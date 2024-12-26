Around the Circle This Week: December 26, 2024

The Frosty Forecast for Lake Ice

The U.S. National Ice Center’s official seasonal outlook for Great Lakes ice predicts slightly below normal ice conditions on Lake Superior as well as Lakes Michigan, Huron and Erie this winter. Near normal ice conditions are predicted for Lake Ontario. But what is “normal” exactly now for Lake Superior? You can take a look at the Lake's “average ice concentration chart” below and link through for a larger version here.

NOAA's Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab adds its predictions here.

The seasonal outlook was issued by the North American Ice Service, a binational entity that also keeps track of icebergs. Read the full Lake Superior ice outlook here. The January and February ice forecasts are broken down into the outlook for Thunder Bay; Nipigon & Black Bays; Grand Marais, Minn., across to Nipigon Bay; Grand Marais to Duluth; southern Lake Superior west of the Keweenaw Peninsula; southern Lake Superior east of the Keweenaw; Whitefish Bay; Whitefish Bay north to Michipicoten Bay; and Michipicoten Bay to Nipigon Bay.

David Schauer, a maritime photographer and president of the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association, took these working waterfront photos of recent ice. The one shows how tugs "sweep" ice away from the face of a dock when a vessel is arriving as the tug Missouri clears the way for the American Spirit arriving at CN-Hallett Dock 5 in Duluth on Dec. 21. The other, also taken on Dec. 21, shows the Wilfred Sykes arriving to load ore at CN Duluth. As David posts: “The bridge I grew up with linking Duluth and Superior, the John A. Blatnik High Bridge, is slated for replacement in the near future so I'm making more of an effort to get images of vessels passing under it.” The Minnesota Department of Transportation slates construction (and deconstruction) work to begin in 2026.

One Tough Week for Owls

It’s been kind of a tough week for owls near the Minnesota shore.

First, a great gray owl was rescued in Two Harbors after what appeared to be a run-in with a vehicle. It was transferred to Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Duluth. Then a snowy owl in Duluth became another victim of the same kind of vehicle-owl collision. Oddly, it was a Lake Superior Zoo experience manager, Annabell Whalen, who first helped both.

“Yesterday, one of our amazing team members showed us the true meaning of her dedication to our mission and compassion for animals,” the zoo posted on Christmas Eve. “In one extraordinary day, Annabell stepped up to rescue not just one BUT two owls in need of help.”

Apparently while visiting Bentleyville Tour of Lights (which closes tonight), Annabell spotted a snowy owl stuck in a car’s grill in the parking lot. The police had already been called by the vehicle owners, but though Annabell is not an animal handler, she was able to take extra action. After removing the bird from the grill, she again called Wildwoods, as she had with the great gray in Two Harbors. This one, though, was more injured than the first. Both were transported from Duluth to the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota St. Paul. The snowy owl had to be euthanized because of its traumatic injuries. The great gray, despite a broken ulna, a bone in the wing and some large soft tissue wounds was still surviving at the Raptor Center for now, according to an update today by Wildwoods.

In another incident, a small owl – perhaps a small boreal or saw whet seen in the photo on the snow – apparently slammed into the window of our publisher’s home with a dead mouse or vole. It sat stunned for a time on the ground, then managed to fly to a nearby tree and again rested for a long time before departing. It did not need further assistance.

These were not the only owl encounters. Wildwoods posted on Christmas Eve that is handled three – that’s right, not just the two Annabell aided – owls the center received. “This has been a busy couple of days for us! In the previous two days, we received a boreal owl (the first for us in at least 6 years) and a great grey owl. This is the first time we've received these three species right in a row! During this busy holiday season, please make sure to slow down on the roads and keep on the lookout for animals. If you do find an injured animal, call Wildwoods. If we are closed, please listen to our entire message and leave us a message. We are open every day, so we will return your call! Most importantly, when you find an animal, remember that they are terrified of people, so move the animal to a quiet, safe place as quickly as possible, and leave the animal alone until you are able to talk to us.”

What exactly – if anything – is happening to owls, other than particularly bad avian luck? That's hard to determine, says Natalie Reimer, curator of terrestrial animals at the Great Lakes Aquarium. If you were to speculate, says Natalie, you might consider a weird weather pattern, and researchers are watching everywhere for mutations of the avian flu, but for now there are no indicators of anything specific, though multiple owl collisions with objects “is very strange,” she admits.

Meanwhile, of you want to peek in on a couple raptors and a crow, you can visit Boogie, the aquarium’s bald eagle; Horace, its turkey vulture; or Freeway, its American crow.

Flying High into the New Year

Turning from things avian to aviation … Cirrus, based in Duluth, announced delivery of its 600th Vision Jet. “Since its introduction in 2016,” the company notes, “the Vision Jet has become the best-selling jet in all of general aviation, and this milestone demonstrates the growing demand for innovative, accessible and safe personal aviation solutions.” Like other Cirrus planes, the Vision Jet is equipped with the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System. It also has the Safe Return Emergency Autoland, an innovation that allows passengers to turn on the autonomous system if something incapacitates the pilot. “Once activated, Safe Return takes complete control of the aircraft, guiding it to a safe landing at the nearest airport while keeping passengers informed throughout the process.” Cirrus introduced the system five years ago and you can see a video of how it works here. Earlier in 2024, Cirrus celebrated its 10,000th delivery of its SR Series propeller plane.

