2025

Tugging Our Heart Strings … and Purse Strings

Another historic Lake Superior tug – the James Whalen – will have to be scrapped, the Thunder Bay City Council decided this week, according to a story by Matt Prokopchuk of TBnewswatch.

“On Monday, city councillors voted nearly unanimously to award a contract to ‘recycle’ the over century-old vessel, ending years of deliberation over what to do with it – especially after it sank in the Kaministiquia River in 2022 and had to be lifted out,” Matt wrote.

The decision is to completely scrap the historic 117-year-old tug rather than allow portions of it to be salvaged, which would increase the almost $580,000 (Cdn.) estimate on a scrap-and-recycle contract. The vote is subject to ratification at the city council’s Apr. 14 meeting. The Transportation Museum of Thunder Bay advocated for trying to salvage and retain parts of the tug, including its full deck, but that was rejected. The museum itself faces some difficulties, according to Matt, regarding its city lease at the waterfront.

The James Whalen tug sank into the Kaministiqua River in 2022 (as seen in this photo by Thunder Bay photographer Michael Hull) and was moved to a site on the river bank near the James Street Swing Bridge.

You can read Matt’s full story about the council meeting here.

The James Whalen is not the only historic tug that has faced issues connected to the mounting costs of maintaining such old vessels.

In 2018, the Peninsula, a tug with a history of towing huge rafts of pulp for the paper mill in Marathon and a stint in World War II, was purchased by the Marathon & District Historical Society and sailed from Thunder Bay to Marathon, only for it later to be scrapped by a vote from the Marathon township in 2020. Again, the cost of maintenance and the tug’s blocking of the local beach became an issue. We wrote about its “last voyage” home in 2018, not realized it truly would be the end of the tug. You can read that story here.

The CBC did a story about the Peninsula’s dismantling here.

Another historic tug still being supported is the Edna G. at its home port in Two Harbors, Minn. Discussions have been underway whether to leave the tug in the water or to pull it to dry land for presentation. It is under the care of the city of Two Harbors with support by the Friends of the Edna G. The group’s historian, Tom Koehler, took this photo of the Edna G. in water this winter. Bubblers help to keep the ice from its hull.

First Saltie … But Not “First Ship”

The Federal Yoshino, under the flag of the Marshall Islands, arrived in the Port of Duluth-Superior on Tuesday (Apr. 8), and although it was the first saltie – ocean-going vessel – to visit this season, it does not qualify as the “First Ship” for the Visit Duluth contest because it did not make the complete journey from ocean to the Twin Ports this year. The Federal Yoshino wintered over in Thunder Bay and is now loading wheat at the Riverland grain elevator in Duluth. This photo was taken by David Schauer.

Meanwhile, the Port of Thunder Bay has celebrated its first saltie up the St. Lawrence Seaway with the Mar. 31 arrival of the Federal Franklin. It earned the port's "Top Hat honour" for the second year in a row. Capt. Rohit Khosla, and Chief Engineer Sardar Kusmeet Singh were welcomed "with warm words, gifts, and of course the traditional Top Hat" on Apr. 2. The Port of Thunder Bay also notes its first domestic vessel and celebrated a Top Hat ceremony for the Captain Henry Jackman after its arrival Mar. 24.

Sad Farewells to Art-filled Lives

World-renowned watercolor artist Cheng-Khee Chee died Apr. 6, 2025, in Duluth. The name "Chee" alone evokes for many soft scenes of the Duluth’s waterfront or hillside, stunning swirls of colorful koi or, for others, the thought-provoking picture book Old Turtle.

