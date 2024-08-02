Around the Circle This Week: August 2, 2024

Lakeshore to Park for the Apostle Islands?

Wisconsin's U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany introduced a bill on July 23 that would change the designation of the Apostle Islands from a national lakeshore to a national park and preserve – a change that has raised both support and concern among local folk, according to a story by Danielle Kaeding for WPR.

Under the proposal, the basic boundaries would remain the same, but Sand Island would become a "preserve" rather than be part of the park.

This would not be the first time such a change has been made. Folks in Indiana called for Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, which became a national lakeshore in 1966, to be redesignated as a park. Supporters said that the lakeshore did not get as many visitors as it would as a park. The designation change was made in 2019 for the park, which stretches 15 miles along the southern shore of Lake Michigan. According to Danielle, visitation there did indeed increase from from 1.75 million in 2018 to 2.13 million in 2019.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is one of three remaining "lakeshores." Sleeping Bear Dunes in Michigan is another, so designed in 1970, the same year as the Apostles. The first-ever area national lakeshore also is on Lake Superior – Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was official designated on Oct. 15, 1966.

Wisconsin currently is one of the 20 states that does not have a national park within it. There are 63 designated national parks in 30 states. If the designation is changed, this will be the state's first national park.

In his announcement of the Apostle Islands National Park and Preserve Act, Tom said, “The Apostle Islands are one of Wisconsin’s true crown jewels and deserve to be recognized as the state’s first national park. This prestigious designation would not only strengthen conservation efforts, bolster the local economy, and create new job opportunities, but would also ensure lasting environmental and economic security to our region for generations to come." The full text of his bill can be found here. The full press release is here.

Not everyone is on board for a change, including tribal officials, who oppose it. Among the issues are how a "park" designation might alter arrangements with the local tribes, including hunting rights. Hunting is allowed within a lakeshore, but not a park. The bill states that " Hunting and trapping are prohibited within Apostle Islands National Park," but Sand Island, which would be given a "preserve" designation, would continue current arrangements.

Though everyone agrees the "park" designation could bring more visitation, even local tourism boosters have questioned whether the area is able to handle a large additional influx of tourists.

Frank W. Lands, deputy director of operations for the NPS, gave a statement to the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands as they considered the proposal. "While this bill was not introduced in time for the Department to take a position, we would like to make some observations that we believe will be helpful to the bill sponsor and the Committee. …

"In our preliminary review, the Department identified two areas that we would recommend addressing before the draft bill is introduced: one is the need for clarification of the relationship between Apostle Islands National Park and Sand Island National Preserve. It would be unusual to establish one unit of the National Park System within another unit; a more common formation would be to establish a separate unit that could be administered in conjunction with the other unit. A second area is the need to reinforce the treaty rights of the Ojibwe for hunting, trapping, and gathering throughout the proposed park. While the treaty rights to hunt, trap, and gather within the ceded territory have been upheld in a series of federal and state court decisions over the past three decades, we believe it would be helpful to have these rights reaffirmed by the legislation." He also noted that "The draft provides that nothing in the bill would create a protective perimeter or buffer zone around the Ashland Harbor Breakwater Light." The harbor light is one of 10 under the NPS through the lakeshore, including Raspberry Island Light Station (seen in the aerial photo here) and Sand Island Light (also pictured here). You can read Frank's full statement here.

Among those questioning the proposed change is Jeff Rennicke, local author of Jewels on the Water: Lake Superior's Apostle Islands. In his "Little Dipper" blog, Jeff wrote a piece called "The Tiffany Twist." You can link to his blog here.

Noting the local skepticism of some to the change, he wrote: "The proposal was apparently drafted behind closed doors with little or no consultation with local entities, sportsmen, or park users. As far as can be seen, no one asked for it. No boosters, boosted. Tiffany did not come here and tour the park, meet with locals, or even ask anyone what they wanted. The top-down style bill has been presented as an all-but-done deal complete with a pre-written 'letter of support,' sign here please and thank you. Good bye.

"As might have been expected with this heavy-handed approach, some resistance has been encountered."

Jeff points out that the local supporters in 1930 originally asked for the Apostle Islands to become a park. (That was before the "lakeshore" designation existed.)