Just a note: The Canada Post workers strike ended on Dec. 23, but the U.S. Postal Services has not yet resumed shipping of packages north of the border. "Effective Dec. 23, 2024, the Postal Service has been advised by Canada Post that the strike by its employees has ended. USPS suspension of acceptance of mail and packages bound for Canada remains temporarily unchanged as we monitor Canada Post’s progress as they process the volumes that were staged during the strike. We anticipate reopening acceptance of Canada bound volume within the next two weeks and we appreciate our customers' patience as we continue to monitor developments in Canada," the UPSP posted on its website here.

Whatcha Doin’ on New Year’s Eve?

We suggest a small sample of celebratory options in your Big Lake neighborhood and encourage you to find others. (Plenty of restaurants and pubs have great plans for a night out – likely including your favorite.)

Ontario

• Sault Ste. Marie drops its New Year's Puck Drop, a first-time-ever free, family-friendly event that promises to light up the Downtown Plaza. "As chosen by the community, a large, illuminated puck will be suspended approximately 80 feet above the Downtown Plaza, lighting up the night sky to welcome 2025," notes the city in a press release. "The puck drop will occur twice in the evening, once at 8 p.m. for families with young children and again at midnight for those later enjoying the celebrations. … In hockey town spirit and to complement the inaugural puck drop, those in attendance can fill out a ballot to win a pair of tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs game on Feb. 22 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The draw, sponsored by Molson Canadian, will take place in the Downtown Plaza after midnight." The drawing isn't the only fun. Those at the puck drop can enjoy performances by local children's favourites Fun and Funner and Shari Tallon. Later, Golden Scoundrels and ABBA Soo take the stage. The Downtown Plaza skating rink will be open until midnight, and food and beverage stations will be available. Residents chose a puck over a ball drop option in March this year.

• Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay hosts a New Year's Eve Family Frolic, 4-8 p.m, with a candlelit evening of family-friendly activities, winter games and contests, live artisan demonstrations, live music, and fireworks.

• The Red Lion Smokehouse in Thunder Bay starts off the New Year with a "murder mystery chef's table" – New Year's Eve in Tinseltown.

Minnesota

• Start the year off with some laughs at “The Ball Dropping Show” by Renegade Duluth at Zeitgeist. The show will have sketch – and probably sketchy – comedy, silly videos, improv, standup and burlesque. This is for grown-ups.

• Wussow’s Concert Café in Duluth lives up to its name on New Year’s Eve, hosting 24 acts from 8 a.m.-past midnight on Dec. 31. The all-day event is free and all ages are welcome. (C U Next Tuesday is the last act of the evening. Perhaps it will have a temporary name change to C U Next Year?)

• In Cook County, a few locations offer evening fun, including live music at the Bluefin Grille in Tofte with blues guitarist/singer Pete Kavanaugh, 10 p.m.-midnight and at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino with the Sensational Hot Rods.

• In Lake County, the Silver Bay Lounge will have a free jukebox all evening starting at 8 p.m.

• In Ely, Northern Lakes Arts Association invites all to Ely's Historic State Theater for "New Year's Eve with Ian & Friends." Ian Lah brings Karl Kubiak, Noah Warner, Molly Fuller, Mallory Wintz and Toby Davis for an evening of performances and fun.

Michigan

• In Marquette, The 100 block of West Washington will again be closed with hundreds of people expected for the annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop (seen in the photo at top.) Host Double Trouble has scheduled live music, entertainment and two ball drops – one during the 6-8:30 p.m. family time and one at midnight during the 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Ball Drop Bash Block Party.

• The city of Houghton features its Chook Drop with music by Mr. Cesar & the Lucha Tones at the downtown pier. There will be two drops, one between 6:30-7 p.m. for the wee ones and later for grown ups. The U.P. chook, a Santa version seen here, is like a Canadian toque or a Minnesotan tossle cap. Look here for the Yooper Chook versions.

• Takka Saunas offers an evening to "release, recharge and realign" for the new year at the New Year's Fireside Farewell to 2024 at Takka Portage in Hancock.

Wisconsin

• Legendary Waters Casino and Resort in Red Cliff will feature both a DJ and live music by Shannon Curfman during its evening celebration.

• St. James Social in Bayfield takes guests back to the Roaring Twenties with A Gatsby New Year's Eve that features Nick Carraway and the Green Flash, a six piece band featuring smooth jazz and lively swing tunes.

• Comedian Mary Mack starts off your New Year's Evening with comedy at The Park Center in Hayward along with Ellie Hino.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: David Schauer; NOAA; Annabell Whalen; Ron Brochu; Cirrus; Downtown Marquette; City of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.; Renegade Duluth; City of Houghton; Mary Mack by David Shelleny