Cheng-Khee, who lived in Duluth for more than six decades, received accolades and awards from around the world for his amazing work, which has been exhibited locally and globally. He received more than 200 honors at those juried exhibits. He earned his undergraduate degree in Chinese literature and history at Nanyang University in Singapore, where he met his future wife Sing-Bee. He later received a master’s degree in library science from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. He eventually took a teaching position at the University of Minnesota Duluth, from which he retired as an associate professor emeritus. (He also served as a supervisor at the UMD Library when our editor, Konnie, was doing work study as a student there. She remembers his fun-loving, gentle nature and incredible watercolor paintings of squirrels he displayed there at the time.) The University of Minnesota gave him its Distinguished Teaching Award in 1994 and even after retiring, he and Sing-Bee taught many workshops.

Old Turtle, by author Douglas Wood. In an interview in 2015 before a major exhibit at the Tweed Museum in Duluth, Cheng-Khee described his work as a culmination of his life experiences and a digestion of both Eastern and Western cultures. “In China, I eat Chinese food; here, I eat American food. The same things apply to art. It’s the synthesis of East and West.” That Lake Superior Magazine interview with him can be found here.

the biography on his website, "he has explored and experimented with ways to synthesize the concepts and processes of both traditions. His work comprises many styles from traditional to nonobjective. Cheng-Khee’s ultimate goal in painting is to achieve the essence of Tao, the state of effortless creation. He hopes to produce paintings that are the synthesis of East and West, realism and abstraction, and the visual realization of his inner being."

The Duluth News Tribune posted a remembrance of Cheng-Khee Chee that can be found here. Memorial arrangements are pending, and donations are suggested to the UMD Cheng-Khee and Sing-Bee Chee Art Scholarship.

Another artistic loss for our region came with the death of photographer Jim Brandenburg.

Jim had an international following for his amazing photography, but for a long time, he also was a resident of the Big Lake neighborhood …

and helped to launch a rename for our magazine in 1986 when we changed from Lake Superior Port Cities to Lake Superior Magazine. Jim was the cover image for that September/October 1986 issue that featured a wildlife photo portfolio by him. In that story, Jim says, “I like to think that I’m a spokesman for the land, just from the sheer love of it.”

Jim, 79, died April 4, 2025, at his home in Medina, Minn. He had thyroid cancer and was also being treated for pneumonia. A frequent contributor to National Geographic with assignments around the world, his photography also often focused on the regional northwoods. One of his projects that became a coffee-table photo book was Chased by the Light, in which he did a single photo every day for 90 days in the fall around his home in northern Minnesota near Ely. You can see those images here.

Todd Melby of MPRNews did a nice story and tribute to Jim, with quotes from Jan Sivertson, Grand Marais artist and owner of Sivertson’s Gallery, and Minnesota photographer Layne Kennedy. You can read that story here.

In his own remembrance, Layne, who has also done international assignments, wrote, “Jim Brandenburg for me is what Woody Guthrie was to Dylan in his early days. I wanted to meet him. I had dreams I might learn something from him if we could just chat. Perhaps I’d absorb any crumb of knowledge that might help me understand what it takes to be great.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said “Minnesota lost a legend” in noting his passing.

Photographer Craig Blacklock, best known for his Lake Superior images, said in a remembrance of Jim, “This morning I feel like I’m in a fog without a compass – for Jim served as my compass – as an older brother leading the way forward,” photographer Craig Blacklock, best known for his Lake Superior images, said this week in a remembrance of Jim.

Collecting a Few Thoughts about Collecting

What drives us to collect? What stories do our collections tell?

Those are questions posed by Twin Ports artist Susanna Gaunt during a meet-and-greet at the Douglas County Historical Society in Superior. The free event, hosted by the Superior Public Art Commission and the historical society, starts at 5 p.m. and is part of her exhibit “(Re)Collect,” offering “a deeper dive into the intersection of art and history, inviting visitors to explore both contemporary works and items from the community's extensive historical collection.”

Susanna employs a multifaceted approach to drawing, photography and printmaking, using art “to explore the human condition through both philosophical and scientific lenses,” says the event announcement. “Inspired by the wonder of historic curiosity cabinets, natural history museums and personal specimen collections, her work sparks reflection on how we engage with objects, both past and present.” In (Re)Collect, Susanna asks viewers to consider their own collecting habits, while drawing connections between her work and the objects held within the historical society’s collection – one of the largest of its kind in the state.

