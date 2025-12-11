Around the Circle This Week: December 11, 2025

Breaking Up Is Hard to Do ... Unless You're a USCG Cutter

Early winter and early spring, the U.S. Coast Guard undertakes what it has come to call "Operation Taconite" – moving ice to make way for freighters, especially those carrying iron ore pellets from Lake Superior downlake to the lower Great Lakes. The current operation officially began Wednesday with the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar, homeported in Duluth, being assigned to manage the ice breaking in western Lake Superior.

"As ice coverage expands, U.S. Coast Guard officials will assign additional icebreakers," notes the USCG in its release. "Operation Taconite is the Coast Guard’s largest domestic icebreaking operation. The operation encompasses Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, the St. Marys River, the Straits of Mackinac and the Georgian Bay. Various commercial waterways may close after due consideration is given to the protection of the marine environment, the need for cross-channel traffic such as ferries and the safety of the island residents, who during their daily business use naturally formed ice bridges for transportation to and from the mainland."

The release continues, "The implementation of Operation Taconite places additional movement criteria on commercial vessels transiting the area of operation. These measures may include restricting tanker transits to daylight in the presence of ice, reducing speeds by 2 miles per hour in specified locations to reduce incidental ice breaking, and requiring additional voice and position reporting points throughout the operation’s area of responsibility."

While ice-breaking operations are underway, recreational ice users are asked to keep away from shipping channels and to plan carefully for any ice activities.

A special thanks to the folks at U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District Public Affairs in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., who helped to get us these photos today of the Spar at work in the Duluth-Superior Harbor.

This Pelican Can & Will!

Pete the Pelican, as he was nicknamed locally, is on the mend thanks to the Raptor Education Group Inc. in Antigo, Wis., after it was discovered the rare bird at the Ashland waterfront had been shot illegally in the head, with injuries to his head, neck, beak, pouch, and body. Plus the bird had lead poisoning from the shots. It is illegal to shot pelicans and it may be the reason this American White Pelican was spending so much time off the migration route.

"This pelican had spent the past few months charming visitors and residents at Maslowski Beach along Lake Superior in Ashland," posted the REGI. "A pelican was an unusual sight there for several reasons, including that it was off its usual migratory route, as it was heading south from a breeding ground in Canada along the Mississippi River flyway. The bird was easily noticeable for several reasons, because American White Pelicans are massive birds with a 9–10-foot wingspan and weigh around 15-20 lbs. These facts make them larger than bald eagles and give them a wider wingspan than California Condors! They are the largest flying birds in the U.S.!"

There were reports of Pete on Facebook. Local resident Kathleen Presnell posted, "Pelican Pete still floating with the geese in Ashland. 12/1/25, 4:30 pm 18 degrees, weathered 2 snowstorms."

Since Pete was not moving on, the bird's situation was investigated and the injuries discovered. Avian Conservation Biologist Ryan Brady (in the photo) at the Wisconsin DNR captured Pete with help from his colleague Eddie, and the staff at North Lakeland Discovery Center help with transportation. At the REGI something besides the injuries were discovered … Pete may be a Petra. The pelican is a female and the Ashland Daily Press has mounted a contest to rename Pete. You can make you suggestion here.

Meanwhile, as REGI explains about the injuries: "Illegal shooting has become a serious issue for protected migratory birds, including Bald Eagles, Peregrine Falcons, Loons, Red-tailed Hawks, owls, American White Pelicans, and Trumpeter Swans – and that’s just a short list."

Read the full story of "Pete" and her recovery here. You can contribute to the pelican's recovery here.

Remembering a Resort

Lutsen Resort, the historic Minnesota North Shore lodge destroyed by fire in February 2024, has been much in the news lately with charges brought this week against the owner, Bryce Campbell, in connection with the fire. "Campbell faces three felony counts of arson and one felony count of insurance fraud. He was in custody in Oakland County (Mich.) as of last Tuesday pending extradition to Minnesota," reported Ezra Amacher with Insurance Journal. You can read Ezra's full story here.

Bryan Hansel, a photographer from Grand Marais, realized that many from outside the region were confusing Lutsen Mountains with the Lutsen Resort. Lutsen Mountains, the ski and summer resort, is located inland on the mountains while Lutsen Resort was along Lake Superior. "Too many people don't understand that the ski hill and the lodge are separate businesses," Bryan posted. Bryan created this graphic to help straighten out the locations. Lutsen Mountains is in full operation in the midst of a great snow season with a few new lodging and dining/entertainment options.

