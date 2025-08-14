Around the Circle This Week: August 14, 2025

Cue the Twilight Zone Theme

Do-do-do-do, do-do-do-do … you can almost hear the Twilight Zone theme looking at these photos in the sky above Superior posted last week by Dan Wolfe of KBJR 6. “No, that’s not a UFO over Superior,” Dan noted. “Adam Lorch (one of the channel’s meteorologists) tells me it’s a lenticular cloud. Looks crazy! Thanks to Pamela Jean for sharing (photo on the left). On the right is another shot of it from Stephanie Mansell.”

Here’s what Wikipedia has to say about “lenticular clouds.”

Or the U.S. National Weather Service describes: "Lenticular AC (altocumulus) are sometimes called 'flying saucer' clouds, and are formed by air moving over hills or mountains. … The picture below was found on the Internet, it was taken in Africa."

The Tail End of the Story

Just had to post a link to Michigan DNR's humorous bottoms-up post from this week: "This might go off the rails, but let's talk about what's near the tails...

In hind sight, are there other species you think we should do in a follow-up?🤔

Let's get to the bottom of this.

(ok, we're done)"

The graphics that accompanied this post talk about flirefly, skunk, deer and spider bottoms. All this reminds us of one of the editor's favorite children's items we sell – a book and a memory game called "Whose Butt?". It's a great way to get kids into exploring the outdoors.

Hard Week on the Water

There were a number of reports of tragic accidents and a rescue on the waters this week, emphasizing again the need for respect and caution around the Big Lake and all waterways even by those experienced in the region.

A 61-year-old man reportedly drowned near Lutsen, Minn., after being swept into Lake Superior by a wave on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 12). The Cook County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found an unresponsive body in the water drifting about 100 feet from shore, according to a report by Marisa Ornat of Northern News Now. A boat was launched from Tofte, but it could not reach the area due to rough waters. The body was recovered by a U.S. Border Patrol boat launched from Grand Marais. According to reports, the man and a woman were sitting by the shore and after she left to return to a cabin, she saw that he had been knocked over and pulled into the water by a huge wave. He could not swim back to shore, she told law enforcement. An investigation and autopsy are underway.

WUPM reports that on the afternoon of Aug. 8, Michigan DNR conservation officers rescued two paddleboarders – a 29-year-old Minnesota woman and a 37-year-old Illinois woman – in distress on Lake Superior on the afternoon of Aug. 8. The two were recovered by an Ontonagon County Sheriff's boat about 2 miles offshore. They did not have life jackets and had only one paddle between them after one had been lost in the wind. They were unable to paddle against strong winds. One had no prior paddleboarding experience. "DNR Law Enforcement Division Chief Jason Haines commended the rescue, emphasizing the dangers of changing weather, inexperience and lack of precautions on the Great Lakes." Alexandria Bournonville also reported the story for MyUPNow.com and quoted Conservation Officer Pete Shambaugh, who assisted DNR Conservation Officer Ethen Mapes in the rescue. “They were in good condition overall," Pete said, "but just could not paddle against the strong wind to get back to shore."

A 54-year-old Edina, Minn., man died Monday (Aug. 11) after jumping from 63-foot High Falls (in photo) at Tettegouche State Park in Minnesota, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. He jumped into the river and then did not resurface during a family visit to the park. Six different agencies responded, but it was necessary to use an underwater ROV to recover him at the base of the falls. He was visiting the area with his family and apparently hit his head in the dive.

Meanwhile, in another water-related story, the city of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., announced that its fully accessible kayak and canoe launch at Bellevue Park is closed until further notice … because the launch is missing. SooToday posted the city's press release.

"The launch was discovered missing on the morning of Sunday, August 10," the city announced in a press release. "Emergency service agencies with vessels in the Bellevue Marina have been notified, including Sault Ste. Marie Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Sault Search and Rescue, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the United States Coast Guard (USCG), as well as Purvis Marine and Miss Marie (Soo Lock Tours), in the event it may be located on the water.

"The launch, installed in 2021, has become a popular and well-used amenity for paddlers enjoying the City’s waterfront. The estimated replacement cost is between $15,000 and $20,000."

Nicole Maione, director of the city's Community Services, said, “We know how popular the launch is for residents and visitors alike, and we share in the frustration with this missing infrastructure. We are exploring replacement options and encourage the public to help us locate the missing launch.”

Algae Issues

Blue-green algae, once exceedingly rare on Lake Superior, has made a few recent headlines. Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can be toxic and even deadly if ingested. This image by Hannah Ramage with the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve in Superior accompanied a WPR story a year ago by Robin Washington about the more frequent appearance of the algae.

Chris McEvoy did a recent photo essay about the increasing issue of such blooms in Lake Superior for The Narwhal, a Canadian investigative online magazine that focuses on environmental issues.

