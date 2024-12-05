Around the Circle This Week: December 5, 2024

We're Streaming of a White Christmas …

Looking for a nice wintry movie for snuggling and relaxing while the winds howl outside? May we recommend a few made in our Northland and in which you might note some familiar scenes?

One of our editor's favorite (and she is a sucker for these kinds of flicks) is "Merry Kiss Cam," (photo on left) produced in – wait for it – the summer of 2022 and on Hulu in time for that year's Christmas season. It centers around the budding romance of Jess and Dan, whose obligatory "kiss" on the UMD hockey game's Kiss Cam ignites a winning streak … and more. Kon is particularly fond of it because of all the scenes with the word "Duluth" in it, the setting in Carmody's Irish Pub and the fact that the crew changed the name of a lead character to be "Carmody" because of the pub. Plus she just enjoys conversations with MarVista Entertainment producer Mandy June Turpin, who has done several projects in the Twin Ports and loves our region and Big Lake. You can read about Mandy and about the making of that film from our Lake Superior Magazine story, "Roll Cameras on the Birth of an Industry" here. You also can read there about the Upper Midwest Film Office, based in Duluth, and its Executive Director Shari Marshik and Chief Production Officer Riki McManus. Riki calls this film "a love story to Duluth," and it sure is.

A more recent holiday rom-com made in Duluth is "Rescuing Christmas," made in 2023 for Hallmark and featuring scenes around town, including at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in The Depot where Santa elves, Chuck and Debbie (seen in the photo on right), grant one human three wishes to kick start the season. What could go wrong? (Remember, it is a Hallmark holiday film, so you know eventually it will all go right.) All but one of the main cast members are Minnesota-based and many of the extras are Duluthians. It's also another MarVista with producer Mandy June Turpin. Read what we wrote about it last year here.

Not into lightweight holiday flicks? There are other seasonal offerings filmed by the Lake. The 2006 film "Snow Cake" features powerhouse actors Alan Rickman and Sigourney Weaver. The film was shot in Wawa, Ont., and Alan became a favorite among the locals. Sigourney, we are told, did not interact as much to keep in her character of a high high-functioning autistic woman who develops a friendship with a man traumatized after a fatal car accident. (Actor Emily Hampshire is in the photo here with the Wawa sign, and it was her character who died in the accident.) There is an interview with Alan about the film on Instagram. The Ottawa Citizen noted at that time at "Rickman became a common sight on the streets of Wawa, whether he was shopping or raving about the general store's butter tarts," and he reportedly continued to order them after the filming ended.

Finally, for a family viewing, "Iron Will," a 1994 Disney film based loosely on the real 1917 Winnipeg-to-St. Paul dog-sled race, sponsored by the Great Northern Railway, features a character named Will Stoneman and much of it was shot in and around Duluth. Fun trivia facts: Mackenzie Astin, who played Will, was the son of actors Patty Duke and John Astin. Patty was in the thoroughly creepy 1972 movie "You'll Like My Mother," filmed at Glensheen in Duluth. Kevin Spacey and Brian Cox were also in Iron Will, as was Tony Griffin, son of Merv Griffin who came to Duluth for the film … and who sings "Christmas City of the North," the anthem of Duluth's Christmas City parade. Coincidences? We think not. As we always say about those Lake Superior connections that come up wherever you go, "Big Lake, Small World."

Know of other winter movies filmed in the Big Lake neighborhood? Send a note to edit@lakesuperior.com; we'll start an online list.

On the Parade Beat for a Quarter Century

The 25th annual Thunder Bay Police Association "Parade of Lights" in Thunder Bay takes place starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 7). "Get the family together and come on out for a fun night that many say is the official start of the holiday season," the police association encourages. "With this being the 25th anniversary, we hope it's the biggest and best year yet! And remember, all monies raised are being donated to four local organizations

that use these donations to continue to deliver the programs that they do, which are so important to the individuals that utilize them." The organizations supported are George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation, Thunder Bay Therapeutic Riding Association, Autism Ontario and Special Olympics Ontario Thunder Bay.

Tbaytel and Manitoulin Transport partners with the association on the parade, which features a lot of big rigs, fully lighted for the season. Last year, $44,138.35 was raised for the organizations, reports CJ Goater of 99.9 The Bay. CJ outlined the route: "The parade will commence at its normal starting point at Manitoulin Transport (161 Main Street), proceed along Main Street (which becomes Harbour Expressway) to Memorial Avenue, followed by a right turn onto Queen Street, followed by a quick right onto Fort William Road and down to Water Street. After that quick right, the trucks will stop honking their horns for a "sensory-friendly portion" of the parade.

Former Pastor Falls through River Ice

The Duluth area is mourning the loss this week of Greg Garmer, a retired Lutheran pastor who still occasionally led services including at his home church of Gloria Dei Lutheran in Duluth.