In his blog, Jeff calls for a more thoughtful approach to such a significant change. "A decision as big as changing the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore to a national park and preserve deserves a deliberate, thoughtful, transparent, in-depth, and inclusive process. All voices deserve to be heard and all the questions deserve to be answered."

Lookin' at Lamprey

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will bring its "continuing battle against sea lampreys" to Fish and Slaughterhouse creeks in Ashland and Bayfield counties, Wis., in mid-August (Aug. 13-22). The assessment crew will survey to estimate the abundance of sea lampreys, with the info used to determine the need for sea lamprey control. Learn more about lamprey on the service's website here.

"A first step in the control of sea lampreys is to survey streams tributary to the Great Lakes to determine the presence of lamprey larvae. Sea lampreys invaded the Great Lakes during the 1920s and have been a permanent, destructive element of the fishery ever since. Sea lampreys attach to fish with a suction cup mouth, rasp a hole though the fish’s scales and skin, and feed on blood and body fluids. The average sea lamprey will destroy up to 40 pounds of fish during its parasitic phase," the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says.

Fishery biologists and technicians conduct surveys for sea lamprey larvae in hundreds of Great Lakes streams each year. Most surveys are conducted by electrofishing, but in deep waters crews use Bayluscide 3.2% Granular Sea Lamprey Larvicide, a lampricide approved by the U.S. EPA and Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency. This lampricide. formulated onto sand granules and with a time-release coating, is sprayed over a measured surface area of water where it sinks to the bottom, rapidly dissolves, and causes the larval sea lampreys to leave their burrows and swim to the surface where they are collected.

The sea lamprey control program is formulated and implemented by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and U.S. Geological Survey. The commission initiated chemical control of sea lampreys in 1958. Since then, the highly successful program has contributed significantly to the maintenance of the $7 billion Great Lakes sport and commercial fisheries, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Meanwhile … if you'd like to "pet" a sea lamprey, head over to the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth, where they have a touch tank and more information about the unfortunately invasive species. These photos are from the GLA.

Sad News from Isle Royale

A Superior man has died while diving on the Emperor at Isle Royale National Park. The National Park Service reported that John Nousaine, 70, died while diving on July 25. The diving incident occurred on the stern section of the 525-foot steel bulk freighter, the depth of which ranges from 100 feet to 150 feet.

John, 70, studied at the University of Minnesota Duluth and was a seasoned diver. Investigation into the cause of his death continues, and the results of an autopsy had not be released by Friday. During his career, John was executive director at North Country Independent Living Inc. for 33 years. In 2019, when he retired, he was named “Citizen of the Year” in Superior and was given a key to the city by the mayor in honor of his years of advocacy for people living with disabilities. John himself was missing a leg after an accident, but it did not inhibit his lifestyle, according to his friends. John Miodowski, who also was diving at Isle Royale last week, said of John. “He traveled the world diving; he was an active, highly skilled … rebreather diver." John Miodowski, who took this photos of John, said his friend went as far as New Zealand and traversed the Panama Canal twice in his diving and travel pursuits. He also rafted the Colorado River. “He died in the place he loved,” John Miodowski said. “He did more on one leg than most people dream of on two.” At press time, a memorial service had not yet been planned. Contacted this week, the NPS and the Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office did not have any further updates. There has been an outpouring of memories and support on John Nousaine's Facebook page.

To Market and Market and Market

A Lake Superior neighborhood farm market got the nod to represent Minnesota during this year's National Farmers Market Week (Aug. 4-10). That means

the official Minnesota celebration of the week will join at Lincoln Park Farmers Market in Duluth, 3-6 p.m., Thursday (Aug. 8). The special celebration will include a free meal hosted by Duluth Grill, plus you can race zucchini cars on the race track and enjoy live music by Sonofmel. The market is open every Thursday, but is far from the only such market in Duluth or elsewhere around the great Lake Superior region – too many, we are excited to say, to mention all of them here.

Among them are the Ishpeming Farmers Market (whose promotional image we used here) in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It is open every Sunday, 11 a.m.-noon in the Country Village through Sept. 8.

Farm markets not only offer great local produce, but also showcase local artists, artisans and often feature music and activities for the family.

