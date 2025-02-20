Around the Circle This Week: February 20, 2025

× Expand GRAND PRIZE "From the Sky" | Brighton Beach, Duluth • Kenji Ogura | Duluth

Winning Images of Our Region

Subscribers to Lake Superior Magazine already know the winners of our 30th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest, but now everyone can see them on our website here. A long view over Brighton Beach in Duluth by Kenji Ogura captured the expansive horizon and glowing mystique of Lake Superior, earning him the Grand Prize this year. The cover image winner by Deb Nordgren of her grandchild on the Lake near Cornucopia brought in the whimsical interaction we all love to have with our grand Great Lake.

You can see all the winners – and read more about how those special "artsy" images came to be – plus you can log on to learn more about the 31st annual contest here. Images are due by Oct. 20.

News Notables Around the Circle

• Original Soo Locks Boat Tours posted a series of photos Monday showing the Algonova heading downbound from Sault Ste. Marie. The chemical/oil products tanker in the Algoma Central Corporation fleet works throughout the winter to deliver petroleum products. This week it went

from the Sault to Sarnia, Ont., and then left there today to head to Calcite, Mich. It's expected to arrive in Calcite on Friday. DRE Design's also did a post about Algonova's time in the Sault. You can read Andrea's post here.

• A moose-car collision Tuesday night on Highway 53 near Virginia, Minn., resulted in minor injuries for the 19-year-old driver, reported the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, which added that "sadly, the moose did not survive." The Ford Fusion (seen in this Sheriff's Office photo) was severely damaged, Northern News Now reported. Its story is here. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety estimates about 1,200 deer-vehicle collisions a year in the state, but some experts suggest that such incidents are under reported. We could not find specific annual numbers for moose-vehicle collisions in the state.

• An annual tradition showcasing research takes place on the Lakehead University

campus in Thunder Bay, starting on Sunday. LU's 20th annual Research & Innovation Week runs Feb. 22-28 with more than 30 events on the campus and a few off-campus. On Saturday (Feb. 22) in collaboration with Science North, the university hosts a free public event at the Intercity Mall from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The family-friend event features fun hands-on activities. On Monday (Feb. 24) at noon, Lakehead welcomes keynote speaker, explorer and author Jill Heinerth, the first Explorer-in-Residence of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, to share her incredible career and talk about reaching beyond limitations, challenging the unknown, and overcoming fears, while sharing practical lessons on risk management and safety, discovery learning, failure, and collaboration. There will also be public lectures, interactive exhibits, art and music performances plus the tradition of letting students show off their own research during the 3MT (Three Minute Thesis) competition, which will be 2-4 p.m. Monday in the CASES Building Atrium. On Tuesday, the Rita Nicholas Undergraduate Research Conference celebrates emerging researchers, with undergraduate students sharing their research with peers and the public (as in this photo). Find the full week's schedule here.

Northland College to Close Its Doors This Year

The board of the struggling Northland College in Ashland voted unanimously Wednesday to close the college at the end of this academic year. Announcement of the liberal arts college's financial struggles were made last year, and the community rallied to donate and try to save it, keeping it open for another year. Most of the nearly 400 comments on the Facebook page announcement expressed anger over the way the closure was announced this week. Some mentioned the freshman class, encouraged to start this year, which now must find a new college home.

“Despite the collaborative efforts of the entire Northland family, we no longer have the resources needed to navigate the economic and demographic storms endangering small, liberal arts institutions today,” Ted Bristol, chair of the Northland College Board of Trustees says in this week's announcement. “With declining enrollment and soaring costs, it takes more to operate the college than we raise in tuition. Even after enacting aggressive measures to cut costs and raise revenues, Northland College has no sustainable path forward.” The college was founded in 1892.

On the college's Facebook page, along with the announcement, the post noted, "Northland stayed true to its liberal arts missions of environmentalism, sustainability and educational innovation. We are proud of our little school on the great lake and its 133-year legacy of students doing transformative work for good in the world."

A press release about the closure says, "Northland’s capacity to finance itself had been in jeopardy since March 2024, when its board declared financial exigency. More than 1,000 donors responded to a spring 2024 fundraising appeal, and the college reduced costs by streamlining its academic offerings and cutting staff. Northland began the fall 2024 semester with a smaller student body and a focus on nine majors. … The Board of Trustees today also accepted the resignation of President Chad Dayton and appointed Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty Barb Lundberg as Northland’s interim president."

BusinessNorth did a story about the closure here.

