Around the Circle This Week: August 22, 2024

New Ship on Thunder Bay's Horizon

Last week on Tuesday (Aug. 13), a new freighter arrived at the Port of Thunder Bay. Algoma Bear "is the 11th and newest addition to Algoma Central Corporation's impressive Equinox Class fleet, having just come into commission earlier this season," according to a post on the port's Facebook page. "What makes this vessel even more remarkable are the enhancements over the initial Equinox Class design, which boost its deadweight capacity by over 1,000 tonnes!"

This year, Thunder Bay's port, known for grain shipments, has been making news with its potash cargoes. Ellie Katz and Tyler Thompson of Interlochen Public Radio did a story earlier this week about how railway service disrupted by western wildfires in Canada may be boosting shipments of potash, a fertilizer, on the Great Lakes. "More potash is being shipped through Thunder Bay and into the St. Lawrence Seaway than we've seen in the past," Karen Proud, CEO of Fertilizer Canada, is quoted in the story, which added. "In fact, potash traffic on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway is nearly double what it was last year." Find the full story here.

This graphic from the port shows its activity in July; the cargo numbers are in metric tonnes (MT). On its potash shipments, it noted "Potash exports continue to shine, with 60,000 MT more than last year's record-breaking figures. This underscores the port's ability to efficiently handle large bulk cargo."

According to Algoma Central, its "Equinox Class vessels have achieved a 40% improvement in carbon intensity, on average, when compared to the ships they have replaced and bring technological advancements in fuel efficiency, cargo capacity, and real time vessel monitoring." The company commissioned 12 vessels in the class. Algoma Bear, the 11th, is a 740-foot seawaymax self-unloader. It was built in China and arrived in Canada in April. Algoma Central Corporation turned 125 this year and will be featured in the October/November issue of Lake Superior Magazine.

Algoma Bear made its first trek across Lake Superior in June, arriving at Two Harbors, Minn., to load iron ore pellets with museum tug Edna G looking on in this photo by maritime photographer David Schauer (featured in the August/September issue of Lake Superior Magazine with his photographer son Gus). Paul Scinocca, also featured in that story, posted a video earlier this month showing the Algoma Bear arriving in Two Harbors along with the "docking chatter" as it arrives.

Meanwhile at the Beaver Pond

We wanted to share a link to another video from the Voyageurs Wolf Project, studying the ecology of wolves in northern Minnesota near the border. The video, just posted this week, is from the spring of 2023, and shows the variety of critters passing along the beaver's dam. "One of the highlights is a wolf standing on the dam watching an eagle swoop down trying to catch a duck ... pretty neat!" posted the group on Facebook.

"By early summer, beavers had clearly abandoned this pond, most of the water had drained, and the pond was a fertile meadow with lush green grass growing in it. And we would have had more footage to include in this compilation but a few black bears had other plans for our camera …"

The group also posted a video getting attention this week of an apparent hybrid "wolf-dog" according to the group. "It sort of looks like a mix between a wolf and a malamute or something. Our first two observations – Feb 29 and Mar 3 – were of this animal and two actual adult wolves roaming around. But none of the wolves in this pack were part of a resident pack in our area (i.e., they were just a wandering group)." See what you think by watching the video here.

A Talented Regional Resident Moves Along in America's Got Talent:

Singer/songwriter Alex Sampson of Atikokan, northwest of Thunder Bay, was one of three acts that made it to the next Quarterfinals round this week on America's Got Talent. "Canadian singer Alex Sampson stole hearts with his infectious performance of his original song 'Pretty Baby' and had the judges raving over his star power," according to a report by NBC Insider. You can see Alex's performance of his original song, "If You Were My Girl" here (scroll the videos to Alex).

Gary Rinne of NWOnewswatch did an interview with Alex before the Wednesday announcement. You can read the story or listen to the inteview here. Sky Elements and Young Min were the other winners to move forward with others. The Semifinals air Sept. 10 on NBC.

