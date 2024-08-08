Around the Circle This Week: August 8, 2024

Keeping Aware of the Fire Dangers

A substantial swath of two of Lake Superior’s shores are considered at elevated risk for wildfires this week and a third in need of more rain.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources marks the Thunder Bay area, plus a portion of the Ontario shore from Sault Ste. Marie to about Marathon with an “extreme” forest fire danger rating. The remainder of the shore has an “elevated” rating, according to the OMNR’s map, which you can see here (you’ll need to accept terms of viewing).

Two new fires started near Wawa this week – now under control, according to the OMNR – and 17 new fires were reported in Northwestern Ontario, according to the TBnewswatch.com staff. “The MNR confirmed 17 new fires across Northwestern Ontario between Friday evening and Sunday evening, pushing the number of active fires to 38,” they reported Monday. Listen to a broadcast here. Fighters of wildfires from Northern Ontario, meanwhile, have been shipping out to western Canada to battle blazes there. See the TBnewswatch story here.

Almost all of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula – as seen on the U.S. Forest Service map pictured – ranks either high or very high for fire danger. The Forest Service explains: “The fire danger rating is derived by applying local observations of current or predicted conditions of fuel, weather, and topographic factors to a set of complex science-based equations. These calculations result in a numeric scaling of the potential over a large area for fires to ignite, spread, and require fire suppression action.” The map is provided through MapTiler and Open Street Maps. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows a portion of the Wisconsin eastern shore around the Apostle Islands and the Bad River Reservation and Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula as “abnormally dry.”

The good news is that the National Weather Service Marquette station is forecasting storms for today through the weekend … and you can follow the action via the webcam links at Explore Munising (like the image here pulled from Pictured Rocks Cruises in Munising).

A Few Buckets from Our Lake's Shores

A fun listing arrived in our emails that we thought would be worth a note. It's Honest Eco's top 150 alternative bucket list places to visit in the United States. We noticed that sites within the Big Lake neighborhood took up seven of the buckets.

Here's what Honest Eco says of its survey: "Visiting iconic destinations like the Grand Canyon, Disney World or the Hoover Dam are staple bucket list experiences for many families. However, America's vast landscape is dotted with lesser-known adventures that are equally captivating and enriching. Picture the excitement of swimming with dolphins in Florida, the intrigue of exploring the Biosphere 2 in Oracle, Arizona, or the charm of discovering the Thimble Islands in Connecticut.

"To shed light on these hidden gems, HonestEco.org, a Florida-based eco tours company, commissioned a survey of 3,000 families to uncover their most coveted alternative bucket list destinations. From this survey, a ranking of the top 150 destinations was compiled, showcasing a variety of unique and unforgettable experiences for families to enjoy."

So, without further delay, here are the Lake Superior buckets chosen. We hope you've already visited some multiple times … or will add them to your own list:

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, Minn. (No. 28; the lighthouse seen here)

Tahquamenon Falls State Park, Mich. (No. 33; the Lower Falls seen here)

Isle Royale National Park, Mich. (No. 54)

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Mich. (No. 64)

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minn. (No. 101)

Voyageurs National Park, Minn. (No. 126)

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, Mich. (No. 142)

And, since those surveyed did not have the good sense to name it, may we add Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Wis. (No. 151).

Something Fishy

About 1,400 dead fish were found in Tischer Creek in Duluth on Aug. 1, several local news outlets are reporting.

The Minnesota DNR received reports from residents, including Natalie Rickert-Trieschmann, a Hunter’s Park resident who lives along the creek, reported Mikayla Rentsch for Northern News Now. "She said her kids went down to the creek that morning and saw the dead fish and ran back home to alert her. She said she knew something wasn’t right when she saw the alarming number of dead fish."

“They were just all over, mostly trout, chubs, and minnows,” Natalie told Mikayla. “I walked about a half-mile upstream, and it just kept going so I knew right there that wasn’t normal, so I reached out the DNR.”

The DNR and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are both investigating the cause of the fish kill. The MPCA released a statement that

"While the MPCA continues its investigation into possible causes of the fish kill, evidence indicates that this fish kill likely did not occur naturally. Field crews from the two agencies have collected fish and water samples and are analyzing results to help determine the cause. The fish kill was observed following a release reported by the city of Duluth to the Minnesota Duty Officer of between 400,000 to 500,000 gallons of water from a reservoir owned by the city of Duluth. The MPCA has no evidence to indicate that nearby construction contributed to the fish kill."

