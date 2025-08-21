Around the Circle This Week: August 21, 2025

Lake Superior Ranks No. 1 for a 'Clean' Slate

A report done by a vacation rental platform, Lake.com, that declares Lake Superior the cleanest large lake in the United States is making the rounds.

“Lake Superior is the nation’s cleanest, thanks to its oxygen-rich (10.45 mg/L), clear (34.36 NTU turbidity) and low-minerals water (44.04 mg/L Total Dissolved Solids),” the organization noted in announcing its Cleanest & Dirtiest Lakes, adding, “Lake Superior registers virtually zero pollution.”

The Sun Times News in Michigan did a story about the winners and losers on that list.

But did the Lake.com give a good analysis of the state of Lake Superior?

Catherine O’Reilly, director of the Large Lakes Observatory at the University of Minnesota Duluth, helps us to unpack the conclusion of Lake.com, plus gives additional insights into monitoring lakes big and small in a story just posted on our website. Read the full story here.

Photo note: This great Lake Superior wave shot comes courtesy of Shannon Kivi of 906 Images, who recently caught a sparkling series of waves along the Upper Peninsula shore driven by a north wind.

A Rescue from the Rocks

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew managed a night-time rescue of four youngsters – ages 14, 13, 10 and 8 – stranded on a small rocky island near Black Beach trailhead at Silver Bay, Minn. The girls had been paddleboarding and became stranded on the island when they lost their paddles. By that time, the windy, churning conditions had grown too dangerous for a boat rescue, and so the call went out to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City in Michigan. That station posted a video of the successful rescue here.

The four-member crew flew more than 330 miles in about two hours from their Traverse City, Mich., station to rescue four girls in the dark hours of Sunday morning. The whole operation from call to rescue took about five hours. "All four children were safely hoisted and transported to waiting EMS and the children's parents," the Traverse City station posted about the rescue (the photo of the helicopter here is from the station's Facebook profile, not the Sunday rescue). "Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes received a request for helicopter assistance at approximately 9 p.m., from Lake County, Minnesota, reporting that the individuals were unable to safely disembark the rock due to hazardous conditions. The air station dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to the location of the incident," the USCG release notes.

Members of the crew were – Lieutenant Junior Grade Patrick Grissler, aircraft commander; Lieutenant Junior Grade Daniel Taglianetti, copilot; Aviation Survival Technician 2 Nicholas Mauricio, rescue swimmer; and Aviation Maintenance Technician 3 Lorenzo Giambanco, the flight mechanic on his first rescue.

The call came in to the Lake County Sheriff's Office about 8 p.m. and by 9 p.m. the helicopter was requested. Several agencies participated in the night rescue. Read the full story of the rescue by MPRNews here.

Northern News Now also did a recap of the rescue here and an interview with the USCG crew here.

Human-habituated Isle Royale Wolf Killed

The National Park Service killed one of two wolves on Isle Royale National Park that had increasingly been visiting campsites to get food.

"Throughout June and July, park managers at Isle Royale became concerned with the activities of at least two wolves known to have obtained human food at campgrounds on multiple occasions," the NPS said in its release announcing the "lethal removal" of one wolf. "The wolves were repeatedly sighted in campgrounds and developed areas, exhibiting signs of habituation and a reliance on human food sources. For example, wolves were seen dragging away food storage bags and backpacks at numerous campsites. Despite proactive management efforts, including aversive conditioning, changes in waste management practices and implementation of food storage regulations, these wolves continued to display escalating boldness around visitors, campsites, and staff housing areas."

One of the two had escalating encounters. "After extensive monitoring and attempts at deterrence, and in consultation with state, federal and tribal agencies, the difficult decision to lethally remove this wolf was made," the NPS reported. The method of killing the wolf was not specified.