On Monday, Pukaskwa National Park in Ontario posted about potential blue-green algae in Hattie Cove, closing the beach and warning visitors. "We are currently testing for the possible presence of blue-green algae at the canoe beach in Hattie Cove. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that are highly dangerous to people, pets, and wildlife."

In Superior, Barkers Island’s swimming beach remains closed after blue-green algae was found there on Wednesday (Aug. 13). “The bloom may persist in the beach area today due to low wind speeds. People should watch out for and avoid swimming in water containing a lot of suspended particles or scums,” the city posted Wednesday on its Facebook page. "Blue-green algae blooms may occasionally recur at the beach into early fall, so learn what to look for and how to keep your family safe and keep your pets safe." Although the swimming beach is closed, the nearby pavilion area on Barker's Island hosted a well attended concert on Wednesday evening as part of the Bayside Sounds Around Town Summer Concert series.

Pasty Feasting & More

The Keweenaw Roller Derby will be getting into the act this week at the 21st annual Pasty Fest with a special round of Jousting on wheels – Ketchup Vs. Gravy. It’s part of the Renaissance Faire theme for the Pasty Fest in Calumet this year, Friday-Sunday (Aug. 15-17).

As usual, there will be a pasty-eating contest among 12 contestants to see who can eat the most pasties in 5 minutes. There's a Pasty Pull (you haul the pasties PLUS the truck that carries them) with a $300 prize.

There will also be the Home-Baked Pasty Bake-Off, plus a car show and vendors galore. Another competition invites musicians, poets and “lyrical jesters” to participate. “Main Street Calumet invites thee to compose a tune, pen a ballad, or croon an ode to our region’s most beloved treasure: the pasty,” organizers say.

Festival goes can become judges, too, by getting a judges kit ($40) that lets you sample all of the “pro” pasty entries. See a full schedule here.

Meanwhile, our own Recipe Box writer Beth Dooley blogged about "In Pursuit of the Pasty – The UP Tradition in a Crust." Read that story here.

We share two classic pasty recipes – Marcella Norman's Pasty and Holy Spirit Church Pasties – on our website here.

Bayfield Apple Fest Grand Marshal Chosen

We're not feeling fall in the air yet, but Bayfield has already chosen the Grand Marshal for its fall Apple Festival (Oct. 3-5). Beta Bodin is the fourth-generation descendant of Swedish immigrants who started the commercial fishing business Bodin Fisheries. Beta is the company's current president, thus operating a number of businesses: The Brownstone Centre, Sweet Sailing, Bodin Fisheries, Bodin's Resort and Harbor Star Trucking. "She has dedicated countless hours serving on community boards, helping drive business growth and supporting the local economy," say Apple Fest organizers in announcing the choice.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Tonight, Aug. 14: There will be two artist receptions in the galleries at the Peter White Public Library, 6-8 p.m. Umbilios by the Sensoria Artist Collective will be on display in the Deo Gallery through September. In the Huron Gallery, M.H.G. by AJ Jensen also runs through next month.

Friday, Aug. 15: "Tour of Duty - The Concert" brings its tribute to Vietnam veterans to the Historic Ironwood Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 15-16: Marquette Trail 50 Ultramarathon offers a variety of route options, from 50K to a 1-miler for kids.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 16-17: Copper Harbor Art in the Park is a juried art fair featuring fine arts and crafts from more than 60 artists around the Midwest and beyond. Find paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics, textiles, metal work, glass and more at the Donny Kilpela Memorial Park. The event runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. As a fun part of the Art in the Park, Grandpa's Barn will host two days of book signings with more than a dozen authors.

Saturday, Aug. 16: The Great Deer Chase bike event offers a variety of course options and categories for all ages at the Swedetown Recreation Area in Calumet.

Saturday, Aug. 16: Riverfest at Rotary Park in Sault Ste. Marie brings families to the river to celebrate, including a morning 5K River Run, SUP Morning Yoga and Slip-N-Slide activities in the afternoon.

Minnesota

Thru Aug. 16: The 50th Proctor Hoghead Festival celebrates the community of the railroad city. All week there are tournaments and games, live music, a model train display, bouncy houses plus vendors, kids activities and more around town. Don't forget the Mediocre Mile and Pasty Lunch on next Saturday (Aug. 16). Find the full schedule here.

Thru Aug. 16: The annual Dark Sky Caravan from the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium at the University of Minnesota Duluth parks the portable planetarium in Grand Marais through Saturday. Tonight, 8-11 p.m., activities are at the North House Folk School, including telescope viewing. On Friday, it will be 8-11 p.m. at the Schapp Community Center with shows in the portable planetarium, telescope viewing and other activities. On Saturday, there will be two stops – 4-6 p.m. at the Seagull Lake Community Center with portable planetarium shows and 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center with telescope viewing after dark.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 15-17: Rock of Ages: Teen Edition is this weekend only at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth. This is Duluth Playhouse’s 2025 Teen Intensive and the 1980s tunes will be blasting out in the musical.