Pasty Royalty at the Calumet Pasty Fest

Loretta and Henry Hahn of East Fork Pasty Company in Calumet earned top bragging right at the recent Pasty Fest in town.

"We did it!!" they posted. "We won Best Pasty in the Copper Country! I’ll try to explain what this means to us as best I can. We first started making pasties in Washington, because we couldn’t find any near us. We joked about someday winning Pasty Fest while we were rolling out each crust with a rolling pin and fumbling our way through each pasty and taking all day to make 75 of them. I always said if we can make a pasty close to what your Grandma made … that was winning enough for me. The love. That’s what your Grandma/Auntie/Mom put in every single one of theirs. Comfort and safety wrapped in crust. It’s such a simple food with so much intention. It’s so much more than just a pasty to us. It’s home in pasty form. Thank you all for making our dreams come true. Also, thank God for flour, butter, meat, and potatoes. Jesus loves you. and I bet He’s a fan of pasty too. … Your Friendly Neighborhood Pasty Makers, Loretta and Henry"

The competition is fierce in the Keweenaw Peninsula where pasties thrive and the history runs deep as the mines. Just how good are the Hahns' pasties? Well, their business is open to sell the hand-held specialties for $10, but only on Sundays and Mondays, and the production goes all week. "We’re making 275 pasties each day, and last week we only had 12 left for walk up purchase on Monday so be sure to claim your pasties early so you don’t miss out," they posted.

Visit Keweenaw had a wrap up report on the Pasty Fest. "The streets of Calumet filled with thousands of folks hungry for a taste of Cornish pasties and classic Calumet culture. This year, pasty sales skyrocketed. According to the Mohawk Superette, who placed 2nd in the Bakeoff behind first-place East Fork Pasty Co., they sold 1,040 pasties that Tuesday before Pasty Fest, 1,050 on Friday and then an additional 1,150 on Pasty Fest Saturday during vending. … This year there were nine entries into the Pasty Bakeoff. The Pasty Eating Contest ended with an unexpected twist: a humble submission. The eating contest drew to a tie, with Greg Esser of Philadelphia, Penn., and local runner up Lord Brendon the Hungry of Laurium. When Greg Esser claimed he could confidently keep eating, Lord Brendon respectfully bowed out, not wanting to push his pasty-eating limits. They both ate exactly 2.5 pasties, two short of 2023’s legendary winner 'John the Hammer Bates.' The Pasty Pull in year two brought another round of strong participants. Making it a more doable contest, a smaller truck was used and last year’s competitor Scott VanNorman took home first place." (The Pasty Fest photo is from past Pasty Pulls.)

Correction & an apology

Our sincere apologies to voice actor Niigaanii-Animikii Inini Kalvin Hartwig, whose tribal affiliation was incorrect in our story last week about the new Ojibwe-dubbed version of "Star Wars: A New Hope," as he pointed out in a kind email. He is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians working for the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, not a member at Red Cliff. Niigaanii-Animikii Inini was interviewed by Emily Halling of FoxNews21 in Duluth and spoke about his work on the film. You can read the story or listen to the interview here. The movie will be shown in Duluth on Friday, Aug. 30, at Duluth 10 theater at 3 and 6 p.m.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Sunday, Aug 22-24: Once again the Michigan Paranormal Convention out of Sault Ste. Marie presents an incredible speaker lineup. View the celebrity-packed schedule here. It features nationally known "ghost hunters" like Amy Bruni (who often speaks fondly of the conference on her podcasts), psychic Chip Coffey, and Richard Estep of TV's "Haunted Hospitals" – plus many others. Can't go this year? Put it on the must-dos for next year.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 23-24: A 37+ acre, subterranean Armillaria gallic fungus certainly deserves its own festival, and each year Crystal Falls delivers it. There will be community rummage sales, parades, mushroom forage groups (of course), a vendors village, mushroom cuisine and more at the Humongous Fungus Festival.

