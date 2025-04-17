Around the Circle This Week: April 17, 2025

× Expand Korben Moelter Marquette wild residents

Look Who's Springing Up

Travel Marquette posted photos by Korben Moelter of wild residents to watch for as they bring out their spring babies, along with advice for how you can be a good neighbor.

“Spring in Marquette means the return of some wild neighbors! ⁠

As birds nest, fawns rest, and others raise their young, it’s essential to give them plenty of space:⁠

• Stick to trails to avoid disturbing nests or dens.⁠

• Don’t approach – use zoom or binoculars for a closer look⁠.

• Keep dogs leashed to prevent unexpected encounters⁠.

• Help keep wildlife wild by never feeding them⁠.”

Meanwhile … The Wisconsin DNR has a webpage with advice and information about regional birds. It includes tips on maintaining bird feeders, identifying birds, creating habitat and more. You can link here.

Carl TerHaar Isle Royale National Park

What a Week!

The coming days combine two great observations that certainly include the national treasures in our Big Lake region.

First, National Parks Week starts Saturday through Apr. 27 in the United States with free entry to national parks (unless they are closed for the season). We're showing you this great photo by Carl TerHaar of Isle Royale National Park which officially opened for the season on Wednesday. If you plan a stay this weekend – brrrrr – make sure you check out this spring visit advice.

We have six U.S. national parks in our greater Big Lake neighborhood – Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota; Grand Portage National Monument on the Lake's Minnesota shore, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin; Keweenaw National Historical Park with sites throughout the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan; Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.

National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation has a mission to help the five National Park Service

Pukaskwa National Park White River Suspension Bridge Trail

sites directly by the Big Lake. Keep in touch with the group's events and fundraising or become a member here. It also host a twice monthly Lake Superior Podcast, hosted by Walt Lindala and Frida Waara, that you can find here.

We also have a national park on the Canadian side of the border. Pukaskwa National Park is truly awilderness area for those of adventurous spirits, whether paddling its shoreline or walking its trails, like a day-trip along the White River Suspension Bridge Trail. Canada Parks Day is the third Saturday of July … the same weekend as Lake Superior Day, the third Sunday in July.

Our parks also feature something important to the other weeklong event – the International Dark Sky Week that starts Monday, Apr. 21. We have four recognized "dark sky places" within our greater Big Lake

Keweenaw Mountain Lodge Keweenaw Dark Sky Park

neighborhood – Voyageurs National Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota; Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario and Keweenaw Dark Sky Park in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula. The Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Festival runs Apr. 24-26 at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge at Copper Harbor (where this dark sky photo was taken). Events include talks, tours and plenty of time for viewing the night sky.

On Wednesday, Apr. 23, the Marquette Regional History Center will present "A Community Under the Stars: 60 Years of Shiras Planetarium" from 6:30-8 p.m. Say organizers, "celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Shiras Planetarium with a special panel discussion featuring past and present

Marquette Regional History Center Shiras Planetarium The planetarium in Marquette

directors. We’ll explore the evolution of this iconic facility, from its founding in 1965 to its upcoming transformation in 2025. Discover how the planetarium has inspired generations through education and innovation and hear stories of its impact on the community."

Finally ... just a reminder that Tuesday, Apr. 22, is Earth Day, inspired by Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson, who helped with establishment of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Lake Superior College in Duluth will have its Earth Day Fair from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the concourse while Ecolibrium3 in Duluth's Lincoln Park plans a series of events this week. Make sure to check your local listings, too.

Voyageurs National Park Celebrating Its Big 5-0 in 2025

We're not quite done with park news in this edition of Around the Circle This Week. Voyageurs National Park, established Apr. 8, 1975, is primarily a water-based national park that spans 218,000+ acres of lakes, forests and streams in northern Minnesota. Its staff will spend this year celebrating its half-century of parkhood. You can see recordings of the Apr. 8 celebrations here. Some of the cultural collection pieces (at bottom) were on display. Check out the full year of celebration events here.

Or learn the park's history and inspiring stories of park helpers here. This 1869 painting by Frances Anne Hopkins depicts voyageurs in our region. Their fur-trading roles inspired the park's name.

Next week, the park plans events for the International Dark Sky celebration. Led by Jesse Gates, a NASA solar system ambassador and education specialist with Voyageurs Conservancy, the park offers events at the Rainy Lake Visitor Center to explore the wonders of northern Minnesota's night sky and learn about Voyageurs National Park's role in combating light pollution and protecting dark skies. Check out the powerful telescope to gaze at neighboring planets, stellar nurseries and other

Voyageurs National Park Crane Lake Visitor Center Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.

awe-inspiring celestial objects. Find all the details online.

Part of this year's celebration will be the grand opening of a new park visitor center. On June 6, the park opens its Crane Lake Visitor Center with events from 1:30-5 p.m., including a ribbon-cutting and remarks, north canoe rides, Voyageurs Conservancy Mobile Classroom and live music. Then on June 14, therewill Community Birthday Party with the Voyageurs Conservancy and Voyageurs National Park for a day of family-friendly events featuring live music, snacks and drinks, fishing on the pier, north canoe rides with NPS Rangers and a community art project.