We have posted about the historic 140-year-old Lutsen Resort, considered the oldest in Minnesota, with photos by Bob Berg before the fire and a few historic images sent to us over the years for stories. The resort was established in 1885, but the building that burned was built in 1952 from a design by Edwin Lundie, a famed Minnesota architect. You can find the images here. George Nelson Jr. also shared a few memories about the family's lodge, which you can find here. George was the grandson of Charles A. Nelson, who started the resort. The Nelson family sold it to Bryce Campbell in 2018.

We'll Leave the Lights on for You

Paul Morralee, a founder of Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior, retired as managing director of the group at the end of October. He told Gary Rinne of TBnewswatch, "As time moves on, it's important that other people pick up the reins and move it forward." The lighthouse foundation, which organizes tours and overnight stays at some of the lighthouses, posted, "We thank Paul for his exceptional dedication, are deeply grateful for his decade of service, and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Looking toward the summer season, the foundation noted, "We look forward to reconnecting with our members and volunteers in the upcoming season as we continue our shared mission of preserving Lake Superior's lighthouse heritage and welcoming visitors to experience it. Together, we will continue building on the strong foundation we have achieved to date and, with all your help, move forward toward a bright and exciting future!"

Rescued from the Big Lake One of our favorite Great Lakes podcasts, Points North, has a fascinating tale from Lake Superior recently uploaded as A Superior Gamble. We'll let host Daniel Wanschura set the stage … "On Sunday, June 19, 2022, Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Eberly is dispatched to Eagle Harbor, Michigan. There's a report of someone in a canoe in Lake Superior, who’s having difficulty getting back into the harbor. A few moments later, a wave crashes over the canoe and sinks it. Now, the person in distress is in the frigid water. "Over the next 45 minutes, Deputy Eberly navigates strong waves, wind and cold rain, and even lightning ― but still can't locate the subject. That’s when he starts thinking about calling off the search. “'You don't want to turn a rescue into a body recovery, but…you gamble with your life and you look at the odds,” Eberly said. “And, the odds weren't good that I was gonna find this subject.' "Just as he ponders turning his personal watercraft to shore, he thinks, "One more pass." During that final lap, Eberly finally sees a face as white as chalk, floating in the water." What happens next? Listen here. And while you're on the website, check out the other two in the podcast's hat trick of Lake Superior episodes in a row: The Sunrise Guy about the U.P.'s Bugsy Sailor's mission to photograph sunrises and The Other Side of the Storm about two fisherman caught in the same storm that sank the Edmund Fitzgerald, but on the western side of the Lake. The links include the transcripts if you prefer reading to listening.

Plant a Few Dandelions The Upper Peninsula Publishers & Authors Association (UPPAA) announced the opening of its 9th annual Dandelion Cottage Short Story Contest. Submissions close Jan. 31, 2026. The contest is open to all U.P. students in grades 5 to 12, including public schools, private schools and home-school students. Students may submit original works with the help of their teacher by following the "How to Submit" guidelines on DandelionCottage.org. There are never any fees to enter this contest, and the top six student entries will win prizes up to $250. Winning entries will appear on the website and will also be printed in the U.P. Reader Volume #10 (April 2026). Winners also receive a commemorative medallion and hardcover U.P. Reader. Stories may be 500 to 4,000 words and will be judged solely by merit, not by length.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 12-14: Sault Ste. Marie has the Christmas vibe this weekend with a number of events. On Friday, Great Lakes Optometry hosts a Kids Christmas Party starting at 5 p.m. with a hot cocoa bar and elves to help the kids make magic reindeer food and write their letters to Santa (who might just show up, rumor has it). On Friday-Saturday, Soo Theatre presents a "Charlie Brown Christmas." Saturday and Sunday is the Downtown Holiday Open House with Santa visits, kids crafts and lots of sales, plus enter to win gift baskets. Sign up (in advance) for the Sunday two-hour workshop, "Christmas Tree Sip & Fold" at the Sault Area Art Center to make a folded tree.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 12-13: The Mt. Zion Snocross National at Ironwood is billed as "the ultimate winter event for adrenaline junkies" with high-speed snowmobile racing on the challenging slopes of Mt. Zion and competitors from around the country.