Facebook page, the MPCA urged reporting of fish kills if you spot dead fish or unusual runoff in a lake or stream. "People should call the Minnesota Duty Officer at 1-800-422-0798 right away," it encouraged. "Timing is critical to determine the cause."

Making Waves of Music All Season

We know summer is the season of sun and swimming in the Lake, but increasingly around our Big Lake neighborhood, it's the season of outdoor music – live and local.

As we enter the dog days of summer, we want to remind you to schedule at least one "date" with a concert on your shore. This is literally just a "small" sampler. Check out the options where you live or are traveling.

Michigan

• Once again, the Copper Harbor Improvement Association has organized a summer's worth of Performances in the Park every Thursday, 7-9 p.m., at Donny Kilpela Memorial Park. The remaining lineup includes: Heather Evans (tonight); Jan Arnold (Aug. 15); Lily Behm (Aug. 22); Tapestry (Aug. 29); Lena Maude & Friends (Sept. 5).

• Houghton has two sets of outdoor concerts each week. Good Times Music's Summer Slam has two Wednesday performances remaining on the Waterfront Pier: Lupine (Aug. 14) and Bling Cro$by (Aug. 21). The music starts at 7 p.m. On Thursdays, enjoy the Century 21 Affliated Summer Concert Series at Ray Kestner Waterfront Park, 7-9 p.m., with Bling Cro$by (tonight); Tom Katalin & Highway 41 (Aug. 15); and Rewind (Aug. 22).

• Canal Rock in Hancock wraps with Bling Cro$by at 6 p.m. (Aug. 9) along Portage Canal at the foot of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

• The next Downtown Marquette monthly Music on Third is Aug. 15 with the final season session on Sept. 19. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Third Street in Marquette's Downtown District comes alive with the eclectic sounds of talented artists performing along the street and providing the perfect backdrop for an evening of exploration and entertainment. Enjoy the music and take the opportunity to discover the shops and restaurants.

• It's indoors, but what a venue. The historic Calumet Theatre hosts free concerts Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. See Uncle Pete's BBO Blues Band (Aug. 14); Mr. Gerar & the lucha Toner (Aug. 21); and Tapestry (Aug. 28).

• In Laurium, enjoy music Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., in Daniell Park with Uncle Pete's Red Hot Revue (Aug. 15) and the Jana Nyberg Group (Aug. 22).

• Music in the Park at the Soo Locks Park in Sault Ste. Marie will host Gentleman George Band (Aug. 14) and The Derrell Syria Project (Aug. 21).

• L'Anse Waterfront Park on Thursdays at 7 p.m. will host One Voice (Aug. 15); Gypsy Soul Food, Cathy Bolton and Paul Smith (Aug. 22); Chad Borgen & The Collective (Aug. 29); Uncle Pete’s Red Hot Revue (Sept. 5); and The Knockabouts (Sept. 12).

Minnesota

• One of the big mamas of waterfront music festivals around the Lake – the Bayfront Blues Festival in Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth –

happens for the 35th year this weekend, Aug. 9-11. Enjoy 17 national acts – including Joanne Shaw Taylor (in photo) – on the two stages in the park, along with all of the food, craft beer and other vendors onsite.

• Every Wednesday through the end of this month, Glensheen in Duluth hosts its Concerts on the Pier (seen in photo above). The concerts, which feature two musical groups, are free from 5:30-8 p.m. Left to appear are Jaedyn James with Janie and the Spokes (Aug. 14); Ross Thorn with Life Parade (Aug. 21); and Bad Bad Hats with Yonder (Aug. 28).

