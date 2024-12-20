Around the Circle This Week: December 20, 2024

It's a Good Time to Ski-Daddle

Thanks to snowmaking and the recent addition of natural snow around the Lake, all of our area ski hills are up and swooshing.

In addition to the ski and snowboard action, as of today, Lutsen Mountains in Minnesota offers the grand opening of its rebranded upstairs of the Scandanavian Chalet. The event in The Lofty Gondola (4-11 p.m. today) will feature a DJ spinning tunes plus games for the entire family, a new bar set up, plenty of drafts on tap and new menus with tasty appetizers, entrees and pizza.

Also today, Spirit Mountain in Duluth turns 50! (Doesn't look a day over 25.) Enjoy music from Boxcar, a fireworks show, prizes to win and more. The party keeps going to midnight.

On the day after Christmas (Dec. 26), you can join a magical Michigan Upper Peninsula evening of cross-country skiing in the winter woods, starting from Hancock’s Four Seasons Chalet at the north end of the Hancock Driving Park, 1 and 2 kilometer ski trail loops will be aglow with luminaria. The Hancock Trails Club hosts the annual Candle Luminary Ski on the Maasto Hiihto ski trails, 6-8 p.m.

On the Keweenaw Peninsula, Holiday Nights at Mt. Bohemia continues Saturday Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, 4-8 p.m. with cookie decorating, a lantern-light snowshoe hike, "magical" chairlift rides and s'more.

Buy Books – Seriously for Fun

Every year in the December/January issue of Lake Superior Magazine, we try to review as many good regional children's books as possible for great gift ideas around the holidays. This year was no exception, and the books you see collected in the photo here are all in the issue, plus you can see them online here.

This year, though, we had two more to add onto our offerings …

One book will intrigue children in our natural world. Northern Sights by Tove Conway, illustrated by Kari Vick (Beaver Pond Press), follows the curious child Kai into the North Woods as she greets a host of wild residents asking how they see their home. The wittily woven words will make a great read-aloud and the pictures offer a way to identify a few woodsy residents. (Northern Sights, by the by, earned an Honorable Mention in the Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards this year, which is sponsored by Lake Superior Writers with aid from the Friends of the Duluth Public Library. You can find all of the recently announced NEMBA honors – and maybe more gift ideas – here.)

The other book doesn’t take place in our local area, but the author, Kathy-jo Wargin, was born and raised in northern Minnesota. The Legend of Old Abe, A Civil War Eagle, illustrated by Laurie Caple (Sleeping Bear Press), does start nearby in what is now Wisconsin’s Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest where a young eagle is captured. (True, not something we’d advocate today, but it is the actual tale). Later the eagle, still in its yearling plumage (no white head), is nicknamed Old Abe after it became the mascot of the Eighth Regiment of Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. The true story is well told for children here – the battle scenes are depicted as fierce but bloodless – and this is the story of the eagle more than the war itself. Spoiler alert that’s an important one for a child’s reading – the eagle, though targeted by Confederate troops, does not die in battle. It dies long after of old age.

One more cool thing … The Depot in Duluth will be awash with a Holiday Book Flood, an Icelandic Christmas tradition. There will be storytelling, science tricks, Scandinavian tunes … and books. Lots of them, we're told.

Final Days of Holiday Displays

There is still time to see those holiday displays … but you might need to hurry.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park pulls the plug after Saturday, Dec. 28. (Remember to bring a non-perishable item or a toy to drop off at the free tour. "Last season Bentleyville guests helped raise 12,417 lbs. of food and 1,545 toys!!🥫" the organizers posted.

The Holiday Laser on the Ore Dock in Marquette continues its Thursday-Saturday displays, 6-8 p.m., through Dec. 28 with a special showing on New Year's Eve.

Classic, Full and Candlelight Tours of a fully decorated Glensheen estate in Duluth continue through Dec. 28, with a bonus Candlelight tour on Dec. 26. Tours run 5-8 p.m. for the self-guided Classic and 5-7:30 p.m. for the Full guided tours. The Italian-tiled breakfast room is shown in the photo here.

Zoo Lights at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth is an after-hours event featuring gianormous animal inflatables plus an assortment of holiday-themed lights and photo ops. Last nights tonight and Saturday, 5-7:30 p.m.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Dec. 21: Pick up a little hockey action and finish your gift shopping at the same time in Marquette's Lakeview Arena. The Last Saturday Before Christmas Shopping Extravaganza runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: The Calumet & Laurium Christmas Parade starts at 2 p.m. on Kearsarge Street in Laurium. Afterwards, Skate with Santa at The Gipp, 3-5 p.m. Find more holiday action for the towns here.

Saturday, Dec. 21: L'Anse hosts Light Up Baraga County with a packed line-up of activities, from a Christmas Carnival (noon-3 p.m.) to Santa at American Legion 144 (3 p.m.) to a parade (starts at 5:30 p.m.) to a 6:30 p.m. Tree Lighting at Waterfront Park

Minnesota

Saturday, Dec. 21: North House Folk School in Grand Marais hosts its Winter Solstice Shadow Puppet Performance, starting at 6 p.m., presented by the Good Harbor Hill Players.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Two chances for Breakfast with Santa on the North Shore. William Kelley High School in Silver Bay hosts the jolly old St. Nick and his wife from 7-11 a.m. Superior Shores in Two Harbors hosts both Santa and the Grinch, 9 a.m.-noon. How do they manage the overlapping times? Christmas magic, of course.

Wisconsin

Today-Sunday, Dec. 20-22: Sneak over to St. James Social in Bayfield for a break from harried holiday-ing. Tonight, 6-8 p.m., Whittet & Wallin bring the Sounds of the Season. On Saturday, 6-9 p.m., tap into the Ugly Sweater Party with DJ Erika The Wolf and Sunday Erika joins you again for brunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: The Grinchmas Workshop at Jack Link's Aquatic & Activity Center in Minong features crafts, games, cookies and photo ops. Sounds like a party to us.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Celebrate the Winter Solstice starting 8 p.m. at the South Shore Brewery Taphouse in Washburn featuring live local music.

Ontario

Saturday, Dec. 21: Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie invites you to Gingerbread Magic with cookie decorating, a mini quest, story time and other fun stuff. Runs 10 a.m.-noon.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Side-by-side markets all on the same day. The Twice As Nice Christmas Markets at the CLE Heritage and Coliseum Buildings run 8 a.m.-2 p.m. with 160 different vendors.

Now thru Jan. 5: Movie Mania – Holiday Edition continues at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Center in Sault Ste. Marie. This weekend, check out Rise of the Guardians (Saturday); Home Alone (Sunday) and The Chronicle of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Monday).

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Lutsen Mountains; Maasto Hiihto ski trails; Glensheen; Spotlight, from left, Christmas in Calumet/Good Hill Players/St. James Social/Canadian Bushplane Heritage Center