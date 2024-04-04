Around the Circle This Week: April 4, 2024

A Not-Quite-Total Eclipse of the Sun

In our general Big Lake neighborhood, Monday's solar eclipse probably will bring just under 80% coverage – so not quite a total eclipse of the sun. That's not stopping folks from setting up a few viewing parties that sound like fun, even if we end up with cloud cover. This warning, of course: viewing the sun with your naked eye can cause temporary or permanent eye damage. Follow proper safety guidelines, explained here by NASA. (This image by NASA's Aubrey Gemignani was from Oregon in August 2017, another total eclipse). By the way, even if cloud cover prevents the solar eclipse Monday afternoon, you might be able to see an aurora this weekend, starting tonight (Apr. 4), says Duluth's Astro Bob.

You can also live stream the eclipse via space.com. And check your local area for specific events.

Michigan's Upper Peninsula has a number of sky-related events planned during this International Dark Sky Week (Apr. 2-8) and next week. Eagle Harbor Township officially approved an International Dark Sky Week proclamation supporting the ecological and economic benefits of a

Keweenaw Dark Sky Park. The headquarters of the park is the historic Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Copper Harbor, which hosts an Eclipse Viewing Party on Monday from 2-4:30 p.m. The Keweenaw National Historical Park also plans a free viewing gathering in Agassiz Park in Calumet at 2:30 p.m.

At the University of Minnesota Duluth, the Marshall Alworth Planetarium plans a series of events from Friday to Monday's main event. On Friday, it's the usual Friday evening show, this one titled Expedition: Moons with the promise to "Hop in the MWAP spaceship and we’ll explore some of the most interesting moons our solar system has to offer. There’s a moon full of volcanoes, another with a giant ocean, and so much more." Show starts at 7 p.m.; purchase tickets online. On Saturday (Apr. 6), celebrate "Astronomy Day," at the planetarium from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for free. There will be planetarium shows, STEM demonstrations, tips on safe solar view and raffle prizes. Then on Monday from 12:30-3:30 p.m., join the free Solar Eclipse Viewing Party with experts on hand to answer questions and show how to safely observe the eclipse with solar telescopes and eclipse glasses (while supplies last).

In Thunder Bay, the David Thompson Astronomical Observatory at Fort William Historical Park hosts a safe place to watch the solar eclipse plus offers a variety of astronomy activities from 1-5 p.m.. A free pair of solar glasses (while supplies last) for guests.

In Hayward, the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library plans an Eclipse Party from 12:15-3:30 p.m. Drop-in activities for all ages, including making a pin-hole projector to view the eclipse (bring in an empty shoe or cereal box).

From Minnesota to Antarctica & Back

Northern Minnesota explorer Will Steger is featured in a new documentary about his polar adventures called "After Antarctica." The film, directed by Tasha Van Zandt, shows his journey with an international team of six scientists and explorers on the first coast-to-coast dogsled traverse of the continent on his mission to draw global attention the changing climate. "It juxtaposes the historic expedition, with me, 30 years later in the Arctic, recounting the life-changing journey that led me to where I am now and my ultimate legacy, creating the Steger Center," posts Will on his Facebook page. The award-winning film is streaming on several platforms, including Apple TV.

Our Cover Artist Continues Making a Splash

Sam Zimmerman/Zhaawanoogiizhik, who created the beautiful crane that graces the April/May cover of Lake Superior Magazine, will be on hand tonight (5-6 p.m.) for the unveiling of his work,

"Maang sings to the Manoomin," (Loon sings to Wild Rice), commissioned by the St. Louis County Historical Society. The unveiling in the Union Lounge off of the Great Hall of the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth is part of the Twin Ports Festival of History. The festival continues through Tuesday (Apr. 9). You will be able to see Sam's artwork exhibited in the Lake Superior Ojibwe Gallery on the fourth floor after the unveiling.

