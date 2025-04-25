Around the Circle This Week: April 25, 2025

Migrating Back to the North

Freighters, loons and pelicans were among those migrating into our Big Lake region recently.

ABJ Loon (seen in this photo from the Facebook page of Michael and Teresa McGill, McGill's Nature in Motion, As the McGills explain: "It's that time of year...waiting to hear if our oldest known banded loon... ABJ ...returns once again to Seney National Wildlife Refuge. Hatched in 1987 on the Refuge...hope to see him enjoy his 38th year back on the Refuge. Thanks to Common Coast Research and Conservation for banding our loons." The loon is returning for his 38th year to the refuge.

The folks Seney National Wildlife Refuge in the eastern Upper Peninsula posted a nice piece by Damon McCormick of Common

Coast Research & Conservation about ABJ, who was banded just after he was hatched in 1987. The description that could easily be a little loon soap opera involving ABJ's partner of 25 season, Fe, who left him after an apparent fling with Aye-Aye. Anyway, you've got to read it to believe it … here. As with all U.S. national parks and wild places, which are facing huge budget cuts, we want to encourage checking out the Friends of Seney National Wildlife Refuge to see how you might help.

Plenty of pelicans have also been spotted returning to our region (like this one in northern Minnesota in a photo by Roxanne Distad). The American White Pelican frequents areas around the Big Lake neighborhood, even nesting here on some of the Lake's

islands and elsewhere. The journal Ontario Birds in 2009 noted the first nesting on Lake Superior's Ontario shore of the birds whose beak can hold more than their bellies can (sorry, couldn't resist). "The American White Pelican (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) is one of two species of pelicans nesting in North America. Its breeding distribution ranges from the Pacific Ocean to northern Lake Michigan (Ratcliff 2005). In Ontario, the breeding distribution has been confined to the western region of the province (Peck 2007). The oldest colony is located in Lake of the Woods, where breeding was first documented in 1938 (Baillie 1939). The second location where breeding was documented is in Lake Nipigon, where nests were first discovered in 1991 (Bryan 1991). In this paper we report on the discovery of a new nesting site of American White Pelican in Ontario, discovered in 2007. The nests were found on Granite Island (Black Bay), Lake Superior, on 24 June 2007. This represents the first known nesting of American White Pelican in the Canadian Great Lakes." You can read the full 2009 report here.

Meanwhile … another seasonal migrator made its way to the Twin Ports this week, visiting briefly and then heading farther north to Thunder Bay. The Federal Nagara became the Duluth Seaway Port Authority's "First Ship" – meaning the first ocean-going saltie to arrive under the Aerial Lift Bridge after traversing all of the St. Lawrence Seaway system. David Schauer took this photo as the ship came in at the reasonable hour of around 6 a.m. on Monday. That date and time netted a win for Kristi Osheim in Visit Duluth's First Ship Contest. Her guess of the first saltie arrival was within 38 seconds. Second place went to Kristal Ruvk. Both get great prize packages from Duluth businesses. The Federal Nagara unloaded sugarbeet manufacturing equipment bound for North Dakota and, after a congratulations and welcome ceremony by the Port for Capt. R.C. Sanjeewa and his crew, left by evening bound to load in Thunder Bay.

Speaking of freighters, the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association has begun selling its annual Cruise of a Lifetime raffle tickets to win a ride on the Edwin H. Gott - the flagship of the Great Lakes Fleet, which donates the ride.

Independent & Important

Ah yes, it's true, there is a day for just about everything. But this is one of which we, as publishers, are quite fond. Independent Book Store Day means many of our regional booksellers plan fun events all weekend. We've got a smattering here, but please check out your local bookstores.