For example, Downtown Marquette Farmers Market this year features a class by Pinecone Yoga every Saturday at 9:45 a.m. A donation of $10-$20 is suggested, with a portion returning to support the market. No previous yoga experience is required, say organizers, "but an open mind and a willingness to explore your practice are encouraged." (Marquette Mayor Sally Davis, by the by, declared this Downtown Marquette Farmers Market Week.)

The Hayward Farmers Market will have a slight change of venue this week to accommodate the Lumberjack World Championships in town. Find the market near the giant musky at the the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame on Monday (Aug. 5) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. It returns to the Lumberjack Bowl on Aug. 12.

Lumberjacks & Fishermen among the Weekend's Hot Tickets

Two iconic annual events are happening in the Big Lake neighborhood this weekend.

In Hayward, Wis., the Lumberjack World Championships have taken over the town's Lumberjack Bowl with heart-pumping action that showcases the skills and thrills of "the world’s greatest lumberjacks and lumberjills, their speed, balance, lightness of foot, strength, focus, and amazing timber skills." The event runs Aug. 1-3 and besides the competition action, features a walk/run along the streets of Hayward starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Find full event details about the 64th Competition & Festival here, including a place to livestream the competition.

Over in Minnesota, Grand Marais hosts its annual Grand Marais Lions Club Fisherman's Picnic. It packs the streets with vendors, activities and competitions, plus that beloved Lions Club fishburger stand downtown near the waterfront. The event runs now through Sunday. There is a Big Fish Contest for anglers, a raffle with a $10,000 grand prize, yoga, a trail run, vendors along the streets, a cornhole tourney, music live on the Harbor Stage and so much more. You can find the full list of activities here. If you'd like to read a little about the history of the event, check out the 2019 story by Joe Friedrichs in Lake Superior Magazine that celebrated the event's 90th year.

Make Plans: Heads up! Monday, Aug. 5, is a Civic Holiday in Ontario, with different towns designated to honor different local folk. Check out your local events, and put them on your a fun-do list:

Michigan

Tonight & Aug. 6-17: Tonight is the final performance by the Superior Shakespeare Co., of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Lake Superior Theatre in Marquette. Then next week through the following two weekends, enjoy Lake Superior Theatre’s performances of “The Prom.” Directed by Leslie Parkkonen, the musical tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town in an earnest, misguided attempt to fight the injustice

Today-Sunday: Aug. 2-4: The Annual Reunion Benefit for the Farm Block comes to Allouez (on Farm Block Road) in the Keweenaw Peninsula this weekend. Music this evening starts at 5 p.m. and then on Saturday and Sunday, start the day with Yoga (9:45 a.m.) followed by poetry. Then the music starts after that, including an open mic slot at 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Find the full lineup online.

Saturday, Aug. 3: The event spaces are taken, but when you’re in Houghton you may notice the Verna Mize Triathlon participants at Kestner Park, celebrating for the fourth year a a pioneer for Lake Superior in the environmental movement back in 1967 while raising awareness for protection of the Lake today. The race starts off the beach of Kestner park overlooking the famous Portage Canal Lift Bridge, then bike race winds through the hills of Houghton finishing with a run along the canal park.

Today-Sunday, Aug. 2-3: The Alger County Fair in Chatham and the Baraga County Fair in Pelkie are both underway this weekend. Check out all the family fun.

Minnesota

Now-Aug. 31: The St. Louis County Historical Society has opened its newest exhibit, "The Views of Duluth" in The Depot. Find out what Duluth looked like a century ago with panoramas and photographs that provide insight into the industry and entertainment that shaped the city. The exhibit is on the fourth-floor gallery and The Depot is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thru Sunday, July 31-Aug. 4: The St. Louis County Fair is open on the fairgrounds in Chisholm with all you'd expect of family fun, farm animals and a midway.

Today-Saturday, Aug. 2-3: City on the Hill Music Festival brings the Christian vibe to Duluth’s waterfront with music and fellowship packed into two days. Find the full schedule online.

Saturday, Aug. 3: Mike Munson Trio performs in the yard at Bent Paddle Brewing Company in Duluth, starting at 7 p.m. Every Monday at Bent Paddle, enjoy the sounds of Saltydog at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3: Duluth fiber artist and owner of Dock 5 Natalija Walbridge will be an an opening reception for a new exhibit of her work at Grand Marais Art Colony's Studio 21. The exhibit runs through the end of the month and the reception starts at 1 p.m.

