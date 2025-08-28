Around the Circle This Week: August 28, 2025

× Expand Dave Britton/US Forest & Wildlife Service Zebra mussels

Musselling In?

Divers tell us this all the time – Lake Superior is the only remaining Great Lake in which the underwater shipwrecks are not completed covered by invasive mussels – either zebra or quagga mussels.

Kelly House with Bridge Michigan visited Isle Royale National Park to report on the efforts to fight further spreading of the invasive species already established in parts of the Big Lake. "Lake Superior is the lone holdout in a mussel invasion that has overtaken every other Great Lake, a salvation credited to low calcium levels that stymie mussels’ efforts to build shells, cold water that hinders their reproduction, and relative isolation, which limits the boat traffic that spreads invasive species," Kelly writes. "But a spate of recent outbreaks, from Isle Royale to Canada’s Nipigon Bay, are testing old assumptions about the lake’s defenses and leaving scientists like Isbell with an uneasy feeling."

In 2022, Greg Seitz wrote for Quetico Superior Wilderness News about the work at Voyageurs National Park on the border of Minnesota and Ontario after invasive zebra mussels were found in Rainy Lake in 2021. This photo of zebra mussels by Dave Britton of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service illustrated the story, which noted that Rainy Lake was then one of about 4% of lakes in Minnesota that have been infested with zebra mussels.

Among ways that anglers can help stop the spread of the invasive mussels to inland lakes, according to Wisconsin Sea Grant, is to drain all of the water from boats, live wells and bait wells; thoroughly inspect your boat’s hull and trailer for any zebra mussels and weeds; let equipment sit for 4-5 days or rinse with hot water; never take fish or plants from one lake and put them in another. Zebra and quagga mussels are believed to have come from the Eastern Europe, especially the Caspian Sea, the largest inland body of water (about 5 times bigger than Lake Superior, but with salty waters). It's likely they were introduced to the Great Lakes via ocean vessel traffic.

Outside their home range, these mussels cause a multitude of problems, from clogging water intake structures (e.g., pipes and screens) thus greatly increasing maintenance costs for water treatment and power plants to heavily encrusting docks, buoys, boat hulls, anchors and beaches to out competing native mussel species. They've also been connected to outbreaks of avian botulism, according to the University of California Riverside Center for Invasive Species Research. Quagga mussels, which generally out compete zebra mussels once introduced, are more tolerant of colder waters.

Meanwhile … besides tracking the invasive mussels, researchers are alsowatching the native mollusks, including on Isle Royale. "The park's

Expand Paul Brown/National Park Service Native Isle Royale mussel Native mussel on the move

interior lakes support one of the healthiest native mussel populations on the continent," the park posted last year along with this photo of a "native mussel on the move" by Paul Brown of the National Park Service. "A 2002 survey of interior lakes found native mussels in numbers not seen on the mainland in a hundred years. Chickenbone Lake alone had over 6 million mussels. Freshwater mussels are the most endangered group of animals in North America. Historically the Great Lakes hosted huge populations, but today few remain. Isle Royale’s abundant and stable mussel communities are an extremely valuable, and an increasingly rare, resource." Find out more about Isle Royale clams here.

Isle Royale National Park issued notice of a different kind of environmental threat today. Harmful algal blooms were identified in Chickenbone Lake, Lake Richie, Lake Desor and Todd Harbor. "It is not recommended to filter water from any impacted areas of these water sources," the park posted on Facebook. Find more information here.

× Expand mcCallumSather 2025/Lakehead University New Vet School at Lakehead University An artist rendering of Gakina Awesiinyag

Bringing More Veterinarians to the North

Though the school itself is not yet built, Lakehead University in Thunder Bay will welcome the inaugural “Northern Cohort” of 20 students into the Collaborative Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program, a partnership between the University of Guelph and Lakehead.

The veterinary students are all from Northern Ontario and for the next two yearswill attend classes at the Ontario Veterinary College (OVC) on the U of Guelph campus. It is the only veterinary college in Ontario. An additional 20 northern students will be added each year to the program, which is supported by $14.7 million in funding from the government of Ontario earmarked for new infrastructure on each campus.

“This cohort is a milestone in a provincewide initiative to address the veterinary care shortage in Northern Ontario,” Lakehead University

Expand Lakehead University New Vet students for 2024

announced in its press release. “Access to veterinary services for companion animals, farm animals, and in rural, remote and Indigenous communities is driving a growing animal health and welfare crisis across Northern Ontario.”

The crisis of veterinary care for both pets and livestock has been ongoing for some time in Thunder Bay and across the Ontario shore. In 2022, Gary Rinne of TBNewswatch reported that some TBay residents were traveling to Minnesota for veterinary care and that some city vets were not accepting any new clients.