Saturday, Aug. 16: The 25th annual Gitchi-Gami Trail Association North Shore Bike Ride offer 55-mile, 34-mile and 28-mile route options, as well as an 8-mile family ride on the trail, starting at Gooseberry Falls State Park.

Saturday, Aug. 16: Games, bands, beers (some one-day-only ones), prizes, live music and food vendors – that's what Castle Danger Brewing in Two Harbors calls a party and that's what it's lined up for Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. for its 14th Anniversary Celebration.

Next Week, Aug. 18, 19 & 21: The DECC in Duluth will host a series of "Listening Sessions" to guide its future programming and capital investments. "Two years ago, DECC staff worked with a national consultant to review its overall operation," the DECC said in its announcement. "After many discussions, it was evident that the DECC needed a clearer sense of its public purpose. Once this process is complete, the DECC will be able to better focus on serving the needs of the region and more clearly communicate its purpose to external audiences." The 90-minute sessions will be 3:30 p.m. Monday at Tettegouche State Park; 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia; and 4 p.m. Thursday at the DECC Harbor Side Ballroom in Duluth.

Wednesday, Aug. 20: Pier B welcomes back to the waterfront THE RECKONING, from 7-9 p.m. as part of its Courtside Concert Series.

Next Thursday, Aug. 21: The Duluth Chamber of Commerce hosts the 20th Fuse Fest Summer Soirée at Glensheen. This is Fuse Duluth’s flagship food and beverage festival and is a a fun-filled evening of music, networking, food, and craft beverages. All proceeds benefit the Fuse program.

Next Friday-Sunday, Aug. 22-24: Grand Portage Lodge & Casino is sponsoring a Fishing Contest with $5,800 in cash prizes. Fish for lake trout and salmon, launching from the Grand Portage Marina.

Wisconsin

Today, Aug. 14: Superior Public Library will host Steve Solkela's Overpopulated One-Man Band at 6 p.m. today for a free performance in Billings Park. “His unpredictable musical combinations, gentle Finnish ballads on the accordion, and complex, boisterous arrangements as the sole member of his renowned 23-piece ‘overpopulated’ one-man-band make him a one-of-a-kind artist,” say organizers.

Saturday, Aug. 16: Earth Rider Fest 2025 at Earth Rider Brewery n Superior brings a full day of outdoor music with Cry On Cue, Erik Koskinen Band, Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers, Jack Klatt Trio, Father Hennepin, and Mike Munson Trio. Plus there are games, a bouncy house and food vendors.

Tuesday, Aug. 19: Yazmin & Beat Zero performs a free concert at the Bayfield waterfront, 6-8 p.m., for the Concerts by the Lake series.

Tuesday, Aug. 19: Lettuce transforms the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua tent into a funky dance club, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 20: Composer Arthur Maud presents "Art Songs and Chamber Music V," performed by Twin Cities musicians Charles Ash (cello), Mary Goetz (piano), Evan Shallcross (violin), and soprano Krista Palmquist. This edition of the Bayfield Summer Concerts will be 5:30 p.m. at the Bayfield Presbyterian Church.

Save the Dates, Aug. 22-23: The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival brings exciting racing and family fun to Superior's Barker's Island.

Ontario

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 15-17: The 37th annual Winnie's Hometown Festival in White River packs three days with community events and plenty of time to take selfies with the Winnie the Pooh statue.

Saturday, Aug. 16: The Lakehead Japanese Cultural Association presents the Summer Matsuri Festival at West Thunder Community Center in Thunder Bay, 4:30-9:30 p.m., features food, craft vendors, drumming and dancing and a cosplay contest.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 16-17: One of Fort William Historical Parks most popular annual events – the Anishinaabe Keeshigun – will be 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. The free Thunder Bay event celebrates the First Nations culture with a weekend filled with entertainment, hands-on activities and demonstrations that highlight Anishinaabe culture, traditions, language and technology. This year’s event will also include a Pow Wow showcasing regional dancers and drum groups and a community feast. The community feast will be held on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and is open to all visitors.

Next Thursday, Aug. 21: Enjoy an evening where art meets storytelling from 6-9 p.m. at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. Hangar Time for Art-ful Stories will host renowned Ojibwa artist Doug Bradford. Watch his watercolours come to life as he shares the stories behind his work, inspired by the people, landscapes, and wildlife of Northern Ontario and beyond. Enjoy a cocktail, browse original pieces for sale, and enter for your chance to win one of Doug’s stunning paintings.

Save the Date, Aug. 22-24: Wawa’s 43rd annual Salmon Derby fishing contest.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Pamela Jean; Stephanie Mansell courtesy KBJR; U.S. National Weather Service; Michigan DNR; Minnesota DNR; City of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.; Hannah Ramage of Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve; Pasty Fest; Bayfield Apple Fest; Spotlight, from left, Copper Harbor Art in the Park/Hoghead Festival/ /Fort William Historical Park