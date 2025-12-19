Around the Circle This Week: December 19, 2025

Christmas … Stage Left

What better break from the hustle-bustle of the season than an evening in a theater?

At Magnus Theatre in Thunder Bay, "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)" has been held over for one more performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 21). It weaves in many of the holiday classics including Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" seen in the photo here. CBC's "Fresh Air with Ismaila Alfa" has an interview with director Thom Currie and actor Jack Kotanen from the show.

The Duluth Playhouse wraps up its performances at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth of "Disney's Frozen, the Broadway Musical" this weekend (though it looks like Saturday and Sunday are sold out ... with a few tickets left for tonight!). Sheryl Jensen did a review of the play for Destination Duluth.

In Ely, Minn., at the Vermilon Fine Arts Theater, this weekend there will be final performances of "A Christmas Carol: The Musical." Tonight's show at 7 p.m. is a "pay what you can" performance. There is also an evening performance Saturday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

For a special showing, you might want to wander down to The St. Louis County Depot for a double-header treat on Sunday for back-to-back Christmas rom-coms as part of the Made in Duluth Film Series: Holiday Edition. The free, family-friendly showings in The Depot Theater start at 1 p.m. with a screening of "Merry Kiss Cam" followed by a Q&A with producer and honest-to-goodness Duluth-a-phile Mandy June Turpin. Then at 3:15 p.m. there will be a screening of "Rescuing Christmas," part of which was filmed right in The Depot. The showings are brought to us by Iron North Productions, the Upper Midwest Film Office and The Depot. We talked to Mandy as part of our "Birth of an Industry" story in 2022 when "Merry Kiss Cam" was being filmed. You can read it here. If you can't make it Sunday, both films are available on streaming platforms, with "Merry Kiss Cam" on Hulu and Amazon Prime and "Rescuing Christmas" on Hallmark+ and Amazon Prime.

Buy Books, Enjoy Big Lake Literature

Last week we talked about giving gifts made by local artists and crafters. This week we want to remind you that books by or about regional topics make great gifts, too. We reviewed several children's books connected to the region in the December/January issue. You can read those reviews in our "Giftable Reading, Books for the Young & Young at Heart" story here.

One of the books, The Mermaid of Lake Superior, was written by Aurora Lothbrok, raised in northern Minnesota and who now lives in Alaska. She returned to her roots for inspiration in her fantasy fiction novel about H, a mermaid who awakens in the sweetwater sea without knowledge of her past. We asked Aurora a few questions about her work.

Where did you grow up in northern Minnesota? Did you find the characters, or did they find you?

I grew up in the small town of Barnum. The characters were primarily inspired by friends and family. For example, Lou was inspired by the man who used to run a diner in my hometown. Speed was inspired by my friend’s husband who died of COVID. The cow was inspired by a rogue cow that escaped the rodeo (and was never captured) to wander the Anchorage hiking trails. The school of lake trout were inspired by the TV series Firefly, which is definitely a very niche reference.

What drew you back (literarily if not literally) to this area for your first fiction work?

My dad and brother took me on an adventure to Isle Royale quite a few years ago, and it has remained one of the best fishing trips of my life. When you love nature as much as I do, experiences like this change you. I had a dream about an injured mermaid on the shores of Lake Superior, and I couldn’t shake the feeling that I needed to start writing. Learning about communities without access to fresh drinking water, many of them Indigenous, elevated the importance for the theme of environmental stewardship and gave my story a purpose.

What is the favorite comment you've gotten from a reader?

A reader pointed out that the ghost ships remind them of the ending of the movie "Titanic," where Rose dies and returns to the ship. This is the perfect analogy to describe the spirit realm haunting the Lake.

What do you wish someone would ask you about being a writer, about this book in particular … or both?

I wish that someone would ask me if they could make my book into a movie. I may be dreaming too big, but the story uses humor to explore important ecological issues. The Midwest needs more representation on the big screen, and using the book that won the National Indie Excellence Award for Regional Fiction Midwest category just makes sense!