This week, Lakehead broke ground for its new Gakina Awesiinyag veterinary education facility (seen in this artist rendering), with completion expected by next year. The name means “A Place for All Animals” in Anishinaabemowin. The $12.6-million contract for its construction was awarded to Tom Jones Corporation in Thunder Bay. Read the full story about the groundbreaking here.

“Bringing the Collaborative Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program to life has taken years of planning and the dedication of many people,” says Dr. Gillian Balfour, provost and vice president academic at Lakehead University. “Breaking ground is an incredible milestone, and I expect construction to spark excitement across our campus community as students, faculty, staff, and friends see evidence of Lakehead evolving in new and exciting ways.”

Over the next four years, the northern students will train at OVC with the goal of returning to their home communities to deliver essential, accessible and culturally responsive veterinary care. “These students bring deep ties to Northern Ontario, a passion for service, and a commitment to improving animal health and welfare,” says Dr. Jeff Wichtel, dean of the Ontario Veterinary College. “We’re proud to support their journey and to be part of a long-term solution that strengthens veterinary capacity across the province.”

× Expand Wisconsin DNR Buying Pine Cones Wisconsin DNR offers cash for cones to aid reforestation.

Cash for Cones

The Wisconsin DNR is offering cash for red and white pine cones to help its reforestation program.

Early September is prime time to collect mature red and white pine cones, according to the DNR, when the color has just turned brown, but the scales have not yet opened to release the seeds. State nurseries will pay $125 per bushel of red pine cones and $70 per bushel of white pine cones, according to the DNR news release. "A bushel is equivalent to about two 5-gallon buckets, and experienced collectors can pick a bushel of red pine cones in about 2-3 hours when the cone crop is good. White pine cones are larger, so picking a bushel usually takes about an hour." Before collecting cones to sell, the DNR advises calling one of the state's nurseries to verify they are still paying for cones. In our region, the Hayward nursery can be reached at 715-492-1204. Excess debris mixed with the cones may result in them being rejected or payment reduced.

The DNR's "Forest Trees of Wisconsin" booklet can help collectors identify red and white pines. A 2025 Seed Collector's Newsletter can also be consulted.

× Expand courtesy Large Lakes Observatory Superior Shoal

Showing the Shoal Thing Live

Mark your calendars for this one – a live streaming chance to join the real-time exploration of Superior Shoal, that underwater mountain hidden beneath Lake Superior's waters. Clear the time and date: 3-5 p.m. ET (2-4 p.m. CT) on Sunday, Sept. 14. Presented by Parks Canada, Science North, and Canadian Geographic, this extraordinary broadcast on YouTube Live, will let viewers interact and ask questions in real time.

"Exploring the Freshwater Everest" is how the Sept. 14 event is being touted.Streaming live from aboard the Large Lakes Observatory's

research vessel Blue Heron, "this expedition marks the first-ever attempt to explore the mountain’s hidden depths using state-of-the-art underwater drone technology from Boxfish Robotics," the LLO posted this week. The LLO is housed at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

The livestream will be co-hosted by Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick – award-winning filmmakers, underwater drone explorers and Fellows of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society – alongside freshwater ecologist Dr. Michael Rennie. "We want to know if Superior Shoal is to freshwater life what seamounts are to ocean life – a critical refuge of abundance and biodiversity,” says Yvonne.

Superior Shoal, nicknamed “The Freshwater Everest,” rises nearly 1,000 feet (300 metres) from the lake bottom, and it anchors the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area. The peak reaches a bare 21 feet or so below the surface – a danger to ships before it was charted in 1929. It may well have been a fatal hazard to loaded freighters with drafts (the depth of hull underwater) of more than 26 feet. For that reason, the shoal has been speculated as the cause for the sinking of Bannockburn (the ghost ship considered the "Flying Dutchman of Lake Superior," the disappearance of two French minesweepers in 1918 and perhaps even a contributor to the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

A Johnson-Sea-Link manned submersible was used to examine the geology in 1991, as reported in the Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences.

This graphic showing Lake Superior without water was created in 2010 by TerryBrown at the UMD Natural Resources Research Institute to illustrate our story about what would change if Lake Superior never had water. The letter "G" indicated the Superior Shoal. Link to the full story, "It's a Wonderful Lake,"

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 29-31: The 32nd annual Orbion x Copper Harbor Trails Fest features races, music and good times over three days. Say organizers, "This all-ages event has something for everyone, whether you're a cross-country lover, blazing-fast downhiller, enduro expert, sure-footed trail runner, or aspiring young ripper."

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 29-31: The annual Marquette Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show is in the Marquette County Fairgrounds in Marquette with conformation, obedience and rally presentations. Mixed breeds are welcome in obedience and rally; spectators are welcome.

Sunday, Aug. 31: Come to The Up North Lodge in Gwinn for the Marquette Symphony Orchestra fundraising Party on the Patio & Bike Night, starting with a 3 p.m. silent auction and heading into BBQ and live music.

