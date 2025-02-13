Around the Circle This Week: February 13, 2025

Painting at –17° F? You Betcha

Despite temperatures bottoming at about minus-17° F early Wednesday morning, the folks at Fraser Shipyards in Superior were busy with winter layup work, as photographed by David Schauer. "The Hon. James L. Oberstar is in the process of being painted at Fraser Shipyards using a special coating that can be applied in cold weather," David posted along with his photo. We would not recommend painting the house this week, though, with northern Minnesota temperatures plummeting to minus-40° F at Celina on that day (the lowest in the region, according to the Northland Weather Blog. We couldn't resist another of David's photo, playfully aligning the full "snow" moon with the Michipicoten in layup at Fraser, too.

Meanwhile, the January iron ore shipment numbers were released by the Lake Carriers' Association this week. Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 2 million tons in January, a decrease of 27.8% compared to 2024. Loadings were also below the month’s 5-year average by 13%.

Don't Miss Out on the Winter Wonders

All around the Big Lake, winter continues to provide plenty of options for outside recreation … and a bit of a twist in a low-snow area.

Next week begins the lead up to Wisconsin's American Birkebeiner on Saturday, Feb. 22. The famed cross-country ski event started in 1973 and has grown in its 51st year to welcome about 13,000 skiers. "After a low-snow winter threatened the traditional Cable to Hayward course of the annual American Birkebeiner ski race, organizers have officially announced a Main Street finish thanks to the help of this past weekend’s snowfall," organizers announced this week. “We are beyond excited to announce we’re able to bring the race back downtown,” said ABSF Executive Director, Ben Popp. “Mother Nature has come through with some last second snow, the trail crew is doing all they can to firm up a base, Lake Hayward has ice thicker than ever, and the International Bridge is coming out of hibernation….we are back to Birkie!” The course will still be a challenge with the current conditions, but the organizers will continue to monitor through next week in case of any last-minute changes. Birkie Week is packed with family-fun events, from the Barkie Birkie skijoring with dogs to the Giant Ski (fits six on one pair of skis) to the Birkie Expo and Birkie Bash. Check it all out here.

Bayfield Chamber and Tourism Bureau's "Snowy Traditions Start in Bayfield" campaign, which runs through Mar. 16. “There’s really nothing better than taking a winter hike along the lakeshore or gliding through boreal forests on skis. Bayfield is a different vibe in the winter. Slower, smoother, and calmer. But for those who like more of a thrill, try dog sledding, fat tire biking, or snowmobiling,” says Kati Anderson, public relations manager for the chamber. Among the outdoor activities touted are the chance to dog sled with Wolfsong Adventures in Mushing (seen in this photo).

Over at Stokely Creek Lodge in Goulais River, Ont., the owners noted in a blog that "Stokely has not had this much snow in more than a decade," (figure about 120 inches so far) adding that the classic and skate-ski trail groomers "would be thrilled if the snow finally stopped, as both they and their machines are getting worn out!" The trails should be in good shape for Stokely's "newly designed end-of-the-winter Loppet" on Mar. 8. Participants will loppet 24 kilometres to several huts for snacks and across Bone and Walker lakes. Faster skiers can take an alternate route and ski to all six huts or the perimeter. At Walker Lake, skiers will enjoy barbecued brats. The day ends with live music, desserts and a cash bar in the Day-Skier's Cabin.

A good winter is great news for the high-energy Jibba Jabba, Houghton’s snowboard showdown in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula. On Saturday (Feb. 15) starting at 6 p.m., the city's Huron Street "transforms into an urban snowpark where 25+ riders will send it for glory, bragging rights and nearly $2,000 in cash prizes. With two chances to win in both men’s and women’s divisions, the competition will be fierce, fast, and full-send," say the organizers. During the evening, Red Bull is providing free energy drinks plus there will be "high-voltage beats and the legendary Ryan Paul on the mic," the organizers continue, adding, "New this year: Red Bull’s “Best Stomp” award, throwing down an extra $750 for the sickest male and female landings of the night. … Line the course from Suomi to the Houghton Waterfront Pier and witness the best of the Midwest take flight."