Northland is the second private college to close within the Lake Superior region. Finlandia University in Hancock, Mich., founded in 1896 by Finnish immigrants as Suomi Opisto, closed in 2023.

Maritime Valentine

For last Friday on Valentine's Day, lots of school children created boxes to receive their classmates Valentine's cards and candies. But one plucky young boatnerd found a way to celebrate his maritime interests. Interlake Steamship Company posted this note with a photo of Kyle Tripplehorn and his family's creation. "It took the Tripplehorn crew all weekend to build, but this proud second grader is ready to wow his classmates tomorrow," Interlake posted on Thursday (Feb. 13). “My son, Kyle, and the JRB's #1 fan, is going to have the coolest Valentine's Box in the whole school Friday!” says mom Amanda on the post, which added "Using cardboard boxes and duct tape, they built the hull and superstructure of the M/V James R. Barker."

“Then we let him paint it and do his doodling on it for the windows and steps,” she says. “Then we added some copper wire lights to the back. Rolled up some cardboard for the stacks and cotton balls for the plume.”

"We can’t heart this enough, Kyle 🖤🧡🤍 What a perfect way to show true Laker love! 🚢," concludes the company's post. The next day, Interlake added its own Valentine greeting, a photo of candied hearts sporting the freighter names of its fleet. Sweet indeed.

Meanwhile … Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior shared their love of the watershed on Valentine's Day with the announcement of a pilot project aimed at protecting wetlands in Marquette County. "Through this pilot program, we’re offering four $750 cash incentives to Marquette County landowners willing to enter into a conservation easement to protect wetlands on their property," the organization says in a Facebook post. "To be eligible, your property must be located entirely in Marquette County and must contain wetlands of any size. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis beginning March 1, 2025 until funding runs out."

Bundle Up & Go Fly a Kite

When folks envision flying kites along the Lake Superior shore, summer breezes, blue skies and maybe sandy or cobblestone beaches come to mind. That's not what you'll be getting this Saturday (Feb. 22) when you head out to the Chequamegon Kite Fest, hosted at Thompson's West End Park in Washburn, Wis., from 1-4 p.m. But that doesn't mean it won't be great kite-flying weather, says organizer and kite-flyer extraordinaire Sarah Linafelter (in photo here). Sarah was a founder of this kite fest, which has been in Ashland and now back in Washburn. "Back in the day, 10-12 years ago, there was a group of folks who would come from UMD (University of Minnesota Duluth) to Washburn to demonstrate the use of power kites to ski or snowboard across the ice. Not my type of kite flying, but wonderful to watch. During one of those events, some friends and I brought out our single line and double line kites out to fly. This was the germination of Chequamegon Kite Fest.

"

had the start of their ski race there with a warming tent and porta potties. As I was financing Kite Fest myself, glomming onto the Book made sense. During the COVID 19 shut down, the Book Across the Bay race was cancelled. Ashland Parks and Rec and I decided to go ahead with Kite Fest as it was a naturally 'distanced' event. It was successful beyond previous years, and, with input from the board of directors of BATB and Ashland Parks and Rec, I decided to branch out on my own. In 2021, even with winds less than 5 mph, a hundred or so folks came out to fly or watch the show. … It has continued to be my dream of filling the Chequamegon Bay with kites and I think that collaboration with the Washburn Chamber of Commerce and the City of Washburn will help me achieve that. Of my collection of over 50 kites, I have three 22-foot-long octopuses, a 12-foot and an 8-foot fish that are carried aloft by pilot kites, an elephant kite, a turbine and two Bol kites (a parachute like kite) that I have made myself. I try to fly as many at a time as I can – eight is my max – and I happily lend out from the rest."

Sarah's advice for this year's event goers: "The forecast is currently for temps in the low 30s with winds of 10-17 mph. So it should be a fantastic day to fly. I always wear insulated bibs and a wind-proof jacket, and use an ice fishing tent as a wind break (and for moments of needed respite – it is a long way to the porta potty). I don’t think hand and foot warmers will be needed this year, but years past they have been invaluable. I am hoping for having 30+ kites to be flying at once, between free Kites for Kids (while supplies last) and loaner kites it could easily happen. Washburn’s West End Park will have plenty of space for people to sit in their parked cars or drive along the shore to enjoy the show. Hope to have lots of folks to enjoy the show!"

We asked Sarah more questions about the evolution of the Chequamegon Kite Fest and about winter kite flying. You can find that full Q&A here.