• Pier B Resort Hotel in Duluth has one program left in its Courtside Concerts series. Under the silos will be The Reckoning on Aug. 14, plus cocktails and dancing, 7-9 p.m.,

• Starting Monday, the Duluth Chamber Music Festival offers a week of events through Aug. 16. The musical selections highlight the connections between music and movement with the instrumentalists performing a beloved and turbulent piano quartet by Robert Schumann, plus dance pieces from J.S. Bach to Caroline Shaw. Guest artist Brianna Crockett, company dancer with the Minnesota Ballet, will join the musicians in original choreography at each of the festival events. The 2024 events include a mainstage concert at the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Weber Hall on Aug. 15, plus events at Essentia Hospital, Ecumen Lakeshore, Saint Ann’s Residence, and a Lake Superior Youth Chorus summer camp. See the schedule online.

• Silver Bay brings its free Music in the Park Concert Series to its City Center Park on Fridays through Sept. 6. Remaining on the docket: The 4ontheFloor (Aug. 9); Erik Koskinen (Aug. 16); The Jayhawks (Aug. 23); John Ellison & The Carpenter Ants (Aug. 28); and Martin Zellar & The Hardways (Sept. 6).

Ontario

• The ever popular Live from the Rock Folk Festival is this weekend, Friday-Sunday, in Red Rock. Check out the promotional video here (to

plan for next year if you can't make it there this time). Performances take place on three stages throughout the day and evening. Check out the musical lineup here, which includes JD Crosstown (in photo). Plus there are kids activities and a children's parade (Saturday) and plenty of fun and food.

• Every Wednesday, 6-9 p.m., head to Thunder Bay's Marina Park for a Live on the Waterfront concert with multiple music groups. Remaining on the lineup are Natalia Arroyo, Tim Albertson and Free Label (Aug. 14); Solomon, stardrop and Alysha Brilla (Aug. 21); Tin Pan Alley, Sara Kae and The Pursuit of Happiness (Aug. 28) and a Thursday wrap up (Aug. 29) with Lockyer Boys with DJ Syrën and Choir Revolution.

• Roberta Bondar Pavilion in Sault Ste. Marie comes alive with its Summer Concert Series on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Remaining to enjoy, 7-9 p.m., are Encore (Aug. 13); Soo Pinoy Band (Aug. 15); Crossroad (Aug. 20); and Brendan Hodgson (Aug. 22).

•The Crossroad Music Concert Series at Fort William First Nation near Thunder Bay continues with the Hoolies and the Ira Johnson Band (Aug. 10); Phineas Gauge and Pretty Ugly (Aug. 17); The CCR Band and Dr. Buck and the Bluesbangers (Aug. 24); and Frankie T and Back Forty (Aug.31).

Wisconsin

• The 12th annual Northwoods Music & Arts Festival at Boulder Lodge on Ghost Lake near Hayward features Mary Cutrufello, Howard “Guitar” Luedtke & Blue Max and the Paul Tweed Band, starting at 12:30 p.m. Plus you find artist booths with crafts and beer, wine, soda, burgers, brats, veggie burgers and hot dogs available. Gates open at noon on Saturday (Aug. 17).

• The Cornucopia Summer Concert Series is every Thursday, 6-9 p.m., until Sept. 7. Coming up are The Mark Ehlers Experience (tonight!); The Groove Project (Aug. 15); The Saints of Circumstance (Aug. 22); Squid City Slingers (Aug. 29); and SonofMel (Sept. 7, during the Cornucopia Art Crawl).

• Bayfield's Concerts by the Lake in Memorial Park continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of this month. Coming up: One Dan Man Band (tonight); Hijinx (Aug. 13); Triple Fiddle (Aug. 15); Molly and the Danger Band (Aug. 20); Sara Thomsen (Aug. 22); and Floydian Slip (Aug. 27).

• Superior Porchfest has performers in three locations tonight, six places on Aug. 22 and one location with six performers on Sept. 5. Check out the full schedule and lineup here.

• Washburn Music in the Parks at Legion Park brings the series home with Strange Brew (Aug. 14); The Lords of Baltimore (Aug. 21); and Groove Project (Aug. 28).

• Concerts in the Park at Ashland continues through the end of the month with Sean & Ian Okamoto at H. Pearson Plaza (tonight); Champagne Glitter Train at the Bandshell (Aug. 15); Acoustic Relapse at the Bandshell (Aug. 22); and Baba Fats at the Bandshell (Aug. 29).

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today-Saturday, Aug. 8-10: The Grand Marais 42nd annual Music & Craft Festival at the Grand Marais Community Center features live bands plus craft vendors, food sellers and more activities.