Banding Together for a New Outdoor Stage

This summer, Presque Isle Park in Marquette will get a new bandshell for public performances and activities. A fundraising event is underway to help cover the costs of the new structure. You can see a video preview of the project here.

"Since its inception in the late 1930s, the Presque Isle Bandshell has served as a cornerstone of community gatherings and performances. However, due to the passage of time and exposure to the elements, the structure was decommissioned in 2022," MQTCompass posted on its website. "Now, our goal is to honor its rich history while ushering in a new era with an updated amphitheater that seamlessly blends form and function."

The new structure will be named the Peg Hirvonen Bandshell in honor of the woman whose "lifelong interest in music and philanthropy contributed to the rich tradition of performing and visual arts in Marquette." The Ray & Peg Hirvonen Foundation, which has contributed to the bandshell fund, is a longtime supporter of the Marquette City Band. "Peg enjoyed the summer concerts and attended regularly," the website says.

More than $1.3 million of the necessary $2.1 million for the bandshell has been raised so far. Those interested in contributing can find more details here.

Locally Honed Honors & Opportunities

The city of Marquette is inviting local artists, organizations and businesses to submit proposals for activities, performances and cultural programming for its 10th annual City of Marquette Art Week, June 23-28. The week has featured concerts, workshops, performance, exhibits, demonstrations and other activities, free to the Marquette community. This year's theme is "Stories." Read more about the event and find details about making proposals here. The application deadline is Mar. 7.

Another opportunity in Marquette is the city and the Peter White Public Library calling for artists to apply for the 2026 Public Gallery Program. Exhibits rotate bi-monthly at the Deo Gallery and Huron Mountain Club Gallery. Deadline for submissions is Mar. 16.

Boys & Girls Club of the Northland celebrated positive role-modeling with its 2025 Youth of the Year award. Two club members were honored with

the nomination, Bella and Nevaeh, and Nevaeh was chosen to represent the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland in a state competition with a chance to compete on the national level. The national winner of the Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year receives up to an additional $50,000 scholarship and is installed by President Donald Trump. WDIO did an interview with the two nominees before the announcement and you can see that here.

The Depot Foundation in Duluth has started to accept donations for its Arts for All Scholarships through Feb. 25, its official "Day of Giving." The scholarships help students pay for dance and music classes. All donors will be eligible to win a number of prizes, including Minnesota Ballet and Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra tickets, Grandma's Restaurants gift certificates, car washes and Lake Superior Railroad Museum passes and train rides.

Make Plans: Heads up - It's Family Day on Monday along our Ontario shores. For residents there, that means fishing without a licence or Outdoor Card, Feb. 15-17. Elsewhere, here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Now-Sunday, Feb. 12-16: The Michigan Ice Fest continues in Munising with classes taught by the best ice climbers in the world, evening presentations to inspire your next adventure, and the beauty of the ice in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Now-Monday, Thru Feb. 17: Grand Marais hosts the 2025 UP200 Sled Dog Championship along with a full winter fun celebration. There will be food, merchandise, a silent auction and special winter activities surrounding the races – the UP200 (now-Feb. 17), the Midnight Run (now-Feb. 16) and the Jack Pine 30 (Feb. 15)

Saturday & Monday, Feb. 15 & 17: The 906 Polar Roll Winter Adventure Race centered at Ishpeming is a not-for-the-timid fat bike race with various options, including the Polar Roll Mass Start on Saturday and the Polar Roll Ultra on Monday. What can you say about a race with the motto, "It gets worse until it gets worser."

Minnesota

Thru Monday, Feb. 17: The Hygge Festival wraps this weekend in Cook County with your last chances to take the Winter Fireplace Tour of Cook County, enjoy Fiber Week at North House Folk School and the other cozy gatherings and specials around the county. This is also the weekend of the Pincushion Winter Festival Ski Races (Sunday) put on by the Pincushion Ski & Run Club.

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15, 21-22: Glensheen in Duluth offers Guided Snowshoe Tours this weekend and next. Guest will trek in the evening through the estate's forests and gardens, gaining a deeper understanding of the mansion, grounds and how winter was experienced in the 1910s in Duluth.