Foxes & Fireflies Booksellers in Superior is kicking off its weekend with a ribbon cutting today and a book signing by Denis James of his new release, Hunter. It's joining with a range of Twin Ports independents with a stop by any participating bookstore to pick up a special "passport" filled with savings and discounts, as well as a chance to win prizes. Plus Foxes & Fireflies will have free book bags and other swag. Also in Wisconsin, Honest Dog Books in Bayfield offers a range of perks over the weekend, including a sticker with every purchase, free shipping and a tote bag on purchases of $100 or more, 10% off all used books and other discounts.

The Bookstore at Fitger's in Duluth is on that Twin Ports passport, plus it plans a celebration on Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. with authors Sherry Roberts and Linda LeGarde Grover, a Prize Wheel with fabulous prizes, treats, give-aways, free books, Author BINGO, and more. Zenith Bookstore in Duluth will have a full lineup of authors, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with John Owens and his children's seasons "Up North" series; Jay Gabler with 100 Things to Do in Duluth Before You Die; and Kelly Florence for Travels of Terror: Strange and Spooky Spots Across America. Duluth's pop-up bookstore (yah, it's a thing), Crow & Co. To Go, will be at Duluth Cider for its celebration, noon-6 p.m. Crow & Co. operates a book swap with "discount ducks" awarded for books you exchange.

In Thunder Bay, Entershine Bookshop is hosting local author Jean E. Pendziwol, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday for book signings as part of its celebrations. It also is part of the Canadian Independent Bookstore Day contest in which you buy books at a CIBD member (like Entershine) on Saturday and you be part of a contest with a $1,000 grand prize plus four $200 prizes.

Snowbound Books in Marquette promises "Good reads. Giveaways. Scavenger hunts. Raffle! FOOD TRUCK. Fun." on Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

They're Gonna Be Grand

Here are a couple of "openings" to note this weekend.

Duluth Studio Market in Duluth's East End has been closed for a while with its new owner, photographer Amber Nicol hosting an open house, 5-7 p.m. Saturday to kick off the venue's new chapter. The evening will feature local makers and artisan goods (of course!), plus a first-look at the refreshed setup and our new class room, Aurora Baer providing amazing music, great conversation and creative energy plus light refreshments and surprises.

Over in Hayward, Wis., DH Docks & Tracks will have a grand opening in its new location, 13951 W. Chippewa Trail, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday. The company offers high-quality dockside equipment.

On Thursday, the What We Saw Collaborative in Duluth hosts its Grand Opening, 3-7 p.m. Oasis Del Norte will bring tacos to the party.

Homegrown Music Festival Takes the Stages

The Homegrown Music Festival once again floods the Twin Ports area stages with high-quality (and sometimes high volume) local music. The week – Apr. 27-May 4, starts Sunday and is literally packed with events. This Sunday it's "lions, tigers, and chickens (the Homegrown mascot)" for a Children's Music Showcase at the Lake Superior Zoo. After that, you've got dress-up themed events, a trolley downtown to go from show to show nightly and you can stop at the Chicken Shack, 1325 London Rd., for tickets, a festival field guide and other information. The famed fest started in 1999 with 10 acts and has grown – homegrown (ok, that was a groaner) – to eight days of major musical magic.

Didja Know … That The Frybread Shack, a food truck from Ashland, Wis., was one of only four food trucks chosen to be part of the NFL Draft event in Green Bay this week? The Frybread Shack is owned by Ezra Leoso (on right in this photo) and offers an amazing variety of entrees and desserts on frybread (take that, French crepes). A story about the food truck choices by WBAY can be found here. An interview with Ezra by Hunter McCullough of Northern News Now can be found here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Apr. 26: Visit Keweenaw and the Keweenaw National Historical Park host "History on the Rocks: Nighttime Navigation from Stars to Satellites" at The Mariner North Resort in Copper Harbor from 5-7 p.m.KNHP Ranger Lynette Webber will give the presentation as part of the Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Festival.