Plus a few more booklover tips …

Marie Zhuikov, a frequent contributor to Lake Superior Magazine, will be signing her book of poetry, High Fire Danger: Poems of Love and Nature at Foxes and Fireflies Bookseller in Superior at 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. The description of the collection, edited locally by Poetry Harbor, says: "In High Fire Danger, Marie Zhuikov meditates on the transformative power of love and the magic and menace of nature. Written over the past thirty-eight years, Zhuikov’s enchanting poems offer unique insights and cutting humor. They take readers from her home in Minnesota to far-flung locales across the Great Lakes, Canada, Scotland, the Caribbean, and even to another planet. These accessible poems are filled with the heat and longing of romantic love, but also a deep love for family, community, and nature. They’ll scorch your soul like wildfire."

On Saturday, The Depot in Duluth will host a Jolabokaflod: Holiday Book Flood from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by the Duluth Public Library. There will be free books and cocoa, festive entertainment and presentations, and the joy of sharing stories together. You can purchase lefse, do a storywalk, check out the additional crafts, and catch the Winter Reading kickoff.

The Bookstore at Fitger's in Duluth welcomes author Alex Messenger at noon Saturday to sign and talk about his book, The Twenty-Ninth Day, which has been a top seller at The Bookstore for the last six years. It's Alex' true story of when he, as a 17 year old, took his dream trip into the backcountry of Canada that changes to a life-and-death struggle after he's mauled by a bear. Alex will be back in Duluth on March 10, 2026, to launch his novel The Ice on the Lake.

Buy a Plane … or Borrow One from 11,000 Owners

On Thursday, Cirrus Aircraft, based in Duluth, announced delivery of the 11,000th plane in its SR Series. (The company celebrated its 10,000th deliver in July 2024.) This latest version riffs off Cirrus' long-time focus around extra safety measures. The original Cirrus aircrafts featured – and still do – what I like to call the plane parachute that can deploy for the entire plane in an emergency. Added to this new aircraft is the Safe Return Emergency Autoland, "the world’s first FAA-certified autonomous emergency landing system in a single-engine piston," says the company. "Delivering 11,000 SR Series aircraft is an incredible milestone for Cirrus,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus. “Cirrus is the third largest aircraft manufacturer in the world, and our aircraft feature cutting-edge innovations including the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System™ (CAPS™), Perspective Touch+™ avionics and Safe Return Emergency Autoland, which continue to raise the industry benchmark and keep people flying with confidence.”

A Good News Round-up

• Two cougar kits spotted walking on the road in Ontonagon County, Mich., in March this year have now been confirmed still alive on Dec. 6 footage from a trail cam, according to the Michigan DNR and several news outlets. Jade Chaparro of WILX News 10 reports "a newly verified trail camera photo indicates the animals are still alive and living with their mother. … The new photo suggests one of the first known instances of cougar reproduction occurring outside the species’ core range in the western United States." The image supplied to WILX10 from the DNR shows the growing cubs following behind an adult. Brian Roell of the Michigan DNR told Jade, “The kittens’ chances of survival are actually pretty high because just like bears, cougars invest a lot of their energy into their young. So these kittens will stay with their mom through this winter and possibly even into next winter. They already have a leg up, seeing as how they’ve been with her for a year now. "You can see Jade's full story here. This is good news because the cubs are alive (there were worries when they were spotted alone on the road) and because it confirms that cougars are reproducing in the Lake Superior region of Michigan. Cheryl Lyn Dybas had a story in the April/May issue of Lake Superior Magazine about the return of cougars to the region.

• Steven Seagull got a free ride from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to Sudbury, where the injured gull will spend time recovering at the Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre. Steven had made good friends with the crew at Algoma Steel after being saved from a gull bullying attack earlier this year, according to a story by Greg McGrath-Goudie for SooToday. The young bird had an injured leg and scorched wing feathers impeding its flight. He looked hungry, so we fed him, and then we fed him the next day,” said Mike Defrancesco of Algoma Steel. "Before long, the young seagull became part of the crew, and came to be known as Steven Seagull," Greg wrote. “'He knew our coffee breaks. He knew our lunchtime. He was waiting at the door, watching everybody come in,' Defrancesco said." You can read Greg's full story here. The gull may have a full recovery of its feathers come spring, local falconer Aleigha McLean told Greg. She got the bird to the centre.

• Algoma Steel crews had other good news this week, too. Elaine Della-Mattia of the Sault Star reported that up to 500 laid off workers could get their jobs back by the end of 2026. That's about a third of the 1,500 workers laid off this month by the company, The rehiring is part of a deal struck by the federal government, Algoma Steel and the United Steelworkers union. Read Elaine's full story here.