Saturday, Feb. 15: If you like to move it, move it, move yourself down to the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth for the free Let's Move fitness fun, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be running, biking, dancing, kicking, bouncing and batting for kids and no mittens will be required. Grandma's Marathon, Young Athletes Foundation, Minnesota Ballet, Duluth Huskies, Junior Golf, Salvation Army Rookie Basketball, ESS Soccer, Ski Hut and other community organizations will provide the free activities.

Saturday, Feb. 15: Author and midwife Brielle Jenson will be at Zenith Bookstore in Duluth from 1-3 p.m. to chat and sign her new memoir Confessions of a Midwife. Before you go, order a Blind Date with a Book to pick up and the Zenith staff will prepare a hand-wrapped book, curated by your loving Zenith booksellers, and tagged with intriguing clues. Includes a bar of delicious artisan chocolate from Minnesota chocolatier Sted Foods.

Feb. 14-21: Apparently one day – Feb. 18 – isn't enough to contain the 218 Days celebration focusing on the 218 area code of northern Minnesota. Larsmont Cottages has organized events from Friday-Tuesday for its 218 Days Celebration with special recreational, musical and cultural activities. Odyssey Resorts also hosts multiple events around the North Shore, which can be found here. Bent Paddle Brewing Co. offers its contribution to the 3rd annual Celebration of the Bold North as part of 218 Days on Feb. 21 from 6-10 p.m. with live music by The Yeah Scherz and the Gemstones plus food by Johnny B's. Mention 218 Days and get $1 off a beverage.

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Denny Mager of Northern Specialty will be on hand at the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth to appraise and identify your antique/collectible item from noon-3 p.m. You may bring up to two items to the free event. Organized by the St. Louis County Historical Society.

Wisconsin

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15: Bayfield County is going all out for Valentine's Day weekend with options all around town. Harbor Table in Washburn offers a gourmet couples dinner both Friday and Saturday evening while St. James Social in Bayfield features a special edition menu plus music by Molly Otis and "the dudes without dates" on Friday evening. Or enjoy the Valentine's options at the Lakeside restaurant in Bayfield Inn. Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Red Cliff has a Valentine's Day special dinner buffet Friday plus Reggae on the Rez on Saturday while Copper Crow Distillery, also in Red Cliff, has Martini Night on Friday. Ed Willett leads the Blue Canvas Orchestra at the Backstage on Friday and Saturday for "Love is …" with love ballads, poetry, and laughs. Even Honest Dog Books in Bayfield gets in the act with its Valentine's Happy Dog Happy Hour with a themed playlist by Kara (think love and winter and skiing), table games, wine, hard cider and non-alcohol beverages plus curated highlighted book selections for the love-filled, skiing-filled, winter wonderland weekend.

Next Saturday, Feb. 22: Prepare to be delighted at the Chequamegon Kite Fest at Thompson's West End Park in Washburn, 1-4 p.m. Read more about it in next week's Around the Circle This Week. Free kites for kids while the kites last.

Ontario

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 15-16: Celebrate the world of winter sports and games plus a blend of traditional carnival fun at Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay. The Voyageur Winter Carnival offers two days of indoor and outdoor activities, kid’s sliding hill, winter games and contests, live music, artisan demonstrations, farm animals, delicious food and more.

Thru Saturday, Feb. 15: Bon Soo Winter Carnival in Sault Ste. Marie finishes up strong with a variety of activities like sledding, the Bon Soo Exhibit at the Sault Ste. Marie Museum, a lantern ski night, Valentine's Day skate, a drag show featuring the Bawating Babes and many more reasons to celebrate winter and community. Check out the full program here.

Monday, Feb. 17: For Family Day, head over to SnowDay on the Waterfront in Thunder Bay with outdoor games, snowshoeing, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chance to check out the Crokicurl rink in the in the Festival Area and much, much more to keep a family busy.

Monday, Feb. 17: Looking for something to do with the kids on Family Day? The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie offers its Family Day & Teacher Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with roller derby, cookie decorating and the balloon lady making balloon creations.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: David Schauer; Lake Carriers' Association; American Birkebeiner; Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau; Stokely Creek; Jibba Jabba; City of Marquette; Marquette Art Week; Boys & Girls Club of the Northland; Spotlight, from left, Michigan Ice Fest/Glensheen/Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua/Fort William Historical Park