Saturday, Apr. 26: Lynn Mazzoleni host a reception for her newest collection of original works, “Taking Up Space,” is an homage to people – particularly women – who dare to take up space in this world. "The show is a bold, unapologetic celebration of feminine power, presence, and self-expression," say organizers. The event will be 3-5 p.m. at the Lynn Mazzoleni Studio & Gallery in Hancock.

Starts Thursday, May 1-11: Theatre North in Ironwood performs "Proof." The play takes place on the eve of Catherine's 25th birthday. She is a troubled young woman who has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father’s who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind

Minnesota

Today-Sunday, Apr. 25-27: Duluth Playhouse's Youth Theatre gives performances this weekend only of "Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr."

Today-Saturday, Apr. 25-26: Duluth Junk Hunt features loads – and rooms – of vintage and handmade items at the DECC.

Saturday, Apr. 26: 83-year-old artist Carl Gawboy has some advice for you: "Don't Listen to Your Elders!" Carl, a nationally recognized artist and member of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, will be telling stories and revealing some of his most recent watercolors from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Grand Portage National Monument. Carl also recently completed a non-fiction graphic book giving the Ojibwe history of the fur trade, Fur Trade Nation.

Thursday, May 1: Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction’s 3rd Annual Charity Bean Bag Tournament benefits the Duluth Fire Foundation and the Duluth Police Foundation at the Clyde Iron Works in Duluth, noon-5 p.m.

Thursday, May 1: MPR News' "Talking Volumes" takes a roadtrip from the Twin Cities to Duluth for a conversation with author Peter Geye, 7 p.m. at The College of St. Scholastica's Mitchell Auditorium. Kerri Miller will be the host. Peter will talk about his latest novel, A Lesser Light.

Next Saturday, May 3: It's a very special evening with Canadian musical legend Bruce Cockburn starting at 7:30 p.m. in The West Theatre in Duluth.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Apr. 26: ALCHEMYsuperior in Superior is hosting "eARTh Day," blending art and care for the local waters. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., there will be various market and art small-businesses, including sustainable goods, thrift, local artists, tarot, and magical foods. The purpose is to raise funds and awareness for the St. Louis River Alliance. See an interview by Hannah Morgan with owner Anndrea Johnson here.

Saturday, Apr. 26: The Washburn Cultural Center is hosting a Coffee Chat with artist Gina Winther, 10 a.m.-noon. See her view her current solo exhibition, BLACKBEARSTUDIOS, in the Central Avenue Gallery.

Sunday, Apr. 27: White Winter Mead, Cider & Spirits in Iron River invites all to a Moth-storytelling style event for National Storytelling Day. Runs 1-3 p.m.

Ontario

Today, Apr. 25: Paulucci's Wayland Bar & Grill in Thunder Bay brings Psychotherapy + Coyote Switchblade to the stage at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 26: The 11th annual Sault Ste. Marie Science Festival, wraps with an all-day, free event at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre. This community gathering provides families with the opportunity to participate in engaging and fun science, innovation and technology activities. Visit with exhibitors showcasing hands-on presentations, labs, and attractions, all using local and global science concepts and engineering principles. Also, enjoy spectacular live science shows and entertainment.

Sunday, Apr. 27: Percussionist Kattam brings the sound of the n’goni, balafon, djembe, naffar, derbouka and dhol to discover Africa, the Middle East and India through rhythm, song, and dance. Starts 2 p.m. at the Sault Community Theatre Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

Saturday, Apr. 25: Sleeping Giant Folk Music Society presents Rum Ragged at 8 p.m. in the Italian Cultural Centre in Thunder Bay.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Michael and Teresa McGill; Seney National Wildlife Refuge; Roxanne Distad; David Schauer; Foxes & Fireflies Booksellers; Twin Ports bookstore passport; Duluth Studio Market; Homegrown Music Festival; The Frybread Shack; Spotlight, from left, North Theatre/Carl Gawboy by Ivy Vainio/ALCHEMYsuperior/Sault Ste. Marie Science Festival