Greg, 78, left to go ice skating on Woodstock Bay in Superior on the Sunday afternoon. When he did not return, a search was headed by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The next day, the office reported, "At approximately 4 p.m., Mr. Garmer was located deceased where he had fallen through the ice. Our sincere condolences go out to the friends and family." Sophia Lauber did a story about the tragic accident for NorthernNewsNow that can be found here.

We will all miss Greg," photographer and birder Rich Hoeg posted, along with this photo of Greg birding in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. "He was first my pastor, and but then so much more after he retired, including my birding buddy. We often spent hours in the car together as we drove to remote spots in northern Minnesota. Here Greg is looking for late migrating ducks out over a lake in the BWCA to which we had hiked. The last time I saw Greg was a bit over one week ago. He excitedly dropped by our home to let me know a Northern Shrike was nearby. Of course I dropped everything I was doing and went to find the bird." Rich wrote a memorial to Greg found here.

This is a tricky time of year on the ice around all of the Big Lake shores. Even experienced outdoor folk can be fooled by the thickness and the currents that might alter the ice. Please be careful – all winter long. You can review ice safety in our Lake Superior Magazine story from 2019. We add our condolences to those of others given to the family and friends of Greg.

A Successful Snowy Rescue in Paradise

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the the Sault Ste. Marie Station are credited with saving the life of a driver who was trapped inside his rolled vehicle not far from Paradise, Mich. "The vehicle rolled into a large ditch filled with water as the driver was trapped inside," the Border Patrol said in its press release. "Due to poor road conditions from the snowfall, emergency responders were faced with difficulties responding quickly. U.S. Border Patrol agents, patrolling nearby on snowmobiles were first to arrive on scene." (The agents on snowmobiles here are from an earlier photo.) Once on scene, agents entered the vehicle through a window and attempted to extract the individual. However, the victim was trapped by the steering wheel. Agents deflated the airbag and were able to hold the individual’s head out of the water to prevent the motorist from drowning. Agents worked with bystanders to secure the vehicle to a tree and used lumber to slow the vehicle from sinking further into the water. Whitefish Township Fire Department arrived on scene and successfully worked with agents to extract the victim from the vehicle." In a later Facebook page, John Morris, chief patrol agent of Detroit Sector posted, "The agents of the Detroit Sector Border Patrol are dutiful members of the communities they serve, and this is a stellar example of our willingness to help the American people even in dangerous conditions. The actions of these brave agents are nothing short of heroic, and I'm damn proud of them and the good work they continue to do."

Duluth Denfeld Grad the Vikings' Pick for Honor

C.J. Ham, a graduate of Denfeld High School in Duluth and a fullback on the Vikings team since 2017, has been nominated by the Vikings as its pick for the Walter Peyton NFL Man of the Year Award. Each NFL team gets to choose one nominee and the announcement of the winner is made on Feb. 6.

C.J. was born in Chicago, but his family moved to Duluth when he was young. His mom and dad taught him about giving to others, he says in a story on the team website. "My mom and dad were the first ones to take in anyone," he laughed. "The majority of our family from the Chicago area moved to Minnesota at some point in their lives, and I can't tell you how many times I had aunts, uncles and cousins living in my

home growing up. That was my parents' mindset: be the people who will take in anyone who needs help."

C.J. and his wife, Stephanie, do quite a lot to give back to the community, especially through work with the Boys & Girls Club. "For years, C.J. has hosted a youth football camp in his hometown and donated proceeds of the camp to a charity of his family's choosing. In the wake of (George) Floyd's death, he and Steph decided to dedicate all future camp profits to academic scholarships for Duluth students of color," the story notes. The couple has three children – daughters Skylar and Stella and son Trip.

The nomination comes from a vote by the whole team. Says Head Coach Kevin O'Connell of this year's pick: "C.J. is one of my all-time favorite players I've been around. The way he works every single day, the way he is a true captain from a standpoint of everything you want as a head coach to know that your players are cared for. … He never leaves a man behind, and he always has every guy's best interest at heart with every step he takes in this building."

You can read here the full story by Lindsey Young, "Blessed to be a Blessing," about C.J.'s work and growing up in Duluth as well as about the Walter Peyton award.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Saturday, Dec. 7: Calumet’s Holiday Market offers the works of local artisans and artists at the Calumet Art Center or pick up a holiday dessert. Meet those crafting the gifts.

Saturdays, Dec. 7 & 14: Lake Linden Christmas Bazaar in the Little Gem Community Center is a book sale, bake sale and a chance for photos with Santa. On the 14th, get your family’s holiday portrait taken at the center.

