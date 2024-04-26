Around the Circle This Week: April 26, 2024

Submerged But Not Forgotten

Expand Steamship America The America, docked at Tofte, Minnesota, from a painting in Howard Sivertson’s book, Schooners, Skiffs and Steamships, Stories Along Lake Superior’s Water Trails.

The National Park Service folk at Isle Royale National Park posted a grand shot by Paul Brown from its archives this week showing the barely visible hull of the steamship America, a passenger and cargo vessel that ran aground on June 7, 1928, and soon sank. Says the NPS: "Resting just a few feet under the surface in Washington Harbor lays a steamship called America. The 183-foot package freighter was responsible for bringing people, mail, food, supplies and news up Minnesota’s North Shore to Isle Royale, then loading fresh caught fish to bring back to market. … Today, this sunken vessel is protected as a cultural treasure to be enjoyed by boaters who hover above for a quick glance or experienced scuba divers who delve deeper. Depending on the weather, you may see just the tip of the bow, or you may have a perfect day that allows you to see the windlass twenty feet below and the ship eerily disappearing into the depths. Although Voyageur II has taken over America's route, this Isle Royale icon is certainly not forgotten."

The America was much beloved by the shore residents back in its time. Grand Marais artist and storyteller, the late Howard Sivertson, did this beautiful painting with a story about the ship docked at Tofte, Minn., for his book Schooners, Skiffs and Steamships, Stories Along Lake Superior’s Water Trails. Our former magazine owner, Jim Marshall, once owned salvage rights to the freighter. Karen Sunderman did a story for Lake Superior Magazine about the America called "Looking for the America: The Life, Death and Afterlife of a Storied Vessel." You can read the full story here.

A Boy and His (Favorite) Boat

Nothing warms a boatnerd's heart like the story of a young up-and-coming boatnerd making connection with the freighters that ply Lake Superior's waters. That's how we felt when we saw the photos and story posted on Andrea Guerriero's Facebook page for DRE Designs, Great Lakes Marine Products. We'll let Andrea tell the story:

"If this doesn't end your day by putting a smile on your face I'm not sure what will. This is our friend Mason Harris and he's a huge shipping fan... he's a huge Interlake Steamship Company fan... he's a HUGE James R. Barker fan and a HUGE HUGE Captain Brad Newland fan!!

"We were all excited to see Captain Newland and the James R. Barker today here in Sault Ste Marie (Mich.) but I don't think anyone was more excited than Mason. He had his Interlake flag, he had his sign that said "Welcome Back James R. Barker" on one side and "Thank you Captain Brad" on the other. He also had his own tablet to record Captain Newland's arrival and after the HUGE #BarkerBark we heard, Captain came out and yelled hello to him and said something about his sign. After when we were walking back to our cars he said "Did he say my name?" and he DID which made it the best day EVER!!

"It was really amazing watching the JRB go by this afternoon with Captain Newland back aboard. His salute for Miss Edna and the way he came out to say hello to Mason was so heartwarming to watch and to see the excitement on Mason's face was priceless … it's something you couldn't make up if you tried. I'm so glad I was there for it. It made my day, too."

So a HUGE HUGE thank you to Captain Newland for all you did to brighten everyone's day. You may not think it's much, but it is … and for many, it's everything."

Thanks to you, Andrea, for the heartwarming, boatnerd loving post, thanks Capt. Brad for the "Barker Bark" boat shout out … and thanks again, Andrea, for adopting "Boatwinkle" as a sidekick. It might be our new favorite mascot.

50 Years of Finnish Folk History

Thunder Bay Finnish Canadian Historical Society celebrates its 50th anniversary this Saturday (Apr. 27) at the Thunder Bay Museum. "From the Ashes of the Old: The History, Loss, and Memory of the Finnish Labour Temple" is a free event starting at 2 p.m. and remembering the loss of the historic building to a fire in December 2021.

The recovered contents of a time capsule buried in the cornerstone of the building more than 100 years ago will be on public display for the first time. Presentatoins will be given by Saku Pinta, Jorma Halonen, Kathy Toivonen and Sara Janes.

CBC Thunder Bay did a story about the society and the upcoming event that you can find here.

Acting for Writers

Carol Dunbar, who lives outside of Superior, now is the author of two nationally published novels set in northern Wisconsin. The Net Beneath Us, winner of the Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award, and A Winter's Rime were both published by Forge Books, an imprint of MacMillan Publishers. Carol's stories have been published in The New York Times, Lit Hub, Brevity, The South Carolina Review, among others.

She writes from a solar-powered office on the second floor of a water tower on their property, where, as she says, she "lives in a house in the woods with her husband, two kids and a Great Pyrenees Mountain dog."

But though Carol traces her writing to kindergarten (when she says she first starting writing books), she actually pursued a much more outgoing profession when she attended the University of Minnesota Duluth. Carol earned her bachelor's degree in theater and worked as a professional actor based out of Minneapolis and spent more than a decade performing live theatre and doing film, television and commercial work. She trained as a coloratura soprano, co-founded The Huldufólk Theatre Company (huldufólk being the "hidden people" or elves of Iceland), and directed various summer youth camps. You can hear a conversation with Carol on the YouTube series "Making It Up," found here. Carol talks about the first time she read a portion of her first novel, which took 12 years to create. "I did it at a nursing home to a group of readers … and that turned out to be the most valuable thing I did to get ready to query because it taught me how to talk about my book."