Today-Sunday, Aug. 28-31: The Ontonagon Labor Day Festival brings live music, a car show, and more downtown for an end-of-summer celebration.

Friday, Aug. 29: Zuzu Acrobats from Bagamoyo, Tanzania, is a dynamic performance group renowned for their gravity‐defying stunts that will perform with its vibrant artistic flair at the Lake Superior State University Arts Center in Sault Ste. Marie at 7 p.m.

Minnesota

Friday, Aug. 29: The opening reception for "Woman with Sticks" welcomes a new addition to the permanent collection of the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery in Grand Marais, thanks to a donation of the painting by Anna C. Johnson, given through the Johnson Trust and Leslie Carter. The reception runs 5-7 p.m.

Today-Saturday, Aug. 28-30: Duluth Superior Pride kicks off today with a number of events, including a mayor's reception, and Friday is filled with activities, from art exhibits around town, to a Drag Show at the Duluth Depot to a Paddle with Pride dance party at Bent Paddle Brewing Company. Then join in the Duluth Superior Pride Fest at Bayfront Festival Park with plenty of fun booths – from vendors or organizations – and live stage performances. Visit the Lake Superior Writers booth to meet our editor! (Tell her you read this note and she'll have a little gift for you.)

Saturday, Aug. 30: Catch The Wave, 3-5 p.m., when Two Harbors Community Radio hosts great live music at Thomas Owens Park in Two Harbors. Tres Osos (Spanish for Three Bears) play a fun mix of familiar songs in the country-bluegrass style. Joining this trio as the show opener, Winona, Minn., recording artist, Mike Munson with American blues and folk. Free will offering taken.

Saturday, Aug. 30: From noon-2 p.m., chat with Loretta Ellsworth, author of The French Winemaker's Daughter, at The Bookstore at Fitger's in Duluth.

Monday, Sept. 1: Duluth Central Labor Body presents its annual Labor Day Picnic in Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth with free live music, food, a bounce house and more. All welcome, noon-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 3: Rural Voice, a statewide town hall series, launches its 2025 season at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College featuring a discussion on tribal rights and sovereignty in rural Minnesota. Moderated by Rural Voice co-founder and Minnesota Public Radio host Kerri Miller, the free event begins at 5 p.m. with a “Famous Red Lake Walleye” Fish Fry and local vendors. The town hall discussion, 6-7 p.m., will be recorded for Minnesota Public Radio, and a reception will follow. The event is free, but register online.

Next Friday-Sunday, Sept. 5-7: The 18th annual Radio Waves Music Festival in Grand Marais will feature 19 musical acts, six of which have never performed before at the festival.

Save the Dates: The annual Celebrate the Night Sky Week in Duluth starts Thursday (Sept. 6) with a week of presentations and chances to get out and admire the skies above us.

Wisconsin

Today, Aug. 28: Live in the Lounge at StageNorth in Washburn welcomes The Twine Trio with its folk, funk and soul sounds.

Today, Aug. 28: The last Concert by the Lake in Bayfield brings the joyful energy of Triple Fiddle, a powerhouse quartet blending folk, swing, and Americana, 6-8 p.m. in Memorial Park.

Saturday, Aug. 30: Author Tom Trondson and musician Jim Pacala join forces for an evening with a reading by Tom of his latest novel, Sport & Leisure, a darkly comic novel set mostly on Madeline Island, starting at 4 p.m. at Honest Dog Books in Bayfield.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 30-31: The Monday Flea Market at the Hayward Sports Center and Community Park added two bonus days to its schedule – this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 1: Join the the North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter first fall hike with volunteer guides in Pattison State Park just outside Superior. Meet near the parking lot at 9 a.m. and bring a bag lunch. Sign up online.

Save the Dates, Sept. 6-14: Festival of the Arts (Sept. 6-7) and Art Escape (Sept. 6-14) both start next week in Bayfield County.

Ontario

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 30-31: Batchewana First Nation's Pow Wow showcases the Anishinabek culture through dancing, drumming and singing. It's a weekend of family fun and a chance to enjoy authentic foods, browse handmade crafts and learn the Anishnabek ways of life.

Monday, Sept. 1: The special 45th Anniversary Terry Fox Sleeping Giant Hike will be led by Judith Fox and Fred Fox, Terry’s sister and brother, as a tribute to and celebration of Terry's legacy. The hike will be in Sleeping Giant Provincial Park on the Sibley Peninsula. Advance registration is encouraged.

Monday, Sept. 1: The village of Hymers, near Thunder Bay, hosts its true country classic Hymers Fall Fair. Enjoy contests, horse and cattle shows and chatting with friendly people. Fun for the whole herd.

Starts Wednesday, Sept. 3-18: The Algoma Art Society offers its Fall Art Show and sale at the Sault Ste. Marie Museum with local artists.