Voyageurs National Park Voyageur National Park history

Editor's Choice! Celebrate National Poetry Month with Lake Superior Writers (and our editor) on April 21 from 6-7:30 at the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Kathryn A. Martin Library. Lake Superior

Expand ught Catalog / Pexels.com

Writers members get first shot at the mic, but other regional poets are encouraged to sign up for a five minute reading slot to read their own original work or the work of a poet you love. Everyone is welcome to listen and celebrate poetry. The readings will be upstairs on the fourth floor in the Rotunda (it's worth it to come just for the view). Light refreshments will be provided. Parking is free after 5 pm.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Saturday, Apr. 18-19: The Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton hosts two musical performances this week. For “State of Imagination,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Superior Wind Symphony and Campus Concert Band combine for their popular end-of-year concert, featuring imaginative masterpieces from the "wind band literature." On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Choirs of Michigan Tech give a musical depiction of the life and horrific murder of Matthew Shepard, which led to the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. Attenders should be aware that this performance includes references to homophobia, strong language, violence and death.

Friday-Sunday, Apr. 18-20: The Keweenaw Bay Spring Contest Pow Wow runs all weekend in the Lakeview Arena in Marquette. Everyone welcome.

Thursday, Apr. 24: Come to the Finlandia Art Gallery in Hancock for the opening reception of “Humus (taking over),” a drawing exhibit by Finnish artist Eeva Honkanen. The exhibit continues in the Finnish American Heritage Center until June 4. A reception for the artist will take place at the gallery from 7-8:30 p.m. Apr. 24. The reception is free and open to the public, refreshments will be served.

Minnesota

Friday, Apr. 18: Come to celebrate the historic treasures of Two Harbors during the Lake County Historical Society’s Lighthouse B&B Open House, noon-3 p.m. The society is working on covering an unanticipated $40,000 in costs for the Lighthouse Keeper’s Quarters and 3M Birthplace Museum, with about 20% raised. Work has been completed on the historic Keeper’s Quarters and the society invites the public to visit the Lighthouse Museum to see the work done to date and learn about the lighthouse history. Organizers ask that you park in the paved breakwall surface lot. A suggested $5 donation goes to support the Winter 2025 Campaign.

Saturdays thru Spring (or at least into May): Musicians Barbara Jean and Mike Lewis take over the North Shore Winery Barrel Room in Lutsen each Saturday afternoon in spring. Both are talented multi-instrumentalists who have toured with their own local groups and with international stars, note organizers.

Saturdays: Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub in Duluth continues to host its Pro Comedy Tour shows twice on Saturdays at 6 and 8:30 p.m. This week (Apr. 19) the guest will be Tiffany Norton, a Twin Cities comedian and radio host. The opening act will be Ray Roberts.

Tuesday, Apr. 22: The St. Louis County Historical Society welcomes all to attend its 103rd annual Meeting of the Members, 5-7 p.m. The evening will begin with a social hour and light hors d’oeuvres. Executive Director Wayne Gannaway is the keynote speaker presenting on "The Business of the Past is the Future."

Save the Date: Matinee Musicale in Duluth celebrates with a spring thing and a fundraiser, Tempo with a Twist, 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Apr. 27, at the Duluth’s Womans Club.

Wisconsin

Today-Saturday, Apr. 17-19: Honest Dog Books in Bayfield will be hosting two fun events. “I Need More Boundaries!” an eight-minute art documentary and book discussion with Sarah Seidelmann presented by Honest Dog and Ghost Ship Gallery will be tonight in the Book Bar at 6 p.m. Then on Friday and Saturday, 7-10 p.m., Jan Lee and Liz Woodworth will present “The Good Show,” an original night of sketch comedy, poetry, music and stories.

Tonight & Saturday, Apr. 17 & 19: Head to the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward for a couple of cool events. Tonight at 7 p.m., Don Allison, the great grandson of Charlie Allison who helped build Al Capone‘s “Hideout” in Couderay during the late 1920s and early 1930s, will tell his grandfather’s story from coal mining in Illinois to working with Al Capone to being fired by him. Then on Saturday, it’s a time for the kids with A Kids’ Morning of Spring Fun starting at 10:30 a.m. Storytime, a craft, bingo and an egg hunt for children make for a great spring break.

Friday, Apr. 18: Kick back and sample a few herbal mocktails at Sweet Fern Apothecary in Washburn, starting at 5:30 p.m. Herbalist Erica Macrum creates the delicious concoctions.

Saturday, Apr. 19: Whether you're a seasoned musician, a budding poet, or just want to try something new, the Open Mic Night at Duluth’s Best Bread in Superior gives you a chance to shine. Enjoy the cozy atmosphere and delicious treats while sharing creative community, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 19: Bayfield's 49th annual Easter Egg Hunt returns to Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Kids ages 1-9 can participate in this free event sponsored by the Pier Plaza Restaurant, The Bayfield Fire Department, Bremer Bank and American Legion Post #49.

Saturday, Apr. 19: Madison musician and historian Andreas Transo gets on deck at 7 p.m. at The Backstage in Bayfield with Blue Canvas Orchestra Musical Director Ed Willett along with Phillip Anich, Stevie Matier and Jan Lee to bring a rousing evening of sea shanties, the work song of the sailor in the 1800s and 1900s. Fun for boatnerds and music lovers alike.

Ontario

Friday, Apr. 18: The Hub Bazaar, Thunder Bay’s “retail business incubator,” hosts an April Pop-Up Market from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 19: Bring your creativity and ingenuity to the slopes at Searchmont near Sault Ste. Marie for the Duct Tape Derby. Build a sled using only cardboard, duct tape and paint … then try it out on the slopes. Prizes awarded for best looking, fastest and spirit. Pre-registration required.

Saturday, Apr. 19: The African Boutique presents its third edition of Bato’o, a multicultural soirée and fashion show, 6-11 p.m. at the Da Vinci Centre in Thunder Bay.