Saturday, Aug. 10: Enjoy Heritage Day at Hanka Homestead Finnish Museum in Askel. Organizers promise: "Guests will savor sounds, sights and simple pleasures that helped maintain the 'sisu' that 1920s Finnish homesteaders required to survive and thrive despite Copper Country's harsh environmental challenges." There will be demonstrations of old-time skills, plus Griffin Family Cafe and Catering from Hancock will sell pasties and other Copper Country treats.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11: Copper Country Gem & Mineral Show in the Houghton Elementary School features door prizes, displays and a silent auction, plus rockhound activities for kids.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 10-11: The Eagle Harbor Art Fair at St Peter's By the Sea Church runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Sponsored by Copper Country Associated Artists, its the event's 63rd year and will showcase 64 artists offering jewelry, photography, paintings, fabric art, ceramics and pottery, stained glass and more.

Minnesota

Tonight & Friday, Aug. 8 & 9: Baseline Bad featuring Will Seaton will play at Poplar Haus on the Gunflint Trail tonight and at Up Yonder in Grand Marais on Friday, 8-11 p.m. both nights.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11: Grand Portage Rendezvous Days at the Grand Portage National Monument features fur-trade era re-enactors, workshops and demonstrations and a pow wow put on by the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chipppewa. Admission is free.

Friday, Aug. 9: The Pickup Truck Opera Vol. 4: Faust drives into the Hovland Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. for a benefit performance supporting the Hovland Volunteer Fire Department. Sponsored by the North Shore Music Association, it's a French romantic opera with new wave disco beats.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11: The annual Day Out with Thomas the Train continues this weekend in Two Harbors. It's a kids' favorite and a fundraiser for the North Shore Scenic Railroad. Ride the train, meet the crew.

Saturday, Aug. 10: This week's Pro Comedy Tour at the Dubh Linn Irish Pub in Duluth features John Russell with opener Randy Ankarlo. Shows start at 9 p.m.

Wisconsin

Today-Sunday, Aug. 8-11: The Bayfield County Fair in Iron River brings animals, exhibits, food, face painting, bull riding, dirt dash, tough trucks, kids power wheels, carnival rides and live music. What more could you want?

Tonight, Aug. 8: Join in a “Sit & Sip” with authors Janice Deal and Ellen Akins, starting at 5:30 p.m. in Honest Dog Books in Bayfield. They will discuss their work and Janice will sign their books, including Janice's newest, The Sound of Rabbits.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11: The Cable-Hayward Area Arts Council presents its annual Art Crawl through the studios and galleries of northern Wisconsin. Twenty seven sites from Delta to Cable, Hayward, Springbrook and Stone Lake will host 48 artists of a wide variety of arts and fine crafts. Find a map of participating galleries and studios here.

Sunday, Aug. 11: Author Megan Cooley Peterson will talk about her newest book, Dead Girls Talking, at two Bayfield events. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., she'll do book signings at Apostle Islands Booksellers. Then at 7 p.m., join Megan at Wonderstate Coffee for an evening of reading and discussion of her work. You can reserve a copy of the book here.

Ontario

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11: Northshore Dog Club All Breed Dog Show takes place at Chippewa Park. There will be special puppy competitions.

Saturday, Aug. 10: The 2nd annual Algoma Fibre to Fabric Festival, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Johnson Township Community Centre, adjacent to the Farmers Market in Desbarats, down the St. Marys River from Lake Superior and across from St. Joseph Island. Enjoy the wares of nearly 30 regional vendors, plus a festive atmosphere.

Now-Sunday, Aug. 7-11: The Annual Family Fair is underway at Canadian Lakehead Exhibition in Thunder Bay. The rides, music, food and fun lasts through Sunday.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Pictured Rocks Cruises; National Weather Service; Minnesota DNR; Michigan DNR; Northern News Now; Minnesota Pollution Control Agency graphic; MPCA photo by watershed ecologist Jeff Jasperson; Glensheen; Bayfront Blues Festival; Live from the Rock; Spotlight, from left, Hanka Homestead Finnish Museum/Grand Portage National Monument/Bayfield County Fair/Algoma Fibre to Fabric Festival