Sam, a direct descendant of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe, will share his process and inspiration for the painting, and answer questions guests might have. Light refreshments will be provided.

Sam will also be the keynote speaker for the annual meeting, June 1, in The Depot.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Saturday, Apr. 5-6: The Historic Ironwood Theatre hosts a couple of events this weekend, starting with the film "Wonka" at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday at 7 p.m., TAKE3 takes the stage with their pop, rock and classical fusion.

Saturday, Apr. 6: Inside the lobby of the Rozsa Center on the Michigan Technological University campus, come to the Living Superior Fair from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Meet authors, artists, small business owners and others showing off their works and wares.

Wednesday, Apr. 10: Head to the Marquette Regional History Center at 6:30 p.m. to get the gossip on Henry Ford, one of America’s most newsworthy celebrities in 1923. Henry tried to escape the press with friends at a camp at Lake Michigamme, but big city newspapers, barred from the site, made up their own news as local history buff Bill Van Kosky tells us in "Pestered by the Press."

Minnesota

Thru Sunday, Now-Apr. 7: The Minnesota Film Festival takes over the Zeitgeist in Duluth this week. Guests can look forward to screenings, post-film conversations with filmmakers, producers, and talent, community events, networking opportunities, parties, and more! Programming will feature a variety of local, national, and international films with a specific focus on Iran as the spotlight country.

Saturday & Thursday, Apr. 6 & 11: Lake Superior Writers hosts a free showing of "The Marsh King's Daughter," a major motion picture thriller based on a book set in the Upper Peninsula. The event begins on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Duluth Public Library. Then on Thursday at 6 p.m., join in a workshop by the book's author, Karen Dionne, "The Six Things I Learned from Writing my Breakout Book." The 2-hour virtual workshop is $10 for LSW members and $20 for non-members and is possible through the Minnesota Arts Council and the people of Minnesota (who fund the Legacy program).

Saturday, Apr. 6: Join in "Katieoke," karaoke with host Katie Slanga, at Up Yonder on 61 in Grand Marais from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Thursday, Apr. 11-27: Just on the eclipse week, the Duluth Playhouse begins performances at the NorShor Theater of "Constellations," the story of theoretical physicist Marianne and beekeeper Roland who meet at a backyard barbecue, and their lives cascade into an unimaginable tapestry of potentialities. They fall madly in love... or perhaps they don’t. Set against the backdrop of the multiverse, Roland and Marianne’s romance plays out over a myriad of possible lifetimes.

Wisconsin

Starting Tonight, Apr. 4-14: The Stagenorth Groundlings in Washburn perform "Othello" with evening and matinee shows from tonight until Apr. 14. Get tickets and find out more about the production or how to volunteer to help the group here.

Monday, Apr. 8: Legendary Success: Unconventional Opportunity Expo open access to over 20 vendors and breakout sessions to learn more about trades and skills training, building resumes, entrepreneurship, managing income, growing your business, military career opportunities and much more. Legendary Waters Event Center in Red Cliff hosts.

Thursday-Friday, Apr. 11-12: Washburn celebrates its Literature Festival offering a week packed with booklover events, like a free Little Library Building Workshop or sewing your own bookmark, an Adult Book Fair at the Chamber office, specials from town businesses, book-inspired drinks by local beverage vendors, readings by local authors and a shelf-load more.

Ontario

Friday, Apr. 5: Savor "A Taste of History 2024: 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force" at the Prince Arthur Waterfront Hotel in Thunder Bay with a talk by guest speaker author/editor Mike Bechthold. Event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, Apr. 5-7: The Spring Home & Garden Show at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition (CLE) in Thunder Bay features four venues and outdoor spots, plus awesome giveaways.

Saturday, Apr. 6: The Northland Barbershop Chorus presents its 57th annual show, themed this year as "Till There Was You." The evening features guests First Take. Starts 7:30 p.m. in the Sault Community Theatre Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