Minnesota

Now-Sept. 22: Check out the new Barbie: A Cultural Icon exhibition in the DECC in Duluth. Among the Barbie-robilia are more than 300 vintage artifacts, a life-size Barbie Ultravette (a mirror-pink Corvette available for guest interaction and selfies); life-size Barbie boxes (ditto on the selfies); life-size fashion designs and ads and "other ephemera." Even the Minnesota Star Tribune's Christa Lawler did a story about the exhibits that you can read here.

Tonight & Next Thursday, Aug. 22 & 29: Two more free Music on the Ship concerts are set for the deck of the William A. Irvin. Tonight's performers are NVR TGTHR and Sadkin and next week is Boss Mama and the Sonja Martin Band. Starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28: North Shore residents can enjoy Bob The Corn Man’s corn from Barronett, Wis., if. you order by Wednesday. Jim and Lee Bijold from Knife River will fetch "the best sweet corn ever" and deliver it to the Knife River Heritage & Cultural Center on Friday, Aug. 30, as a fundraiser for the center. Check details online.

Wisconsin

Now: Check out the Berry & Farm Orchard Report by the Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau for the last the harvest has to offer in the area.

Tonight & Saturday, Aug. 22 & 24: Get over to the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield for "Hwy 61 Revisited: A Bob Dylan Retrospective with the Blue Canvas Orchestra." Corey Carlson & Severin Behnen, the team that brought you "Forever Young: A Neil Young Retrospective," and "Back to the Garden: The Music of Woodstock," takes on the work of Bob Dylan in this Big Top original production. Starts at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, catch Mary Mack & North Star Comedy Hour. – "Carol Burnett meets north woods" – also at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight & Tuesday, Aug. 22 & 27: Bayfield's next Concerts by the Lake: Sara Thomsen tonight and Floydian Slip on Tuesday.

Saturday, Aug. 24: La Pointe Center for the Arts on Madeline Island presents its Anything Goes Community Art Show, 4-7 p.m. Say organizers: "No theme, terms, no guidelines, just a display of creativity by our local artists. This is a show open to anyone who wants to take part. Every kind of artist – young, old, amateur, or professional. Stop in to see and meet the people behind the creativity."

Saturday, Aug. 24: The 4th annual Barn Dance Fundraiser at SylvanDale Wedding & Event Barn near Hayward benefits Forever Joy and House of Hope this year. Enjoy a delicious BBQ meal, including corn from Bob's Barronett Produce, and live music from Second Time Around Band. Starts at 5 p.m.

Ontario

Now-Sunday, Aug. 21-25: We mentioned it last week, but don't forget to check out performances during the Fringe North in Sault Ste. Marie.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 23-25: The Wawa Salmon Derby via Bucks Marina features a $3,000 purse plus some great fishing. You can register in-person at the marina for this 42nd edition of the event. Want to see the Wawa weather live? Check out the webcam online.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 23-25: Ribfest at Marina Park in Thunder Bay showcases "Canada's Best Ribbers" with food, live entertainment and a kids zone plus a 50/50 draw.

Saturday, Aug. 24: St. Joseph's Island features its Harvest of Artists, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Richards Landing. The outdoor art event showcases paintings, prints, ceramics, fiber art, woodwork, photography, jewellery and more.

Saturday, Aug. 24: Pizza Fest arrives for the first time in Sault Ste. Marie with a competition to decide which maker serves up the best slice. Show up 1-5 p.m. in the Downtown Plaza.

Sunday, Aug. 25: Enjoy a free Celtic Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay. A spectacular show features three distinguished local pipe and drum bands, as they unite for an unforgettable mass band performance. Adding to the spectacle, Morgan’s School of Highland Dance will grace the stage with their traditional Celtic dances. Come witness an incredible demonstration of Celtic heritage, skill, and passion for the pipes and drums.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Port of Thunder Bay; David Schauer; Voyageurs Wolf Project; East Fork Pasty Company; Pasty Fest; NBC Insider/America's Got Talent; FoxNews21; Spotlight, from left, Michigan Paranormal Convention/DECC/La Pointe Center for the Arts/Wawa Salmon Derby;