Starting early in May, Carol will bring together her writing and acting skills in a "Taking Center Stage" workshop for writers to help others learn those presentation skills. She'll teach how to present and read your work, from making pitches to publishers and agents, to reading your writing or poetry before an audience, to reading aloud to make your dialogue ring true. The first session is virtual, on May 3, and focuses on the elements of the pitch, how to write a logline, and gain clarity about your project by exploring comparative titles. The second session is live the next day in the Quaker Meetinghouse in Duluth (which has a stage) with a focus on the mechanics and enjoyment of reading well. The final session, also live a week later in the Meetinghouse, lets participants deliver a five-minute presentation for evaluation.

The course is put on by Lake Superior Writers through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, and LSW members get a discounted fee. You can sign up here.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Tonight, Apr. 26: At 6 p.m., meet author Angeline Boulley for a conversation about her work, including Firekeeper's Daughter, set in the Sault Ste. Marie area, and that is the 2023/24 Great Michigan Read. A short Q&A will follow. The free event is at Portage Lake District Library in Houghton; doors open at 5:30 p.m. The 2023–24 Great Michigan Read is presented by Michigan Humanities and supported by national, state and local partners.

Saturday-Sunday, Apr. 27-28: The Sucker River Mud Bath Dryland Race starts 7 a.m. Saturday and continues through 4 p.m. Sunday on the Grand Marais, Michigan’s School Forest and State Trail systems. The races are with and without canines.

Wednesday-Sunday, May 1-5: The Calumet Players present "An Enemy of the People" in several performances in the Calumet Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Evening performances continue at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday (May 4) and on Sunday (May 5) there is a 2 p.m. matinee.

Minnesota

Now to June 30: It gets a little squirrely around Wildwoods wildlife rehab center in Duluth this time of year. You can watch a video of the many squirrel babies (aka kits or kittens) rescued here or feeding a wee one here. Then sign up to send a gift during the center's "Baby Shower Registery" to help with supplies, from nuts (literally) to medications.

Tonight, Apr. 26-May 19: Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais unveils its newest exhibit, "Species of Special Concern" from artist and advocate Tanya Piatz. The opening reception is tonight from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 27: Drury Lane Bookstore in Grand Marais features artist/author Betsy Bowen from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Independent Bookstore Day. There will also be goodies from Crosby Bakery.

Saturday, Apr. 27: In the true spirit of cooperation, Zenith Bookstore, the Bookstore at Fitger's and the Amazing Alonzo Bookstore in Duluth partnered up for Independent Bookstore Day to offer a Indie Bookstore Passport with special discounts at the stores plus a chance to win the grand prize if your passport has stamps from each.

Thru Saturday, Apr. 27: Vendors converge from all over the state at the DECC in Duluth for the spring Duluth Junk Hunt. Until 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Thru Saturday, Apr. 27: Still time to get in on the Get Downtown Duluth deals at downtown shops and restaurants. The weeklong event is sponsored by Downtown Duluth. Check out the list and the deals at more than 30 businesses.

Tuesday, Apr. 30: The new Animikii Mazina’iganan: Thunderbird Press launches its first publication, Fur Trade Nation at the Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College in Cloquet. Using pen and ink drawings, artist Carl Gawboy of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe explores the history of the fur trade and its impact on Minnesota. The event is free and open to the public, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, May 3: Giants Ridge Golf in Biwabik opens for the season with both The Quarry and The Legend courses available.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Apr. 27: Honest Dog Books in Bayfield celebrates Independent Bookstore Day both in the store and online with programs, a scavenger hunt, drawings, add-on giveways with purchases (like the Poodle in a Hammock totes with a $100 purchase) and other deals. Runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday & Thursday, Apr. 27 & May 2: The Park Center in Hayward hosts a series of great events through May, starting 7 p.m. Saturday with WOJB welcoming Pieta Brown and special guest Rachael Kilgour. Then on Thursday, The Rosie Daze Band performs at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 27: Did you know that Saturday is Local Yarn Store Day? The folks at the Brownstone Centre in Bayfield knew and they plan yarn specials along with a Sidewalk Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with a great selection of Madeline Tosh hand-dyed yarns. Buy any skein and receive the 'Peony for your thoughts' pattern for free.

Ontario

Thru Saturday, Apr. 27: The 10th annual Sault Ste. Marie Science Festival wraps up Saturday with from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bellevue Park and Algoma University with a free one-day community Science Carnival. Engage in family-friendly fun science, innovation and technology activities plus live science shows and entertainment.

Saturday, Apr. 27: Award-winning Canadian recording artist Jim Witter and his incredible band perform "The Piano Men," a musical celebration from the songbooks of Billy Joel and Elton John. The event, which starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, is presented by the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra.

Sunday, Apr. 28: Sault Cycling Club and others invite all to the Red Rock Gravel Grinder, starting 10 a.m. (arrive early to not miss the start) at the Tarentorus Sport Club in Sault Ste. Marie. It's a 28km ride round trip, open to all ages and skill levels.

Wednesday-Saturday, May1-4: The Sault Ste. Marie Musical Comedy Guild presents "Legally Blonde – The Musical" in performances at the The Sault Community Theatre Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

Dear to our hearts: On Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 11 a.m., there will be the annual memorial ceremony at the Ship Canal in Duluth to commemorate the loss of three teen brothers and a U.S. Coast Guard member trying to recover them during a spring storm in 1967. Folks can meet at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center by the Aerial Lift Bridge before the ceremony. Cap't Tom Mackay, a friend of Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Edgar Culbertson, who died that day at age 31, did a story for us about the tragedy. You can read it here.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Paul Brown/NPS; Howard Sivertson; Andrea Guerriero/DRE Designs; Thunder Bay Finnish Canadian Historical Society; Carol Dunbar; Spotlight from left, Portage Lake District Library/Wildwoods/Honest Dog Books/Red Rock Gravel Grinder