Saturday, Dec. 13: Luther L. Wright's show choir, Accent!, will grace the stage at the Historic Ironwood Theatre for their annual Christmas Concert starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13: It's Christmas for a cause at Winter Wonderfest at Mariner North and the Donny Kilpela Memorial Park in Copper Harbor with a Holiday Marketplace featuring local artists work (great for gifts) and a scrumptious bake sale (noon-5 p.m.); ornament making for kids then a surprise visit arriving on a fire engine at 4 p.m. (2-4 p.m.); the Tree Lighting in the Town Park and fireworks at Donny Kilpela Park (starts at 6 p.m.) All proceeds go to "No Kid Without a Christmas" Fund.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 12-13: The Marquette Symphony Orchestra performs "Sounds of the Holidays" at the Kaufman Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Minnesota

Today-Saturday, Dec. 11-13: The annual Dark Sky Festival in Cook County features presentations, night-sky viewing and activities at different locales. Find all the details online.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 12-13: The Borealis Chorale and Orchestra returns to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Grand Marais for its annual winter performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free but with a suggested donation.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 13-14: What a great pairing – Split Rock Lighthouse and Santa Claus. Santa will be at the historic lighthouse from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. Meanwhile, Christmas at the Lighthouse continues through Dec. 28. You can explore the restored keeper’s house while learning about how families lived at the station during the winter and holiday season in the 1930s.

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 12-14: It's a holiday tradition – the Minnesota Ballet performs the Nutcracker A Duluth Tale with a 7 p.m. Friday show, plus 3 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 12-14: The Grand Marais Playhouse hosts "The Witch's Princess," a two-act comedy, at evening and matinee performances.

Saturday, Dec. 13: The Get It Local Art & Gift Fair will bring 33 artists and their works to the Peace Church in Duluth, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13: French River Lutheran Church welcomes all to its Scandinavian Christmas on the Shore, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with fancy baked goods, a Fika Cafe and artisans and crafters.

Saturday, Dec. 13: There will be a Chanukah Celebration at the Miller Hill Mall at 4 p.m. A Giant Menorah will be lit and there will be Chanukah treats, music and a magician. You can pick up a Menorah for your home, join a raffle and celebrate with community.

Wisconsin

Friday, Dec. 12: The Blue Canvas Orchestra performs "Here's a Health to the Holidays," delivering music that is heartwarming, thought provoking, humorous and unexpected at 7 p.m. at The Backstage of the Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 12-13: A Holiday Artisan Market will be held at Wild Rice Retreat in Bayfield this weekend. The event showcases our community artists and makers, "along with nourishing bites, mulled wine, hot cider, and live music." It runs 4-7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Dec. 13: Santa arrives by Madeline Island Ferry to Bayfield at around 11:45 a.m., not long after families are welcome to start gathering outside the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion around 11:30 a.m. Upon their arrival, children will get an opportunity to meet Santa and have a picture taken (bring your own camera) in the Lakeside Pavilion. Each child will also receive a goody bag and refreshments compliments of the Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau. Santa will set up at the pavilion from noon-1 p.m. and there will be cookies and light refreshments.

Saturday, Dec. 13: Deerfoot Lodge & Resort in Hayward is hosting a Girls' Night Out Pop-Up Shopping Night, 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14: Howl Adventure Center and Cafe in Bayfield invites all to a BOGO-HO-HO sale with Buy one, get one 1/2 deals on apparel, outerwear, boots, accessories and snowshoes. Lefse Master Mary will be making lefse in the cafe from 9-11 a.m. Stop in for a free fresh sample with your coffee purchase.

Ontario

Now-March 22: Thunder Bay Museum hosts "En Plein Air – Silver Islet Village & Mine Art." Artists will be on site Saturday.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 12-13: The Sault Blues Society’s 15th annual Blues for Food fundraiser will be Friday and Saturday evenings at Soo Blaster with different performers each night.

Saturday, Dec. 13: Gallery 33 will host its 11th, and organizers say, its final Christmas Art Market, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Featured will be All Wrapped Up Stuff- Val Haigh (loomed items, jewelry, crafts); Heart in Hand- Abbie Rutledge (jewelry, crafts); Sazia Barodawala- (mandala art, painting, crafts); and Double L Teas, Herbs and Gifts (gift items, crafts).

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District; Raptor Education Group Inc.; Courtesy Ryan Brady; Bryan Hansel; Bob Berg; courtesy Paul Morralee; Points North; Spotlight, from left: Sault Area Art Center/Minnesota Historical Society/Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau/Silver Islet Fine Arts