Isle Royale Superintendent Denice Swanke said in the release, “Our priority remains the safety of park visitors and staff, and the protection of wildlife in their natural state, including our objective to maintain a wild wolf population. While lethal removal is deeply unfortunate, it became necessary due to a growing public safety risk. All who appreciate and enjoy Isle Royale National Park need to understand the importance of adherence and vigilance to food storage regulations and our collective role in minimizing negative human-wildlife interactions." New food storage regulations for the park had been put into place for this season and the park staff was installing food storage lockers at every campground.

Don't Handle Dead Birds; Watch Out for Mosquitoes

A variety of bird species have been found dead in the Thunder Bay area, reports Alicia Anderson of TBNewsWatch, likely from either West Nile virus or avian flu. "From tiny woodpeckers to broad-winged hawks, birds in the city and the surrounding district are dropping like flies," Alicia reports. She interviewed Jenn Salo,

executive director of Thunderbird Wildlife Rescue, who said, "“Everything's dying, everything's seizing, it's not a good situation at all. Generally, it's West Nile virus. I see a lot of it every year.” The blood-borne virus seems particularly bad this year, Jenn added. Jenn also warned that people should not handle birds or other wildlife, noting that parasites and disease can spread to humans and pets. “They don't realize that these things are crawling with parasites, both external and internal.” Read Alicia's full story here.

Meanwhile, SooToday reports a confirmed case of West Nile virus in a human in the Algoma District of Ontario for the first time in six years. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. A crow in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., also tested postive for the virus. Read that full report here. West Nile virus often goes undetected in people because its symptoms seem like a summer flu. For some individuals, though, especially with other medical complications, an infection can be quite serious or even fatal. The virus season can run from spring into November.

MPRNews reports 15 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Minnesota, including two death linked to it, but all were outside of the Northland region. In Michigan, five people have been confirmed with the virus, according to the Detroit Free Press. None are in the Upper Peninsula. In Wisconsin, the latest report at the end of July noted only one confirmed human case in Barron County, north of Eau Claire, reported WPR.

LSMMA Owns That! (the Lighthouse, not the Gott)

The Lake Superior Marine Museum Association on Tuesday formally announced its ownership of the red-topped South Pier Outer Breakwater Light along the Duluth Ship Canal. Taking stewardship of that lighthouse structure has been many years in the making, with LSMMA originally applying in 2018 and, after working over the years with the National Park Service that oversees the structure, finally getting approval earlier this year. Now the hard work begins, says Al Finlayson, treasurer of the LSMMA board and the major mover on the application. A fundraising site to help the cause is found here.

“We’re excited to acquire this iconic facility, refurbish it and share it with the community,” Al said in a press announcement. “Preserving maritime artifacts – and in this case, one that’s still in use – is core to our LSMMA mission. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received to embark on this challenging but beneficial effort. Discussions are already underway with local experts who will help perform the repairs, and very soon, we’ll begin a fundraiser to help save this facility for present and future generations.”

Hannah Morgan of Northern News did a story about the announcement. You can see that video here. Another fun side note, visitors Allison Schaffer and Darwin Crandall got a sneak view into the lighthouse during the press event … and then did a sweet hug with the light as a backdrop in this photo for the keepsake book (taken by our editor – not bad for a wordsmith, eh?).

The current South Pier Outer Breakwater Light was first operational on Sept. 1, 1901, replacing a wooden skeletal tower originally constructed in 1874. It stands 44 feet above the Lake, and its beacon is visible for 17 miles in clear weather, according to Scott Bjorklund, assistant director of the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center, which holds artifacts gathered through LSMMA. The popular visitor center is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and LSMMA helps to provide funding. The structure has had considerable deterioration and vandalism, all part of what LSMMA hopes to repair. Eventually the organization may be able to open a portion of the structure for visitation.

The U.S. Coast Guard still uses the South Pier Light for an automated beacon and for a fog signal that can be

operated remotely. The North Pier Light is under ownership of Rethos and also continues to host a USCG beacon.