And for one last question, we asked Sarah "What should we have asked that we didn't?" Says Sarah, asking it of herself, "What sort of kite is best for flying on hard water? A parafoil – there are no parts to break when the kite crashes."

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 21-23: It's the inaugural Snow Sculpting Invitational, hosted by the city of Hancock and Visit Keweenaw. Four teams of talented snow sculptors set tools to snow, including the renowned Sculptora Borealis, whose team members have won the National Snow Sculpting title four times and and Team USA, winners of the Bronze medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. There will also be a snowman/snowperson building contest. My UP Now interviews Visit Keweenaw's Jesse Wiederhold about the new event.

Saturday, Feb. 22: The 32nd annual Trenary Outhouse Classic showcases some U.P. ingenuity with contestants building outhouses of wood or cardboard, mount on a pair of skis and ready to race down Trenary's Main Street. Noon-4 p.m. with activities, vendors, food and fun all around.

Saturday, Feb. 22: One night left to enjoy snowshoeing the 1-mile trail lit by kerosene lanterns at Tahquamenon Falls State Park. Trailhead is located near the Upper Falls restroom building.

Minnesota

Thru Sunday, Feb. 23: It's the last few days to catch Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery's "100 Years of Art in Cook County," showcasing its permanent collection. It features artwork created in the 1920’s through today. Gallery's winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Tonight, Feb. 20: Warrior Brewing Company in Duluth hosts Theme Song Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21: Wussow's Concert Cafe in Duluth features a night of rock 'n' roll with Crimson Soul, Josie Langhorst and Beauty Mountain Road. The music starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22: Cook County Curling Club in Grand Marais hosts its Cabin Fever Fun Spiel with three games with randomly selected teams plus snacks and lunch. Starts at 9 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22: Learn to ice fish on Lax Lake at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This Intro to Ice Fishing provides all of the fishing gear you will need; just come dressed for hanging out on the ice.

Saturday, Feb. 22: The Nordic Center of Duluth presents a special evening of old folk tunes and contemporary original songs, as Ponyfolk performs its unique blend of Scandinavian-inspired modalities with flavors of Americana, jazz and rock. The event starts at 7 p.m. in the Quaker Meetinghouse.

Sunday, Feb. 23: AMSOIL Arena in Duluth hosts a free open-skate event from 1-5 p.m. Bring your skates, a helmet (any style) and a friend or three. The Essentia Heritage Center also is hosting an open skate, 3-5 p.m.

Next Thursday, Feb. 27: Lyric Opera of the North's Little LOON touring company offers a public performance of "Rusalka: A Mermaid's Tale." Suitable for all ages, this delightful 45-minute adaptation is sung in English and concludes with a Q&A with the cast. Starts at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Louis County Depot in Duluth.

Wisconsin

Thru Sunday, Feb. 23: Birkie Week continues with the Prince Haakon 15K freestyle/skate & classic race and the Kortelopet 29K classic & freestyle/skate cross-country ski race, both on Friday. Saturday is the big event, with the 51st Anniversary of the Slumberland American Birkebeiner from Cable to Hayward.

Sunday, Feb. 23: White Winter Mead, Cider & Spirits in Iron River presents the history of Fire! In the Iron River Area with a look at the 1892 Fire (6 business blocks burned) and 1911 Fire (2 business blocks burned). Dick Rewalt from the Western Bayfield County Historical Society will lead the discussion. The event is free, 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23: History Talks at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior focuses on the Pattison Family with a deep dive into the histories of the Pattison children who grew up there. The talk runs 2-3:30 p.m.

Ontario

Starts Tonight, Feb. 20-Mar. 8: Magnus Theatre in Thunder Bay presents "The New Canadian Curling Club" by Mark Crawford. A 20% ticket discount for those who bring their Scotties Tournament tickets, volunteer accreditation, or participant tag to the box office.

Ends Sunday, Feb. 23: It's the final days of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts national women's curling championships in Thunder Bay.

Today-Sunday, Feb. 20-23: The Soo Snow Down is an official Ontario Snowbike gathering with daily excursions on your snowbike to multiple locations in the Sault area. Deep snow with various conditions will surely please even the best "Boondockers," organizers promise.

Photo & graphic credits in order of appearance: Kenji Ogura; Deb Nordgren (cover); Original Soo Locks Boat Tours; St. Louis County Sheriff's Office; Lakehead University; Northland College; Interlake Steamship Company; Chequamegon Kite Fest; Spotlight from left, Trenary Outhouse Classic/Lovin' Lake County/American Birkebeiner/Magnus Theatre