• "Pete," the Ashland, Wis., pelican, continues to improve at the rehab facility. Meanwhile, the Ashland Daily Press has alighted on five potential names submitted by readers and is asking the community to cast their votes for Hope; Gitche (from Gitche Gumee); Madeline (like the island); Polly (A classic, playful choice, says the newspaper) or Ashley (for the town that welcomed her). DNA tests have gone out to see for sure whether Pete – the pelican's original nickname - is a girl or boy.

Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth, Logan Mackey, joined forces with his grandmother to create this gingerbread replica of the James R. Barker going under the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge. The maritime center will have it on limited display during the holidays; it's currently open Thursdays-Mondays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday-Tuesday, Dec. 20-23: The city of Sault Ste. Marie launches its annual Holiday Scavenger Hunt this weekend. Starting Saturday, clues in the "Where is Frosty?" contest will be posted at 6 a.m. The adventurous artificial snowman will be hiding at a different city location each day on the city's Facebook page. Frosty hunters can read the daily clue, track Frosty down, and snap a selfie with him. Email your photo to Parks@saultcity.com for a chance at great prizes

Saturday, Dec. 20: See the Christmas classic, "It's a Wonderful Life," on the big screen in the Historic Ironwood Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20: Swap your ski and snowboarding equipment from 1-3 p.m. at the Ski-Snowboard Swap in the Sault Seal Recreation Area in Sault Ste. Marie. Drop off starts at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20: Get to the American Legion Post 144 in Baraga for a Christmas Carnival with games, a cake walk, hot chocolate and Santa.

Sunday, Dec. 21: The Holiday Brass Choir Concert will be at 4 p.m. in the Marquette Regional History Center in Marquette.

Minnesota

Today-Saturday, Dec. 19-20: Bring the kids to see the bright lights and giant inflatables during the Zoo Lights evenings at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth. It's 5-7:30 p.m. and offers live music, hot chocolate and treats, keeper talks, Santa and more.

Saturday, Dec. 20: Have breakfast with Santa and the Grinch at Vue North in Two Harbors. Runs 10 a.m.-noon.

Friday-Sunday, Now-March: Larsmont Cottages has launched its 1.5 hour fondue dinner and dessert Igloo Fondue experiences for the winter. Book in advance.

Tonight-Saturday, Dec. 19-20, 26-27: The Rubber Chicken Theatre performs its comedy revue Talk Duluthy to Me This Christmas, or, Santa's Big DECC Energy at Studio Four in the St. Louis County Depot.

Sunday, Dec. 21: Enjoy a Night of The Mystic – Winter Solstice at The Rathskeller in Duluth, 6-9 p.m. with mystical readings and more for the longest winter night.

Wednesday, Dec. 24: Join with the community for a Northshore Community Christmas Eve Potluck Supper at Cornerstone Community Church in Grand Marais.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Dec. 20: Head to StageNorth in Washburn for Javi Holidays with Caballo Cósmicos, starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20: The Washburn Cultural Center hosts a "Life Drawing Demonstration" with a live model, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Observers are welcome.

Save the Date, Dec. 31: St. James Social in Bayfield plans a Roaring Great Gatsby NYE Social on New Year's Eve celebration with elevated food stations, a shimmering oyster & raw bar, and live entertainment with the jazz-meets-rock style of Molly Otis & The Danger Band. Tickets on sale now.

Ontario

Saturday-Tuesday , Dec. 20-23: Join in the engaging Grinch Puzzle Escape game created for the whole family at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. "Santa has asked for the Grinch’s help to save Christmas this year. But the Grinch has neither sleigh nor reindeer, so he decides to steal a bushplane! Except… he has no idea how to fly one. After crash landing during a snow storm, the Grinch goes missing. Do you and your family have what it takes to find the Grinch and save Christmas before it is too late!" The event runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day..

Sunday, Dec. 21: Thunder Bay-based singer/songwriter Rodney Brown offers some great seasonal appearances. This Sunday at 2 p.m., Rodney will be part of the free "Some Kind of Christmas Show" in The Community Auditorium in Thunder Bay. There will be live performances, a penny toy auction and the showing of Mickey's Christmas movie with free popcorn. Then on Dec. 27, join in the Ho-Ho-Holiday Hootenanny with the Rodney Brown Band at the Port Arthur Legion, starting at 8 p.m.