LSMMA changed its logo, switching from the North Pier Light to its newly adopted South Pier Light. The photo above, taken by LSMMA President David Schauer, shows the Edwin H. Gott sailing by the lighthouse early on Tuesday morning, the day of the announcement. Appropriately, notes David in his Facebook post, the Great Lakes Fleet/Key Lakes Inc. is donating a ride on the Gott for an LSMMA fundraising raffle. Learn more about the raffle here.

Wind Power … via the Sweetwater Sea

It’s been a milestone summer for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, marking the 20th year since the port began receiving wind energy cargo deliveries from around the world. The Asian Spirit (in photo) arriving Aug. 7 at the

ort’s Clure Public Marine Terminal, was one of those ocean-going "salties" carrying a wind-energy cargo. It unloaded 39 wind turbine blades, completing a project that involved six voyages and more than 100,000 freight tons of wind energy cargo in 2025 destined for North Dakota. The very first wind-energy shipment to Duluth arrived in April 2005, after years of development efforts by Lake Superior Warehousing and the Duluth Seaway Port Authority – a working partnership known as Duluth Cargo Connect. Since that first shipment, Duluth has welcomed more than 2.6 million freight tons of wind energy cargo.

Among the notables in the past two decades:

• In 2011, cumulative wind energy cargo shipments surpassed 1 million freight tons at the Clure Public Marine Terminal.

• In 2020, Duluth Cargo Connect handled a single-season record 525,000 freight tons of wind energy cargo. It arrived aboard 30 ships from eight countries on four continents.

• In 2024, Duluth Cargo Connect discharged the port’s longest blades ever: 260 feet in length.

Another milestone was the announcement last Friday (Aug. 15) by the U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation of the Duluth-Superior port as one of seven U.S. Great Lakes ports receiving a Pacesetter Award. It was the 18th Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award for international cargo tonnage increases for the port. Increased grain, petcoke and breakbulk exports emerged as the primary catalysts in the 17.4% international tonnage increase year over year (2024 compared to 2023) that helped to earn the award this year. "It takes partnership, persistence and vision to sustain a thriving world port, and we're grateful for the numerous contributors who play a role. Awards like this are a collaborative effort," said Kevin Beardsley, newly appointed executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

We Do Look Like Finland … But Do We Really 'Talk Like That'?

We often hear lot of Big Lake area residents who visit the "home country" of their Nordic ancestors say that those countries look a lot like our North Woods neighborhood … making it no wonder they settled here.

Next month, we all get to see that play out in a thriller movie with Emma Thompson as a Minnesotan who loves ice fishing … and stumbles onto a kidnapping while pursuing her angling in northern Minnesota.

"The Dead of Winter" , directed by Brian Kirk (who also worked on "Game of Thrones") will be released in Sept. 26 in theaters. You can watch the official trailer for the film here (and it is quite the thriller, as you can tell by the

action and the music). It's a hoot to hear Emma speak her "Minnesotan," which for us residents sounds a bit over the top a la "Fargo" with its "alrighty then" lilt … but, so I've been told by outside folks, "That is the way you talk." In its announcement of the upcoming release, BritNow posted that "Critics have praised Thompson’s riveting performance – complete with a convincing Minnesotan accent – and The Guardian called the film 'edge-of-the-seat tension.'" Again, just based on the trailer, Emma does capture the blend of Minnesota Nice and Minnesota Get 'Er Done not-so-nice fight against the kidnappers.

Anyway, the Finland part is this. The movie had been scheduled to be shot in Minnesota during the infamous winter of 2023-24, or as the Minnesota DNR deemed it, "The Lost Winter." Because of the lack of snow in Minnesota, the filmmakers switch locales mainly to Koli, Finland, with additional exterior shots filmed in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. So as you watch the blizzardy scenes on screen next month, see if you believe the movie magic brings you from Finland home to Minnesota.