Monday-Saturday, Aug. 5-10: Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium from the University of Minnesota Duluth has its Dark Sky Caravan on the move this week. It starts Monday with a Dark Sky Party at UMD's Planetarium, 8-11 p.m. Then you can hook up with the caravan's van during the week, all gatherings 8-11 p.m. unless noted. On Tuesday (Aug. 6) head to Tettegouche State Park; Wednesday (Aug. 7) at Split Rock Lighthouse; Thursday (Aug. 8) at North House Folk School in Grand Marais; two gatherings Friday (Aug. 9) at Seagull Lake Community Center (4-6 p.m.) and later at Chik-Wauk Museum and Nature Center near Grand Marais (7-10 p.m.); and finally on Saturday (Aug. 10) at Schaap Community Center at Goodland.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Lyric Opera of the North (LOON) hosts its Summer Sparkler at the Historic Scott House in Carlton to celebrate the theater troupe's season. Order your picnic lunch by 4 p.m. today! Tuesday event starts at 5:30 p.m. and there are buses from Duluth.

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Tres Osos performs at 7 p.m. for a Courtside Concert at Pier B Resort Hotel in Duluth. The hotel hosts Wednesday concerts throughout the summer.

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Glensheen hosts another of its Concerts on the Pier with Sydney Hansen and The Penny Peaches. The first act is at 5:30 p.m. The mansion has concerts every Wednesday through the season.

Wisconsin

Tonight, Aug. 2: Pop over to StageNorth Theater in Washburn for the 3rd Annual Disco Ball in support of the StageNorth Groundlings. Join in for a night of dancing 70s' style to Champagne Glitter Train plus drinks, apps, costume contest and more.

Today-Saturday: Billings Park Days in Superior features a craft fair, a car show, rummage sales, a Smooch a Pooch Dog Show, a bean bag tourney and a lineup of musical performances, a parade and fireworks.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Two Below Zero performs for the Concert by the Lake series in Bayfield, starting at 7 p.m. Concerts are Tuesdays and Thursdays until Aug. 29. Find the full lineup here.

Ontario

Thru Sept. 29: By popular demand, the Ukrainian Matrix exhibit that was to end in July has been extended to Sept. 29 at the Thunder Bay Museum. The museum also launched a contest to win a locally handmade Ukrainian Pysanka (Easter Egg). Enter by submitting a ballot in the third-floor container (beside the guest book), answering: “What are the names of the 5 Ukrainian mannequins that are part of the Ukrainian Matrix exhibit?” Drawing will be on the exhibit's final day.

Saturday, Aug. 3: Join the staff and friends of Sleeping Giant Provincial Park to celebrate the park's 80th anniversary. The Giant Birthday Party starts at 10 a.m. at the beach. It will be a full day of events including drop-in discovery programs, special guests, face painting, a sand castle building contest, and live music.

Sunday-Monday, Aug. 4-5: The 34th annual Festa Italiana continues a staple of Thunder Bay’s summer event scene. Italian food, music and dancing celebrates Thunder Bay’s large Italian cultural community at the Italian Cultural Centre on Algoma Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 & Aug. 22: A special tour: Bushplanes, Ecology & Adventure by Train, will take place this Tuesday and Aug. 22. The Agawa Canyon Tour train leaves Sault Ste. Marie and along the route to the canyon, you'll traverse landscape supported by some of the oldest geology on earth, the Great Canadian Shield. It's also home to unique flora and fauna and a rugged landscape that inspired the ingenuity of bush pilots who worked to preserve animal populations, reduce the harmful impacts of forest fires, and map this great expanse. Delve into the history of bushplanes in Canada, forest fire management, geology, ecology, and more with the knowledgeable guides of the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium. As you travel the rails, the guides will “edutain” you with facts, games, films and more. You’ll even have a chance to get hands-on with some critters and bugs.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: National Park Service; Great Lakes Aquarium; John Miodowski; Lumberjack World Championships; Lions Club Fisherman's Picnic; Spotlight, from left, Lake Superior Theatre/St. Louis County Historical Society/Stage North Groundlings/Thunder Bay Museum