The gathering Friday evening will be part exhibit opening reception, a chance to hear how the artist does her work and a “community show and tell.”

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Saturday, Apr. 10-12: Michigan Technological University in Houghton welcomes the Eastern Great Lakes ASCE Student Symposium (American Society of Civil Engineers) showing off the skills of future engineers with fun competitions like the first one – the concrete canoe race, Friday at noon at Kestner Waterfront Park.

Tonight, Apr. 10: One night, one library and two artist receptions. The Peter White Public Library in Marquette hosts two events in its galleries. In the Deo Gallery, the opening reception is for the High School Art Show, “‘What Makes You, You?” from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit continues through Apr. 30. Stephen DeLadurantaye of TV6 did a story about it here. Meanwhile, also 6-8 p.m. in the Huron Mountain Club Gallery, there is an opening reception for Patterns of Connection by Knot Work Studio. Both events also feataure artist talks.

Thursday, Apr. 24: Come to the Finlandia Art Gallery in Hancock for the opening reception of “Humus (taking over),” a drawing exhibit by Finnish artist Eeva Honkanen. The exhibit continues in the Finnish American Heritage Center until June 4. A reception for the artist will take place at the gallery from 7-8:30 p.m. Apr. 24. The reception is free and open to the public, refreshments will be served.

Minnesota

Tonight-Sunday, Apr. 10-13: It's the final performances by the Minnesota Ballet of "Romeo & Juliet" in the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth.

Today & Saturday, Apr. 10 & 11: Today is the last day for registration the Fitger’s 5K, which takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Duluth.

Thru Sunday, Apr. 12: Zeigeist Theatre Company in Duluth presents “Marjorie Prime” by Jordan Harrison. It’s the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie – a jumble of disparate, fading memories – has a handsome new companion who’s programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? In this richly spare, wondrous new play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits – if any – of what technology can replace. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 12: Join the Grand Marais Film Society at the Arrowhead Center for the Arts in Grand Marais, for a film about art's redemptive power. This screening features a theater group, a cast of formerly imprisoned men, and was nominated for best actor.

Tuesday, April 22: St. Louis County Historical Society's 103rd annual members meeting, free and open to the public, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the St. Louis County Depot.

Wisconsin

Today, Apr. 10: "Liz’s Circus Story," a one-woman show written and performed by Liz Bussey Fentress, is on stage at 7 p.m. tonight at the Honest Dog Books Outback, Bayfield.

Saturday-Sunday, Apr. 11-12: Get Lit in Washburn for its second annual Washburn Literature Festival. The two-day event invites all ages, with activities including author readings, book signings, an adult book fair, fairy-tale ball and more. Wendy Webb (former member of the Lake Superior Magazine staff!) will be the headlined speaker. She is the bestselling, award-winning author of eight novels of gothic suspense, including Daughters of the Lake. Check out all the activities online.

Ontario

Starts Friday, Apr. 11-26: Magnus Theatre in Thunder Bay presents “Women of the Fur Trade,” with opening on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in partnership with the Fort William Historical Park. The play by Frances Koncan focuses on three women of different cultural teachings who navigate their place and identity during the precarious times of the fur trade era.

Saturday, Apr. 12: Enjoy a night of incredible music and local artistry in Sault Ste. Marie when the Northland Barbershop Chorus presents The Barbershop Twilight Zone at the Sault Community Theatre, 7 p.m.

One More Fun Link: Not your usual wildlife in the road around Skandia, Mich. Check out the escaped emu on U.S. 41 in the video here.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Michael Hull; Tom Koehler; David Schauer; Jim Brandenburg; Susanna Gaunt; Spotlight, from left, Eeva Honkanen/Minnesota Ballet/Get Lit Washburn/Magnus Theatre;