Saturday, Dec. 7: “Light Up The Holidays: Holidays with the Co-ops” is presented by Hiawatha Music Co-op at The Hiawatha Fold in Marquette, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It features a free cocoa bar along with art vendors, new Hiawatha Music Co-op merch, free door prizes, and the Read UP Bookmobile, along with local musicians performing. This is part of the Marquette’s Winter Light Festival. Check out all the monthlong action around town here.

Sunday, Dec. 8: Tuba Christmas brings free community concerts featuring, well, tubas to the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton; the Marquette Regional History Center and at Cold Iron Brewing in Ironwood.

Minnesota

Starting Friday, Dec. 6: It’s opening weekend at Lutsen Mountains. “Thanks to 4-7" last night from Mother Nature and some incredible work by our snowmaking crew, we’re thrilled to welcome you back to Lutsen,” the ski hill operation notes. “It’s shaping up to be an amazing start to the season! … Look for top to bottom terrain on Eagle Mountain with Koo-Koo, Brule and Bridge Run giving you options off the Raptor Express! Snowmaking continues on Eagle, Ullr and Moose Mountain as we look to expand terrain quickly.” On Sunday (Dec. 8), there is a special movie-night event to benefit the Lutsen Mountain Alpine Ski Team. The event is at Bluefin Bay.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8: Duluth Winter Village means "cabin-to-cabin" shopping outside the DECC with plenty of locally created gift items, home décor … and maybe a goat or two. New at the Duluth Winter Village, the DECC presents an indoor “Tinsel Tavern” that feels like you've entered a Christmas ornament (seen in photo here).

Starting Saturday, Dec. 7-31: The special “Christmas at Split Rock” tours teach about winter living at Split Rock Lighthouse and the Christmas traditions of the 1930s. Santa visits Dec. 14.

Saturday, Dec. 7: Head to The Hub Grand Marais for a Holiday Market. Northwoods Fiber Guild hosts its annual Open House & Holiday Sale at the Grand Marais Art Colony Studio 21. The 4th annual Pots for Presents Holiday Sale is at the Art Colony’s Founders Hall.

Saturday, Dec. 7: The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra presents two concerts of its annual pops Holiday Spectacular – at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the DECC. Performing along with the symphony will be the DSSO Chorus, DSSO Youth Symphony and the Minnesota Ballet Academy.

All Holiday Season: Keep up with activities on the Iron Range via jinglealltherange.org. Notable this weekend: the 24th annual Hibbing Area Chamber Funspiel at the Hibbing Curling Club on Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Christmas at the Museum tours continue Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in the beautifully decorated Hibbing Historical Society Museum; Merry Tuba Christmas in the Rock Ridge Performing Arts Center in Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m.; and Santa's visit to Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

Wisconsin

Through Saturday, Dec. 7: Superior continues its Shop Small Week through Sunday with specials and fun in the downtown district, plus on Saturday, wander over to the Thirsty Pagan Brewing for the annual winter holiday market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6: Shop Late Until 8 - that’s the plan for this business-oriented Hometown Holidays event in Bayfield. There will be specials and treats in each shop downtown.

Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 & 21: Join Christmas in Hayward: On Dec. 7, Santa visits at the Angler’s Bar & Grill and there will be horse-drawn rides starting at noon. The Light Your Engines Holiday Parade begins at 6 p.m. On Dec. 14, it’s the Ugly Sweater Holiday 5K Run and Carols for Christmas. On Dec. 21, join the Hot Chocolate Crawl, make s’mores by the firepit and enjoy the gingerbread house judging contest.

Ontario

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8: The Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie invites everyone to a Holiday House Tea this weekend. Already underway is the historic site's "12 Days of Christmas" sale, which goes until Dec. 18 with a 20% discount on a daily item at The Post Gift Shop.

Through Saturday, Dec. 7: The Sault Community Theatre Centre all weekend presents Irving Berlin’s "White Christmas – the Musical" based on the classic holiday film.

Saturday, Dec. 7: École publique des Vents du Nord offers up its second Christmas Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in Thunder Bay. "Plus de 30 marchands locaux" (which means more than 30 local vendors).

On Sunday, Dec. 8, 13-14, 20-22: The Northern Christmas Market in Thunder Bay Sleeping Giant Brewing Co. features vendors huts, plus kids activities.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Murray & Peter presents “A Drag Queen Christmas” 10th Anniversary Tour in the Sault Ste. Marie Community Theatre Center. Meet & Greet starts at 6 p.m.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: MarVista Entertainment; Parade of Lights Thunder Bay; Rich Hoeg; Douglas County Sheriff's Office; U.S. Border Patrol; Minnesota Vikings; family of C.J. Ham; Spotlight, from left: Calumet Art Center Holiday Market/Lutsen Mountains/Christmas in Hayward/École publique des Vents du Nord plus the DECC.