The Dragons Are Back This is the weekend that the dragons return to Lake Superior, congregating … and racing … at Barker's Island in Superior. The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival starts Friday with the main events on Saturday. It is hosted by the Rotary Club of Superior and this year the fundraising efforts of the event will go to 23rd Veteran, a non-profit trauma recovery organization helping U.S. veterans and based in Duluth. The festival was started in 2002 and is a weekend of food, music, family fun and paddle-powered racing between up to 100 teams with 16 to 20 members. (That many are needed because they are powering dragons, after all.) Once again, in addition to the races, there will be the tug-o-war competition, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, entertainment at the bandshell and gatherings. Find the full schedule here. There

is also a land race connected to the dragon boats. The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival 5K Run/Walk will be 5 p.m. Friday on the Osaugie Trail with a free Kids Fun Run/Walk (Kids 10 and younger) at 6 p.m. on the trail.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Thru Saturday, Aug. 23: The Keweenaw Thimbleberry Festival continues through Saturday, including a self-guided storybook walk in the Paavola Wetlands in Hancock using pages of Berry Song by Caldecott Medalist Michaela Goade posted along a kid-friendly trail.

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 22-23: Join MiParaCon at the Ghostly Great Lakes Weekend to investigate the oldest city in the Midwest – Sault Ste. Marie. The event includes celebrity presentations, meet & greets, a two-hour Haunted History River Cruise, an investigation of the haunted Museum Ship Valley Camp, and a night of haunted tales at Austin’s Cigar Lounge (the former Vanderhook Undertaker facility).

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 22-23: The Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex hosts a weekend of entertainment at the the 19th Porcupine Mountains Music Festival with a long list of acts: Scythian, Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. & the Legendary Ils Sont Partis band as well as Damn Tall Buildings, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Charlie Parr, Miss Tess, Jeffrey Foucault, Erik Koskinen, Ivy Ford, Caleb Caudle, Gizzae, and The Bootstrap Boys.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 22-24: The Jeff Moyle Memorial Watercross encourages snowmobiling on water (that's right) at Lake Linden. Find details here.

Saturdays & Wednesdays: Downtown Marquette Farmers Market continues to bring out the local harvest. The Saturday Morning Market is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Marquette Commons until Oct. 25 (with shorter hours then until Nov. 15) while the Wednesday Night Market is 5-8 p.m. in the 100 Block of Washington Street until Aug. 27.

Minnesota

Tonight, Aug. 21: The Little Red Schoolhouse in Larsmont hosts Game Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for families, sponsored by the Larsmont Community Club. Outside will be horseshoes, cornhole bag toss, ladder toss, yard yahtzee and flying hand helicopter. Inside enjoy checkers, Chinese checkers, pick-up sticks, birds memory and card games.

Friday, Aug. 22: Take a tour of the Large Lakes Observatory's research vessel, the Blue Heron.

Friday, Aug. 22: "Comedy to the Rescue" at Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Douglas County. Headlining is Clay Foley, a nationally touring comedian, former animal cruelty investigator, and dedicated rescue advocate. Starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 22: Celebrate the art of Sam Zimmerman at the Tettegouche State Park Visitor Center. Sam has been the artist-in-residence at the park this year and will be at the event, 5:30-7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 22-23: The Tribute Fest rocks Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth with a wide variety of musical acts and food and other vendors. The annual festival raises funds for veterans aid. Veterans get free admission.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 22-24: Grand Portage Lodge & Casino is sponsoring a Fishing Contest with $5,800 in cash prizes. Fish for lake trout and salmon, launching from the Grand Portage Marina.

Saturday, Aug. 23: Author Molly Beth Griffin kicks off Drury Lane Books' Children's Story Hour 11 a.m. on the beach with a reading from her new poetry collection, Rings of Heartwood: Poems on Growing. Then she'll move inside the Grand Marais bookstore to sign copies until 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 24: Sunday join the Back-to-School Supply Drive at Wussow's Concert Cafe in Duluth for Safe Haven Shelter & Resource Center. The drive runs 1-3 p.m. The family-friendly event features a lively performance by Dan the Monkey Man, whose interactive sing-along set promises toe-tapping tunes, giggles, and plenty of dancing for kids of all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring school supplies to donate.

Sunday, Aug. 24: Head over to Sydney's Frozen Custard and Woodfired Pizza in Grand Marais for the Care Partners of Cook County Annual Ice Cream Social Fundraiser, 2-4 p.m. The North Shore Swing Band will perform.

Next Thursday, Aug. 28: Animal Allies in Duluth hosts a Summer Open House with hot dogs and cookies, membership info, yard games and tours of the shelter. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. launches the re-opening of the Humane Education Room that was damaged by flooding earlier this year. Vendors Paddy’s Bake Shop, Wired Whisker Cat Café and Pawnd’r App will be onsite.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Aug. 23: A 5th annual Barn Dance Fundraiser for Forever Joy and for Greater Hayward House of Hope will be at the SylvanDale Wedding & Event Barn in Hayward, 5-9 p.m. The event honors the life of our Cassidy Joy Metropulos, who was tragically lost to fentanyl poisoning in 2019 at just 21 years old. The goal is to raise awareness and aid for battling addiction.

Sunday, Aug. 24: From the Baraboo River to the Pacific Ocean, Lindsey Steffes and Kara Hakanson connect once again on the south shore of Lake Superior. They will join at Honest Dog Books in Bayfield at 6 p.m. to discuss their latest work. Lindsey and Kara both have ties to Lake Superior. Lindsey is the author of her debut novel, Gichigami; Kara is the director of the award-winning film, "fifteen"– both of which take place near Bayfield.

Sunday, Aug. 24: The Rec Center in Bayfield celebrates solar with a ribbon cutting for its new solar array, 3-5 p.m.

Starting in September: Make plans to join the the North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter for some fall hikes with volunteer guides along the Wisconsin portions of the longest hiking trail in the United States. The first will be Monday, Sept. 1, in Pattison State Park just outside Superior. Check the details here for the hikes, which continue through Oct. 11. Learn more about the North Country Trail here.

Wednesday, Aug. 27: Bayside Sounds around Town in Superior alights on Woodstock Bay with Born Too Late with its 1950s style, from 6-8 p.m.

Ontario

Today-Sunday, Aug. 21-24: Thunder Bay Ribfest is one tasty event, adding family fun to the BBQ offerings of local and visiting eateries all at the waterfront. The kid-friendly themes are Carnival Day on Friday, Dress Up Day on Saturday and Science Fun Day on Sunday. Check out the list of "Ribbers" here. See the full schedule here.

Saturday, Aug. 23: The TBay Drive-by Art Gallery transforms front yards, backyards and garages across the city into pop-up galleries from noon-4 p.m. "Meet the artists. Explore the art. Take home something beautiful," say organizers. Link to the tour stops here.

Saturday, Aug. 23: The township of St. Joseph Recreation Committee presents its fifth annual “Harvest of Artists,” a favourite outdoor art and fine craft show at the Centennial Grounds in Richards Landing.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 22-24: The Wawa Salmon Derby features great fishing in a great setting … plus $3,000 cash for the largest salmon.

Wednesday-next Sunday, Aug. 27-31: Join the Unfathomable Horrors for its "The Tragedy of Macbeth," a reimagined version of the classic Shakespeare play with a Scotland overrun with disease and an unintelligible madness at the The Sault Theatre Workshop in Sault Ste. Marie.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Shannon Kivi/906 Images; U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City; National Park Service; U.S. Centers for Disease Control; David Schauer; David Schauer; The Dead of Winter; Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival & Rotarian Karl Everett; Spotlight, from left, Downtown Farmers Market Marquette/Large Lakes Observatory/North Country Trail Association/Ribfest